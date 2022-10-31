|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|ANPRF Pradeep
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|RMS Eranga
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|JM Anderson
|13.3
|5
|29
|5
|2.15
|ST Finn
|8
|0
|26
|3
|3.25
|Recent overs : . . 4 . 2 . | 1 w . 3 . . | . . . 4 1 .
|Last bat : ANPRF Pradeepb: Anderson0(4b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:119/10 (35.3 Ovs)
|35.3 : That is all we have for you tonight. Do join us back for the coverage of 2nd test match on 27th May. Till then, Take care and Good bye.
|Jonny Bairstow gets the Man of the Match award for his wonderful batting. He scored 140 runs and took 9 catches in the match
|England wins by an innings and 88 runs and takes a 1-0 lead in the 3 match test series. They just needed 9 balls in the post tea session to wrap up the match
|2nd 5-fer for Anderson in the Match and 10 wickets haul in the match too
|Anderson to Pradeep, OUT, no run, makes room and looks to defend but misses and the ball crashes into the stumps
|35.2 : Anderson to Pradeep, no run, plays and misses outside off stump
|35.1 : Anderson to Eranga, one run, pushes it through point for a single
End of over: SLA 118/9 (Eranga 1, Pradeep 0)
|34.6 : Finn to Pradeep, no run, looks to defend but gets a leading edge towards short cover.
|34.5 : Finn to Pradeep, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|34.4 : Finn to Thirimanne, OUT, no run, looks to drive but gets an outside edge towards 2nd slip. Root takes the catch
|34.3 : Finn to Eranga, one run, flicks it through backward square leg for a single
|34.2 : England needs 2 wickets to win this match with an inning's margin
|Finn to Chameera, OUT, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but gets an inside edge towards short leg. Compton takes an easy catch at short leg
|34.1 : Finn to Thirimanne, one run, flicks it through backward square leg for a single
End of over: SLA 116/7 (Thirimanne 15, Chameera 0)
|33.6 : Finn to continue
|How much resistance will Sri Lanka offer now? Join us back in 15 minutes time to find out
|That's Tea on day 3. Sri Lanka still trials England by 91 runs and they have 3 wickets in hand. Mendis was able to score 53 runs, Anderson has taken 4 wickets for 28 runs so far, a total of 9 wickets in the match
|Broad to Thirimanne, one run, glances it through backward square leg for a single.
|33.5 : Broad to Thirimanne, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|33.4 : Broad to Thirimanne, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|33.3 : Broad to Thirimanne, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|33.2 : Broad to Thirimanne, FOUR, makes room and slices this short ball over the slips and collects a boundary towards third man
|33.1 : Broad to Thirimanne, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: SLA 111/7 (Thirimanne 10, Herath 4)
|32.6 : Finn to Herath, OUT, no run, drives it in the air towards cover and finds the safe hands of Broad.
|32.5 : 6 minutes to go for the tea break
|The ball hits him on the left arm and he needs some medical treatment
|Finn to Herath, no run, looks to work it towards the leg side but gets a bottom inside edge onto the body
|32.4 : Finn to Herath, no run, works it towards square leg
|32.3 : Stokes is still off the ground and receiving treatment for his injury
|Finn to Herath, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
|32.2 : Finn to Herath, no run, lets it go down the leg side
|32.1 : Finn to Thirimanne, one run, works it through square leg for a single
End of over: SLA 110/6 (Thirimanne 9, Herath 4)
|31.6 : Finn replaces Anderson
|Broad to Herath, no run, looks to glance it down the leg side but misses.
|31.5 : Broad to Herath, no run, defends it from the crease
|31.4 : Broad to Herath, FOUR, looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge that rolls between gully and backward fielder
|31.3 : Broad to Herath, no run, looks to drive it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|31.2 : Broad to Herath, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|31.1 : Broad to Herath, no run, leaves this short ball for the keeper to collect
End of over: SLA 106/6 (Thirimanne 9, Herath 0)
|30.6 : Anderson to Thirimanne, no run, lifts his bat and lets it go outside off stump.
|30.5 : Anderson to Thirimanne, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|30.4 : Anderson to Thirimanne, no run, drives it to the short cover fielder
|30.3 : Anderson to Thirimanne, no run, looks to drive but gets an outside edge that rolls towards gully
|30.2 : Anderson to Thirimanne, no run, defends it towards the point fielder
|30.1 : Anderson to Thirimanne, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but gets an inside edge onto the pad
End of over: SLA 106/6 (Thirimanne 9, Herath 0)
|29.6 : Broad to Herath, no run, looks to drive it through cover but misses.
|29.5 : Broad to Herath, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
|29.4 : Broad to Herath, no run, looks to defend it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|29.3 : Broad to Herath, no run, fends at a short ball outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|29.2 : Broad to Thirimanne, one run, flicks it towards fine leg
|29.1 : Broad to Thirimanne, FOUR, pulls the short ball towards fine leg for a boundary
End of over: SLA 101/6 (Thirimanne 4, Herath 0)
|28.6 : Anderson to Herath, no run, turns it towards mid wicket.
|28.5 : Herath changes his bat
|Anderson to Herath, no run, defends it on the pitch
|28.4 : Anderson to Herath, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|28.3 : Anderson to Shanaka, OUT, no run, fends at a back of length ball just outside off stump and gets an outside edge. Bairstow takes his 9th catch of the match
|28.2 : Anderson to Shanaka, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten again
|28.1 : Anderson to Shanaka, no run, looks to defend it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
End of over: SLA 101/5 (Thirimanne 4, Shanaka 4)
|27.6 : Broad to Thirimanne, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|27.5 : Broad to Shanaka, one run, turns it through square leg
|27.4 : Broad to Shanaka, no run, looks to punch it off the back foot but misses and gets beaten
|27.3 : Broad to Shanaka, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|27.2 : Broad to Shanaka, no run, lets it go outside off stump again
|27.1 : Broad to Shanaka, no run, covers the stumps and lets it go outside off stump
End of over: SLA 100/5 (Thirimanne 4, Shanaka 3)
|26.6 : Anderson to Thirimanne, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
|26.5 : Anderson to Thirimanne, no run, defends it towards cover
|26.4 : Anderson to Shanaka, one run, pushes it towards backward point for a single
|26.3 : Anderson to Shanaka, no run, leaves it for the keeper
|26.2 : Anderson to Shanaka, no run, defends it towards the short leg fielder
|26.1 : Anderson to Shanaka, two runs, drives it through backward point for a couple of runs
End of over: SLA 97/5 (Thirimanne 4, Shanaka 0)
|25.6 : Broad to Thirimanne, no run, defends it towards the mid on fielder.
|25.5 : Broad to Thirimanne, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover for a boundary
|25.4 : Broad to Thirimanne, no run, covers the stump and lets it go outside off stump
|25.3 : Broad to Thirimanne, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|25.2 : Broad to Thirimanne, no run, goes on the back foot and punches it to the point fielder
|25.1 : Broad to Thirimanne, no run, defends it towards square leg
End of over: SLA 93/5 (Thirimanne 0, Shanaka 0)
|24.6 : Drizzle has started but play continues for now
|Anderson to Shanaka, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|24.5 : Anderson to Shanaka, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|24.4 : Anderson to Shanaka, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
|24.3 : Anderson to Shanaka, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|24.2 : Anderson to Mendis, OUT, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but ends up getting a bottom edge onto the stumps
|24.1 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses
End of over: SLA 93/4 (Mendis 53, Thirimanne 0)
|23.6 : Broad to Thirimanne, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it for the keeper.
|23.5 : Broad to Thirimanne, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|23.4 : Broad to Thirimanne, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|23.3 : Broad to Thirimanne, no run, defends it to the mid wicket fielder
|23.2 : Broad to Mathews, OUT, no run, looks to defend it away from the body but gets an outside edge. Bairstow takes the catch behind the stumps
|23.1 : Broad to Mendis, one run, flicks it towards the fine leg fielder
End of over: SLA 92/3 (Mendis 52, Mathews 5)
|22.6 : Anderson to Mathews, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pad.
|22.5 : Anderson to Mathews, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|22.4 : Anderson to Mathews, no run, drives it towards backward point
|22.3 : Dark clouds over the ground again
|Anderson to Mathews, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it for the keeper
|22.2 : Anderson to Mathews, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper
|22.1 : Anderson to Mathews, four leg byes, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes into the fine leg fence
End of over: SLA 88/3 (Mendis 52, Mathews 5)
|21.6 : Broad to Mendis, no run, defends it towards mid wicket fielder.
|21.5 : Broad to Mendis, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|21.4 : Broad to Mathews, one run, tucks this short ball towards fine leg
|21.3 : Broad to Mathews, FOUR, opens the face of the bat and drives it through backward point for a boundary. Ali gives the chase and tries to pull the ball back in but his foot was in contact with the boundary
|21.2 : Broad to Mathews, no run, leaves it for the keeper again
|21.1 : Broad to Mathews, no run, lifts his bat and lets it go outside off stump
End of over: SLA 83/3 (Mendis 52, Mathews 0)
|20.6 : Broad replaces Ali
|Anderson to Mendis, no run, defends it nicely from the crease.
|20.5 : Mendis reaches his maiden test fifty in 90 minutes from 62 balls with 8 FOURS
|Anderson to Mendis, FOUR, drives it nicely through wide mid on for a boundary
|20.4 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, looks to punch it off the back foot but misses
|20.3 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, blocks it to the cover fielder
|20.2 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, comes forward and defends it towards short cover
|20.1 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, fends at a short ball outside off stump and gets a leading edge towards point
End of over: SLA 79/3 (Mendis 48, Mathews 0)
|19.6 : Anderson replaces Broad
|Ali to Mathews, no run, defends it off the front foot.
|19.5 : Ali to Mathews, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|19.4 : Ali to Chandimal, OUT, no run, goes on the back foot and tries to cut but gets an inside edge onto the stumps
|19.3 : Ali to Mendis, one run, turns it through square leg for a single
|19.2 : Ali to Mendis, no run, turns it just wide of the short leg fielder
|19.1 : Ali to Chandimal, one run, flicks it towards fine leg for a single
End of over: SLA 77/2 (Mendis 47, Chandimal 7)
|18.6 : Ali to bowl to Chandimal
|The players makes their way into the middle
|Update 0000hrs AET: Play will restart at 0030hrs AET ( 03: 30 PM local time). Afternoon session will be of 1 hour and 10 minutes. Sri Lanka still trails by 130 runs
|Some good news as the rain has stopped. Covers are bene taken off. We will be seeing some action in the field soon
|Update 2315hrs AET: The drizzle is back
|Update 2300 AET: Rain has stopped and ground-staff is in action
|We will keep you updated with the latest developments on the ground
|Lunch Break is over but it is still overcast and covers are on. Alight drizzle is still on but Super-sopper is working
|Join us back for the coverage of Post Lunch session in 35 minutes
|An early Lunch has been taken as the pitch has been covered
|A much better performance by Sri Lankan batsmen in the 2nd inning. Mendis is still playing on 47 runs. He was dropped on the final ball before the rain stoppage.
|A constant drizzle is on and the umpires asks for the covers to be brought on. The players walks off the field
|Broad to Mendis, DROPPED, no run, looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards gully. Vince drops an easy catch.
|18.5 : Broad to Mendis, two runs, swings it through square leg for a couple of runs
|18.4 : Broad to Mendis, FOUR, flicks it nicely through mid wicket for a boundary
|18.3 : Few umbrellas goes up
|Broad to Mendis, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|18.2 : Broad to Mendis, two runs, goes on the back foot and punches it through backward point for a couple of runs
|18.1 : Few drops of rain in the air
|
Broad to Mendis, no run, pushes it to the mid off fielder
End of over: SLA 69/2 (Mendis 39, Chandimal 7)
|17.6 : Finn to Chandimal, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
|17.5 : Finn to Chandimal, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is turned down
|17.4 : Finn to Chandimal, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|17.3 : Finn to Chandimal, APPEAL, no run, looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad
|17.2 : Finn to Mendis, one run, tucks it towards short fine leg
|17.1 : Finn to Mendis, no run, ducks under the bouncer
End of over: SLA 68/2 (Mendis 38, Chandimal 7)
|16.6 : Broad to Chandimal, no run, pushes it to the point fielder.
|16.5 : Broad to Chandimal, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|16.4 : Broad to Chandimal, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
|16.3 : Broad to Mendis, three runs, drives it past the extra cover fielder for three runs
|16.2 : Broad to Mendis, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|16.1 : Broad to Mendis, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it nicely through mid off. The fielder gives the chase but fails to stop the ball
End of over: SLA 61/2 (Mendis 31, Chandimal 7)
|15.6 : Finn to Mendis, one run, drives it towards wide mid on for a single.
|15.5 : Finn to Chandimal, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
|15.4 : Finn to Chandimal, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|15.3 : Finn to Mendis, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
|15.2 : Finn to Mendis, DROPPED, no run, looks to defend but gets an outside edge. Bairstow drops the catch this time
|15.1 : Finn to Mendis, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
End of over: SLA 58/2 (Mendis 29, Chandimal 6)
|14.6 : Broad to Chandimal, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten.
|14.5 : Broad to Mendis, one run, swings and gets a leading edge straight down the ground
|14.4 : Broad to Mendis, no run, looks to drive it outside off stump but misses
|14.3 : Broad to Mendis, no run, defends it to the mid on fielder
|14.2 : Broad to Mendis, no run, pushes it towards mid on
|14.1 : Broad to Mendis, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: SLA 57/2 (Mendis 28, Chandimal 6)
|13.6 : Time for Drinks Break
|Finn to Chandimal, no run, defends it to the mid on fielder.
|13.5 : Finn to Mendis, one run, works it through backward square leg for a single
|13.4 : Finn to Mendis, no run, looks to glance it down the leg side but misses
|13.3 : Finn to Mendis, no run, flicks it to the square leg fielder
|13.2 : Finn to Chandimal, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
|13.1 : Finn to Chandimal, no ball, drives it towards the cover fielder. Finn oversteps and gives away an extra
|
Finn to Chandimal, FOUR, glances it nicely off his pads into the fine leg fence for a boundary
End of over: SLA 50/2 (Mendis 27, Chandimal 1)
|12.6 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, comes forward and defends it towards short cover.
|12.5 : Anderson to Mendis, FOUR, fends at the short ball on the stumps and gets an outside edge that flies over slips into the third man fence
|12.4 : Anderson to Mendis, two runs, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover point for a couple of runs
|12.3 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|12.2 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|12.1 : Anderson to Chandimal, one run, pushes it towards point for a quick single
End of over: SLA 43/2 (Mendis 21, Chandimal 0)
|11.6 : Finn to Mendis, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
|11.5 : Finn to Mendis, FOUR, drives it straight down the ground through mid on for a boundary this time
|11.4 : Flood lights have been turned on
|Finn to Mendis, no run, looks to flick but gets hit on the pad. The ball was going down the leg side
|11.3 : Finn to Mendis, no run, turns it towards mid wicket
|11.2 : Finn to Mendis, FOUR, drives it straight down the ground between the bowler and mid on fielder. The fielder gives the chase but fails to stop the ball
|11.1 : Finn to Mendis, no run, defends it towards short cover
End of over: SLA 35/2 (Silva 14, Mendis 13)
|10.6 : Anderson to Silva, OUT, no run, short of length ball just outside off stump, Silva stays rooted to the crease and fends at it. He gets an outside edge and Bairstow takes another catch behind the stumps.
|10.5 : Anderson to Silva, no run, fends at a back of length ball just outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|10.4 : Wind has picked up
|Anderson to Silva, no run, pushes it to the backward point fielder
|10.3 : Anderson to Silva, no run, flicks it to the square leg fielder
|10.2 : Anderson to Silva, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|10.1 : Anderson to Silva, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: SLA 35/1 (Silva 14, Mendis 13)
|9.6 : Finn to Mendis, no run, too far outside off stump and Mendis leaves it.
|9.5 : Finn to Silva, one run, glances it off his pads towards fine leg
|9.4 : Finn to Silva, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|9.3 : Finn to Silva, no run, covers the stumps and lets it go outside off stump
|9.2 : Finn to Silva, no run, defends it towards point
|9.1 : Finn to Silva, no run, fuller and well wide of off stump, Silva ignores it
End of over: SLA 34/1 (Silva 13, Mendis 13)
|8.6 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, defends it towards short mid on.
|8.5 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|8.4 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, defends it towards mid on
|8.3 : Anderson to Silva, one run, defends it towards cover point for a single
|8.2 : Anderson to Mendis, one run, pushes it towards short cover for a quick single
|8.1 : Anderson to Silva, one run, pulls the short ball towards fine leg
End of over: SLA 31/1 (Silva 11, Mendis 12)
|7.6 : Finn to Mendis, no run, lets it go outside off sump.
|7.5 : Finn to Mendis, no run, turns it towards backward short leg
|7.4 : Finn to Silva, three runs, comes on the front foot and punches it between the bowler and mid off for three runs
|7.3 : Finn to Silva, no run, defends it towards mid on
|7.2 : Finn to Silva, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper
|7.1 : Finn to Silva, no run, lifts his bat and lets it go into the gloves of the keeper
End of over: SLA 28/1 (Silva 8, Mendis 12)
|6.6 : Anderson to Silva, one run, works it towards backward square leg.
|6.5 : Anderson to Silva, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|6.4 : Anderson to Silva, no run, lifts his bat and lets it go into the gloves of the keeper
|6.3 : Anderson to Silva, no run, looks to glance it but misses
|6.2 : Anderson to Silva, no run, defends it towards backward point
|6.1 : Anderson to Silva, no run, pushes it to the gully fielder
End of over: SLA 27/1 (Silva 7, Mendis 12)
|5.6 : Broad to Mendis, no run, defends it towards short mid off.
|5.5 : Broad to Silva, one run, turns it towards backward square leg for a single
|5.4 : Broad to Silva, no run, fuller length ball and well wide of off stump
|5.3 : Broad to Silva, FOUR, drops his wrists and guides it between the slips and a collects a boundary towards third man
|5.2 : Broad to Silva, no run, pushes it to the gully fielder
|5.1 : Broad to Silva, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: SLA 22/1 (Silva 2, Mendis 12)
|4.6 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses and gets beaten.
|4.5 : Anderson to Mendis, FOUR, punches it nicely through mid on for a boundary this time
|4.4 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, goes back and blocks it to the point fielder
|4.3 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|4.2 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|4.1 : Stokes has gone off the field
|
Anderson to Mendis, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
End of over: SLA 18/1 (Silva 2, Mendis 8)
|3.6 : Broad to Silva, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses.
|3.5 : Broad to Mendis, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a single
|3.4 : Broad to Mendis, FOUR, punches it off the back foot through gully and collects a boundary to third man
|3.3 : Broad to Mendis, no run, defends it towards mid off fielder
|3.2 : Broad to Mendis, no run, punches it to the point fielder
|3.1 : Broad to Mendis, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: SLA 13/1 (Silva 2, Mendis 3)
|2.6 : Anderson to Silva, no run, goes back and pushes it towards backward point fielder.
|2.5 : Anderson to Silva, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|2.4 : Anderson to Mendis, three runs, drives it nicely through extra cover for three runs and gets off the pair
|2.3 : Anderson to Mendis, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|2.2 : Anderson to Karunaratne, OUT, no run, back of length ball just outside off stump, Karunaratne fends at it and gets an outside edge. Bairstow takes the catch
|2.1 : Anderson to Silva, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
End of over: SLA 9/0 (Karunaratne 7, Silva 1)
|1.6 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper.
|1.5 : Broad to Karunaratne, two runs, punches it through point for a couple of runs
|1.4 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, defends it towards short cover
|1.3 : Broad to Karunaratne, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover point for a boundary
|1.2 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, lifts his bat and lets it go to the keeeper
|1.1 : Broad to Karunaratne, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it for the keeper
End of over: SLA 3/0 (Karunaratne 1, Silva 1)
|0.6 : Anderson to Silva, no run, defends it towards short leg.
|0.5 : Anderson to Silva, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it for the keper
|0.4 : Anderson to Karunaratne, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single
|0.3 : Anderson to Silva, one run, works it through backwards square leg
|0.2 : Anderson with 3 slips and a short leg
|The players makes their way onto the field
|Evening session have been extended by 30 minutes
|The Sun is out and it's a clear sky at the moment.
|It rained in the morning and start of play has been delayed. Play will start in 15 minutes if there is no more rain
|Day 2 was dominated by England as first they took the score to 298 runs thanks to Hundred from Bairstow and then bowling out Sri Lanka for just 91 runs in first inning and enforcing the follow on
|Hello and welcome to the live coverage of play on day 3.
|Sri Lanka are still 206 behind England and they will have an uphill task to save the match. Do join us back for the coverage of play on day 3 tomorrow
|Play has been officially called off on day 2 and That will be stumps on day 2
|Light is not good enough and the players walks off the field. That should be the end of play on day 2 as well. A wonderful bowling effort from England so far
|Anderson to Silva, no run, lets it go into the gloves of the keeper
|0.1 : Anderson to Karunaratne, leg bye, fends at the short ball and off the pad the ball goes towards the leg side