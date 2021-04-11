|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 2 . w . . . | w . . . . 1 | . . 1 1 . 6
|Last bat : Vijay Shankarc Eoin Morgan b Andre Russell11(7b0x41x6) SR:157.14, FoW:150/5 (18 Ovs)
|19.6 : Nitish Rana is named the Man of the Match. He says that the ball was in his slot and that is why he hit the first ball for a boundary. Adds that they had a target around 190 due to the dew. Mentions that he was looking to hit the ball when it was in his slot.
|Eoin Morgan, Kolkata skipper, says that he is delighted with the victory. Adds that the bowlers did well to defend the total. Mentions that Nitish Rana was superb with his batting. Further says that the support staff have done well to back the players. Morgan also says that Harbhajan bowled the first over well. Mentions that everybody has a role to play. Further says that they were happy with the score at the halfway stage.Â
|Earlier in the day, Kolkata, courtesy Rana got to a total which is above par after being asked to bat. Hyderabad did well in their run chase courtesy Pandey and Bairstow but their efforts went in vain as it was Kolkata who finished on top.
|The Kolkata bowlers began brilliantly but then had no answers to the onslaught by Bairstow. However, Cummins bowled an exceptional over where he gave away just the two runs and got the big wicket of Bairstow and that probably changed the game. Have to say that over won the game for the Kolkata as Jonny was taking it away from them. Russell and Varun were also excellent. The latter through the middle and the former towards the end. Overall, Morgan will be happy with this win.
|Prasid Krishna is down for an interview. He says that he is happy with the victory. Adds that every single person contributed to the victory. Mentions that his performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy helped him here. Further says that the series against England gave him good confidence. Krishna also says that we have some of the biggest hitters in our side.
|David Warner, Hyderabad skipper, says that Kolkata had a good score on the board. Adds that they did not get off to a great start to the chase. Mentions that Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey's partnership was crucial for them. Further says that after Bairstow's wicket it was too much for them. Warner also says that they will look to perform better in the next match.
|Andre Russell to Manish Pandey, SIX! Over the ropes but this one won't matter! Too little, too late! A slower one on middle, Pandey slams it over mid-wicket. A biggie to end but it is KOLKATA WHO WIN BY 10 RUNS!
|A really good win for Kolkata! However, Hyderabad did really well to come this close. Especially after they lost their openers early. Bairstow and Pandey then got things back on track after a superb stand between the two. Bairstow though fell at the wrong time immediately after reaching his half ton but Pandey continued. He though kept losing partners at one end and the run rate also kept rising and rising. In the end, it became an uphil task and his side fell short by a little in the end.
|22 needed then in the last over! Can Samad do it? Russell to bowl.
|19.5 : Andre Russell to Abdul Samad, Just a single again! Outside off, it is hit towards cover for one.
|19.4 : Andre Russell to Manish Pandey, Very full again, this is hit down to long on for one more. So that should be it, that should be the game for Kolkata.
|19.3 : Andre Russell to Abdul Samad, A single now! 19 needed in three balls. If Russell bowls three legal balls, Kolkata can't lose. It is fuller and on middle, Samad swings, it goes off the inner half towards square leg for one.
|19.2 : Andre Russell to Abdul Samad, A dot! Shorter and outside off. Samad goes after it. It goes off the under edge and on the bounce to the keeper. The next one has to be hit out. Had Samad left that, it would have been a wide.
|19.1 : Andre Russell to Abdul Samad, Just a couple from the first ball! Not a lot you can do with that ball! It is a yorker on off, it is jammed down to long off for two. 20 needed.
|18.6 : Pat Cummins to Manish Pandey, Bouncer on middle, Pandey looks to pull but misses it.
|18.5 : Pat Cummins to Abdul Samad, Short delivery on middle, Samad pulls it over square leg for a single.
|18.4 : Pat Cummins to Abdul Samad, SIX! That is powered! Full again on middle, Samad lofts it over long on for a maximum.
|18.3 : Pat Cummins to Abdul Samad, Full on middle, Samad flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|18.2 : Pat Cummins to Abdul Samad, SIX! That is clobbered! Short ball again on middle, Samad pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|18.1 : Pat Cummins to Manish Pandey, Short delivery on middle, Pandey pulls it over square leg for a single.
|17.6 : Abdul Samad is the new batsman in.
|Andre Russell to Vijay Shankar, OUT! TAKEN! This is an outstanding over from Shankar! One which has probably won the for his side. Just the 6 runs and a wicket from it. This is full and outside off. Shankar looks to loft it over the off side but he too ends up splicing it towards the man there. Morgan moves to his left and takes it.
|17.5 : Andre Russell to Vijay Shankar, A dot! Gold dust at the moment! This is well wide outside off. Shankar looks to stroke it over the cover fielder but misses. Game drifting away.
|17.3 : Andre Russell to Manish Pandey, WIDE! This is very wide outside off. Pandey leaves it alone. Wided. Just the three from the 2 balls.
|17.4 : Andre Russell to Vijay Shankar, Just the two! A slower one, it is outside off. Shankar carves it over covers for two. They need a big hit on the last two balls.
|17.3 : Andre Russell to Manish Pandey, Just the 4 now from the three balls bowled! Hyderabad need a boundary! This is fuller and outside off, it is hit down to long off for one.
|0.0 : Andre Russell is back on.
|17.2 : Andre Russell to Vijay Shankar, Just another single! Really full and on middle, difficult to get those over the ropes. It is hit down to long on for one.
|17.1 : Andre Russell to Manish Pandey, That has been cracked but just for one! From around the wicket, Russell bowls a low full toss, it is hit through mid-wicket for one.
|16.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Vijay Shankar, SIX! That is hammered! Short again on middle, Shankar pulls it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep jumps and tries to go for the catch but it goes over him for a biggie.
|16.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Vijay Shankar, Short delivery on middle, Shankar pulls it through square leg. Two runs taken.
|16.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Manish Pandey, Full delivery on middle, Pandey pushes it through mid on for a run.
|16.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Vijay Shankar, Googly outside off, Shankar lets it go as there is some bounce on that one. It goes past the keeper towards third man for a bye.
|16.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Manish Pandey, 50 up for Manish Pandey! He needs to stay till the end! Floated delivery on middle, Pandey flicks it uppishly towards mid-wicket for a single.
|16.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Manish Pandey, Short delivery on off, Pandey punches it through mid off. The batsmen get two runs.
|15.6 : Vijay Shankar is the new batsman in.
|Prasidh Krishna to Mohammad Nabi, OUT! The extra ball has got Kolkata a wicket! Just what they needed and it is of the dangerous Nabi. 57 needed in 24. It is a slower one, beautifully bowled. Fuller and outside off. Nabi does wait and then go to hit it but ends up splicing it towards cover where Morgan takes a good catch. The game now getting tough for Hyedrabad.
|Prasidh Krishna to Mohammad Nabi, WIDE! Very short, Nabi lets it go. Wided. Will the extra ball cost Kolkata?
|15.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Mohammad Nabi, FOUR! Just short! That blow has certainly not rattled Nabi! This is right in the slot. It is full and outside off. Nabi lofts it over the covers and bags a vital boundary. Can he end the over with one more?
|15.4 : DRINKS! The umpire has seen the opportunity of calling out for Drinks as the physio comes out to have a look at Nabi. 62 needed in 26 then. Hyderabad need Pandey to stay there till the end and someone to play a cameo like Karthik did. Do they have it in them? We will find out. Also, Nabi is good to go after some treatment.
|Prasidh Krishna to Mohammad Nabi, That has hit him on the neck! OUCH! A short one and on the body as Nabi moves across to pull. He misses and the ball hits him hard. He is in pain.
|Prasidh Krishna to Mohammad Nabi, WIDE! Nabi moves across and Krishna goes wider. This is too wide though. Wided.
|15.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Mohammad Nabi, FOUR! Boundaries will and they need more of this! Fuller and on off, Nabi slams it down the ground and it races away to the fence.
|15.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Manish Pandey, Does not get past the fielder! Shorter and outside off, Pandey slaps it hard but towards mid off. Only one. Singles won't win the game for Hyderabad.
|15.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Mohammad Nabi, A slower one, it is on a length and around off. Nabi swings, it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
|14.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Mohammad Nabi, Tossed up delivery outside off, Nabi punches it through covers for a single.
|14.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Manish Pandey, Flatter delivery on middle, Pandey flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|14.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Mohammad Nabi, Floated delivery on middle, Nabi looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|14.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Mohammad Nabi, Short delivery outside off, Nabi punches it to covers.
|14.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Mohammad Nabi, Tossed up delivery outside off, Nabi looks to go big but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards long on. Two runs taken.
|11.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Manish Pandey, A double to end! 11 from the over exactly what they need each over. This is tossed up outside off, Pandey strokes it through covers, it is mistimed. Two taken.
|Varun Chakravarthy is back on.
|14.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Manish Pandey, Short delivery on middle, Pandey punches it through mid on for a single.
|12.5 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Short delivery on off, Bairstow cuts it to point.
|12.4 : Pat Cummins to Manish Pandey, Short delivery outside off, Pandey looks to pull but gets a bottom edge on this one. It goes towards the keeper on one bounce.
|12.3 : Pat Cummins to Manish Pandey, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Bairstow looks to cut but misses it.
|12.2 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Full on off, Bairstow drives it through mid off for a run.
|12.1 : Pat Cummins to Manish Pandey, Back of a length on middle, Pandey flicks it through square leg for a single.
|13.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Manish Pandey, A single to end but 11 from the over! Pandey steps out, Shakib shortens the length again. This is hit down to long on for one. 75 needed in 36.
|13.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Manish Pandey, SIX! That is tonked! Shakib probably was worried about Pandey coming down the track and bangs it short. Pandey hangs back and pulls it powerfully over the square leg fence. That releases the pressure somewhat!
|13.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Mohammad Nabi, Shorter and on middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket for one more.
|12.5 : Mohammad Nabi is the new batsman in.
|13.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Manish Pandey, Well bowled! Sees the batter come down the track and fires it outside off. Pandey reaches out for it and hits it through covers for one.
|13.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Mohammad Nabi, On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
|13.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Manish Pandey, Almost some smart work from Shakib! This is fuller, it is hit back towards the bowler. Shakib looks to deflect onto the stumps at his end but misses. Had he done so, Nabi would have been short. A single in the end as this rolls towards mid on.
|12.6 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, OUT! CAUGHT! Cummins gets the dangerous Bairstow! Short and outside off, Bairstow cuts it uppishly towards point where Nitish Rana takes a good catch.
|Pat Cummins is back on.
|11.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Jonny Bairstow, Shorter in length again, Baristow guides it towards short third man for one.
|11.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Manish Pandey, Shorter and on the pads, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|11.2 : Review time! An appeal for lbw! Jonny Bairstow is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is missing the leg stump.
|11.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Jonny Bairstow, Shorter and outside off, Bairstow cuts, the fielder at point dives to his right and stops it. A single.
|11.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Jonny Bairstow, NOT OUT! It is going down leg! That never looked out to be honest! Kolkata lose their review! This is angled into the pads. Bairstow looks to sweep but misses. It hits the pad. An appeal but turned down. Kolkata review. Replays show that it is a waste of one. It was more of a desperate review.
|11.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! Fifty up and in style! It has been a superb innings and under pressure. What a way to start the tournament from him. He has been picked over Williamson and has done brilliantly. Gets back this short ball quickly and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|10.6 : Prasidh Krishna to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery on off, Bairstow taps it towards point for a single.
|10.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Jonny Bairstow, Good length delivery on off, Bairstow looks to guide it but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the off side.
|10.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Nicely played! Short delivery on off, Bairstow plays an upper cut over the keeper's head towards third man for a boundary.
|Prasidh Krishna to Jonny Bairstow, WIDE! Down the leg side, Bairstow looks to sweep but misses it.
|10.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Manish Pandey, Short ball on middle, Pandey pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|10.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Manish Pandey, Bouncer on leg, Pandey does well to duck under it.
|10.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Manish Pandey, FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Pandey pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|Prasidh Krishna to Manish Pandey, WIDE! Bouncer down the leg side, Pandey does well to duck under it.
|9.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Jonny Bairstow, Quicker delivery outside off, Bairstow pushes it to covers.
|9.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short ball outside off, Bairstow makes room and cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|9.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Manish Pandey, Full and outside off, Pandey pushes it through mid off for a single.
|9.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Manish Pandey, Short again on middle, Pandey pulls it through square leg. Two runs taken.
|9.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Jonny Bairstow, Short delivery on off, Bairstow cuts it through point for a single.
|9.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it to point.
|8.6 : DRINKS! Hyderabad have fought back well now after they lost two early wickets. However, there is still a long way to go and they need this stand to go on and one of the two to bat almost till the end. Kolkata, on the other hand, need a wicket quickly or these two can take the game away. An important few overs awaits.
|Pat Cummins to Manish Pandey, Back of a length on off, Pandey taps it towards the off side.
|8.5 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery on off, Bairstow punches it through point for a run.
|8.4 : Pat Cummins to Manish Pandey, Length delivery on off, Pandey guides it past the keeper towards third man for a single.
|8.3 : Pat Cummins to Manish Pandey, Back of a length on middle, Pandey flicks it through square leg. Two runs taken.
|8.2 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery outside off, Bairstow lofts it uppishly towards mid off where it falls short of Andre Russell. The batsmen cross ends.
|8.1 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! That is smacked! Full delivery on off, Bairstow lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|7.6 : Pat Cummins is back on.
|Andre Russell to Jonny Bairstow, Lost his shape there! It is very full and outside off. Bairstow looks to drive it a little too hard through the off side but it goes off the inner half on the leg side for one. 15 from the over. A really good one for Hyderabad.
|7.5 : Andre Russell to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! 4,0,6,0,4 in this over so far!Â This too is hammered! It is a nothing delivery, it is a slower one on a length. Sits up to be hit. Bairstow hammers it through mid-wicket. No chance of stopping that.
|7.4 : Andre Russell to Jonny Bairstow, So once again a boundary is followed by a dot! Shortish and outside off, this is guided to point.
|7.3 : Andre Russell to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! That has been nailed! Wow! Just wow! What a shot that is! It is shorter and on middle, Bairstow this time was waiting for it. He smacks it over the square leg fence for a biggie. 10 from the first three balls now. 50 up for Hyderabad.
|7.2 : Andre Russell to Jonny Bairstow, Shorter again and this is outside off. Bairstow takes his eyes off as he looks to pull. Misses.
|7.1 : Andre Russell to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! These are handy runs, fortunate yes but handy! A good sharp bumper. It hurried Bairstow who is late in the pull. It goes off the top edge and over the keeper for a boundary. Good start to the over. Need to make this count now.
|6.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Manish Pandey, A dot to end but 10 from the over! Shorter and around off, Pandey slaps it to covers.
|6.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow, On the shorter side, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for one.
|6.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Manish Pandey, Shorter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one. Good, sensible batting.
|6.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Manish Pandey, SIX! Clean hit! Welcome biggie! Pandey has been nimble on his feet, once again is. Gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it well over the long off fence.
|6.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow, Slightly shorter, this is slapped past cover for one.
|6.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Manish Pandey, Slightly shorter and on middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket for one.
|5.6 : Pat Cummins to Manish Pandey, A single to end the Powerplay and it is a good one for Kolkata! Hyderabad are 35 for 2 and need another 153 in 14 overs. On middle, this is pushed towards mid on for one.
|0.0 : Pat Cummins is into the attack.
|5.5 : Pat Cummins to Manish Pandey, Angled into the pads, not giving the batter room to free his arms. It is worked to mid-wicket.
|5.4 : Pat Cummins to Manish Pandey, On middle, defended.
|5.3 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Bairstow gets off strike as he works it through square leg.
|5.2 : Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow, Angled into the pads, Bairstow looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|5.1 : Pat Cummins to Manish Pandey, Quick run! Pandey would have been in trouble had that been collected cleanly! Length and on middle, Pandey pushes it towards mid on. They take off. The fielder there rushes in and then dives forward but fails to collect it.
|4.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Manish Pandey, A single to end then! Tossed up nicely and on off, Pandey eases it down to long off for one more. Hyderabad will hope this over gets them going. 12 from it.
|4.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Manish Pandey, FOUR! Over the mid on fielder! Excellent use of the feet! Pandey comes down the track, gets to the pitch of it and lofts it over the mid on fielder for another boundary. This is a good over for Hyderabad.
|4.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Manish Pandey, Flatter and on off, Pandey guides it to point.
|4.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow, Shorter and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one. Good batting.
|4.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! That is beautiful! Show Saha play one eariler on and now Bairstow does. He makes room and Shakib bowls it full and on middle, Jonny lofts it over the cover fence for a biggie.
|4.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow, Bairstow makes room and he is followed by Shakib. He pushes it back to the bowler.
|3.6 : Prasidh Krishna to Manish Pandey, Swing and a miss! This is fuller and just outside off, it was there to be hit. Pandey looks to go downtown but misses.
|3.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Manish Pandey, Outside off and on the shorter side, Pandey cuts but to point. Does not find the gap.
|3.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Jonny Bairstow, Quick run! Fuller and around off, Bairstow looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the off side for one.
|0.0 : Shakib Al Hasan is into the attack.
|3.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Manish Pandey, FOUR OVERTHROWS! Hyderabad needed this desperately! This is shorter and around off, Pandey drops it towards point and goes for one. Gill at point has a wild throw at the bowler's end. Misses it by a long way. The fielder backing up fails to stop it and it goes for a boundary.
|3.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Jonny Bairstow, Shorter and outside off, Bairstow looks to cut but gets an underedge. It rolls behind for a quick run.
|3.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Jonny Bairstow, Angled into the middle pole, this is worked through mid-wicket. Two taken.
|2.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow, No, Bairstow eases this one down to long off and takes one. He is off the mark but end of a brilliant over.
|2.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow, On the stumps, blocked. Are we in for a wicket-maiden?
|2.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow, Just wide! Shakib slows it up, lands it nicely outside off. Bairstow pushes at it. It goes off the outer half, uppish but wide of the diving fielder at point.
|2.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up nicely and on middle, blocked.
|0.0 : Jonny Bairstow is the new batsman in.
|2.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow, On middle, it is pushed to covers.
|2.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wriddhiman Saha, OUT! DRAGS IT ON! Both the openers back in the hut and Hyderabad are off to the worst start possible! Shakib has made an impact straightaway in his first game on return. Just the one ball and it is an important wicket of Saha who is a really good player of spin. This is slightly shorter in length, it is slightly outside off. Saha looks to push at it but there is not enough width to play that shot. An inside edge which hits the stumps.
|1.6 : Prasidh Krishna to Manish Pandey, Back of a length on off, Pandey pushes it to covers.
|1.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Manish Pandey, Short delivery on middle, Pandey pulls it to mid-wicket.
|1.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Manish Pandey, Full on off, Pandey drives it to mid off.
|1.3 : Manish Pandey is the new batsman in.
|Prasidh Krishna to David Warner, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Krishna gets his first wicket! Good length delivery on off, Warner looks to flick but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Karthik takes a comfortable catch.
|1.2 : Prasidh Krishna to David Warner, Back of a length outside off, Warner looks to smash it but gets it off the toe end of the bat.
|0.6 : Harbhajan Singh to Wriddhiman Saha, SIX! That is smashed! Tossed up delivery on off, Saha lofts it over covers for a maximum.
|1.1 : Prasidh Krishna to David Warner, Length delivery on middle, Warner flicks it through square leg for a couple.
|0.6 : Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : Harbhajan Singh to Wriddhiman Saha, Short ball on off, Saha cuts it to point.
|0.4 : Harbhajan Singh to David Warner, DROPPED! Tossed up delivery on off, Warner drives it uppishly towards point where Cummins tries to take the catch but spills it. The batsmen cross ends.
|0.3 : Harbhajan Singh to Wriddhiman Saha, Short again on middle, Saha pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|0.2 : Harbhajan Singh to Wriddhiman Saha, Short delivery on off, Saha cuts it to covers.
|0.1 : Harbhajan Singh to Wriddhiman Saha, Tossed up delivery on middle, Saha flicks it to square leg.