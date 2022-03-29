|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . 0nb . . | . 1 . . 4 .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|4.4 : Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler, Six!
|4.3 : Washington Sundar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run.
|4.2 : Washington Sundar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Six!
|4.1 : Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler, 1 run.
|Washington Sundar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, NO BALL! Washington SundarÂ has made a cardinal sin.
|3.6 : Umran Malik to Jos Buttler, SIX! BANG! This one comes out of nowhere. Jos ButtlerÂ using the pace really well yet again.
|3.5 : Umran Malik to Jos Buttler, A yorker, on off. Jos ButtlerÂ digs it out to point.
|3.4 : Umran Malik to Jos Buttler, Full length, on off, at 146 clicks. Jos ButtlerÂ shuffles across and tries to scoop it away. He fails to get any blade on it.
|3.3 : Umran Malik to Jos Buttler, Jos ButtlerÂ could not make the most of the Free Hit! He slaps a full toss straight to mid off.
|Umran Malik to Jos Buttler, NO BALL AND FOUR! This is the third no ball of the innings, the first one for Umran Malik. It is touch short, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ swings his blade at it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards Abdul SamadÂ at first slip. Although the ball sneaks through his palms to races away to the third man fence. If the catch was caught it would've been ruled out anyway after the no ball.Â
|2.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ pounces on the opportunity. It is a full-length ball, sliding down the leg side. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ helps it around the corner and bags his first boundary of the innings.
|3.2 : Umran Malik to Jos Buttler, SIX! BANG. This is Jos ButtlerÂ at it's best! Using the pace at disposal. Full length, on off. Jos Buttler shuffles across and scoops it over the keeper's head for a maximum.
|2.4 : Umran MalikÂ is brought into the attack.
|3.1 : Umran Malik to Jos Buttler, FOUR! EDGY! The new bowler under pressure. It is a length ball, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ throws his blade at it. The ball flies over backward point off the outside edge. Boundary.
|2.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Full length, angled across the left-hander. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ drives it to cover but straight to the fielder.
|2.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Full length, outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ has no stroke to offer.
|2.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, NO BALL! A short delivery followed-up by an excellent yorker. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ nails his yorker, on middle and leg. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ gets his blade down in time to dig it out. Although, Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ is unable to work on his front foot landing. His second no ball of the innings now, the first one came on a wicket-taking delivery. A Free Hit to follow.
|2.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Play and a miss! Back of a length, on the bodyline. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ tries to heave it across the line but only manages to connect with thin air.
|2.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, Length ball, outside off. It shapes away this time, but does not trouble Jos ButtlerÂ much like it did in the first over. This one races away towards third man. There is a man stationed there. Only one taken.
|2.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Length ball, on the pads. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ flicks it to square leg for a single.
|1.6 : Romario Shepherd to Jos Buttler, Much better length from Romario Shepherd. Good length, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ defends it to point.
|1.5 : Romario Shepherd to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Nicely played! Jos ButtlerÂ gets off the mark after facing 10 deliveries. He also gets the first boundary of the chase. Full length, on the pads. Jos ButtlerÂ clips it through mid-wicket. It races away to the fence.
|1.4 : Romario Shepherd to Jos Buttler, Tries to be innovative this time! It is a full-length delivery, on off. Jos ButtlerÂ steps across the line and tries to scoop it away but fails to connect it well. It rolls back to the bowler off the pads.
|1.3 : Romario Shepherd to Jos Buttler, Length ball, on off. Jos ButtlerÂ blocks it out.
|1.2 : Romario Shepherd to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ gets off the mark now! Good length, angled across the left-hander. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ guides it towards backward point for a single.
|0.6 : Romario ShepherdÂ to steam in from the opposite end.
|1.1 : Romario Shepherd to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Swing and a miss! Romario ShepherdÂ serves a short ball, outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ tries to hook it away but fails to connect.Â
|0.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, A length ball, around off. Jos ButtlerÂ works it back to the bowler off the inner half. A brilliant start by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ fires in a yorker, just outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ looks to dig it out but fails to do so.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, NO BALL! So close, yet so far for Hyderabad and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Some rub of green going Jos Buttler's way here. He was dismissed as he nicked one to the slips. Although the umpire calls a no ball, as the bowler overseps. DRAMA! A Free Hit to follow.
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, Yes there it is! Right on cue! A length ball, outside off. It nips in off the deck. Jos ButtlerÂ stays inside the crease and shoulders his arms at it.
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, Back of a length, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ leaves it alone for the keeper.
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, A dot to start with! Some away movement! A length ball, outside off, it shapes away a bit late. Jos ButtlerÂ is drawn forward, but he fails to block it out. He gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, Excellent start by Bhuvneshwar Kumar! It is a full-length ball, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ tries to drive it away but gets beaten by the away movement. We might a delivery coming in now.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The Hyderabad players and the umpires are out in the middle. The Rajasthan openers, Jos ButtlerÂ and Yashasvi JaiswalÂ take guard and seem ready to go. Who other than Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ to open proceedings with the new ball. Let's go...
|PITCH REPORT - Deepdas Gupta is pitchside. DDS reckons that there is a lot of green on the pitch and it is quite firm as well. He adds that the square boundaries are not that long but it's a 75 m hit down the ground. There will be help for the seamers early on but later on the wind and the dew might play an important role.
|Rajashthan skipper Sanju SamsonÂ says that it's a special day for them as a total of 7 players make their debut. Adds that their four overseas players are Jos Buttler,Â Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent BoultÂ and Shimron Hetmyer. Adds that they have played games here in the past and even though it has a green tinge, it will have something in it for everyone.
|Kane WilliamsonÂ captain of Hyderabad says that they will have a bowl first. He adds that the pitch looks good and there might be dew later on. Mentions that most of the guys have had plenty of time together to get ready for this clash and they are pumped.
|Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos ButtlerÂ (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju SamsonÂ (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna.
|HyderabadÂ (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane WilliamsonÂ (C), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Kane Williamson. Hyderabad have opted to BOWL first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hyderabad are generally a team known for their gritty character and being able to do more with less but last season was a forgetful one for them and losing the likes of Bairstow, Warner and especially Rashid Khan will certainly hurt them. But maybe the replacements brought in will step up and they always boast a strong young Indian line-up which will be the theme this season as well.
|Rajashthan have become a team that shows a lot of promise but fails to deliver when it matters the most. This time they have brought in experienced Indian spinners such as Ashwin and Chahal to give them stability. If their explosive top order performs consistently, Rajasthan can just turn out to be the dark horses in the competition and give everyone a run for their money. So, which side will be able to start the season in winning fashion? We'll find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
|Hello and a warm welcome to Match number 5 of the Indian T20 League and it's the first match this season to be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The two remaining teams yet to play their first match will take on eachother as Hyderabad face Rajasthan. Two teams who will be looking to get out of the blocks quickly and get moving on the points table at the earliest as both failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last outing.