|14.2 : Marco Jansen to Devon Conway, 2 runs.
|13.6 : Change in bowling. Marco JansenÂ returns to bowl his final over. He has gone for 19 runs so far.
|14.1 : Marco Jansen to Devon Conway, SIX! Well, nothing is going Hyderabad's way at the moment! Fifty for Conway!
|13.4 : Shashank Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, This is a slower bumper, around middle,Â Gaikwad looks to pull but he gets it from the inner half of his bat towards short fine leg for a single.
|13.6 : Shashank Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Excellent effort from Jagadeesha SuchithÂ (sub) in the deep and he saves a couple of runs for his side. A short ball, around off. Gaikwad pulls it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder. Suchith there runs to his left, dives and stops the ball. Two runs taken. 10 runs off the over!
|13.5 : Shashank Singh to Devon Conway, On a length, outside off. Conway cuts it to deep cover and hands the strike back to Gaikwad.
|13.3 : Shashank Singh to Devon Conway, Full and outside off. Conway works it to long off for a single.
|13.2 : Shashank Singh to Devon Conway, FOUR! CRUNCHED! Slightly short and outside off,Â Conway gets on top of the bounce and cuts it past the backward point fielder. The ball races away to the fence.
|13.1 : Shashank Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shashank starts with a good-length ball, outside off. Gaikwad mistimes his pull shot towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|12.6 : Strategic break! It's been a typical batting show from Chennai so far. They have followed their template of starting slowly and then pressing on the accelerator. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ is going all guns blazing and putting on a spectacle. His knock has allowed Devon ConwayÂ to settle in and the Kiwi has played a lovely supporting role in this partnership. 83 runs after the Powerplay and Chennai will be aiming for a score above 200. Can Hyderabad limit the damage? Shashank SinghÂ to bowl after the brea
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devon Conway, A wide yorker, outside off. Conway fails to dig it out. Good over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, just 6 runs off it.
|12.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devon Conway, Cut hard for no run! Back of a length, outside off. Conway cuts hard but finds the backward point fielder.
|12.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devon Conway, A slower ball, into the wicket, around off. Conway pulls it in front of square without much timing and bags a couple of runs.
|12.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devon Conway, Full and on middle,Â Devon ConwayÂ flicks it wide of the long on fielder and comes back for the second run.
|12.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A length ball, on middle. Gaikwad eases it to long on and settles for a run.
|12.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devon Conway, On a length, outside off. Devon ConwayÂ cuts it to deep cover and takes a single.
|11.6 : Umran Malik to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A bumper, just outside off. Gaikwad sways away from the line of the delivery. 17 from the over, 40 off Umran's three.
|11.5 : Umran Malik to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! WOW! JUST WOW! This is some ball-striking from the local lad! Good-length ball, around off. Gaikwad prods and lofts it straight back over the bowler's head for another maximum. So effortless from Ruturaj Gaikwad!
|11.4 : Umran Malik to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! GAIKWAD ON THE MARCH! Back of a length, just outside off. Gaikwad whacks it wide of the long on fielder. The ball lands just in front of the boundary ropes and the umpire signals a boundary.
|Umran Malik to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Wide! Malik goes full and well outside off. The ball is just outside the tramline and the umpire calls it wide.
|11.3 : Umran Malik to Devon Conway, Leg bye! A length ball, around leg. Conway misses his flick and the ball ricochets off his pads towards fine leg for a leg bye.
|11.2 : Umran Malik to Devon Conway, FOUR! Top shot! This is full and well outside off. Conway gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|11.1 : Umran Malik to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Uppish but safe! Full and outside off. Gaikwad chips it wide of the mid off fielder. Kane WilliamsonÂ there moves quickly to his left, puts in a dive but the ball falls just short of him. A single taken!
|10.6 : Aiden Markram to Devon Conway, Floated, full and outside off. Conway kneels and reverse-sweeps but straight to the short third man fielder. Good over for Chennai, 15 runs off it.
|10.5 : Aiden Markram to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Markram drags his length back, around middle. Gaikwad works it towards deep mid-wicket for a run. 100 comes up for Chennai!
|10.4 : Aiden Markram to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! Two in two for Ruturaj Gaikwad! This is full and a bit wider from Markram, outside off. Gaikwad gets down on his knee and launches it over the long on fence yet again for a biggie.
|10.3 : Aiden Markram to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! BOOM! Take that, says Ruturaj Gaikwad! Excellent use of the feet from Gaikwad! Tossed up, on middle. Gaikwad skips down the track and sends it sailing way over the long on fence for a maximum.
|10.2 : Aiden Markram to Devon Conway, Floated, full and around leg. Conway sweeps it towards the long leg fielder and manages only a run.
|10.1 : Aiden Markram to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tossed up, on middle. Gaikwad gets down and slog-sweeps it towards the deep mid-wicket fielder for a single.
|Umran Malik to Devon Conway, Lands it full and outside off, Conway drives this time but finds the cover fielder. At the halfway mark, Chennai are 85/0!
|9.5 : Umran Malik to Devon Conway, Fullish and on off, angling in, Conway pushes it back to the bowler.
|Umran Malik to Devon Conway, Wide! Sliding down the leg side, Conway tries to flick but misses.
|9.4 : Umran Malik to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Fuller and around off, it's driven through covers for a single.
|9.3 : Umran Malik to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Edgy! The quicker you bowl, the faster you travel. Umran MalikÂ clocks 154 kph, as informed by the on-air commentator and bangs it short outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ shapes up for the pull shot but then tries to back out. The ball though takes the top edge and flies behind the keeper for a boundary. FIFTY FOR GAIKWAD! This has been an excellent knock from him so far.
|9.2 : Umran Malik to Ruturaj Gaikwad, MISFIELD AND FOUR! That's a top shot to start with. Fuller and around off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ times his straight drive from the sweet spot of his bat and it races down the ground. The long on fielder slides but fails to stop cleanly and it touches the fence.
|9.1 : Umran Malik to Devon Conway, Full and angling in around off, at 145.5 kph, Conway drives it to mid off and scampers across to the other end.
|8.6 : Aiden Markram to Devon Conway, Fires it full and around off, Devon ConwayÂ uses his feet but fails to middle his shot this time. Ends up dragging it off the inner half to long on. A single to complete the over, 14 from the over. Chennai have stepped on the gas after the Powerplay!
|8.5 : Aiden Markram to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A touch short and around leg, Gaikwad eases it by going down on one knee towards deep backward square leg. Another run.
|8.4 : Aiden Markram to Devon Conway, Fuller and flatter on off, swept to deep square leg for a run.
|8.3 : Aiden Markram to Devon Conway, SIX! What a shot! Fantastic footwork by the Kiwi as he gives the charge to a full ball and smashes it over long off for a biggie.
|8.2 : Aiden Markram to Devon Conway, FOUR! Easy pickings! Fuller in length and it's darted down the leg side, Conway goes down to sweep and it takes the inner edge and races wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
|8.1 : Aiden Markram to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Quicker and shorter around leg, Gaikwad bends his back knee and sweeps it behind square leg for a run.
|7.6 : Umran Malik to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Short and on off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single. 13 from the first over of Umran Malik.
|7.5 : Umran Malik to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Run out chance! A touch short and outside off at 126 kph, Gaikwad taps it down to short third man and Devon ConwayÂ comes running in, searching for a run. He is sent back and the bowler collects the throw in the middle of the pitch. Umran tries to blindly back-flick it onto the stumps at his end but misses. Devon survives a scare.
|7.4 : Umran Malik to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! Ruturaj GaikwadÂ is targeting Umran MalikÂ here! At 145 clicks, Malik delivers it on a length around off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ latches onto it and smites it over wide long on.
|7.3 : Umran Malik to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! Umran MalikÂ goes short again but offers plenty of width outside off, Gaikwad stays back and slaps it over covers. 50 up!
|7.2 : Umran Malik to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Digs it in short, around off at 138.9 kph, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ pulls but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
|7.1 : Umran Malik to Ruturaj Gaikwad, MISHIT! Umran delivers it on a length and wide outside off, at 139 clicks, Gaikwad jumps down the track and throws his bat at it. It flies off the top edge and clears mid off. They take a couple.
|Aiden Markram to Devon Conway, Flighted and full, around off, it's driven back to the bowler. 7 from Markram's first.
|6.5 : Aiden Markram to Devon Conway, Loopy and full, around off, this time Conway plays the reverse-batted sweep shot but finds point.
|6.4 : Aiden Markram to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tossed up, full and on middle, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ steps down the track and heaves it over mid-wicket for a single.
|6.3 : Aiden Markram to Devon Conway, Fuller again, around off, Conway sweeps again but this time towards deep square leg. He will get a single.
|6.2 : Aiden Markram to Devon Conway, FOUR! Shot! This will release some pressure that was building on Conway due to his slow scoring rate. Fuller one, around middle and leg, Devon ConwayÂ goes down and sweeps it sweetly towards long leg for a boundary.
|6.1 : Aiden Markram to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Markram begins with a long hop on middle, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ goes deep inside the crease and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|5.6 : Marco Jansen to Devon Conway, Extra bounce on this length delivery, Conway stays back and tries to run it down to third man. But it takes the bottom edge and rolls behind to the keeper. At the end of the Powerplay, Chennai are 40/0!
|5.5 : Marco Jansen to Devon Conway, A fraction too full and around middle, Conway flicks it with the angle but finds the diving mid-wicket fielder.
|5.4 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A touch short in length, around middle and leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ wrists it through square leg and scoots to the other end.
|5.3 : Marco Jansen to Devon Conway, Serves it on a good length and close to off, Devon ConwayÂ walks across the stumps and nudges it behind square leg for one.
|5.2 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Angling away from the batter, on a length, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ taps it down towards backward point and steals a quick run.
|5.1 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! Out of here! Gaikwad has been very severe on this length particularly. Short in length, around leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ pulls it disdainfully over backward square leg for a maximum. 1000 runs in the Indian T20 League for him!
|T Natarajan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A full ball, on middle. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ drives it towards mid on and takes a quick run.
|4.5 : T Natarajan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! UP AND OVER! Slightly short and around off. Gaikwad gets on top of the ball and pulls it in front of square on the leg side, over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. Top shot!
|4.4 : T Natarajan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Natarajan hits the deck hard, around off. Gaikwad stands tall and dabs it towards cover.
|4.3 : T Natarajan to Devon Conway, Leg bye! Back of a length, angling in late. Conway gets cramped for room and fails to get any bat on it. The ball hits the front pad and rolls towards point for a leg bye.
|4.2 : T Natarajan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Edged but safe! A length ball, around off and shaping away slightly. Gaikwad looks to block with hard hands. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards the short third man fielder, on the bounce. A single taken.
|4.1 : T Natarajan to Devon Conway, This is a good-length ball, angling in from middle. Devon ConwayÂ nudges it to the leg side and rotates the strike.
|3.4 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Top effort in the deep fromÂ Washington Sundar!Â Short ball, around middle, Gaikwad blazes his pull shot in front of square on the leg side. Washington Sundar scoots across to his left and puts in a dive to stop the racing ball. It once again starts to roll away towards the fence and Sundar recovers in time to dive and pick up the ball. But, while trying to get up, his right hand brushes his right knee and the ball gets deflected away to his left. At last, h
|3.6 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a length, around middle. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ tucks it to mid-wicket.
|3.5 : Marco Jansen to Devon Conway, Back of a length, outside off. Devon ConwayÂ steers it to third man for a single.
|3.3 : Marco Jansen to Devon Conway, Leg bye! Short of a length, around leg. Conway misses his nudge on the leg side and gets hit on his thigh pad. The ball rolls towards short fine leg for another leg bye.
|3.2 : Marco Jansen to Devon Conway, Good-length ball, jagging back in from off. Conway manages to block it back to the bowler.
|3.1 : Marco Jansen to Devon Conway, Full and outside off. Conway drives it towards the mid off fielder.
|2.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devon Conway, Back of a length, outside off. Devon ConwayÂ steers it to third man and settles for a run. He will retain the strike.
|2.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devon Conway, FOUR! WHACKED! That is a shot and a half from the southpaw! Slightly short, around middle,Â Conway hangs back and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
|2.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devon Conway, TWO LEG BYES! A length ball, around leg. Conway misses his flick and gets hit high on his pad. The ball rolls towards Umran MalikÂ at short fine leg who misfields and the batters collect two leg byes.
|2.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A bit full and around middle,Â Gaikwad works it to mid on and bags another single.
|2.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devon Conway, Good running between the wickets! A length ball, around off. Conway taps it to the off side and his partner calls him through for a quick run.
|2.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devon Conway, This lands on a length, around middle. Conway defends it back to the bowler.
|1.6 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jansen hits the deck hard, just outside off. Gaikwad has a poke at it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge. Good comeback from Marco JansenÂ after conceding a maximum.
|1.5 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A length ball, around off. Gaikwad defends it to the off side.
|1.4 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A full ball, on middle. Gaikwad flicks it towards mid-wicket.
|1.2 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Good-length ball, just outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ drives it towards the cover fielder who fumbles and Devon ConwayÂ at the non-striker's end survives as he was looking for a quick run.
|1.3 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! BANG! A short ball, around middle,Â Ruturaj GaikwadÂ sits back and swivel-pulls it over fine legÂ for a biggie.
|1.1 : Marco Jansen to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Good shot for none! Full and around off. Gaikwad drives but finds the cover fielder.
|Update - Lucknow have beaten Delhi in a close game by 6 runs to move to number 2 in the table.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Full and outside off. Gaikwad drives it towards mid off and scampers through to the other end. 3 runs off the first over!
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Good-length delivery, around off. Gaikwad guides it towards the short third man fielder and looks for a quick run but is wisely sent back by his partner at the other end.
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Play and a miss! Short of a length, just outside off and shaping away a tad. Gaikwad stays back and looks to cut hard but he fails to make any connection.
|0.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Slightly fuller, outside off. Gaikwad prods and pushes it towards the extra cover fielder.
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Devon Conway, On a length, around middle,Â Conway flicks it through the leg side for a run. He too gets off the mark.
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Back of a length, around off. Gaikwad stays back and just steers it to third man. He gets off the mark with a single. Chennai are up and running straightaway!
|0.0 : Right then, we are ready to get underway with the second game of the evening. The players walk out to the middle. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ has a new opening partner in Devon Conway. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ is ready to bowl the first over. Here we go...
|MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, says that we will definitely see him in the yellow jersey next year, whether it is the same one or the other one, that remains to be seen. Adds that injuries are part and parcel of the game but they need to identify the areas where they need to work on. Tells that they need to bowl better and not concede too many runs along with taking the catches. Informs that they have made two changes to their side - Simarjeet SinghÂ and Devon ConwayÂ come in for Shivam DubeÂ
|Kane Williamson, the captain of Hyderabad, says that they have chased well and they also want to use the conditions upfront with the ball. Adds that they lost a close game and today is yet another opportunity for them. Informs that they are going UNCHANGED.
|ChennaiÂ (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway (In for Dwayne Bravo), Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh (In for Shivam Dube), Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
|Hyderabad (Unchanged Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
|TOSS - Hyderabad have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|Update from Match 45 - There is another game going on at the moment in Mumbai and it is Delhi who require 83 more runs to win off 48 balls against Lucknow. The big-hitters, Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell are at the crease and Delhi would certainly fancy their chances. You can keep switching tabs and enjoy the coverage of both games.
|The Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad side was on a 5-game winning streak until they met Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium where they were handed a defeat on the last ball of the match. They are a power-packed bowling unit and the form of their opening batter, Abhishek Sharma has done wonders for them. Will they be able to bounce back and register their sixth win of the season? We shall find that soon. Stick around for toss and further updates.
|Things are heating up in the Indian T20 League as we are approaching the business end of the tournament and we have another cracker of a game lined up, folks. It is the defending champions, Chennai who will be taking on Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune. On that note, a very warm welcome to our coverage.
|With MS DhoniÂ back at the helm, the 4-time champions would be looking to turn things around in the second half of this season. After winning the last-ball thriller against Mumbai, Chennai failed to carry on with the winning momentum and suffered a defeat in their next game against Punjab. They have been inconsistent in all the departments and would be keen to make amends against Hyderabad. The Yellow team needs to get back to winning ways as soon as possible if they are to stand a chance of mak