Tanzania vs Rwanda Live Cricket Score, 4th T20, Rwanda in Tanzania, 5 T20I Series, 2022, November 5, 2022

RWA 96/10 (18.3)
Live
CRR: 5.19
Recent overs : 1 2 1 . 4 1 | . w 0wd 1 1 4 4
Last bat : Kevin Irakozec Mohamed Yunusu Issa b Yalinde Maurice13(23b1x40x6) SR:56.52, FoW:96/10 (18.3 Ovs)
18.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Kevin Irakoze, OUT! c Mohamed Yunusu Issa b Yalinde Maurice.
18.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
18.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
17.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Emmanuel Sebareme, No run.
17.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, 1 run.
17.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, 2 runs.
17.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Emmanuel Sebareme, 1 run.
17.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Emmanuel Sebareme, No run.
Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Emmanuel Sebareme, Wide.
17.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, Leg bye.
16.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Yvan Mitari, OUT! c Mohamed Omary Kitunda b Yalinde Maurice.
16.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Kevin Irakoze, 1 run.
16.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Kevin Irakoze, Four.
16.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Yvan Mitari, 1 run.
16.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Yvan Mitari, No run.
16.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Yvan Mitari, No run.
15.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Yvan Mitari, 1 run.
15.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Zappy Bimenyimana, OUT! c Yalinde Maurice b Kassim Nassoro Mussa.
15.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, 1 run.
15.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Zappy Bimenyimana, 1 run.
15.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Zappy Bimenyimana, No run.
15.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, 1 run.
14.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Zappy Bimenyimana, No run.
14.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Zappy Bimenyimana, Four.
14.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Oscar Manishimwe, OUT! b Yalinde Maurice.
14.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
14.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Kevin Irakoze, 1 run.
14.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
13.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
13.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
13.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
13.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
13.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Oscar Manishimwe, Six.
13.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, 1 run.
12.6 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Oscar Manishimwe, 2 runs.
12.5 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Kevin Irakoze, 1 run.
12.4 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
12.3 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Oscar Manishimwe, 1 run.
12.2 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
12.1 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
11.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
11.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
11.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
11.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
11.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
11.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Oscar Manishimwe, 1 run.
10.6 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
10.5 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
10.4 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Kevin Irakoze, No run.
10.3 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Didier Ndikubwimana, OUT! c Yalinde Maurice b SanjayKumar Thakor.
10.2 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Didier Ndikubwimana, No run.
10.1 : SanjayKumar Thakor to Didier Ndikubwimana, Four.
9.6 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Oscar Manishimwe, No run.
9.5 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Didier Ndikubwimana, 1 run.
9.4 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Didier Ndikubwimana, No run.
9.3 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Oscar Manishimwe, 1 run.
9.2 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Didier Ndikubwimana, 1 run.
Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Oscar Manishimwe, 2 Wides.
9.1 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Didier Ndikubwimana, 1 run.
8.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Oscar Manishimwe, 2 runs.
8.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Clinton Rubagumya, OUT! b Ally Mpeka Kimote.
8.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Didier Ndikubwimana, 1 run.
8.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run.
8.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Didier Ndikubwimana, 1 run.
8.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Didier Ndikubwimana, No run.
7.6 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
7.5 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Clinton Rubagumya, Four.
7.4 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
7.3 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Didier Ndikubwimana, 1 run.
7.2 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Didier Ndikubwimana, No run.
7.1 : Mohamed Yunusu Issa to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run.
6.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Didier Ndikubwimana, No run.
6.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Didier Ndikubwimana, No run.
6.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run.
6.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Didier Ndikubwimana, 1 run.
6.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, OUT! c Mohamed Omary Kitunda b Ally Mpeka Kimote.
6.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
5.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run.
5.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run.
5.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
5.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run.
5.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
5.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
4.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
4.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
4.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run.
4.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
4.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, Four.
4.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
3.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run.
3.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, Wide.
3.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Clinton Rubagumya, 1 run.
3.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Clinton Rubagumya, No run.
3.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run.
3.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
Ally Mpeka Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, No run.
2.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Kubwimana, OUT! b Salum Jumbe Ally.
2.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, OUT! c Ivan Selemani b Salum Jumbe Ally.
2.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
2.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, Four.
2.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, 4 Byes.
2.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, No run.
1.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, Four.
1.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, Four.
1.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run.
1.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run.
Harsheed Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, Wide.
1.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, OUT! c SanjayKumar Thakor b Harsheed Chohan.
1.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
0.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run.
0.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four.
0.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Orchide Tuyisenge, No run.
0.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, 1 run.
0.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Eric Dusingizimana, 2 runs.
0.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run.