|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 . 4 2 1 . | . . 0wd . 1 . .
|Last bat : Virat Kohli (C)c Rashid Khan b T Natarajan14(13b0x40x6) SR:107.69, FoW:123/3 (15.5 Ovs)
|19.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to AB de Villiers.
|19.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to AB de Villiers, 2 runs, this is driven through the covers for a couple.
|19.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to AB de Villiers, FOUR! Great start to the over! Full delivery on middle, de Villiers lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|18.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the final over of the innings.
|Sandeep Sharma to AB de Villiers, Yorker again on middle, de Villiers flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|18.5 : Sandeep Sharma to AB de Villiers, Sharma bowls a yorker on middle, de Villiers does well to dig it out.
|18.4 : Sandeep Sharma to AB de Villiers, SIX! This is even better! Short delivery outside off, de Villiers slams it over point for a biggie.
|18.3 : Sandeep Sharma to AB de Villiers, SIX! That is hammered! Back of a length on off, de Villiers lofts it over covers for a maximum.
|18.2 : Sandeep Sharma to AB de Villiers, PLAY AND A MISS! Slower short ball outside off, de Villiers looks to pull but misses it.
|18.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Shivam Dube, Length delivery on off, Dube punches it through mid off for a single.
|17.6 : Sandeep Sharma to bowl the 19th over.
|T Natarajan to Shivam Dube, Full again on middle, Dube nudges it towards square leg for a single.
|17.5 : T Natarajan to Shivam Dube, Full ball on middle, Dube flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|17.4 : T Natarajan to Shivam Dube, Length delivery on middle, Dube pushes it to mid on.
|17.3 : T Natarajan to AB de Villiers, Back of a length on middle, de Villiers flicks it through square leg for a run.
|17.2 : T Natarajan to AB de Villiers, FOUR! Good shot! Full ball on off, de Villiers lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|17.1 : T Natarajan to Shivam Dube, Full delivery on middle, Dube flicks it through square leg for a single.
|16.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shivam Dube, Back of a length on off, Dube guides it towards third man for a run.
|16.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to AB de Villiers, Full delivery on off, de Villiers looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards mid on for a single.
|16.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to AB de Villiers, FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, de Villiers pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
|0.0 : STRATEGIC TIME OUT! Just when Bangalore were cruising along nicely Shankar came from nowhere to take the wicket of the debutant Devdutt Padikkal. On first ball of the next over his partner Aaron Finch too walked back and then came the two experienced pair of ABD and Virat Kohli. The duo started rotating the strike and putting pressure on the fielders. Just when the time came to accelerate Kohli departed holing out on. Now everything relies on ABD and the young cricketers. Shivam Dube replaces hi
|16.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to AB de Villiers, Length delivery on off, de Villiers looks to cut but gets an inside edge. It goes past the stumps towards the keeper where Bairstow collects on one bounce.
|16.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shivam Dube, Back of a length on leg, Dube flicks it through square leg for a single.
|16.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to AB de Villiers, Length delivery on off, de Villiers pushes it through mid off for a single.
|15.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on. 2-0-9-0 are his figures so far.
|T Natarajan to AB de Villiers, Length delivery on off, de Villiers pushes it through mid off for a single.
|15.5 : T Natarajan to Virat Kohli, OUT! CAUGHT! Natarajan gets his first wicket! Back of a length on middle, Kohli lofts it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Rashid Khan takes a comfortable catch.
|15.4 : T Natarajan to AB de Villiers, Back of a length on middle, de Villiers flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|15.3 : T Natarajan to AB de Villiers, FOUR! Good shot! Full ball on off, de Villiers lofts it over covers for a boundary.
|0.0 : T Natarajan is back on.
|15.2 : T Natarajan to Virat Kohli, Short delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|15.1 : T Natarajan to AB de Villiers, Full delivery on middle, de Villiers flicks it through square leg for a single.
|14.6 : Rashid Khan to AB de Villiers, Flatter outside off, ABD cuts it through point for a single.
|14.5 : Rashid Khan to AB de Villiers, Brilliant running by these two on display! Tossed up on middle, ABD flicks it towards wide long on and takes on the fielder there for a couple.
|14.4 : Rashid Khan to Virat Kohli, Full and around off, Kohli pushes it to long on for a single.
|14.3 : Rashid Khan to AB de Villiers, Full on off, driven towards deep covers for a run.
|14.2 : Rashid Khan to AB de Villiers, Full and on the pads, ABD flicks it towards long on where the fielder misfields and allows the batters to take a couple.
|14.1 : Rashid Khan to Virat Kohli,Â Flatter and outside off, Kohli slaps it through covers for a single.
|0.0 : Sandeep Sharma is back on. 2-0-16-0 are his figures so far.
|13.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Virat Kohli, Length and around middle, Virat flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.Â
|13.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Virat Kohli, Full and on off, Kohli dances down the track to flick it to the leg side but ends up playing it back to the bowler. Luckily the ball rolls to the bowler and does not lob in the air.
|13.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Virat Kohli,Â Full and on middle and leg, Kohli flicks it towards fine leg and takes a brace.
|13.3 : Sandeep Sharma to AB de Villiers,Â Full around middle, ABD drives it towards cover-point and takes a run.
|0.0 : Virat Kohli walks out to the middle to bat for Bangalore! The platform has been laid, will he go bang bang from ball one or will he settle in first? Lets see.
|13.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Virat Kohli,Â Now, Kohli drives this full ball towards long off and takes a single.
|13.1 : Sandeep Sharma to AB de Villiers, Full and around off, ABD drives it towards mid off and takes off for a run.
|12.6 : Rashid Khan to Virat Kohli, Full outside off, driven towards long off for a couple by Kohli. Brilliant running by these two.
|0.0 : Rashid Khan is back on.
|12.5 : Rashid Khan to AB de Villiers, Tossed up around middle, ABD flicks it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
|12.4 : Rashid Khan to Virat Kohli, Flatter and around middle, Virat tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a run once again.
|12.3 : Rashid Khan to AB de Villiers, Floated around off, ABD flicks it towards mid on and takes a run.
|12.2 : Rashid Khan to Virat Kohli,Â Leg spinner around off, Kohli pushes it towards long off for a single.
|12.1 : Rashid Khan to AB de Villiers,Â Tossed up around middle, ABD flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|9.3 : Abhishek Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! 50 for Devdutt Padikkal! It has been an excellent innings from him! Flighted delivery on middle, Padikkal sweeps it over square leg. Rashid Khan tries to take the catch but it goes over him for a boundary.
|11.6 : Abhishek Sharma to AB de Villiers, Quicker on middle, de Villiers flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|11.5 : Abhishek Sharma to Virat Kohli, On off, Kohli pushes it through mid off for a single.
|11.4 : Abhishek Sharma to Virat Kohli, Flighted delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|11.3 : Abhishek Sharma to AB de Villiers, Floated delivery on off, de Villiers pushes it through covers for a single.
|11.2 : Abhishek Sharma to AB de Villiers, Loopy delivery on off, de Villiers pushes it to mid off.
|9.3 : AB de Villiers is the new man in.
|11.1 : Abhishek Sharma to Aaron Finch, OUT! LBW! Bangalore lose their second wicket! Tossed up delivery on middle and leg, Finch looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger.
|9.6 : Abhishek SharmaÂ to Devdutt Padikkal, On middle, Padikkal pushes it through mid off for a single.
|9.5 : Abhishek SharmaÂ to Aaron Finch, On off, Finch pushes it through covers for a run.
|9.4 : Abhishek SharmaÂ to Devdutt Padikkal, Tossed up delivery on off, Padikkal pushes it through mid off for a single.
|10.6 : Vijay Shankar to Devdutt Padikkal, OUT! DRAGGED ON!Â The fireworks from the young man comes to an end. Brilliant innings from him. He would cherish this memory for a lifetime. Shankar has the last laugh! He bowls it full and around middle, Padikkal goes for another heave as he has been doing all evening but this time he is not lucky enough as the ball takes the inside edge and crashes into the middle pole. Hyderabad need a few more now.
|0.0 : STRATEGIC TIME OUT! Bangalore off to a flier. Devdutt Padikkal has been a revelation so far, he has been fearless in his approach lofting, cutting, driving. The young lad has showed what he has. Finch, on the other hand, is a seasoned campaigner but after that struggle early on in the innings he is starting to settle out. Hyderabad bowlers started well but have gone haywire since then. They have struggled to keep up the pressure on the Bangalore batters. If they are to make a comeback, then they
|10.5 : Vijay Shankar to Aaron Finch, Full and around off, Finch pushes it towards covers for a single.
|10.4 : Vijay Shankar to Aaron Finch, Length ball outside off, Finch taps it towards point.
|10.3 : Vijay Shankar to Devdutt Padikkal, Length ball on leg, clipped to the leg side by the batter for a run.
|10.2 : Vijay Shankar to Devdutt Padikkal, Length ball around off, Devdutt looks to cut it but gets beaten all ends up.
|10.1 : Vijay Shankar to Devdutt Padikkal, OMG! DROPPED! The last thing Warner and Hyderabad wanted. It is a length ball around middle, Padikkal lofts it over towards deep mid-wicket but he gets the height and not the distance as two men in the deep go for the catch. None take it as the ball falls between them as they clash. Poor communication there. A couple results in the end.
|4.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Aaron Finch, NO BALL! Shankar to finish off the over for Marsh and he oversteps! Length ball outside off, Finch looks to drive but gets beaten on the drive. FREE HIT COMING UP!
|9.2 : Abhishek Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, Floated delivery on off, Padikkal pushes it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|9.1 : Abhishek Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, Tossed up delivery on middle, Padikkal flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|8.6 : Rashid Khan to Aaron Finch, Googly on middle, Finch looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|8.5 : Rashid Khan to Aaron Finch, SIX! Amazing shot! On middle, Finch plays a slog sweep over square leg for a maximum.
|8.4 : Rashid Khan to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Poor delivery from Rashid! Short on middle, Finch pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|8.3 : Rashid Khan to Aaron Finch, Flighted delivery on off, Finch pushes it to covers.
|8.2 : Rashid Khan to Aaron Finch, Loopy delivery on off, Finch pushes it to mid off.
|8.1 : Rashid Khan to Devdutt Padikkal, Tossed up delivery outside off, Padikkal looks to play a reverse sweep but gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|7.6 : T Natarajan to Devdutt Padikkal, Full ball on middle, Padikkal flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|7.5 : T Natarajan to Aaron Finch, Length delivery on off, Finch punches it through point for a single.
|7.4 : T Natarajan to Devdutt Padikkal, Full again on off, Padikkal makes room and hits it over point. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen cross ends.
|7.3 : T Natarajan to Aaron Finch, Full delivery on middle, Finch drives it through mid on for a run.
|7.2 : T Natarajan to Aaron Finch, Short delivery outside off, Finch looks to pull but misses it.
|0.0 : T Natarajan is back on.
|7.1 : T Natarajan to Devdutt Padikkal, Back of a length on middle, Padikkal flicks it through square leg for a single.
|6.6 : Rashid Khan to Devdutt Padikkal, Full ball on middle, Padikkal pushes it towards long on for a run.
|6.5 : Rashid Khan to Aaron Finch, On middle, Finch flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|6.4 : Rashid Khan to Devdutt Padikkal, Short delivery on off, Padikkal cuts it hard through point for a run.
|6.3 : Rashid Khan to Aaron Finch, Loopy delivery on off, Finch lofts it over mid off for a single.
|0.0 : Rashid Khan is into the attack.
|6.2 : Rashid Khan to Devdutt Padikkal, Short delivery on off, Padikkal slaps it through covers for a single.
|6.1 : Rashid Khan to Aaron Finch, Flighted delivery on middle, Finch pushes it through mid on for a run.
|5.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Aaron Finch, Length delivery on off, Finch pushes it towards covers for a run.
|5.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, Full ball on off, Padikkal pushes it towards mid off for a single.
|5.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, NOT OUT! Padikkal is safe! Full delivery on leg, Padikkal flicks it towards short fine leg. He goes for the run but Finch sends him back at the right time. The fielder fires a direct hit at the keeper's end. It is referred upstairs. Replays show that Padikkal is safe.
|5.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, Back of a length on leg, Padikkal flicks it to fine leg.
|5.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, Short ball on middle, Padikkal pulls it through square leg for a couple.
|5.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Aaron Finch, On a length on middle, Finch flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.Â
|4.6 : Sandeep Sharma is back on.
|Vijay Shankar to Devdutt Padikkal, Length ball on the pads, Devdutt taps it to square leg to see off the over. This looksto be the best start by Bangalore so far.
|Vijay Shankar to Devdutt Padikkal, WIDE! Now he goes wide off the crease outside off, but ends up bowling too wide outside the tramline. Wided by the umpire.
|4.5 : Vijay Shankar to Aaron Finch, This time it is a legal delivery! Another length ball outside off, Finch goes for the loft once again but this time gets it higher on the bat. The ball goes straight up in the air as the fielder takes the catch at covers. No damage done as it is free hit but the batsmen take a single.
|4.4 : Mitchell Marsh limps off the field. Hyderabad would hope it is not that serious at it looks like. Vijay Shankar will complete his over.
|4.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Aaron Finch, FREE HIT! SIX! NO BALL! Shankar is struggling with his landing area. First he bowls a no ball then offers free hit. Once again he oversteps. Length ball around middle, Finch pulls it powerfully over mid-wicket. It is the long boundary as the ball just about manages to evade the man at the fence. FREE HIT COMING UP!
|4.2 : Marsh is looking uncomfortable here. He was seen hobbling after the second delivery. The physio has come out and he examines him. He is safeÂ to continue.
|4.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Devdutt Padikkal, Length ball around middle, Devdutt flicks it towards mid-wicket and scampers for a run. Sensible batting after a hit to the fence.
|4.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Devdutt's on fire! Terrific hit! Full and in the slot, Padikkal lofts it over the bowlers head and the ball rolls to the fence behind for another boundary.
|4.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Aaron Finch,Â Length ball around off, Finch taps it down the ground towards mid on and takes a run. The batters wait before the ball crosses the bowler. A single in the end taken.
|0.0 : Mitchell Marsh is into the attack.
|4.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Aaron Finch, Length ball on off, Finch is happy to defend it.
|3.6 : T Natarajan to Devdutt Padikkal, On a length and around off, Padikkal strokes it to mid off.
|3.5 : T Natarajan to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Super Strike! Full and on the pads, Devdutt flicks it over mid on and fetches a boundary. The young lad is on fire.
|3.4 : T Natarajan to Devdutt Padikkal, Length ball on off, defended back to the bowler.
|3.3 : T Natarajan to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Brilliant stuff! Length ball around off, Devdutt lofts it over the infield as the ball just bounces in front of the ropes and goes over for a boundary at deep cover.
|0.0 : T Natarajan is into the attack.
|3.2 : T Natarajan to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Classy! Short one around middle, Padikkal pulls it through mid-wicket. The ball beats the efforts of the man in the deep for a boundary.
|3.1 : T Natarajan to Devdutt Padikkal, Devdutt looks to overpower the new bowler first up by coming down the track. Natarajan does well as he fires it full and outside off.
|2.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch, Length ball around off, blocked off the front foot by Finch this time.
|2.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch, Shorter and width on offer, Finch frees his arms and slashes it over point. The fielder from third man runs to his right and saves a couple. The batters take a couple.
|2.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devdutt Padikkal, Length ball on the pads, Devdutt tucks it to the leg side for a single.
|2.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Enticing! Full and outside off, Padikkal slaps it beautifully through covers splitting the gap to perfection for a boundary.
|2.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devdutt Padikkal, Length ball outside off, Devdutt looks to pull it but the ball sneaks below his bat and into the mitts of the keeper.
|2.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devdutt Padikkal, Slower and in the blockhole, Devdutt tries to drive it but gets it off the inner half of his bat. The ball rolls back to the bowler.
|1.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Aaron Finch, Full delivery on middle, Finch comes down the track and looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. 11 runs have come from the over.
|1.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, Back of a length outside off, Padikkal plays it towards covers for a single.
|1.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, Length delivery on off, Padikkal looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes wide of the keeper towards third man. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|0.6 : Sandeep Sharma to bowl from the other end.
|1.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Nice shot! Full ball on middle, Padikkal flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|1.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, Full delivery on off, Padikkal drives it towards covers where the fielder does well to stop it.
|1.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Good shot! Short delivery on middle, Padikkal comes down the track and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|0.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch, Finch's nemesis with the inswinger continues as this one sneaks through the gate, almost. Finch some how manages to get an inside edge onto his pads on this length ball and saves himself. Brilliant start from Hyderabad with the ball.
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch, Beautifully bowled! Length ball around off, it jags back a long way as Finch misses his shot. He gets rapped on the pads but the ball was doing a lot.
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devdutt Padikkal,Â Padikkal gets off the mark in his debut innings! Length and around off, Devdutt taps it to mid on and takes a quick run. The throw at the bowler's end isÂ a bit wide.
|0.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devdutt Padikkal, OHH! Length ball outside off, Devdutt looks to cut but misses it completely. Not far away from getting the outside edge.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devdutt Padikkal, WIDE! RCB are off the mark with an extra. Kumar bowls a length ball but the the line is down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devdutt Padikkal, Fuller in length and around off, Padikkal taps it to point.
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devdutt Padikkal, Bhuvi starts with a gentle loosener on a length and outside off, Devdutt leaves it alone.
|0.0 : We are just a few seconds away from the first ball as Aaron Finch and debutant, Devdutt Padikkal walk out in the middle to start Bangalore's campaign in this year's Indian T20 League. For Hyderabad, as usual it will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball first up.
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
|David Warner, Hyderabad skipper, says they will bowl first. Adds that the pitch is good for chasing. Mentions that it is going to be hardwork to take wickets and they will give their best. Warner also says that he enjoys his captaincy.
|PITCH REPORT - Let's have a look at the 22-yard surface with Kevin Pietersen and Michael Slater. Pietersen says that it is a used surface from the overnight game and there would be movement off the pitch for the bowlers. Adds the wicket will not change much over the course of the game and it will be an exciting contest between the bat as well as the ball. So, as we wait for the toss, ABD is down for a quick chat. Let's see what he has to share.
|Hello and welcome to match 3 of the Indian T20 League. Yesterday was the northern derby clash and today it is a clash for the supremacy in the south. Today Virat Kohli's Bangalore take on David Warner's Hyderabad. The games between these two sides have always been a live wire. With Warner back as the skipper, Hyderabad would look to be at their aggressive best. They have almost got all boxes ticked apart from their inexperienced middle order but that should not be the issue. For Bangalore, they
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Â Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Virat Kohli, Bangalore skipper, says they would have bowled first as well. Adds that they have come here pretty relaxed. Mentions that the guys have practiced hard during lockdown and they have practiced in this three weeks also. Kohli also says that they batted for three weeks in the nets.
|TOSS - It's time for the flip of the coin in Dubai, Virat Kohli and David Warner are out in the middle with Michael Slater. The match referee, Prakash Bhatt flips the coin and Warner calls it Heads. Head it is, Warner wins the toss. HYDERABAD ELECT TO FIELD FIRST!
|AB de Villiers is down for an interview. He starts by saying it is a special occasion for them. Adds by saying they will look to perform well today. Mentions that the backroom staff have done a fantastic work. De Villiers also says that they will look to play their A game today.