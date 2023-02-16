|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 . 1 . 1 . | 2 . 1 . . .
|Last bat : Vriitya Aravind (W)b Azmatullah Omarzai17(14b3x40x6) SR:121.43, FoW:23/1 (3.1 Ovs)
|3.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, 1 run.
|3.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, FOUR! Chundangapoyil RizwanÂ gets off the mark in style! Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ bowls this short and wide outside off, Chundangapoyil RizwanÂ stays there and cuts it past point for a boundary.
|3.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Goes fuller this time, on middle, Chundangapoyil RizwanÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|3.1 : Chundangapoyil RizwanÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|3.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Chundangapoyil Rizwan, This is on a hard length and on off, holds it line, Chundangapoyil RizwanÂ tries to play at it, but gets beaten on the ouside edge.
|3.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Vriitya Aravind, OUT! CASTLED! Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ draws first blood! He gets rid of the dangerous looking, Vriitya AravindÂ with a dream of a delivery. Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ lands this on a good length and around off, nips back in sharply, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to play at it, but does so in the wrong line and the ball goes through to shatter the stumps. A short and crisp knock from him comes to an end. United Arab EmiratesÂ lose their first wicket!
|2.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Muhammad Waseem, FOUR! Nice shot! This is poor from Fazalhaq Farooqi. He bowls another short delivery, on middle, sits up nicely for the batter, Muhammad WaseemÂ swivels and pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|2.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Vriitya Aravind, Short of a length and outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ steers it towards third man for a single.
|2.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! Good shot! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ bangs this short and on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ gets into position quickly and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
|2.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Vriitya Aravind, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ pitches it up, on off, angling away this time, Vriitya AravindÂ swings across the line, but misses it completely.
|2.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Vriitya Aravind, Short of a length and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ chops it down towards first slip.
|2.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! A streaky boundary! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ bowls this a touch fuller and on off, shaping in, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to push it away, but gets an inside edge past short fine leg for a boundary.
|0.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Vriitya Aravind, Full again around leg this time, swinging further to the leg side, Vriitya AravindÂ misses his flick as the ball brushes against his pads and goes towards the keeper. There is half an appeal, but turned down.
|1.6 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Muhammad Waseem, BEAUTY! Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ bowls this on a hard length and on the fifth stump line, straightens after hitting the deck, Muhammad WaseemÂ tries to poke at it, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Vriitya Aravind, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ starts with a good-length delivery, on off, shaping in, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to play it, but misses it as the ball rolls towards the keeper.
|1.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Vriitya Aravind, On a length and around leg, Vriitya AravindÂ helps it towards short fine leg for a run.
|1.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Vriitya Aravind, Fuller one and on middle, swinging in sharply, Vriitya AravindÂ misses his flick as the ball deflects off his pads towards mid-wicket. A leg bye is taken.
|1.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Muhammad Waseem, Back of a length and on off, Muhammad WaseemÂ taps it in front of covers and scampers across for a single.
|1.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Muhammad Waseem, Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ bowls this short of a length and outside off, Muhammad WaseemÂ slashes at it, but misses.
|1.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Vriitya Aravind, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ begins with a hard-length delivery down the leg side, Vriitya AravindÂ clips it towards short fine leg where Ibrahim ZadranÂ lets it through for a boundary.
|0.6 : Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ to share the attack.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Muhammad Waseem, Goes fuller and on off, shaping in, Muhammad WaseemÂ knocks it towards mid off.
|0.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Vriitya Aravind, This is on a good length, but drifting down the leg, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to paddle it away, but gets an inside edge towards the left of the keeper. They cross.
|0.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Vriitya Aravind, Overpitched and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ drills it straight towards mid off.
|0.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Vriitya Aravind, United Arab EmiratesÂ and Vriitya AravindÂ are underway! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ serves this full and on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ drives it down the ground wide of mid on where the fielder slides to his left, but fails to stop it cleanly. Two runs taken!
|0.0 : PITCH REPORT - Ahmed Raza is pitchside.He says thatÂ pitch looks rock solid, but there is a hint of green grass on it. There will be dew coming in later in the game so both captains would favour chasing. Mentions that this a high scoring ground.
|We are all set for theÂ start of the first T20I! The players are already out in the middle. Muhammad WaseemÂ and Vriitya AravindÂ are the two openers for United Arab Emirates. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
|Chundangapoyil Rizwan, the captain of United Arab EmiratesÂ says that they would bowled first as well. Adds that there is some grass on the pitch, but now they will be need to take up the challenge and put some runs on the board. Tells that the team is improving and with the ILT20 happening, it has given a lot of players the chance to perform and gain experience playing alongside the best players in the world. Mentions that anything around 160-170 would be good for their bowlers to defend.
|Rashid Khan, the skipper of AfghanistanÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that it is a fresh wicket and they will want to get an idea of it and then chase it down. Tells that it is a new team and they are focusing on building a team for the next T20 World Cup. Mentions that it is a good wicket and they want to restrict their opponents under 150.
|United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (C), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Aayan Khan, Zawar Farid, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah.Â
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Afsar Zazai (WK), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
|AfghanistanÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.