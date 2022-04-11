|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 4 . 1 1 1 | 4 . . 0wd . 1 . . .
|Last bat : Matthew Wade (W)lbw b Umran Malik19(19b3x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:64/3 (8 Ovs)
|11.3 : T Natarajan to David Miller, Wide!
|11.2 : T Natarajan to David Miller, No run.
|10.6 : T NatarajanÂ (1-0-9-1) comes back in to replace Umran Malik.
|11.1 : T Natarajan to David Miller, Good length and on off, Miller defends it onto the ground.
|10.6 : Washington Sundar to David Miller, On middle, Miller works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end. Sundar continues to keep it tight.
|10.5 : Washington Sundar to Hardik Pandya, Another single! Outside off, Pandya looks to cut, this one holds in the surface a touch, it goes down to long off for one.
|10.4 : Washington Sundar to Hardik Pandya, Extra bounce! On middle, this one lands and takes off. Pandya works it to mid-wicket.
|10.3 : Washington Sundar to David Miller, Well bowled! This lands on off, turns away a little. Miller pushes at it, it goes off the outer half towards point for one.
|10.2 : Washington Sundar to Hardik Pandya, On middle, Pandya pushes it down to long on and gets to the other end.
|10.1 : Washington Sundar to Hardik Pandya, On the pads, Pandya looks to play it fine but hits it straight to short fine leg.
|9.6 : Umran Malik to David Miller, That's lazy fielding! Full again, at the toes and bowled at around 151 clicks. David MillerÂ flicks it to the man at deep square leg who is a bit slow to get to it and the batters get back for the second with ease. At the halfway stage, Gujarat are 80/3!
|9.5 : Umran Malik to Hardik Pandya, Full and straight, whipped away to deep square leg for one more by Hardik Pandya.
|9.4 : Umran Malik to David Miller, Very full and angled in at the toes at 147 clicks. Miller works it towards mid-wicket for a quick single.
|9.3 : Umran Malik to David Miller, Fuller in length, at 147.7 kph and angling into off. Miller with a solid block off the front foot.
|9.2 : Umran Malik to David Miller, Good-length, around the hips and nudged away behind square on the leg side for an easy brace by Miller.
|9.1 : Umran Malik to Hardik Pandya, Length, around the top of off and at almost 148 clicks. Pandya hangs back and tucks it through mid-wicket for one.
|8.6 : DRINKS! It has been good from Hyderabad so far! They are into the middle order of Gujarat and have not let them score freely too. However, they know the two out there are really dangerous and they can takes the game away from them. Hyderabad though need just the one wicket and they would believe they can restrict Gujarat to a score which could be termed as under par. A really interesting phase awaits.
|Aiden Markram to David Miller, Fullish delivery around middle. Miller leans in to make the block.
|8.5 : Aiden Markram to Hardik Pandya, Uppish but safe! Tossed up, around off. Pandya gets a leading edge as he looks to straight drive and the ball goes well past a diving Markram. Single taken.
|8.4 : Aiden Markram to Hardik Pandya, SIX! 100 maximums in the tournament's history for Hardik Pandya! Dragged down from Markram and Pandya just launches it into orbit. The ball flies over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|8.3 : Aiden Markram to David Miller, Off the mark straightaway. Markram spears it in on middle from 'round the wicket. Miller works it down to long on for a single.
|8.2 : Aiden Markram to Hardik Pandya, Angled into middle and leg, pushed down the ground for a single.
|8.1 : Aiden Markram to Hardik Pandya, Markram starts off with a quicker delivery, on off. Pandya pushes it back to the bowler.
|7.6 : Umran Malik to Matthew Wade, OUT! LBW! Umran MalikÂ goes even quicker and it's just too hot to handle for Matthew Wade. Malik comes from 'round the wicket and angles in a fuller delivery at more than 149 clicks and this is on middle stump. Wade looks to work it away leg side but the ball sneaks past the willow and crashes into the pads. There is a huge appeal and the finger is raised. Wade starts walking off. David MillerÂ is the next man in.
|7.5 : Umran Malik to Hardik Pandya, Pacy delivery, just back of a length and around off. Pandya looks to punch it off the back foot but gets an outside edge which goes on the bounce to the fielder at third man. Single taken.
|7.4 : Umran Malik to Hardik Pandya, A touch fuller, at 144.3 kph and Hardik blocks it out.
|7.3 : Umran Malik to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! Crashed away! Short but just not short enough. Hardik PandyaÂ shows fast hands as he connects the pull shot well and picks up a boundary through the mid-wicket region.
|7.2 : Umran Malik to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! A half-volley at 147.7 kph and Hardik PandyaÂ and timed it perfectly. Hardik leans into the cover drive and gets it through the cover region for a boundary.
|7.1 : Umran Malik to Hardik Pandya, Geez, that's a fiery start from Umran Malik. Malik comes steaming in and starts off with a spicy short ball. The ball just climbs onto Hardik as he looks to pull but he gets hit flush on the grill of the helmet. Hardik seems fine though.
|6.6 : Washington Sundar to Hardik Pandya, Top over from Sundar, just the four singles off it. On a length, on off and Hardik punches it through extra cover for one more.
|6.5 : Washington Sundar to Matthew Wade, They think about two but have to settle for the single. On middle, pushed towards mid-wicket by Wade.
|6.4 : Washington Sundar to Hardik Pandya, Nicely played. Shorter this time from Sundar, close to the off stump. Hardik hangs back and steers it down to third man for one.
|6.3 : Washington Sundar to Hardik Pandya, On off, worked away towards Kane WilliamsonÂ at short mid-wicket.
|6.2 : Washington Sundar to Hardik Pandya, Quicker and flatter, on off. Pandya stands tall and punches it towards mid on.
|0.0 : Washington SundarÂ (1-0-6-0) is back on.
|6.1 : Washington Sundar to Matthew Wade, Quicker one, sliding into the pads. Wade presses forward and nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|5.6 : T Natarajan to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! On the up and a boundary to end the first 6! Even-stevens after it. Length and on off, Pandya shows the full face of the bat, he hits it on the up and wide of mid off for a boundary.
|5.5 : T Natarajan to Hardik Pandya, That is a good delivery! Length and on off, it comes back in. Pandya lunges and looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|5.4 : The skipper,Â Hardik PandyaÂ walks out at number 4.
|T Natarajan to Sai Sudharsan, OUT! TAKEN! Extra bounce does the job for T Natarajan and he strikes in his first over yet again! Gets Sai Sudharsan who played so well in the last game! Length and on off, this one probably holds in the surface too a little and also takes off. Sai looks to push at it, he tries to stroke it on the up, it goes off the splice and straight to mid off where Kane WilliamsonÂ takes it. This is a really good comeback after that poor first over from Hyderabad. Still tw
|5.3 : T Natarajan to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR! Well timed! Angled into the pads, Sai Sudharsan works it through square leg, this one is in the gap and it is a very fast outfield and hence, it races away.
|5.2 : T Natarajan to Matthew Wade, A single in the end! Length and on off, Wade guides it to point. He takes off but is sent back. The throw is not a good one from the fielder at point as he has a shy at the batter's end. The man backing up is in the deep so a run.
|5.1 : T Natarajan to Matthew Wade, Timed well but for no runs! T Natarajan goes full and attacks the stumps like he does, this is pushed to mid on.
|4.6 : Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, A dot to end another tidy over! On middle, Sai blocks it.
|4.4 : Marco Jansen to Matthew Wade, Wade is disappointed! He loves the paddle scoop, does try that. This was also there to be hit, it was a length ball around off, Wade misses.
|4.5 : Marco Jansen to Matthew Wade, On middle, this is nudged towards mid-wicket for one again.
|4.2 : Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR! That is a fortunate boundary! Sai was beaten for pace there! Short and on middle, a really well-directed bumper. Sai Sudharsan looks to pull but this hits the top edge and then the helmet. Goes over the first slip fielder and into the fence.
|4.3 : Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, Angled into the pads, this is clipped through square leg for one.
|0.0 : Marco JansenÂ (1-0-7-0) to bowl from the other end now.
|4.1 : Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, Length and on off, Sai Sudharsan opens the face of the bat and guides it to point.
|3.6 : Washington Sundar to Sai Sudharsan, 6 from Sundar's first! On middle, Sai pushes it down to mid on and gets to the other end.
|3.5 : Washington Sundar to Matthew Wade, Now a single! On off, shorter, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|3.4 : Washington Sundar to Matthew Wade, FOUR! Was that a chance? Maybe Abhishek Sharma did get a hand to it! On middle, Wade gets out the reverse sweep, he hits it hard, it goes towards point. Sharma dives to his left and gets two hands to it but it goes through and to the fence. That could have been taken. Tough chance but a chance.
|3.3 : Washington Sundar to Matthew Wade, Really well bowled! Slower and on middle, defended.
|3.2 : Washington Sundar to Matthew Wade, Quicker and on middle, Wade pushes it back to the right of the bowler.
|3.1 : Washington Sundar to Matthew Wade, Starts off with a flatter one on off, defended well.
|2.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Matthew Wade, Well fielded! End of a successful over for Hyderabad! On off, Wade opens the face of the bat and plays it towards point. The fielder dives to his left and stops it well. Just the run.
|2.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Matthew Wade, FOUR! Timed wonderfully! On middle, Wade shows the full face of the bat and times it past mid on for a boundary! Beautiful shot.
|2.2 : Sai SudharsanÂ is in at number 3.
|2.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan, Sai Sudharsan is off the mark! On off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|2.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan, Good length and on off, defended.
|2.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shubman Gill, OUT! TAKEN! That is a stunner, an absolute stunner. One needs to produce something special to get rid of Gill, especially in the form he is and Rahul Tripathi has done so! This is on a length and around off, this is drilled, it is right off the middle as Gill looks to hit it on the up. It goes to the left of the fielder at covers like a rocket. He dives and takes it brilliantly. A one-handed stunner. A welcome wicket as Gujarat had got off to a flier. Also
|2.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shubman Gill, Better start from Kumar! Good length and on off, defended.
|1.6 : Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill, Another single to end another good over for Gujarat. They are off to a flier. On off, this is pushed to mid off for one.
|1.5 : Marco Jansen to Matthew Wade, That was a very risky run! Length and on off, Wade drops it towards the off side and takes off. Jansen gets to the ball, turns and has a shy but misses at the bowler's end.
|1.4 : Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill, A little too straight this time, Gill looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|1.3 : Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill, Back of a length and on middle, defended well.
|1.2 : Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill, FOUR! That went very high but cleared the in-field and that is what you have to do in the Powerplay! On middle, Gill comes down the track and heaves it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
|1.1 : Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill, Good length and on off, Gill defends it towards cover.
|0.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Matthew Wade, A dot to end an expensive first over! This is slanted across the left-hander but is a bit fuller. Wade leans in but lets it through to the keeper. 17 off the first over!
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Matthew Wade, On a good length, angled across the left-hander. Wade gets a bottom edge back onto the deck as he looks to cut.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Matthew Wade, FIVE WIDES! Another really poor delivery from Kumar. Wat down the leg side and Pooran cannot get to it. The ball runs away into the fence and Gujarat get five more bonus runs.
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shubman Gill, Shubman GillÂ is off the mark. Around off, bunted away towards covers and they sneak in a quick single.
|0.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shubman Gill, Much better from Bhuvi. Fullish ball, close to the off stump and shaping in a bit. Gill leaves it alone.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shubman Gill, WIDE! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ hasn't quite gotten his radar right yet. A bit further up and wide of off stump, shaping even further away. Wided.
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Matthew Wade, Leg bye! On leg stump, Wade looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off the pads and towards square leg. They get a leg bye.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Matthew Wade, FIVE WIDES! Poor line from Bhuvi this time. Length again, around leg stump and shaping into the left-hander. The ball goes down the leg side and Nicholas PooranÂ cannot get a glove on it. The ball runs away into the fine leg fence.
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Matthew Wade, FOUR! Unlucky! Bhuvi starts off with a lovely length ball, pitching around leg and shaping away. Matthew WadeÂ gets squared up and the ball goes off the leading edge and past the slip cordon for a boundary. Wade and Gujarat are up and running!
|0.0 : All in readiness! The umpires walk out to the middle as the Hyderabad players are seen in a huddle. Gujarat openers Shubman GillÂ and Matthew WadeÂ stride out to the middle as well. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Gujarat skipper, Hardik PandyaÂ saysÂ that they would have bowled first as well just because of the dew factor but batting first is fine too. Adds that the process matters more than results and if they put the hard work in, the results do come. About Rahul Tewatia, he says that he's right up there as a finisher and he works hard day in and day out. Also informs that they are going with the same playing XI.
|Kane WilliamsonÂ the captain of Hyderabad says that they will have a bowl first as there is potential for dew. He adds that they have improved in the last couple of matches and will look to improve further. Mentions that they play across four different grounds and hence have to be adaptable. Informs that there are no changes to the playing XI.
|Gujarat Titans (Unchanged XI) - Matthew Wade (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammad Shami andÂ Lockie Ferguson.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Unchanged XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik andÂ T Natarajan.
|TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in favour of Hyderabad. They have elected to BOWL first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|The Indian T20 League is moving along smoothly and we now head into game 21 and it is a clash between two sides who are on the opposite ends of the table. One is in the top three and the other is languishing in the bottom half. Hyderabad will be taking on Gujarat. Welcome to the coverage.
|Gujarat have had a dream start to the tournament. They have won three out of the three games they have played and are favourites heading into this game as well. Hyderabad though come into this after winning their last game against Chennai and their confidence will be high. Hyderabad look a lot more complete as a team than they were last year but can they topple a Gujarat side that is filled with superstars of the modern generation?
|PITCH REPORT - Daren Ganga is pitchside. He says that the match will be played on pitch one and the dimensions are different from the last game here. Adds that there is a bit of grass but it is a bit patchy as well. Reckons that there will be a bit of bounce and scoring runs inside the Powerplay is the key as spin will be effective in the middle overs due to the dryness of the surface.