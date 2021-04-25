|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 . . 4 . | . 1 4 6 . 1 | 1 1 . 1 2 .
|Last bat : Jonny Bairstow (W)c Shikhar Dhawan b Avesh Khan38(18b3x44x6) SR:211.11, FoW:56/2 (5.4 Ovs)
|8.6 : STRATEGIC TIME-OUT!Â Quite obvious now! Williamson holds the key for Hyderabad! If he stays there, his side will probably win it. Delhi, on the other hand, need his wicket. They have pushed the run rate up but they will know they need him. An interesting passage awaits...
|8.2 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, Floated delivery on middle, Williamson defends it off the back foot.
|8.4 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Nice improvisation! Loopy delivery on off, Williamson plays a reverse sweep over first slip towards third man for a boundary.
|8.6 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, Googly outside off, Williamson pushes it to point.
|8.5 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, On off, Williamson keeps it out.
|8.3 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Nicely swept! Tossed up delivery on middle, Williamson sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
|8.1 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, Flighted delivery on off, Williamson pushes it to point.
|7.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Virat Singh, Just two from the over! Angled into the pads, Virat looks to push it through the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|7.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Kane Williamson, On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|7.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Kane Williamson, Almsot! This lands outside off, Williamson looks to sweep, it hits the glove and lobs wide of Pant.Â
|7.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Virat Singh, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|7.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Virat Singh, Beauty! Slower and it lands on off, turns away. Singh is beaten as he tries to defend.
|7.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Virat Singh, An appeal but going down! This is angled into the pads, Singh looks to defend but is hit on the pads.
|6.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin is back on.
|Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|6.4 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, The paddle sweep comes out. It is played fine for two.
|6.3 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, Quicker and on middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket.
|6.2 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, NOT OUT! Williamson comes back in time! This is a beauty from Mishra. It is tossed up, lands on middle and then spins away. Williamson looks to defend but is beaten. Pant whips the bails off. It is referred but replays show Kane is fine.
|6.1 : Amit Mishra to Kane Williamson, Two! On the pads, Williamson looks to flick but it takes the inside edge, hits the pad and goes towards fine leg for two.
|An appeal for stumping! Kane Williamson is the man in question. It looks close. Replays show that Williamson had dragged his back leg inside the crease.
|6.6 : Amit Mishra to Virat Singh, Singh is off the mark! Tossed up on off, it is pushed down to long off for one.
|Amit Mishra is into the attack.
|5.5 : Avesh Khan to Virat Singh, Beaten! Length and angling away from off, Singh is beaten as he tries to defend.
|5.4 : Avesh Khan to Jonny Bairstow, OUT! Taken! There is the wicket Delhi needed and Khan is pumped up. He's got the dangerous Bairstow who was hitting them brilliantly. Excellently bowled. Bairstow walks in and this is really full and on middle. Bairstow fails to get under it and he does not get the elevation. Hits it into the hands of Dhawan who takes a simple catch at mid on.Â
|5.6 : Avesh Khan to Virat Singh, Another dot to end! A super comeback from Avesh Khan after going for 11 from his first three. End of the Powerplay and Delhi will be happy with it despite giving away 54 runs. The last ball is on off, blocked.
|5.3 : Avesh Khan to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! That is huge! Full and on middle, this is lofted over the long on fence for a huge one. Bairstow is in the mood.
|5.4 : Virat Singh is the new batsman in.
|5.2 : Avesh Khan to Kane Williamson, Direct hit and Williamson was a goner! Shorter and on off, this is pushed towards Rabada at covers. They go for one. Rabada picks it up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|5.1 : Avesh Khan to Kane Williamson, FOUR! That should get Kane going! Shorter and on off, Williamson gets on top of the bounce and plays it through point for a boundary.
|Avesh Khan is on.
|4.6 : Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow, The slog sweep comes out. This is bowled slower. Bairstow goes for it but it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg. An expensive start by Axar.
|4.5 : Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! That is huge! Bairstow makes room and Axar follows him with a short one. This is pulled well over the mid-wicket fence.
|4.4 : Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! It seems like Bairstow is batting on a different wicket. He makes room and this is bowled fuller and on middle, he lifts it over covers for a boundary.
|4.3 : Axar Patel to Kane Williamson, A misfield and a run! On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. The fielder lets it through and a single is taken.
|4.2 : Axar Patel to Kane Williamson, Flatter and on off, blocked.
|0.0 : Axar Patel is into the attack.
|4.1 : Axar Patel to Kane Williamson, Angles it in, it is still just outside off, Williamson looks to cut but misses.
|3.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jonny Bairstow, On the pads, Jonny tries to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. A good comeback by Ashwin.
|3.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Kane Williamson, On the pads, it is worked towards square leg for one.
|3.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Kane Williamson, On middle, blocked.
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Kane Williamson, Tough chance goes abegging! This lands on leg and then spins in. Williamson looks to flick but misses. Drags his back foot and luckily for him, the keeper does not collect it cleanly. Wided.
|3.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Kane Williamson, FOUR! This is down the leg side, Williamson helps it on its way to the fine leg fence. Off the mark with a boundary.
|3.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jonny Bairstow, OUT! RUN OUT! Warner is well short and this is a body blow for Hyderabad. This is flatter and on middle, it is guided towards cover. Bairstow calls for one and Warner goes. The throw is to Pant who whips the bails off. Delhi are celebrating and Warner is walking off. It is referred and replays show that Warner is a goner.
|Kane Williamson is the new batsman in.
|3.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! Over the fence again! Bairstow makes room and Ashwin follows him. He heaves it over the long on fence for a biggie.
|2.6 : Marcus Stoinis to Jonny Bairstow, An expensive over! Just what Hyderabad needed. Full and on middle, this is hit towards mid on for one.
|2.5 : Marcus Stoinis to Jonny Bairstow, Bends his back on this one and bangs it short. Bairstow lets it go.
|2.4 : Marcus Stoinis to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! Muscled! Length and on middle, Jonny heaves it over long on, this time it goes all the way.
|2.3 : Marcus Stoinis to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Smacked! This is shorter and on middle, Bairstow smashes it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
|2.2 : Marcus Stoinis to David Warner, Cramping the batter for room again by bowling it on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|2.1 : Marcus Stoinis to David Warner, Length and on off, cramping the batter for room. It is played back to the bowler.
|1.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jonny Bairstow, Short delivery on off, Bairstow punches it to mid off.
|1.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jonny Bairstow, DROPPED AND FOUR! Short delivery on middle, Bairstow pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Hetmyer tries to take the catch but is close to the ropes. So he drops the ball in the ground but his foot was touching the ropes. The third umpire is checking it and gives it a boundary in the end.
|1.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jonny Bairstow, Short delivery outside off, Bairstow punches it to point.
|1.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jonny Bairstow, NOT OUT! Nothing on Ultra Edge and hence, Bairstow reviewed. The arm ball outside off, Jonny looks to go over covers. He misses. Pant takes it and appeals and the finger is raised. Bairstow reviews and replays show that there is nothing.
|Review time! An appeal for caught behind! Jonny Bairstow is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. So Bairstow survives and Hyderabad retain their review.
|1.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner, Loopy delivery on off, Warner punches it towards covers for a single.
|0.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Warner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Short delivery outside off, Warner leaves it alone.
|0.2 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Length delivery on middle, Warner looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes towards square leg. The batsmen get a couple.
|0.3 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Good length ball on middle, Warner looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes past the leg stump. The batsmen take a single.
|0.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it to covers.
|0.5 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Back of a length on off, Warner punches it towards covers where the fielder dives and does well to stop it. The batsmen take a single.
|0.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow, On a length on middle, Bairstow flicks it through square leg for a run.