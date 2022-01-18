|0.0 : Sri LankaÂ (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal MendisÂ (WK), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne,Â Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera (In for Chamika Gunasekara), Nuwan Pradeep.
|ZimbabweÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) - Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis ChakabvaÂ (WK), Craig ErvineÂ (C), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava.
|TOSS - ZimbabweÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the second ODI of this exciting series between Sri LankaÂ and Zimbabwe. We witnessed a high-scoring game in the first ODI, with the hosts eventually clinching the game. Zimbabwe will have to put their best foot forward in this must-win encounter and keep the three-match series alive. Not to forget, the winner of this clash will also grab vital points at the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
|The hosts did exceedingly well to win the first match, although they did not put up a great performance with the ball, their batting was exceptional as they chased down the target with ease. It was a collective batting performance as three Sri Lankan batters scored over 70 runs to help them win the game. They will look to replicate the same in the second ODI, however this time they will have to put on a much better show with the ball as well. They will be coming into this game high on confidence
|Zimbabwe, on the other hand, did reasonably well in the first ODI but failed to get over the line. Their veteran, Sean WilliamsÂ scored a sublime century, and he along with Regis ChakabvaÂ put up a healthy total on the board, but unfortunately, the bowlers were not able to defend the target. They too will be looking to put on a better bowling performance and will be hoping the middle-order to chip in with a few vital runs as well. The tourists will be under a little bit of pressure, but they hav