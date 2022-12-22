share
519916L
Home » Live Cricket Score » East Africa T20I Series, 2022 » Summary

Uganda vs Tanzania Live Cricket Score, Match 16, East Africa T20I Series, 2022, December 22, 2022

UGA 103/2 (11)
Live
CRR: 9.36
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 6 1 0wd . . 0wd 4 . | 0wd 6 . w 1 0wd 1 w
Last bat : Kenneth Waiswac Mohamed Yunusu Issa b Salum Jumbe Ally1(2b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:23/2 (2 Ovs)
Commentary :
10.6 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Cyrus Kakuru, 1 run, played towards point.
10.5 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Cyrus Kakuru, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
10.4 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Cyrus Kakuru, 2 runs, played towards covers.
10.3 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid off.
10.2 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards point.
10.1 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Simon Ssesazi, No run.
Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Simon Ssesazi, Wide.
9.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Cyrus Kakuru, Four! Played towards third man.
9.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards covers.
9.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards covers.
9.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards point.
9.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards point.
8.6 : Yalinde Nkanya to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards square leg.
8.5 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, 1 run, played towards mid on.
8.4 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards covers.
8.3 : Yalinde Nkanya to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.2 : Yalinde Nkanya to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards mid on.
8.1 : Yalinde Nkanya to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid wicket.
7.6 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
7.5 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, No run.
7.4 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, Four! Played towards square leg.
7.3 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, No run.
7.2 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, No run.
7.1 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards point.
6.6 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
6.5 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run.
6.3 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards covers.
6.2 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards mid wicket.
6.1 : Yalinde Nkanya to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid off.
5.6 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, Four! Played towards square leg.
5.5 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.4 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid off.
5.3 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, 1 run, played towards square leg.
5.2 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards covers.
5.1 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, No run.
4.6 : Yalinde Nkanya to Simon Ssesazi, Six! Played towards covers.
4.5 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, 1 run, played towards square leg.
4.4 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, Four! Played towards point.
4.3 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run.
4.2 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards square leg.
4.1 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards covers.
3.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
3.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Cyrus Kakuru, 1 run, played towards mid on.
3.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Simon Ssesazi, Leg bye.
3.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid wicket.
3.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Cyrus Kakuru, 1 run, played towards mid off.
3.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Cyrus Kakuru, Four! Played towards third man.
2.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
2.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards mid off.
2.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Cyrus Kakuru, 1 run, played towards covers.
2.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, Wide.
2.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards point.
1.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Kenneth Waiswa, OUT! c Mohamed Yunusu Issa b Salum Jumbe Ally.
1.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid on.
Salum Jumbe Ally to Simon Ssesazi, Wide.
1.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Kenneth Waiswa, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Roger Mukasa, OUT! b Salum Jumbe Ally.
1.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Roger Mukasa, No run, played towards mid on.
1.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Roger Mukasa, Six! Played towards mid off.
Salum Jumbe Ally to Roger Mukasa, Wide.
0.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid on.
0.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards point.
Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, Wide.
0.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid on.
0.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards point.
Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, Wide.
0.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Roger Mukasa, 1 run, played towards square leg.
0.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Roger Mukasa, Six! Played towards mid on.