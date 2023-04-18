|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 . 0wd 1 . 6 | 1 1 . . . 4
|Last bat : Suryakumar Yadavc Aiden Markram b Marco Jansen7(3b0x41x6) SR:233.33, FoW:95/3 (11.5 Ovs)
|12.5 : Washington Sundar to Cameron Green, 1 run.
|12.4 : Washington Sundar to Cameron Green, FOUR! Nice shot! This is short and outside off, Cameron GreenÂ this time stays in his crease and punches it towards the sweeper covers for a boundary.
|12.3 : Washington Sundar to Cameron Green, Washington SundarÂ sees the batter advance and fires this full and way outside off, Cameron GreenÂ does well to gets some bat on it as the ball goes towards short third man.
|12.2 : Washington Sundar to Cameron Green, Short and on middle, Cameron GreenÂ pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|12.1 : Washington Sundar to Cameron Green, Tossed up, full and on off, Cameron GreenÂ pushes it towards short covers.
|11.6 : Marco Jansen to Tilak Varma, A dot to end this great over! Marco JansenÂ bangs this short and on middle, Tilak VarmaÂ looks to pull it away, but fails to connect.
|11.5 : Tilak VarmaÂ the leading scorer for Mumbai so far this season is out in the middle.Â
|Marco Jansen to Suryakumar Yadav, OUT! BRILLIANTLY TAKEN! Marco JansenÂ with a double blow! Suryakumar YadavÂ goes back to the hut now. Marco JansenÂ serves the off-cutter again, full and around off this time, Suryakumar YadavÂ is not expecting that and goes for the drive, but is through his shot early and the ball flies in the air wide of mid off where Aiden MarkramÂ dives to his left to take a stunning catch. Mumbai three down now!
|11.4 : Marco Jansen to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX! Sky at his best! Marco JansenÂ lands this on a good length and around leg, slower too, Suryakumar YadavÂ hops a bit and whips it over the deep backward square leg fence for a biggie.
|11.3 : Marco Jansen to Cameron Green, Back of a length and around off, Cameron GreenÂ makes room and cuts it towards deep point for a run.
|11.1 : Marco Jansen to Ishan Kishan, OUT! TAKEN! After a brilliant fielding effort, Marco JansenÂ strikes here! He lands this short and outside off,Â sticks to the surface a bit,Â Ishan KishanÂ tries to reach for it and goes for the big shot, but fails to get on top of the bounce and only ends up slicing it in the air wide of mid off where Aiden MarkramÂ runs to his right and takes a fine sliding catch. Mumbai two down now!
|Suryakumar YadavÂ is the new batter out in the middle.Â
|11.2 : Marco Jansen to Suryakumar Yadav, Fullish and around leg, Suryakumar YadavÂ clips it towards deep square leg for a single and gets off the mark.
|10.6 : T Natarajan to Cameron Green, What an excellent effort in the field! T NatarajanÂ pitches this up, on off, Cameron GreenÂ lofts it towards the long off fence and it looks like going over, but Marco JansenÂ runs to his left and grabs it with his left handÂ as he is going over the ropes, but thorws his inside just as his foot hits the ground. The replays also confirms it! Only two runs!
|0.0 : The wicket-taker T NatarajanÂ is back into the attack.
|10.5 : T Natarajan to Ishan Kishan, A low full toss, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ jams it out towards long on for one more.
|10.4 : T Natarajan to Cameron Green, Back of a length and outside off, Cameron GreenÂ punches it wide of sweeper covers for one.
|10.3 : T Natarajan to Ishan Kishan, Length again and around off, Ishan KishanÂ steers it wide of point for another run,
|10.2 : T Natarajan to Cameron Green, On a length and on off, Cameron GreenÂ knocks it towards mid off for a run.
|10.1 : T Natarajan to Ishan Kishan, Fullish and outside off, Ishan Kishan reaches for it andÂ drills it towards deep point for a single.
|9.6 : Mayank Markande to Ishan Kishan, Short once again and outside the off pole. Ishan KishanÂ looks to pull this away but miscues his shot towards long off for a run and will retain strike.Â
|9.5 : Mayank Markande to Cameron Green, Bowls this short and just outside off. Cameron GreenÂ goes on the back foot and punches this towards deep cover for a single.Â
|9.4 : Mayank Markande to Ishan Kishan, Fortune favors the brave here! Mayank MarkandeÂ loops this one full and outside off. Ishan KishanÂ goes for the sweep shit this time and gets a top edge that lands in the vacant area behind the wicket-keeper. The batters take a single as short third man comes across to collect the ball.Â
|9.3 : Mayank Markande to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Two boundaries in a row! Mayank MarkandeÂ flights this full and outside off. Ishan KishanÂ is down the wicket once again and thumps this back past the bowler for a cracking boundary.Â
|9.2 : Mayank Markande to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Innovation from Ishan KishanÂ and gets the required result! Mayank MarkandeÂ tosses this one full and outside the off stump. Ishan Kishan shapes up for a reverse hit quite early and lofts this over the infield towards deep backward point for four runs. The ball lands just inside the rope and the third umpire confirms after an extended check.
|9.1 : Mayank Markande to Ishan Kishan, Mayank MarkandeÂ flights this full and outside off. Ishan KishanÂ shimmied down the wicket and hits this hard back towards the bowler. Mayank MarkandeÂ stops it and the ball rolls onto the stumps at the non-striker's end.Â
|8.6 : Washington Sundar to Cameron Green, SIX! Cameron GreenÂ finally connects one cleanly and clears the ropes! Washington SundarÂ serves this one full and outside the off pole. Cameron GreenÂ charges down the wicket and thumps this over long on for six runs.Â
|Strategic-Break! After losing Rohit Sharma, Mumbai have struggled a bit to find boundaries and the wicket also looks on the slower side which is making it hard for Cameron GreenÂ too. He needs attack now as they have plenty of batting to come after him. Hyderabad are doing well and they will look to continue to put pressure on the batters to make them take a chance or two.
|8.5 : Washington Sundar to Cameron Green, Continues to bowl short and in line with the stumps. Cameron GreenÂ clips this towards deep mid-wicket and they run well to take a couple of runs.Â
|8.4 : Washington Sundar to Cameron Green, BEATEN! Gets this one to go straight with the arm on a shortish length, outside off. Cameron GreenÂ is stuck in the crease as he looks to feel for this and gets beaten all ends up.Â
|8.3 : Washington Sundar to Cameron Green, Fires this one full and in line with the stumps. Cameron GreenÂ digs this back towards the bowler.Â
|8.2 : Washington Sundar to Ishan Kishan, Short once again and outside the off pole. Ishan KishanÂ punches this down to long off and takes one.Â
|8.1 : Washington Sundar to Ishan Kishan, Washington SundarÂ bowls this short and on an off stump line. Ishan KishanÂ mistimes this back towards the bowler.Â
|7.6 : Mayank Markande to Ishan Kishan, Bowls this one short and outside the off stump. Ishan KishanÂ cuts this towards deep point and take one to retain strike.Â
|7.5 : Mayank Markande to Cameron Green, Tosses this one full as well and just outside off. Cameron GreenÂ shimmies down the wicket and looks to go aerial on the leg side. Gets an inside edge through square leg for a single.Â
|7.4 : Mayank Markande to Cameron Green, Flights this one full and outside the off pole. Cameron GreenÂ looks to go hard at the ball but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|7.3 : Mayank Markande to Ishan Kishan, Slightly short and outside the off pole. Ishan KishanÂ goes on the back foot and pulls this to deep mid-wicket for one.Â
|7.2 : Mayank Markande to Cameron Green, Loops this one full and into the pads. Cameron GreenÂ looks to work this leg side but gets a leading edge over the bowler's head for a run.Â
|7.1 : Mayank Markande to Cameron Green, Mayank MarkandeÂ starts off with a short delivery outside off. Cameron GreenÂ punches this to the fielder at cover.
|6.6 : Mayank MarkandeÂ to bowl some leggies now.
|Washington Sundar to Ishan Kishan, Flights this full and outside the off stump. Ishan KishanÂ taps this towards point and looks for a run. He is sent back by Cameron Green.
|6.5 : Washington Sundar to Ishan Kishan, Short this time and at the stumps. Ishan KishanÂ rocks back and punches this towards cover.Â
|6.4 : Washington Sundar to Cameron Green, Floats this one full and in line with the stumps. Cameron Green knocks this towards long on for another run.Â
|6.3 : Washington Sundar to Ishan Kishan, Tosses this one full and on an off stump line. Ishan KishanÂ eases this down to long on for one.Â
|0.0 : Washington Sundar (1-0-13-0)Â replaces T Natarajan. Also, Mayank AgarwalÂ is out of the field for now as he is receiving some treatment on his fingers.
|6.2 : Washington Sundar to Ishan Kishan, Short once again and outside the off pole. Ishan KishanÂ dabs this towards the point fielder.Â
|6.1 : Washington Sundar to Cameron Green, Washington SundarÂ bowls this short and outside the off stump. Cameron GreenÂ pushes this to deep point for a single.Â
|5.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ishan Kishan, Tough chance and put down in the deep! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ bowls this on a length and outside off. Ishan KishanÂ looks to whip this leg side as well but gets more elevation than distance this time. The fielder at deep square runs to his right and puts in a dive but is unable to hold on. The batters take two runs and Mumbai are 53 for the loss of one wicket after the Powerplay.Â
|5.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ishan Kishan, SIX! Ishan KishanÂ has been looking in good nick recently and he has dispatched this away cleanly! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ bowls this back of a length and outside the off pole. Ishan KishanÂ pulls this over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.Â
|5.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Cameron Green, Delivers this one wide outside the off pole of a fullish length. Cameron GreenÂ reaches for it and swings his blade but gets an outside edge towards short third man for one.Â
|5.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ishan Kishan, Bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Ishan KishanÂ dabs this towards point and takes a run.Â
|5.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Cameron Green, Gets this one to come back in a bit on a fullish length. Cameron GreenÂ pushes at this and gets an inside edge to through square leg for one.Â
|5.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Cameron Green, Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ bowls this on a good length and just outside the off pole. Cameron GreenÂ charges down the wicket and looks to go hard but gets beaten. The ball goes really close to the stumps.Â
|4.6 : T Natarajan to Ishan Kishan, A fine yorker to finish the over, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ digs it out towards short covers.
|4.5 : T Natarajan to Cameron Green, Back of a length and outside off, Cameron GreenÂ cuts it towards covers to open his account.
|4.4 : Cameron GreenÂ has come out to bat at number 3.Â
|T Natarajan to Rohit Sharma, OUT! TAKEN! T NatarajanÂ draws first blood! He makes a good comeback here and gets the big man, Rohit Sharma. This is the slower delivery, full and on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to flick it away, but closes the face of the bat a bit too early and ends up getting a leading edge as the ball loops up towards mid off where Aiden MarkramÂ runs forward and takes a dolly. Mumbai loses their first wicket!
|4.3 : T Natarajan to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Innovative and effective! T NatarajanÂ serves this full and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ shuffles across and scoops it towards the vacant deep backward square leg for a boundary.
|4.2 : T Natarajan to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ dabs it towards short covers.
|4.1 : T Natarajan to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Rohit SharmaÂ welcomes T NatarajanÂ with a boundary as well! This is on a good length and on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ takes a couple of steps forward and slaps it over mid on for a boundary.
|3.6 : Marco Jansen to Ishan Kishan, Marco JansenÂ nails the yorker this time, on middle, Ishan Kishan digs it out to the off side.Â
|3.5 : Marco Jansen to Ishan Kishan, Short of a length and outside off, Ishan KishanÂ slashes at it, but misses.
|3.4 : Marco Jansen to Ishan Kishan, Oops! Ishan KishanÂ hits Rohit SharmaÂ at the other end! This is full again and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ drills it hard down the ground and Rohit SharmaÂ cannot not get away in time and the ball hits him on the top of the pads.
|3.3 : Marco Jansen to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Nice shot! Marco JansenÂ serves this full and on middle, in the slot as well, Ishan KishanÂ slogs it over mid on for a boundary.
|3.2 : Marco Jansen to Rohit Sharma, On a length and on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ flicks it through square leg for a single.
|3.1 : Marco Jansen to Rohit Sharma, Swing and a miss! Marco JansenÂ lands this on a hard length and around leg, Rohit SharmaÂ charges down the track and heaves across the line, but fails to connect.
|2.6 : Washington Sundar to Ishan Kishan, Quicker, short and on off, Ishan KishanÂ blocks it out to the off side. 13 runs off the over then.
|2.5 : Washington Sundar to Rohit Sharma, Another short delivery, on leg, Rohit SharmaÂ nudges it towards short fine leg for a single.
|2.4 : Washington Sundar to Rohit Sharma, Short and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ punches it towards covers.
|2.3 : Washington Sundar to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Rohit SharmaÂ is taking on Sundar here! This is short again and around off this time, Rohit SharmaÂ makes room and cuts it past point for another lovely boundary.
|2.2 : Washington Sundar to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Two in a row!Â Washington SundarÂ lands this short and on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ gets into position quickly and pulls it over the vacant deep square leg fence for a boundary.
|2.1 : Washington Sundar to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Rohit SharmaÂ greets Washington SundarÂ with a boundary! Sundar starts with a floated delivery around leg, Rohit SharmaÂ goes down and slog-sweeps it towards the fine leg fence for a one bounce four.
|1.6 : Marco Jansen to Ishan Kishan, SIX! BANG! Ishan KishanÂ with the first maximum of the match! Marco JansenÂ bangs in a sharp bouncer, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ gets a bit hurried, but adjusts well to swivel and hooks it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
|1.5 : Marco Jansen to Ishan Kishan, Fullish and down the leg side, Ishan KishanÂ looks to slog, but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball rolls towards short mid-wicket.
|1.4 : Marco Jansen to Rohit Sharma, This is on a good length and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ guides it towards third man for a run.
|Marco Jansen to Rohit Sharma, Marco JansenÂ sprays this full, but way outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ tries to reach for it, but misses. Wided.
|1.3 : Marco Jansen to Rohit Sharma, This is pitched up and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ drills it firmly but finds mid off.
|1.2 : Marco Jansen to Ishan Kishan, Full again and on off, Ishan KishanÂ taps it in front of short covers and scampers across for a run as Aiden MarkramÂ fails to collect it cleanly on the first attempt. It was a risky run.
|1.1 : Marco Jansen to Ishan Kishan, Marco JansenÂ begins with a full delivery, on off, Ishan KishanÂ drives it straight to point.
|0.6 : Marco JansenÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! First boundary comes up of the bat of Rohit Sharma! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ serves this a touch fuller and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ dances down the track and carves it over covers for a boundary.
|0.0 : Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar (In place of Umran Malik), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.Â
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma, Three dots in a row! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ lands this on a good length and on middle, shaping in, Rohit SharmaÂ manages to keep it out to the leg side.
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma, On a length and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ knocks it towards short covers.
|0.0 : Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C) (In place of Riley Meredith),Â Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff (In place of Duan Jansen).Â
|0.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma, Fuller one and on middle, swinging in sharply, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to clip it away, but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball goes nowhere.
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ishan Kishan, Back of a length and outside off, Ishan KishanÂ steers it past point for a run.
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma, Rohit SharmaÂ and Mumbai are underway straightaway! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ starts with a full delivery around off, shaping away, Rohit SharmaÂ leans on and drives it wide of mid off for a single.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin asÂ the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Hyderabad players are taking their respective fielding positions as Rohit SharmaÂ and Ishan KishanÂ stride out to center to open the inning for Mumbai. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
|Cameron GreenÂ is up for a quick chat and he says that they are slowly getting back their confidence and they have been slow starters in previous seasons as well. Adds that he has not changed anything in his batting but it is all about match-ups in the middle. Mentions that both Suryakumar YadavÂ and Rohit SharmaÂ are very chilled people and it is nice to play under them. Tells that the wicket here is always good for batting and they hope that they can get the two points.
|Rohit SharmaÂ the skipper of Mumbai says that the tournament has been fantastic and has gone from strength to strength over the years. Adds that quality players have come through both locally and abroad due to this competition. Mentions that theyÂ have to play good cricket to overcome theÂ challenge of posting a goodÂ total and have to show the sameÂ intent and aggression. Explains that since they are away from home, they need to assess the conditions first. Informs that Duan JansenÂ misses out
|Aiden MarkramÂ the captain of Hyderabad says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket looks a bit dry and dew may come later which could help in batting. Tells that they will try to keep their opponents to a lower total and then chase it down. Mentions that they have a good fielding setup but they were a bit off in the last game which they need to improve. Says that their spinners are improving match by match and the atmosphere around the team is good. Informs they are unchanged and will
|Impact Players for Hyderabad - Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Umran Malik.
|Impact Players for Mumbai -Â Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Hyderabad. They have elected to BOWL first.