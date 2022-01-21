|0.0 : PITCH REPORT - Farveez Maharoof is near the deck. He says, the weather is hot and humid. Adds that the surface is the same as the previous two games, it is very hard. Tells that the spinners will enjoy more in the second half of the game and the captain winning the toss and will like to bat first.
|Craig Ervine, the skipper of Zimbabwe, is for a chat. He says, the wicket has been similar throughout the series. Mentions he backs his players to chase down the target is such conditions.
|Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri Lanka, after winning the toss for the first time, says that they will bat first. Adds that it isÂ a good batting trackÂ and and it will slow down as the game progresses and is happy to set a target this time.
|Sri LankaÂ (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal MendisÂ (WK), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne,Â Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh MendisÂ (In forÂ Nuwan Pradeep).
|ZimbabweÂ (Playing XI) - Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis ChakabvaÂ (WK), Craig ErvineÂ (C), Sean Williams, Milton ShumbaÂ (In forÂ Wesley Madhevere), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Sri Lanka. They have opted to BATÂ first.
|Sri Lanka fought hardÂ but failed to cross the line. Shanaka scored his maiden ODIÂ century but it came in a lost cause. He hardly got any support from the other end and hence they could not seal the series, like they would've liked too.Â With 10 World Cup Super League points up for grabs, an exciting contest awaits. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the third and final ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The series is nicely poised at 1-1 and it is time for the decider as both the teamsÂ look to grab the crucial points and jump up the World Cup Super League ladder. With high scoring games in the previous two matches, expect something similar here as well.
|Zimbabwe showed good fight in the second ODI after their bowlers failed to defend an above par total in the first match. But discipline bowling helped them draw the series. With their batters performing really well, they will look to make history yet again after winning a series in 2017 against Sri Lanka.