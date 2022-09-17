share
50355L
Tanzania vs Cameroon Live Cricket Score, Match 5, Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2022, September 17, 2022

CAM 64/8 (14.3)
Live
CRR: 4.41
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 0wd 1 . . 1 . | . 2 . 4 w .
Last bat : Julien Abegac Amal Puthenpulrayi b Kassim Nassoro Mussa0(4b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:51/8 (12.3 Ovs)
Commentary :
14.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Roland Amah, Wide.
14.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Roland Amah, No run, played towards mid wicket.
Harsheed Chohan to Roland Amah, Wide.
14.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Appolinaire Mengoumou, 1 run, played towards covers.
14.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Roland Amah, Leg bye.
13.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Roland Amah, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Roland Amah, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Roland Amah, No run.
13.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Appolinaire Mengoumou, 1 run, played towards covers.
13.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Appolinaire Mengoumou, No run, played towards covers.
13.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Appolinaire Mengoumou, 2 runs, played towards covers.
12.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Roland Amah, Four! Played towards third man.
12.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Roland Amah, No run.
12.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Appolinaire Mengoumou, 1 run, played towards covers.
12.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Julien Abega, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
12.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Roland Amah, 1 run, played towards mid off.
12.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Roland Amah, 2 runs, played towards point.
11.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Roland Amah, 1 run, played towards mid on.
11.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Roland Amah, No run, played towards fine leg.
11.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Roland Amah, No run.
11.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Abdoulaye Aminou, OUT! The batter has missed the ball and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for LBW and it is given.
4.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Alain Toube, 1 run, played towards mid off.
4.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Alain Toube, No run, played towards covers.
4.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Alain Toube, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
4.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Alain Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
4.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Alain Toube, No run, played towards mid off.
Yalinde Maurice to Bruno Toube, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
11.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards fine leg.
10.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Julien Abega, No run.
10.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Julien Abega, No run.
10.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Julien Abega, No run.
9.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Dipita Loic, 1 run.
Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Dipita Loic, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
10.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards mid on.
10.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Dipita Loic, 1 run, played towards point.
9.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards point.
9.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Bruno Toube, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
Yalinde Maurice to Bruno Toube, Wide.
9.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards covers.
9.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Dipita Loic, 2 runs.
9.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Dipita Loic, No run.
Ally Mpeka Kimote to Bruno Toube, Leg bye.
8.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Dipita Loic, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
8.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Dipita Loic, No run, played towards covers.
8.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Alain Toube, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
8.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Alain Toube, No run, played towards point.
8.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Alain Toube, No run.
8.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Alain Toube, No run.
7.6 : Akhil Anil to Bruno Toube, Six! Played towards square leg.
7.5 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.4 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, No run, played towards third man.
7.3 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, No run.
7.2 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, Four! Played towards fine leg.
7.1 : Akhil Anil to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
6.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Alain Toube, No run.
6.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Bruno Toube, No run.
6.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
6.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Bruno Toube, Four! Played towards covers.
6.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards point.
5.6 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
5.5 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, No run, played towards square leg.
5.4 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, 2 runs, played towards third man.
5.3 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, No run, played towards covers.
5.2 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
5.1 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, No run, played towards covers.
3.7 : Harsheed Chohan to Protais Abanda, OUT! Cleaned up! The batterhad no answer to that one.
3.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Protais Abanda, No run, played towards mid wicket.
Harsheed Chohan to Protais Abanda, No run, played towards mid wicket.
3.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards third man.
3.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards covers.
3.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards covers.
3.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Bruno Toube, No run.
3.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Protais Abanda, No run.
2.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Protais Abanda, No run.
2.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Protais Abanda, No run.
2.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Idriss Tchakou, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
2.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, Leg bye.
2.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, No run.
Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, Wide.
Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, Wide.
1.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
1.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Kulbhushan Jadhav, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
1.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Four! Played towards third man.
1.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run, played towards mid off.
1.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Kulbhushan Jadhav, 2 runs, played towards third man.
1.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run, played towards mid off.
0.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, No run.
0.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Kulbhushan Jadhav, 1 run, played towards third man.
0.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run.
0.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run, played towards mid off.
0.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards third man.
Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, Wide.
0.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards mid off.