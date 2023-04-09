|0.0 : The skipper of Punjab, Shikhar DhawanÂ is in for a chat. He starts byÂ sayingÂ that they wanted to bat first anyways. Mentions when they practiced here yesterdayÂ there was no dew. Adds that Hyderabad have lost their last two matches while chasing and would hope to capitalize on it. Jokingly says that he wasn't aware that there is red soil here in Hyderabad. On his teams form, he states that they just try to keep a good environment. Mentions that there is just a single change, a forced one, as t
|Aiden Markram, the captain of HyderabadÂ says that they will bowl first as it looks like a good wicket and hopefully they can do the damage with the ball early on. Adds that it has been pretty calm and nothing can be fixed in a night and hopefully they can put on a good performance this game. Ends by saying that Klassen is set to make his debut and Mayank Markande also comes into the team
|Impact Players for Punjab - Kagiso Rabada, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Singh, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan.Â
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook,Â Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C),Â Washington Sundar, Heinrich Klaasen (WK)Â (In forÂ Abdul Samad), Marco JansenÂ (In for Adil Rashid), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande (In for Anmolpreet Singh),Â T Natarajan, Umran Malik.Â
|Punjab (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew ShortÂ (In for Bhanuka Rajapaksa), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, and Arshdeep Singh.
|Impact Players for Hyderabad - Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Hyderabad. They will BOWL first.Â