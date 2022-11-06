share
51365L
Tanzania vs Rwanda Live Cricket Score, 5th T20, Rwanda in Tanzania, 5 T20I Series, 2022, November 6, 2022

RWA 37/3 (6)
Live
CRR: 6.17
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . . . . 1 1 | 4 1 . 2 . 4
Last bat : Emmanuel Sebaremec Yalinde Maurice b SanjayKumar Thakor6(7b0x40x6) SR:85.71, FoW:37/3 (5.5 Ovs)
Commentary :
5.6 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Aime Mucyodusenge, No run.
5.5 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Emmanuel Sebareme, OUT! c Yalinde Maurice b SanjayKumar Thakor.
5.4 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Emmanuel Sebareme, No run.
5.3 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Emmanuel Sebareme, No run.
5.2 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run.
5.1 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
4.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Emmanuel Sebareme, 2 runs.
4.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Emmanuel Sebareme, 2 runs.
4.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Emmanuel Sebareme, 2 runs.
4.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Emmanuel Sebareme, No run.
4.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, OUT! lbw b Ally Mpeka Kimote.
4.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run.
3.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run.
Harsheed Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, Wide.
3.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
Harsheed Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, Wide.
3.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run.
3.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
3.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Eric Dusingizimana, OUT! c Kassim Nassoro Mussa b Harsheed Chohan.
3.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run.
Harsheed Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, Wide.
2.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
2.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Eric Dusingizimana, Four.
2.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run.
2.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four.
2.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
2.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
1.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Eric Dusingizimana, Four.
1.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
1.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs.
1.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
1.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run.
1.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four.
0.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run.
0.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run.
0.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
0.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
0.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, Bye.
0.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.