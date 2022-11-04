|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|JK Silva
|12
|36
|2
|0
|33.33
|FDM Karunaratne
|19
|36
|3
|0
|52.78
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|CR Woakes
|2
|1
|7
|0
|3.50
|MM Ali
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
|11.5 : Woakes to Silva, no run
|11.4 : Woakes to Silva, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|11.3 : Woakes to Silva, no run, comes forward and drives it towards point. Compton dives and stops the ball
|11.2 : Woakes to Silva, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|11.1 : Woakes to Silva, no run, looks to defend it but gets an outside edge that goes on the bounce to the 2nd slip fielder
End of over: SLA 32/0 (Karunaratne 19, Silva 12)
|10.6 : This will be the final over of Day 4
|Ali to Karunaratne, no run, defends it towards short leg.
|10.5 : Ali to Karunaratne, no run, glances it towards backward square leg
|10.4 : Ali to Karunaratne, no run, defends it to the mid on fielder
|10.3 : Ali to Karunaratne, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|10.2 : Ali to Karunaratne, no run, comes forward and defends it to the silly point fielder
|10.1 : Ali to Karunaratne, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover for a boundary
End of over: SLA 28/0 (Karunaratne 15, Silva 12)
|9.6 : Ali to bowl now
|Woakes to Karunaratne, one run, drives it towards deep mid wicket for a single.
|9.5 : Woakes to Karunaratne, two runs, drives it through mid wicket for a couple of runs
|9.4 : Woakes to Karunaratne, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|9.3 : Woakes to Karunaratne, no run, defends it from the crease
|9.2 : Woakes to Karunaratne, no run, defends it towards short cover
|9.1 : Woakes to Karunaratne, FOUR, pulls this short ball towards deep square leg for a boundary
End of over: SLA 21/0 (Karunaratne 8, Silva 12)
|8.6 : Broad to Silva, two runs, drives it straight down the ground towards long on for two runs.
|Woakes is the new bowler
|8.5 : Broad to Silva, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|8.4 : Broad to Silva, APPEAL, no run, looks to glance it down the leg side but misses. A huge caught behind appeal is turned down
|8.3 : Broad to Silva, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through cover for a boundary
|8.2 : Broad to Silva, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|8.1 : Broad to Silva, FOUR, moves forward and drives it through cover for a boundary
End of over: SLA 11/0 (Karunaratne 8, Silva 2)
|7.6 : This might be the final over of Day 4
|Anderson to Karunaratne, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|7.5 : Anderson to Karunaratne, no run, defends it towards square leg
|7.4 : Anderson to Silva, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
|7.3 : Anderson to Silva, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|7.2 : Anderson to Silva, no run, plays and misses outside off stump again
|7.1 : Anderson to Silva, no run, comes forward and looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
End of over: SLA 10/0 (Karunaratne 8, Silva 1)
|6.6 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
|6.5 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|6.4 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, looks to defend it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|6.3 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it for the keeper
|6.2 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|6.1 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: SLA 10/0 (Karunaratne 8, Silva 1)
|5.6 : Anderson to Karunaratne, one run, pushes it towards short cover for a quick single.
|5.5 : Anderson to Karunaratne, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|5.4 : Anderson to Karunaratne, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|5.3 : Anderson to Karunaratne, two runs, drives it through backward square leg for a couple of runs
|5.2 : Anderson to Karunaratne, no run, covers the line of the stumps and lets it go outside off stump
|5.1 : Anderson to Karunaratne, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: SLA 7/0 (Karunaratne 5, Silva 1)
|4.6 : Broad to Silva, no run, defends it on the pitch.
|4.5 : Broad to Silva, no run, looks to glance it down the leg side but misses
|4.4 : Broad to Silva, no run, looks to defend it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|4.3 : Broad to Silva, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|4.2 : Broad to Silva, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it for the keeper
|4.1 : Broad to Karunaratne, one run, flicks it through backward square leg for a single
End of over: SLA 6/0 (Karunaratne 4, Silva 1)
|3.6 : Anderson to Silva, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|3.5 : Anderson to Silva, no run, defends it towards cover
|3.4 : Anderson to Silva, no run, looks to defend it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|3.3 : Anderson to Silva, no run, looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge that goes on the bounce to 3rd slip
|3.2 : Anderson to Karunaratne, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards backward square leg
|3.1 : Anderson to Karunaratne, no run, defends it to the mid on fielder
End of over: SLA 5/0 (Karunaratne 4, Silva 1)
|2.6 : Broad to Silva, no run, looks to defend it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten.
|2.5 : Broad to Silva, no run, defends it to the gully fielder
|2.4 : Broad to Silva, no run, lets it go outside off stump again
|2.3 : Broad to Silva, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|2.2 : Broad to Silva, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|2.1 : Broad to Silva, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: SLA 5/0 (Karunaratne 4, Silva 1)
|1.6 : Anderson to Karunaratne, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|1.5 : Anderson to Silva, one run, turns it towards square leg
|1.4 : Anderson to Silva, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards cover
|1.3 : Anderson to Silva, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|1.2 : Anderson to Silva, no run, looks to defend it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|1.1 : Anderson to Silva, no run, comes forward and defends it towards short cover
End of over: SLA 4/0 (Karunaratne 4, Silva 0)
|0.6 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
|Anderson will share the new ball from the Nursery End
|0.5 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, looks to glance it down the leg side but misses
|0.4 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, pushes it to the gully fielder
|0.3 : Broad to Karunaratne, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary
|0.2 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, goes on the back foot and pushes it to the point fielder
|0.1 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, lets this short ball go outside off stump
|0.0 : 5 slips in place for Broad
|Broad is marking his run up from the Pavilion End