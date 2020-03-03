share
35896L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 » Summary

Thailand vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Match 6, ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020, March 3, 2020

THA 46/4 (12.1)
Live
CRR: 3.78
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Naveed Pathanc Ehsan Khan b Aftab Hussain6(7b0x40x6) SR:85.71, FoW:43/4 (10.1 Ovs)