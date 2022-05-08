|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : w 0wd 1 . . . . | . 1 1 . . .
|Last bat : Virat Kohlic Kane Williamson b Jagadeesha Suchith0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:0/1 (0.1 Ovs)
|7.6 : Abhishek SharmaÂ is into the attack.
|8.1 : Abhishek Sharma to Rajat Patidar, Four!
|7.6 : Umran Malik to Faf du Plessis, Six!
|7.5 : Umran Malik to Faf du Plessis, DROPPED AND FOUR! It was a sharp chance but when you are chasing the game, you need to hang on. Would have been a huge wicket and much-needed one. This is short and on middle, It is pulled hard, to the left of the mid-wicket fielder. Rahul TripathiÂ dives to his left, he gets two hands to it but it bursts through. The fielder at long on runs to his right and dives but does so over the ball.Â
|7.4 : Umran Malik to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Umran put under pressure early on yet again! This is powered! This is on a length and around off, Faf clears his front leg and thumps it past mid off for a boundary.Â
|7.3 : Umran Malik to Rajat Patidar, Superb batting! Now takes one as he pushes it through covers.Â
|7.2 : Umran Malik to Rajat Patidar, FOUR! Up and over! What a shot again! This guy has played a few shots which are just so astonishing. This though is not a good length on this wicket. It is shorter, it sits up to be hit, he stands tall and lifts it over cover for a boundary.Â
|7.1 : Umran Malik to Faf du Plessis, Good start by Umran! Length and on off, Faf pushes it through covers for one.Â
|6.6 : DRINKS! Bangalore have done really well to recover after losing an early wicket. They will look to continue to score big while Hyderabad will look to keep a lid on the run flow and find some wickets. The speedster, Umran MalikÂ will bowl now.
|Jagadeesha Suchith to Rajat Patidar, Two more to end and the runs continue to flow for Bangalore now! On middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket for two.Â
|6.5 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Rajat Patidar, SIX! STAND AND DELIVER! That is a top shot. That shot just shows the quality of this player. This is flatter and on off, Rajat stands tall and tonks it over the long off fence for a biggie. The fifty run stand is also up. A much-needed one and they have laid the platform for a good score.Â
|6.4 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Rajat Patidar, Rajat comes down the track, Jagadeesha SuchithÂ sees that, he shortens the length and bowls it outside off, it is guided to point. Good adjustment in the end by Rajat.Â
|6.3 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Rajat Patidar, Flatter and on middle, this one holds its line. Defended.Â
|6.2 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Faf du Plessis, Angled into the pads, Faf works it through square leg for one.Â
|6.1 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Rajat Patidar, On middle, fuller, this is slog swept, all along the ground through mid-wicket for one.Â
|5.6 : Jagadeesha SuchithÂ is back on.
|Kartik Tyagi to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! End of a huge over and Bangalore have recovered really well after losing an early wicket. They are 47 for 1 after the first 6. This is shorter and on the body, it is pulled behind square on the leg side for a boundary.Â
|Kartik Tyagi to Faf du Plessis, WIDE! Looking to bowl it away from Faf! Ends up bowling it very wide outside off. Left alone.Â
|5.5 : Kartik Tyagi to Rajat Patidar, Just the one again! Angled into the pads, Rajat works it through square leg and takes one.Â
|5.4 : Kartik Tyagi to Rajat Patidar, Shorter again but closer to the body, Rajat guides it to point.Â
|5.3 : Kartik Tyagi to Rajat Patidar, EDGY FOUR! This is just the kind of over Bangalore needed to shift the momentum. 11 from the first three balls. This one is a fortunate boundary. It is short and outside off, Rajat throws his bat at it, it flies off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.Â
|5.2 : Kartik Tyagi to Faf du Plessis, Goes short again, this time a touch quicker, Faf pulls it through square leg, this time more off the higher part of the bat for one.Â
|5.1 : Kartik Tyagi to Faf du Plessis, SIX! BANG! This should get Faf going! This over needed to be targetted, last 6 balls of the Powerplay and it has began well. Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.Â
|4.6 : Kartik TyagiÂ is into the attack now.Â
|2.1 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Faf du Plessis, TWO WIDES!Â Darts down the leg side. Faf du PlessisÂ looks to clip it away but misses. The keeper misses it too and the batters run a bye behind the keeper.
|4.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Rajat Patidar, Pitched up, around off. Rajat PatidarÂ drives it firmly to the mid off fielder.
|4.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Faf du Plessis, Goes shorter and around leg. Faf du PlessisÂ pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|4.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Faf du Plessis, A slower length delivery, around off. Faf du PlessisÂ hits it straight to mid off this time.
|4.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Rajat Patidar, A fullish delivery on middle. Rajat PatidarÂ drives it wide ofÂ mid off for a single.
|4.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Rajat Patidar, FOUR!Â Rajat PatidarÂ with another boundary! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ drifts on the pads. Rajat PatidarÂ is quick to pick the line and length of the ball and clips it towards the backward square leg fence for a boundary.
|2.1 : Change of bowling. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ on his debut...
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Rajat Patidar, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ starts well! Serves a full ball on middle. Rajat PatidarÂ drives it back to the bowler.
|3.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rajat Patidar, Quick single to end the over! A fullish delivery on off. Rajat PatidarÂ pushes it to mid on for a single. So 20 runs from the last two overs now.
|3.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rajat Patidar, SIX! This young man has been quite impressive in the last couple of games and he has started well yet again today. Shorter length delivery on off. Rajat PatidarÂ stands tall and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
|3.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis, Goes fuller and slower outside off at 119.4 kph. Faf du PlessisÂ drives it to long off for a single.
|3.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rajat Patidar, Back of a length, outside off. Rajat PatidarÂ punches it to deep cover for a single.
|1.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rajat Patidar, Short of a length, around off. Patidar is squared up as he tries to work it away.Â Â
|1.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rajat Patidar, On a length and on middle. Patidar pushes it to mid on this time.
|1.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rajat Patidar, Touch fuller and around off. Patidar pushes it to covers.
|1.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis, Top shot but will get only a single! Full ball, outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ drives it nicely but straight to mid off. A single.
|1.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rajat Patidar, Length ball, outside off. Patidar dabs it to third man for a single.
|1.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rajat Patidar, A length ball, around off. Patidar blocks it to covers.
|3.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis, On a length, on off. Faf du PlessisÂ walks down the track and pushes it to long off for a single.
|3.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis, Back of a length, around off. Faf du PlessisÂ skips down the track and looks to heave it away but gets no timing on it.
|0.6 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Faf du Plessis, Brilliant over by Jagadeesha SuchithÂ to start the proceedings! He serves this on the off pole line and flatter. Faf du PlessisÂ just defends it off the front foot again.
|0.5 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Faf du Plessis, Good line again, not giving anything to the batter to work with, on middle and fuller.Â Faf du PlessisÂ works it towards short mid-wicket.
|0.4 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Faf du Plessis, Quciker again and flatter on middle. Faf du PlessisÂ defends it calmly towards the leg side.
|0.3 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Faf du Plessis, A flatter and quciker one on middle. Faf du PlessisÂ blocks it out.
|0.2 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Rajat Patidar, Goes slightly shorter on middle. Rajat PatidarÂ works it to deep mid-wicket for a single. First runs off the bat and Rajat PatidarÂ is underway!
|Jagadeesha Suchith to Rajat Patidar, WIDE! Darts this down the leg side. Rajat PatidarÂ lets it go.
|0.1 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Virat Kohli, OUT! CAUGHT! GOLDEN DUCK for Virat Kohli! Ohh dear! Virat KohliÂ walks back with a smile on his face and thinks what have I just done! Again!Â Suchith serves a full ball, from 'round the wicket and down the leg side, it just holds on the surface. Virat KohliÂ leans a bit and flicks it uppishly and straight to short mid-wicket where Kane WilliamsonÂ takes it. Hyderabad with a superb start. This is Virat Kohli's third golden duck this season.Â
|2.6 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Rajat Patidar, Almost another wicket! Pulls his length back a bit and the ball holds on the surface. Rajat PatidarÂ is into his drive a bit early and the ball goes in the air and left of Jagadeesha Suchith. He dives but fails to catch it. A single taken towards long off.
|2.5 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Faf du Plessis, This is pushed quicker on off. Faf du PlessisÂ drives it to long off for a single.
|2.4 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Great use of the feet from Faf du Plessis! It is fuller on middle again. Faf du PlessisÂ shimmies down the track and slams it over mid on for a boundary.
|2.3 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Faf du Plessis, A quicker and fuller one on middle. Faf du PlessisÂ pushes it to mid on.
|2.2 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Rajat Patidar, A fullish delivery on middle. Rajat PatidarÂ works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|2.1 : Jagadeesha Suchith to Rajat Patidar, A fuller delivery on middle. Rajat PatidarÂ heaves it towards deep square leg off the inside half of his blade. The fielder does well to cut it off with a dive in the deep and the batters run couple.
|0.6 : Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ will start from the other end.
|0.1 : Rajat PatidarÂ is the next man in.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! Virat KohliÂ and Faf du PlessisÂ walk out to the middle in green jersey today as a part of their Go Green initiative. Hyderabad players are also there in the middle and it will be spin to start the proceedings. Jagadeesha SuchithÂ will start for Hyderabad. Here we go...
|Bangalore (Unchanged Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
|Â Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi (In place of Sean Abbott), Jagadeesha Suchith (In place of Shreyas Gopal), Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.Â
|Kane Williamson, the skipper of Hyderabad,Â says he was due to lose one, he was undecided but is happy to chase as they have done that well. Informs they have two changes, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ and Jagadeesha SuchithÂ come in. Mentions they will look to stay positive and not overthink, they have done well in the tournament and they will look to do well here.
|Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore,Â says it is good to win a toss against Kane Williamson who has been winning a lot of tosses. Informs it seems a dry wicket, they have the same team and want to put a score on the board. Mentions the last win was needed and he hopes they can get better with the bat. Adds they have a lot of options in the bowling department, Siraj is working hard and the performances will come. Ends by saying they are just trying to score a win and if an opportunity comes
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Bangalore. They have elected to BATÂ first.Â
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|It's Super Sunday and it comes with a double dose of entertainment. Welcome everyone to the afternoon game between Hyderabad and Bangalore. It is game number 54 and the race for the playoffs is heating up quite nicely. A win or a loss here can go a long way in affecting the overall chances of a playoff berth, so expect both teams to give their all in this crucial encounter.
|Bangalore are coming into this game on the back of an important win against Chennai but it has been their inconsistency that has let them down this season. The top order has not exactly fired the way they would have hoped but there are some positive signs with Virat KohliÂ getting back in form. The bowling was top-class in the last game and Bangalore would hope to produce a similar performance here.
|Hyderabad, on the other hand, have lost three games in a row now and desperately need a win to get their campaign back on track. Their bowling which is usually their stronger suit has been leaking runs in the last couple of games and they would hope for a better show against a team who theyÂ bowled out for just 68, earlier this season. Can Hyderabad beat Bangalore for the second time this season? Or will Bangalore avenge their loss and notch up two important points? We shall find out. Toss and t
|Pitch report - Hayden is down for the pitch report.Â He says itâs scorching down as it is so hot. Adds that the dimensions will play a key role as it is short on the square side. Tells that there is a lot of dryness in the middle, not rough and that will help the ball hold and spinners will come into play. Informs the pacers have to use cutters and slower balls more. FeelsÂ like a 175 wicket but he admits his prediction can be wrong. Tells that the captain winning the toss will opt to bat firs