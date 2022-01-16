|Batsmen
|1.6 : Chamika Gunasekara to Regis Chakabva, 2 runs.
|Chamika Gunasekara to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, TWO WIDES! Angles this one down the leg side. Kaitano misses his flick. The keeper dives to his left but fumbles and a single is taken.Â
|1.5 : Chamika Gunasekara to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Another full length ball, outside off. Kaitano hits it to covers.Â
|1.4 : Chamika Gunasekara to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Swing and a miss! Fuller length ball, outside off. Kaitano looks to drive but misses.
|1.3 : Chamika Gunasekara to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, An appeal for LBW but not given! A length ball, around middle and nipping back in. Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. AnÂ appeal but that was hit high on the pads.Â
|1.2 : Chamika Gunasekara to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, FOUR! First boundary of the innings! Short, and wide outside off. Kaitano frees his arms and slaps it uppishly over point for a boundary. First boundary in ODIs for Takudzwanashe Kaitano.
|1.1 : Chamika Gunasekara to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, On a length, around off, this one jags back in, Kaitano stays back and blocks it out.Â
|0.6 : Chamika Gunasekara, the debutant will share the new ball with Nuwan Pradeep.
|Nuwan Pradeep to Regis Chakabva, Just a single to start the proceedings then! Good start from Sri Lanka! This is on a length and outside off. Chakabva taps it on the off side.Â
|0.5 : Nuwan Pradeep to Regis Chakabva, This one shapes away, on a length, outside off. Chakabva leaves it alone.Â
|0.4 : Nuwan Pradeep to Regis Chakabva, Around off, on a length. Chakabva nudges it to mid on.Â
|0.3 : Nuwan Pradeep to Regis Chakabva, Length ball, on middle. Blocked out.
|0.1 : Nuwan Pradeep to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Pradeep starts with a full ball, hint of shape there, around off. Kaitano blocks it out.Â
|0.2 : Nuwan Pradeep to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, ZimbabweÂ and Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ are off the mark! Good running! On aÂ length, on off. Kaitano defends it towards cover and scampers across for a quick single.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the action but before that, both the teams line up for their respective national anthems. It is Zimbabwe's first followed by Sri Lanka's. Both the umpires are on the field.Â Sri Lankan players stride out to the middle now. ZimbabweÂ openers, Regis ChakabvaÂ and Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ are out there in the middle as well. Nuwan PradeepÂ to start with the ball for Sri Lanka. Here we go...
|PITCH REPORT - Farveez Maharoof in his pitch report says that the pitch looks very dry and usually there is live grass on this pitch but not today. He adds that the pitch looks hard and has a lot of cracks. He reckons that once the new ball loses its shine the spinners will be handy on this pitch but overall it is good for batting.
|Craig Ervine, the Zimbabwe Skipper, says that they will bat first and make use of good batting conditions. He adds that they need to get through the initial new-ball spell. He mentions that it took two-three days to get used to the conditions and guys are now accustomed and ready to go. He informs that Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ will debut.
|Dasun Shanaka, the Sri Lankan skipper says that they would have batted first as well. He adds that they had done good preparation from the last week and during the LPL. He informs that they have five changes from the last time they played an ODI. He adds that Chamika GunasekaraÂ will make his debut.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva (WK), Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine (C), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Gunasekara, Nuwan Pradeep.
|TOSS - ZimbabweÂ have won the toss and elected to BAT first!
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have experienced players like Craig Ervine, Sean WilliamsÂ and Sikandar RazaÂ in their unit. These three will have to play a crucial role in guiding other young players in the absence of their head coach, Lalchand Rajput. There is enough young talent in this Zimbabwe unit that can shine at the highest level and if they can play to their potential then we can expect a fascinating contest between two exciting sides. Can Zimbabwe bring their A-game to the table and beat
|Sri LankaÂ have made quite a few changes to their team from the last time they played an ODI series. They are missing the services of some of their key players but have enough talent at their disposal to dominate in their home conditions. The return of talented Kusal MendisÂ will definitely boost their batting order. This series is also a great platform for some of the talented youngsters to further magnify their stocks and to start a new chapter in Sri Lankan cricket.
|Hello and a warm welcome to the first ODI of this three-match ODI series between Sri LankaÂ and Zimbabwe. This series provides an opportunity for both these teams to grab some crucial ICC Menâs Cricket World Cup Super League points. Sri LankaÂ are playing on their home turf and will start as favourites. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have enough arsenal to challenge Lankan Lions and it will be interesting to see how they apply themselves in Lankan conditions.Â