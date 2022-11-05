|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 2 1 . 4 1 | . w 0wd 1 1 4 4
|Last bat : Kevin Irakozec Mohamed Yunusu Issa b Yalinde Maurice13(23b1x40x6) SR:56.52, FoW:96/10 (18.3 Ovs)
|18.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Kevin Irakoze, OUT! c Mohamed Yunusu Issa b Yalinde Maurice.
|18.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
|18.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
|17.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Emmanuel Sebareme, No run.
|17.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, 1 run.
|17.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, 2 runs.
|17.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Emmanuel Sebareme, 1 run.
|17.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Emmanuel Sebareme, No run.
|Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Emmanuel Sebareme, Wide.
|17.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, Leg bye.
|16.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Yvan Mitari, OUT! c Mohamed Omary Kitunda b Yalinde Maurice.
|16.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Kevin Irakoze, 1 run.
|16.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Kevin Irakoze, Four.
|16.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Yvan Mitari, 1 run.
|16.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Yvan Mitari, No run.
|16.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Yvan Mitari, No run.
|15.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Yvan Mitari, 1 run.
|15.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Zappy Bimenyimana, OUT! c Yalinde Maurice b Kassim Nassoro Mussa.
|15.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, 1 run.
|15.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Zappy Bimenyimana, 1 run.
|15.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Zappy Bimenyimana, No run.
|15.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, 1 run.
|14.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Zappy Bimenyimana, No run.
|14.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Zappy Bimenyimana, Four.
|14.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Oscar Manishimwe, OUT! b Yalinde Maurice.
|14.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
|14.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Kevin Irakoze, 1 run.
|14.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
|13.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
|13.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
|13.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
|13.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
|13.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Oscar Manishimwe, Six.
|13.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, 1 run.
|12.6 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Oscar Manishimwe, 2 runs.
|12.5 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Kevin Irakoze, 1 run.
|12.4 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
|12.3 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Oscar Manishimwe, 1 run.
|12.2 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
|12.1 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
|11.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
|11.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
|11.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
|11.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
|11.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
|11.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Oscar Manishimwe, 1 run.
|10.6 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
|10.5 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
|10.4 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
|10.3 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Didier Ndikubwimana, OUT! c Yalinde Maurice b SanjayKumar Thakor.
|10.2 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Didier Ndikubwimana, No run.
|10.1 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Didier Ndikubwimana, Four.
|9.6 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
|9.5 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Didier Ndikubwimana, 1 run.
|9.4 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Didier Ndikubwimana, No run.
|9.3 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Oscar Manishimwe, 1 run.
|9.2 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Didier Ndikubwimana, 1 run.
|Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Oscar Manishimwe, 2 Wides.
|9.1 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Didier Ndikubwimana, 1 run.
|8.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Oscar Manishimwe, 2 runs.
|8.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Clinton Rubagumya, OUT! b Ally Mpeka Kimote.
|8.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Didier Ndikubwimana, 1 run.
|8.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run.
|8.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Didier Ndikubwimana, 1 run.
|8.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Didier Ndikubwimana, No run.
|7.6 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
|7.5 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Clinton Rubagumya, Four.
|7.4 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
|7.3 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Didier Ndikubwimana, 1 run.
|7.2 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Didier Ndikubwimana, No run.
|7.1 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run.
|6.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Didier Ndikubwimana, No run.
|6.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Didier Ndikubwimana, No run.
|6.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run.
|6.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Didier Ndikubwimana, 1 run.
|6.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, OUT! c Mohamed Omary Kitunda b Ally Mpeka Kimote.
|6.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
|5.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run.
|5.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run.
|5.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
|5.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run.
|5.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
|5.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
|4.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
|4.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
|4.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run.
|4.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
|4.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, Four.
|4.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
|3.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run.
|3.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
|Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, Wide.
|3.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run.
|3.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
|3.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run.
|3.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
|Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
|2.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Kubwimana, OUT! b Salum Jumbe Ally.
|2.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, OUT! c Ivan Selemani b Salum Jumbe Ally.
|2.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
|2.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, Four.
|2.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, 4 Byes.
|2.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
|1.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, Four.
|1.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, Four.
|1.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run.
|1.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run.
|Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, Wide.
|1.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, OUT! c SanjayKumar Thakor b Harsheed Chohan.
|1.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|0.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run.
|0.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four.
|0.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
|0.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run.
|0.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs.
|0.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run.