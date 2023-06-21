share
UGA 32/4 (8)
Uganda elected to bat
Live
CRR: 4
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 0wd . . w . . | . . . 1 1 .
Last bat : Robinson Obuyac Sachin Bhudia b Gerard Muthui3(7b0x40x6) SR:42.86, FoW:5/4 (3.2 Ovs)
Commentary :
7.6 : Lucas Ndandason to Brian Masaba, 1 run, played towards square leg.
7.5 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, 1 run, played towards point.
7.4 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, Six! Played towards covers.
7.3 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, No run.
7.2 : Lucas Ndandason to Brian Masaba, 1 run, played towards third man.
7.1 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, 1 run, played towards point.
6.6 : Rakep Patel to Dinesh Nakrani, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.5 : Rakep Patel to Dinesh Nakrani, No run, played towards mid off.
6.4 : Rakep Patel to Brian Masaba, 1 run, played towards mid off.
6.3 : Rakep Patel to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards mid wicket.
6.2 : Rakep Patel to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards mid on.
6.1 : Rakep Patel to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards mid wicket.
5.6 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, No run.
5.5 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, No run, played towards point.
5.4 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, No run.
5.3 : Lucas Ndandason to Brian Masaba, Leg bye, played towards mid wicket.
5.2 : Lucas Ndandason to Brian Masaba, No run.
5.1 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.6 : Vraj Patel to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards third man.
4.5 : Vraj Patel to Brian Masaba, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
4.4 : Vraj Patel to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards square leg.
4.3 : Vraj Patel to Brian Masaba, Six! Played towards mid off.
4.2 : Vraj Patel to Brian Masaba, 2 runs, played towards covers.
4.1 : Vraj Patel to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards covers.
3.6 : Gerard Muthui to Dinesh Nakrani, No run.
3.5 : Gerard Muthui to Brian Masaba, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.4 : Gerard Muthui to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards point.
3.3 : Gerard Muthui to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards covers.
3.2 : Gerard Muthui to Robinson Obuya, OUT! c Sachin Bhudia b Gerard Muthui.
3.1 : Gerard Muthui to Robinson Obuya, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
2.6 : Vraj Patel to Dinesh Nakrani, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.5 : Vraj Patel to Riazat Ali Shah, OUT! b Vraj Patel.
2.4 : Vraj Patel to Riazat Ali Shah, No run, played towards covers.
2.3 : Vraj Patel to Riazat Ali Shah, No run.
2.2 : Vraj Patel to Riazat Ali Shah, No run.
2.1 : Vraj Patel to Kenneth Waiswa, OUT! c & b Vraj Patel.
1.6 : Gerard Muthui to Robinson Obuya, No run, played towards mid on.
1.5 : Gerard Muthui to Kenneth Waiswa, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.4 : Gerard Muthui to Robinson Obuya, 1 run, played towards point.
1.3 : Gerard Muthui to Robinson Obuya, No run, played towards covers.
1.2 : Gerard Muthui to Robinson Obuya, No run.
1.1 : Gerard Muthui to Robinson Obuya, No run.
0.6 : Shem Ngoche to Kenneth Waiswa, No run, played towards point.
0.5 : Shem Ngoche to Kenneth Waiswa, No run, played towards covers.
0.4 : Shem Ngoche to Simon Ssesazi, OUT! c Rushab Patel b Shem Ngoche.
0.3 : Shem Ngoche to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.2 : Shem Ngoche to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards square leg.
Shem Ngoche to Simon Ssesazi, Wide.
0.1 : Shem Ngoche to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid off.