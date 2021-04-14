|0.0 : Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt PadikkalÂ (In for Rajat Patidar), AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Virat Kohli, the skipper of Bangalore,Â says that the pitch looks a bit patchy and chasing has become tough of late. Runs on the board are proving tough to overcome in Chennai. Admits that their last game was good but not perfect as they operated at 75 percent and he himself should have batted longer. Praises his bowlers for coming back strong against Mumbai.Â Further says that theyÂ will need to be professional, play themselves in and then targetÂ a good total. Informs thatÂ Devdutt Padikkal is
|Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, feels the wicket won't change and hence the decision. Tells they need to have a positive attitude. Warner admits their fielding was not good and they need to improve. Informs they have two changes as Shabaz Nadeem comes in for Sandeep Sharma while Mohammad Nabi makes way for Jason Holder.
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder (In for Mohammad Nabi), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem (In for Sandeep Sharma).
|Time for the all-important toss! Virat Kohli and David Warner out in the middle to test their luck with the coin. The Aussie is the appointed home captain for this clash so he will have the privilege of flipping the coin. Up it goes... HEADS is the call from Virat, it's the wrong call and HYDERABAD ELECT TO BOWL!
|PITCH REPORT - Â Danny Morrison and Murali Kartik are the pitch masters for the evening. Morrison says that the boundary is shorter on one side. Murali Kartik informs the ball has not swung at all and Sandeep and Bhuvi rely on that. Adds Sandeep Sharma will need to be manipulative with the ball. Kartik feels spin will play a key role especially the leggies from both sides. Kartik informs this is a very dry pitch and the pitch used today is the one used in the second Test between India and Englan
|With so much quality involved in this evening's clash, we just can't wait for it to get underway. There are plenty of match-ups with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan locking horns with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. One match-up though has always been underrated. Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma! If Virat is Super V then Sandeep has been his kryptonite. He has dismissed Super VÂ 7 times in this League and although Kohli has a good strike against Sharma, the Bangalore skipper
|Hello and welcome to game number 6 of the season as the two southern heavyweights collide against each other. Warner's Hyderabad got off to a close loss against Kolkata and will be looking to get their first win of the season against Bangalore. Kohli's Bangalore, on the other hand, got off to an inspirational start with a morale-boosting win against the defending champions. The 3-time finalists will hope to make it two-in-two and go back to the top of the table. Can Warner and co. get their firs