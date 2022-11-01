|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|NRD Compton
|22
|38
|4
|0
|57.89
|AN Cook
|47
|65
|7
|0
|72.31
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|TAM Siriwardana
|7.2
|0
|37
|1
|5.05
|RAS Lakmal
|3
|0
|9
|0
|3.00
|Recent overs : . 2 . . . . | 3 1 . 4 . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : AD Halesb: Siriwardana11(37b1x40x6) SR:29.73, FoW:35/1 (10.6 Ovs)
|23.2 : Siriwardana to Compton, FOUR, pulls the short ball through mid wicket for another boundary
|England wins by 9 wickets and takes an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the 3 match series
|Anderson gets the Man of the Match award for his 8 wickets in the match
|A 79 runs target was never going to trouble England and they reached it with ease. Cook finished unbeaten on 47 runs, while Compton remained not out with 22 runs against his name
|23.1 : Siriwardana to Compton, FOUR, pulls the short ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary
End of over: ENG 72/1 (Cook 47, Compton 14)
|22.6 : Lakmal to Cook, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|22.5 : Lakmal to Compton, one run, turns it towards square leg
|22.4 : Lakmal to Compton, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it again
|22.3 : Lakmal to Compton, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|22.2 : Lakmal to Compton, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|22.1 : Lakmal to Compton, no run, defends it towards mid wicket
End of over: ENG 71/1 (Cook 47, Compton 13)
|21.6 : Eranga to Cook, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|21.5 : Eranga to Cook, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|21.4 : Eranga to Cook, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
|21.3 : Eranga to Cook, FOUR, shuffles across the stumps and flicks it through square leg for a boundary
|21.2 : Eranga to Cook, no run, flicks it towards mid wicket
|21.1 : Eranga to Cook, no run, defends it to the mid on fielder
End of over: ENG 67/1 (Cook 43, Compton 13)
|20.6 : Lakmal to Compton, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|20.5 : Lakmal to Compton, no run, comes forward and defends it towards cover
|20.4 : Lakmal to Compton, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|20.3 : Lakmal to Compton, no run, looks to punch it off the back foot but gets a bottom edge into the ground
|20.2 : Lakmal to Compton, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|20.1 : Lakmal to Compton, FOUR, flicks it through mid wicket for a boundary. 12 more runs England need for a win now
End of over: ENG 63/1 (Cook 43, Compton 9)
|19.6 : Herath to Cook, no run, comes on the front foot and defends.
|19.5 : Herath to Compton, one run, pushes it towards mid off for a quick single
|19.4 : Herath to Compton, no run, defends it towards cover
|19.3 : Herath to Compton, no run, comes on the front foot and defends
|19.2 : Herath to Cook, three runs, goes on the back foot and cuts it towards third man for three runs
|19.1 : Herath to Cook, no run, pads it away outside off stump
End of over: ENG 59/1 (Cook 40, Compton 8)
|18.6 : Siriwardana to Compton, no run, pushes it back to the bowler.
|18.5 : Siriwardana to Compton, no run, comes on the front foot and defends
|18.4 : Siriwardana to Compton, FOUR, pulls the short ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary
|18.3 : Siriwardana to Compton, no run, drives it towards mid wicket
|18.2 : Siriwardana to Compton, no run, comes down the track and defends
|18.1 : Siriwardana to Cook, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
End of over: ENG 54/1 (Cook 39, Compton 4)
|17.6 : Herath to Compton, no run, bends down and tries to sweep but misses.
|17.5 : Herath to Cook, three runs, goes on the back foot and cuts it towards third man for three runs
|17.4 : Herath to Cook, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|17.3 : Herath to Cook, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
|17.2 : Herath to Cook, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|17.1 : Herath to Cook, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: ENG 51/1 (Cook 36, Compton 4)
|16.6 : Siriwardana to Cook, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single.
|16.5 : Siriwardana to Compton, one run, pushes it towards cover for a single
|16.4 : Siriwardana to Cook, one run, punches it towards extra cover
|16.3 : Siriwardana to Cook, no run, pads it away outside off stump
|16.2 : Siriwardana to Cook, FOUR, flicks it through mid wicket for another boundary
|16.1 : Siriwardana to Cook, FOUR, swings the low full toss over mid wicket for a boundary
End of over: ENG 40/1 (Cook 26, Compton 3)
|15.6 : Herath to Compton, no run, defends it off the front foot.
|15.5 : Herath to Compton, no run, pads it away outside leg stump
|15.4 : Herath to Compton, no run, defends it
|15.3 : Herath to Compton, no run, defends it off the back foot
|15.2 : Herath to Compton, no run, defends it towards short leg
|15.1 : Herath to Compton, no run, REVIEW ( Sri Lanka), looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball was missing leg stump and LBW appeal is turned down. Sri Lanka uses the review but to no avail
End of over: ENG 40/1 (Cook 26, Compton 3)
|14.6 : Siriwardana to Cook, no run, defends it towards short leg.
|14.5 : Siriwardana to Cook, no run, punches it towards mid off
|14.4 : Siriwardana to Cook, no run, lets it go down the leg side
|14.3 : Siriwardana to Compton, one run, comes down the track and turns it towards mid wicket
|14.2 : Siriwardana to Compton, two runs, drives it through mid wicket for two runs
|14.1 : Siriwardana to Compton, no run, defends it towards short leg
End of over: ENG 37/1 (Cook 26, Compton 0)
|13.6 : Herath to Cook, no run, turns it towards square leg.
|13.5 : Herath to Cook, no run, drives it towards mid wicket
|13.4 : Herath to Cook, no run, defends it off the front foot
|13.3 : Herath to Cook, no run, drives it towards mid wicket
|13.2 : Herath to Cook, no run, pads it away
|13.1 : Herath to Cook, no run, leaves it outside off stump
End of over: ENG 37/1 (Cook 26, Compton 0)
|12.6 : Siriwardana to Compton, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
|12.5 : Siriwardana to Cook, one run, drives it through point for a single
|12.4 : Siriwardana to Cook, no run, flicks the full toss to the mid wicket fielder
|12.3 : Siriwardana to Cook, no run, defends it towards mid wicket
|12.2 : Siriwardana to Cook, no run, drives it towards mid wicket
|12.1 : Siriwardana to Cook, no run, decides to leave it
End of over: ENG 36/1 (Cook 25, Compton 0)
|11.6 : Herath to Compton, no run, comes forward and defends it towards cover.
|11.5 : Herath to Compton, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|11.4 : Herath to Compton, no run, turns it towards mid wicket
|11.3 : Herath to Compton, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|11.2 : Herath to Compton, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards point
|11.1 : Herath to Cook, one run, cuts it through point for a single
End of over: ENG 35/1 (Cook 24, Hales 11)
|10.6 : Siriwardana to Hales, OUT, no run, goes on the back foot and looks to cut but misses and off the pad the ball goes onto hit the stumps.
|10.5 : Siriwardana to Hales, no run, looks to lofts it straight down the ground but misses
|10.4 : Siriwardana to Hales, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|10.3 : Siriwardana to Hales, no run, defends it towards cover
|10.2 : Siriwardana to Cook, one run, pushes it towards cover point
|10.1 : Siriwardana to Hales, one run, turns it towards square leg
End of over: ENG 33/0 (Cook 23, Hales 10)
|9.6 : Lakmal to Cook, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper.
|That will be tea on day 4. England just needs another 46 runs to win the match and also take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the 3 match series
|Cook reached his milestone of 10000 runs in the session. Join us back in 15 minutes for the coverage of final session of this match
|9.5 : Lakmal to Cook, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|9.4 : Lakmal to Cook, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|9.3 : Lakmal to Cook, no run, comes forward and drives it to the mid off fielder
|9.2 : Lakmal to Cook, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|9.1 : Lakmal to Cook, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts this short ball through backward point for a boundary
End of over: ENG 29/0 (Cook 19, Hales 10)
|8.6 : Herath to Hales, no run, turns it towards square leg.
|8.5 : Herath to Hales, no run, defends it towards square leg
|8.4 : Herath to Hales, no run, defends it towards short leg
|8.3 : Herath to Hales, no run, tries to sweep but misses
|8.2 : Herath to Cook, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
|8.1 : Herath to Cook, no run, tries to cut but misses
End of over: ENG 28/0 (Cook 18, Hales 10)
|7.6 : Siriwardana to Hales, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder.
|7.5 : Siriwardana to Hales, no run, cuts it to the cover fielder
|7.4 : Siriwardana to Hales, no run, defends it off the back foot
|7.3 : Siriwardana to Hales, two runs, swings it through mid wicket for two more
|7.2 : Siriwardana to Hales, FOUR, pulls the short ball through mid wicket for a boundary
|7.1 : Siriwardana to Hales, no run, drives it towards cover
End of over: ENG 22/0 (Cook 18, Hales 4)
|6.6 : Herath to Cook, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through cover for a boundary.
|6.5 : Herath to Hales, one run, flicks it towards fine leg
|6.4 : Herath to Hales, no run, turns it towards square leg
|6.3 : Herath to Hales, no run, drives it towards mid wicket
|6.2 : Herath to Hales, no run, defends it towards short cover
|6.1 : Herath to Cook, one run, cuts it towards backward point
End of over: ENG 16/0 (Cook 13, Hales 3)
|5.6 : Siriwardana to Hales, no run, cuts it towards cover. The fielder dives and deflects it towards mid off.
|5.5 : Siriwardana to Hales, no run, drives it towards short cover
|5.4 : Siriwardana to Hales, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|5.3 : Siriwardana to Cook, one run, works it through backward square leg
|5.2 : Siriwardana to Cook, no run, flicks it the mid wicket fielder
|5.1 : Siriwardana to Cook, no run, looks to flick but misses and off the pad the ball goes to the backward short leg fielder
End of over: ENG 15/0 (Cook 12, Hales 3)
|4.6 : Herath to Hales, no run, comes forward and defends it.
|4.5 : Herath to Hales, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|4.4 : Herath to Hales, no run, turns it towards square leg
|4.3 : Herath to Hales, no run, looks to flick but misses
|4.2 : Herath to Hales, no run, defends it towards cover
|4.1 : Herath to Hales, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pad
End of over: ENG 15/0 (Cook 12, Hales 3)
|3.6 : Pradeep to Cook, no run, drives it back to the bowler. Pradeep collects it on the bounce.
|3.5 : Pradeep to Cook, no run, covers the line of the stumps and lets it go outside off stump
|3.4 : Pradeep to Cook, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through backward point for a boundary
|3.3 : Pradeep to Cook, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|3.2 : Pradeep to Hales, one run, pushes it towards point for a single
|3.1 : Pradeep to Cook, three runs, drives it through cover for three runs
End of over: ENG 7/0 (Cook 5, Hales 2)
|2.6 : Herath to Hales, no run, turns it towards square leg.
|2.5 : Herath to Hales, no run, turns it towards mid wicket
|2.4 : Herath to Hales, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|2.3 : Herath to Hales, no run, defends it towards cover
|2.2 : Herath to Hales, two runs, flicks it through mid wicket for two runs
|2.1 : Herath to Hales, no run, defends it towards short leg
End of over: ENG 5/0 (Cook 5, Hales 0)
|1.6 : Pradeep to Cook, no run, defends it from the crease.
|1.5 : Pradeep to Cook, no run, pushes it towards cover
|1.4 : Pradeep to Cook, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|1.3 : Pradeep to Cook, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|1.2 : Pradeep to Cook, FOUR, flicks it through square leg and the ball tickles into the fence
|10000 test match runs for Cook. He is the youngest player to reach the landmark
|1.1 : Pradeep to Cook, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it
End of over: ENG 1/0 (Cook 1, Hales 0)
|0.6 : Herath to Hales, no run, defends it towards mid wicket.
|0.5 : Herath to Hales, no run, cuts it to the cover fielder
|0.4 : Herath to Cook, one run, goes back and looks to cut but gets an inside edge towards square leg
|0.3 : Herath to Cook, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|0.2 : Herath to Cook, no run, turns it towards square leg
|0.1 : Herath to Cook, no run, flicks it towards mid wicket
|0.0 : Cook needs 5 runs to reach 10,000 runs in test cricket