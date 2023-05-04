|0.0 : Aiden Markram, the skipper of Hyderabad, saysÂ that they would have batted first as well due to their results batting first. Adds that they have done well bowling first at this venue and will look to do the same. Mentions that they are at a time in the competition where they need to play more consistent cricket. Feels that their batters need to put their hands up and adds thatÂ bowling and fielding has been better game to game. Ends by informing thatÂ Kartik Tyagi comes into the team for this ga
|Nitish Rana,Â the skipper of Kolkata, says they will bat first. Mentions that it looks like a good wicket so they want to set a good total and try to defend it. Explains that they need to focus on the games coming their way rather than where they are on the table so they are looking to win this game first. Claims that they have had a lot of injuries with Jason RoyÂ missing the last game and Shardul ThakurÂ was injured before that but says it is good that they are all our back for this game. Reck
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan.Â
|KolkataÂ (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
|Impact Players nominated by Kolkata - Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson and Kulwant Khejroliya.
|Impact Players nominated by Hyderabad - Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sanvir Singh.Â
|TOSS - The coin toss lands in the favour of Nitish RanaÂ and Kolkata have opted to BAT first.Â