|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 0wd 1 . . 1 . | . 2 . 4 w .
|Last bat : Julien Abegac Amal Puthenpulrayi b Kassim Nassoro Mussa0(4b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:51/8 (12.3 Ovs)
|14.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Roland Amah, Wide.
|14.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Roland Amah, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|Harsheed Chohan to Roland Amah, Wide.
|14.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Appolinaire Mengoumou, 1 run, played towards covers.
|14.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Roland Amah, Leg bye.
|13.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Roland Amah, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Roland Amah, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Roland Amah, No run.
|13.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Appolinaire Mengoumou, 1 run, played towards covers.
|13.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Appolinaire Mengoumou, No run, played towards covers.
|13.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Appolinaire Mengoumou, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|12.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Roland Amah, Four! Played towards third man.
|12.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Roland Amah, No run.
|12.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Appolinaire Mengoumou, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Julien Abega, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|12.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Roland Amah, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|12.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Roland Amah, 2 runs, played towards point.
|11.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Roland Amah, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|11.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Roland Amah, No run, played towards fine leg.
|11.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Roland Amah, No run.
|11.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Abdoulaye Aminou, OUT! The batter has missed the ball and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for LBW and it is given.
|4.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Alain Toube, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|4.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Alain Toube, No run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Alain Toube, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|4.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Alain Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Alain Toube, No run, played towards mid off.
|Yalinde Maurice to Bruno Toube, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
|11.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards fine leg.
|10.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Julien Abega, No run.
|10.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Julien Abega, No run.
|10.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Julien Abega, No run.
|9.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Dipita Loic, 1 run.
|Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Dipita Loic, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
|10.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|10.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Dipita Loic, 1 run, played towards point.
|9.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards point.
|9.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Bruno Toube, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|Yalinde Maurice to Bruno Toube, Wide.
|9.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards covers.
|9.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Dipita Loic, 2 runs.
|9.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Dipita Loic, No run.
|Ally Mpeka Kimote to Bruno Toube, Leg bye.
|8.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Dipita Loic, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|8.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Dipita Loic, No run, played towards covers.
|8.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Alain Toube, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
|8.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Alain Toube, No run, played towards point.
|8.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Alain Toube, No run.
|8.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Alain Toube, No run.
|7.6 : Akhil Anil to Bruno Toube, Six! Played towards square leg.
|7.5 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.4 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, No run, played towards third man.
|7.3 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, No run.
|7.2 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|7.1 : Akhil Anil to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|6.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Alain Toube, No run.
|6.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Bruno Toube, No run.
|6.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Bruno Toube, Four! Played towards covers.
|6.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards point.
|5.6 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.5 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, No run, played towards square leg.
|5.4 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|5.3 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, No run, played towards covers.
|5.2 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|5.1 : Akhil Anil to Alain Toube, No run, played towards covers.
|3.7 : Harsheed Chohan to Protais Abanda, OUT! Cleaned up! The batterhad no answer to that one.
|3.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Protais Abanda, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|Harsheed Chohan to Protais Abanda, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards third man.
|3.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards covers.
|3.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards covers.
|3.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Bruno Toube, No run.
|3.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Protais Abanda, No run.
|2.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Protais Abanda, No run.
|2.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Protais Abanda, No run.
|2.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Idriss Tchakou, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
|2.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, Leg bye.
|2.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, No run.
|Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, Wide.
|Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, Wide.
|1.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
|1.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Kulbhushan Jadhav, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
|1.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Four! Played towards third man.
|1.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Kulbhushan Jadhav, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|1.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, No run.
|0.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Kulbhushan Jadhav, 1 run, played towards third man.
|0.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run.
|0.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards third man.
|Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, Wide.
|0.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards mid off.