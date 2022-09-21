share
50351L
Uganda vs Kenya Live Cricket Score, 1st Semi-Final, Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2022, September 21, 2022

KEN 18/1 (5.1)
Live
CRR: 3.48
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 1 . . 1 4 1 | . . 4 2 1 .
Last bat : Rushab Patelc Riazat Ali Shah b Cosmas Kyewuta13(13b2x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:14/1 (2.5 Ovs)
Commentary :
5.1 : Kenneth Waiswa to Irfan Karim, No run, played towards point.
4.6 : Riazat Ali Shah to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
4.5 : Riazat Ali Shah to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
4.4 : Riazat Ali Shah to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
4.3 : Riazat Ali Shah to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid on.
4.2 : Riazat Ali Shah to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
4.1 : Riazat Ali Shah to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
3.6 : Juma Miyagi to Irfan Karim, No run.
3.5 : Juma Miyagi to Irfan Karim, No run.
3.4 : Juma Miyagi to Irfan Karim, No run, played towards mid on.
3.3 : Juma Miyagi to Irfan Karim, No run.
3.2 : Juma Miyagi to Irfan Karim, No run, played towards covers.
3.1 : Juma Miyagi to Irfan Karim, No run.
2.6 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
2.5 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, OUT! c Riazat Ali Shah b Cosmas Kyewuta.
2.4 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards covers.
2.3 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.2 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards third man.
2.1 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
1.6 : Juma Miyagi to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
1.5 : Juma Miyagi to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards point.
1.4 : Juma Miyagi to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards third man.
1.3 : Juma Miyagi to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards covers.
1.2 : Juma Miyagi to Rushab Patel, No run.
1.1 : Juma Miyagi to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
0.6 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards point.
0.5 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
0.4 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0.3 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards point.
0.2 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
0.1 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards point.