|Recent overs : 6 1 0wd . . 0wd 4 . | 0wd 6 . w 1 0wd 1 w
|Last bat : Kenneth Waiswac Mohamed Yunusu Issa b Salum Jumbe Ally1(2b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:23/2 (2 Ovs)
|10.6 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Cyrus Kakuru, 1 run, played towards point.
|10.5 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Cyrus Kakuru, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|10.4 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Cyrus Kakuru, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|10.3 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|10.2 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards point.
|10.1 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Simon Ssesazi, No run.
|Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Simon Ssesazi, Wide.
|9.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Cyrus Kakuru, Four! Played towards third man.
|9.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards covers.
|9.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards covers.
|9.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|9.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards point.
|9.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards point.
|8.6 : Yalinde Nkanya to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|8.5 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|8.4 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards covers.
|8.3 : Yalinde Nkanya to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.2 : Yalinde Nkanya to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards mid on.
|8.1 : Yalinde Nkanya to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.6 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|7.5 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, No run.
|7.4 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, Four! Played towards square leg.
|7.3 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, No run.
|7.2 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, No run.
|7.1 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards point.
|6.6 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|6.5 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards covers.
|6.4 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run.
|6.3 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards covers.
|6.2 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.1 : Yalinde Nkanya to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|5.6 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, Four! Played towards square leg.
|5.5 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.4 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.3 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|5.2 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards covers.
|5.1 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Cyrus Kakuru, No run.
|4.6 : Yalinde Nkanya to Simon Ssesazi, Six! Played towards covers.
|4.5 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|4.4 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, Four! Played towards point.
|4.3 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run.
|4.2 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards square leg.
|4.1 : Yalinde Nkanya to Cyrus Kakuru, No run, played towards covers.
|3.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Cyrus Kakuru, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|3.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Simon Ssesazi, Leg bye.
|3.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Cyrus Kakuru, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|3.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Cyrus Kakuru, Four! Played towards third man.
|2.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards mid off.
|2.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Cyrus Kakuru, 1 run, played towards covers.
|2.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, Wide.
|2.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards point.
|1.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Kenneth Waiswa, OUT! c Mohamed Yunusu Issa b Salum Jumbe Ally.
|1.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Simon Ssesazi, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|Salum Jumbe Ally to Simon Ssesazi, Wide.
|1.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Kenneth Waiswa, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|1.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Roger Mukasa, OUT! b Salum Jumbe Ally.
|1.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Roger Mukasa, No run, played towards mid on.
|1.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Roger Mukasa, Six! Played towards mid off.
|Salum Jumbe Ally to Roger Mukasa, Wide.
|0.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid on.
|0.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, Four! Played towards point.
|Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, Wide.
|0.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid on.
|0.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards point.
|Ally Mpeka Kimote to Simon Ssesazi, Wide.
|0.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Roger Mukasa, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|0.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Roger Mukasa, Six! Played towards mid on.