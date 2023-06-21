|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 0wd . . w . . | . . . 1 1 .
|Last bat : Robinson Obuyac Sachin Bhudia b Gerard Muthui3(7b0x40x6) SR:42.86, FoW:5/4 (3.2 Ovs)
|7.6 : Lucas Ndandason to Brian Masaba, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|7.5 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, 1 run, played towards point.
|7.4 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, Six! Played towards covers.
|7.3 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, No run.
|7.2 : Lucas Ndandason to Brian Masaba, 1 run, played towards third man.
|7.1 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, 1 run, played towards point.
|6.6 : Rakep Patel to Dinesh Nakrani, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.5 : Rakep Patel to Dinesh Nakrani, No run, played towards mid off.
|6.4 : Rakep Patel to Brian Masaba, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|6.3 : Rakep Patel to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.2 : Rakep Patel to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards mid on.
|6.1 : Rakep Patel to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.6 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, No run.
|5.5 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, No run, played towards point.
|5.4 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, No run.
|5.3 : Lucas Ndandason to Brian Masaba, Leg bye, played towards mid wicket.
|5.2 : Lucas Ndandason to Brian Masaba, No run.
|5.1 : Lucas Ndandason to Dinesh Nakrani, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Vraj Patel to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards third man.
|4.5 : Vraj Patel to Brian Masaba, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|4.4 : Vraj Patel to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards square leg.
|4.3 : Vraj Patel to Brian Masaba, Six! Played towards mid off.
|4.2 : Vraj Patel to Brian Masaba, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|4.1 : Vraj Patel to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards covers.
|3.6 : Gerard Muthui to Dinesh Nakrani, No run.
|3.5 : Gerard Muthui to Brian Masaba, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.4 : Gerard Muthui to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards point.
|3.3 : Gerard Muthui to Brian Masaba, No run, played towards covers.
|3.2 : Gerard Muthui to Robinson Obuya, OUT! c Sachin Bhudia b Gerard Muthui.
|3.1 : Gerard Muthui to Robinson Obuya, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|2.6 : Vraj Patel to Dinesh Nakrani, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.5 : Vraj Patel to Riazat Ali Shah, OUT! b Vraj Patel.
|2.4 : Vraj Patel to Riazat Ali Shah, No run, played towards covers.
|2.3 : Vraj Patel to Riazat Ali Shah, No run.
|2.2 : Vraj Patel to Riazat Ali Shah, No run.
|2.1 : Vraj Patel to Kenneth Waiswa, OUT! c & b Vraj Patel.
|1.6 : Gerard Muthui to Robinson Obuya, No run, played towards mid on.
|1.5 : Gerard Muthui to Kenneth Waiswa, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.4 : Gerard Muthui to Robinson Obuya, 1 run, played towards point.
|1.3 : Gerard Muthui to Robinson Obuya, No run, played towards covers.
|1.2 : Gerard Muthui to Robinson Obuya, No run.
|1.1 : Gerard Muthui to Robinson Obuya, No run.
|0.6 : Shem Ngoche to Kenneth Waiswa, No run, played towards point.
|0.5 : Shem Ngoche to Kenneth Waiswa, No run, played towards covers.
|0.4 : Shem Ngoche to Simon Ssesazi, OUT! c Rushab Patel b Shem Ngoche.
|0.3 : Shem Ngoche to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.2 : Shem Ngoche to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards square leg.
|Shem Ngoche to Simon Ssesazi, Wide.
|0.1 : Shem Ngoche to Simon Ssesazi, No run, played towards mid off.