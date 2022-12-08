share
514523L
Tanzania vs Nigeria Live Cricket Score, Match 23, ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier B, 2022, December 8, 2022

NIG 28/0 (3.2)
Live
CRR: 8.4
Recent overs : 1 . 1 . . 1 | 2nb 0wd 4 4 . . 4 1
3.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards square leg.
3.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run.
2.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Ashmit Shreshta, No run.
2.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Ashmit Shreshta, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
2.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Ashmit Shreshta, No run.
2.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards covers.
2.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Sulaimon Runsewe, Four! Played towards point.
1.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sulaimon Runsewe, Four! Played towards mid on.
1.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run, played towards point.
1.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run, played towards covers.
1.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sulaimon Runsewe, Four! Played towards fine leg.
1.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sulaimon Runsewe, Four! Played towards mid on.
Salum Jumbe Ally to Sulaimon Runsewe, Wide.
Salum Jumbe Ally to Sulaimon Runsewe, No ball! Played towards mid on.
0.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards mid off.
0.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run.
0.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run.
0.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards point.
0.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Ashmit Shreshta, No run.
0.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards mid on.