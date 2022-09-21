|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . . 1 4 1 | . . 4 2 1 .
|Last bat : Rushab Patelc Riazat Ali Shah b Cosmas Kyewuta13(13b2x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:14/1 (2.5 Ovs)
|5.1 : Kenneth Waiswa to Irfan Karim, No run, played towards point.
|4.6 : Riazat Ali Shah to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.5 : Riazat Ali Shah to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
|4.4 : Riazat Ali Shah to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|4.3 : Riazat Ali Shah to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid on.
|4.2 : Riazat Ali Shah to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
|4.1 : Riazat Ali Shah to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
|3.6 : Juma Miyagi to Irfan Karim, No run.
|3.5 : Juma Miyagi to Irfan Karim, No run.
|3.4 : Juma Miyagi to Irfan Karim, No run, played towards mid on.
|3.3 : Juma Miyagi to Irfan Karim, No run.
|3.2 : Juma Miyagi to Irfan Karim, No run, played towards covers.
|3.1 : Juma Miyagi to Irfan Karim, No run.
|2.6 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|2.5 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, OUT! c Riazat Ali Shah b Cosmas Kyewuta.
|2.4 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards covers.
|2.3 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.2 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards third man.
|2.1 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.6 : Juma Miyagi to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
|1.5 : Juma Miyagi to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards point.
|1.4 : Juma Miyagi to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|1.3 : Juma Miyagi to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards covers.
|1.2 : Juma Miyagi to Rushab Patel, No run.
|1.1 : Juma Miyagi to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.6 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards point.
|0.5 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|0.4 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.3 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards point.
|0.2 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|0.1 : Cosmas Kyewuta to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards point.