|0.0 : Kagiso RabadaÂ is up for a quick chat. He says the biggest motivation is leading into next season knowing what they can do as a team. Whenever they have played collectively, they have destroyed the opposition away. Adds that on paper they have a really destructive batting line-up, while with bowing they have done a decent job. Shares, there are areas for improvement, it's about re-emphasizing on basics and trying to keep things simple and trust the process. Shares that you can always learn from
|Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of PunjabÂ informs that there are three changes. Adds that they wanted to mix things up and give players some chance. Tells that each game is important and they will come out and look to win this game as well. Shares that they are bowling first so they'll be aware of the target.Â
|The skipper of Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ says that they will bat first. Tells that this pitch was used in the last game and it might get slower. Informs that they have two changes with Romario coming in for Williamson and Suchith for Natarajan. Tells that it is a dead rubber but they will play for pride and it is always good to be on the higher side on the table. Says that he is not a good fan of predicting scores but 170-180 will be a good score on this pitch.
|PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan (In for Rahul Chahar), Prerak Mankad (In for Rishi Dhawan), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis (In for Bhanuka Rajapaksa).
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd (In for Kane Williamson), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Jagadeesha Suchith (In for T Natarajan), Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
|TOSS - Hyderabad have won the toss and they will BAT first!
|... MATCH DAY â¦Â
|Hello and a warm welcome, folks! It is the last game of the league stage of the Indian T20 League 2022 where Hyderabad will go head-to-head against Punjab. The race for the playoffs was quite intense this season but it is all over now and unfortunately for these two teams, they have missed the cut. However, this provides an opportunity for both these teams to try out some fringe players and this might just be a blessing in disguise for the next season. Letâs see how things pan out.
|Punjab had a very strong team this season but despite showing flashes of brilliance, the inconsistency has led to their downfall. They have failed to deliver as a group and the lack of form of their skipper, Mayank AgarwalÂ also did not help their cause. However, the quality of this group is unquestionable and they would hope to unleash their might for one last time this season.
|Hyderabad, on the other hand, would feel that they let go of a golden chance to qualify for the playoffs. They had 5 wins from the first 7 games but the dismal show after that has led to their downfall. Their struggling skipper, Kane WilliamsonÂ is not available for this match and it opens up an opportunity for them to try out other quality overseas players in their ranks. Which team will finish the season on a high? Letâs find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
|PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann says that Wankhede has short boundaries. Tells that this pitch was used last night and it is hard and there is not much grass. He expects that the pitch will turn a bit and 160 would be a good score on this pitch.
|Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ will lead Hyderabad tonight as Kane WilliamsonÂ is not available.Â