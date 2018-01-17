|0.0 : Hello folks, we are here at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, for the historic 100th ODI to be played here. Sri Lanka will be taking on Zimbabwe in the second match of the Tri-Nation Series. Zimbabwe, after having suffered a huge loss in the first match, will look to pull up their socks in this encounter. The only positive they had was the stability provided by Sikandar Raza and Peter Moor.
|On the other hand, Sri Lanka look a much better side on paper. The experience of Upul Tharanga at the top of the order who has been in red-hot form lately having scored 95 in his last ODI will look to provide a good start for his team. The Lankan Lions will go into this match with their confidence boosted due to the newly appointed coach, Chandika Hathurusingha, who was with the Bangladesh team for the last three years and will be knowing nook and corner of these conditions.
|We expect a crackerjack of a match as the Men in Red look to make a comeback after a defeat while the Lankan Lions will look to start the tournament on a high, once again under the captaincy of Angelo Mathews. Join us shortly for toss and action.
|TOSS - Both the skippers come out along with the match referee David Boon (officiating his 100th ODI). Angelo Mathews flips the coin, Graeme Cremer calls it wrongly and Sri Lanka opt to field first!
|Zimbabwe XI - Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, PJ Moor, Brendan Taylor (wk), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer (c), Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.
|Sri Lanka XI - Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera.
|The umpires make their way out in the middle. Hamilton Masakadza and Solomon Mire will open the innings for Zimbabwe. Suranga Lakmal will have the new ball in hand to start the proceedings.
|0.1 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, Good delivery to begin with. Lakmal pitches it full outside off, Masakadza drives it to mid off. A good looking shot to start the proceedings with.
|0.2 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, FOUR! First runs for Zimbabwe. Lakmal gives a half volley on the stumps, Masakadza punches it down the ground to open his account with a boundary.
|0.3 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, Lakmal drags it short down the leg side, Masakadza tucks it to the square leg area.
|0.4 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, FOUR! Lakmal drags it full down the leg side, Masakadza was quick to it and flicks it past the square leg region for yet another boundary. He timed that one beautifully.
|0.5 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, Good follow up delivery by Lakmal. On a good length spot outside off, Masakadza goes for the drive but gets beaten.
|0.6 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. Good beginning by Zimbabwe, way better than the last ODI where they lost two wickets in the opening over!
|Akila Dananjaya will bowl from other end.
|1.1 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, Dananjaya tosses the delivery towards the batsman, Mire tucks it to square leg.
|1.2 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, Floated delivery outside off, Mire leans forward on the front foot to defend. But he gets an inside edge and they sneak a single as the ball runs to square leg.
|1.3 : A Dananjaya to H Masakadza, Drags it a bit short on the stumps, Masakadza clips it to fine leg for a single.
|1.4 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, FOUR! Lovely shot by Mire. Gunaratne tosses it up outside off, Mire gets on the top of the ball and sweeps it past the square leg region to earn his first boundary.
|1.5 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, The batsman has flicked this off his pads.
|1.6 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, Gunaratne gives it some air but drops it short. Masakadza punches it towards mid-wicket as they pick up a brace.
|2.1 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, Lakmal hits it on the good length area outside off, Masakadza shoulders arms to it.
|2.2 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, Lakmal bangs it short outside off, Masakadza upper cuts this one. They pick up a couple as they ball flies over the point and cover region. The batsmen look positive in their approach.
|2.3 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, Wide outside off stump, Masakadza leaves it alone.
|2.4 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, Drops it a tad short on the stumps, Masakadza punches it to mid-wicket and gives his partner the strike.
|2.5 : S Lakmal to S Mire, Beaten. Lakmal pitches it in the driving length outside off, Mire goes for the back foot punch but gets beaten by the movement on the ball. Well bowled by Lakmal.
|2.6 : S Lakmal to S Mire, Mire drives the full delivery on the stumps towards the mid off region.
|3.1 : A Dananjaya to H Masakadza, Floats it full on the legs, Masakadza tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|3.2 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, Bowls it quick and full outside off. Mire goes for the push towards covers but misses it.
|3.3 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, LBW appeal by Akila but the umpire does not move an inch. Tosses this outside off, Mire goes for the sweep but misses it. The impact was outside off.
|3.4 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, Driven through the covers by the batsman.
|3.5 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, Dananjaya floats it up outside off, Mire drives it to covers.
|3.6 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, Mire drives the full ball to mid on and he will keep the strike for next over.
|4.1 : S Lakmal to S Mire, Lakmal drags it short outside off, Mire punches it off the back foot towards the cover region.
|4.2 : S Lakmal to S Mire, FOUR! Lakmal bowled it on a good length spot on the stumps, Mire finds the outside edge and sees the ball run past the second slip fielder for a boundary. He played it with soft hands.
|4.3 : S Lakmal to S Mire, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|4.4 : S Lakmal to S Mire, FOUR! Mire picked that early and Lakmal paid the price for the experiment. He pitches the off cutter full and in the arc, Mire lofts it behind the bowler for a boundary.
|4.5 : S Lakmal to S Mire, Mire flicks it to mid-wicket and gives the strike to Masakadza.
|4.6 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball to the point fielder.
|5.1 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, Mire comes dancing down the track and lofts the ball to deep mid-wicket. The batsmen run through for a single.
|5.2 : A Dananjaya to H Masakadza, FOUR! Masakadza was not in control of it but gets four runs to his name. Dananjaya floats it up outside off, Masakadza comes dancing down the track and lofts the ball over the cover area for a single.
|5.3 : A Dananjaya to H Masakadza, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|5.4 : A Dananjaya to H Masakadza, FOUR! Innovative by the batsman. Dananjaya floats it around leg, Masakadza reverse sweeps that one to get the ball past the diving backward point fielder for a boundary. The batsmen are making use of the Powerplay overs.
|5.5 : A Dananjaya to H Masakadza, Masakadza drives it to mid on and picks up a single.
|5.6 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|Thisara Perera comes into the attack.
|6.1 : T Perera to H Masakadza, Starts up with a bouncer. That surprised the batsman. Perera banged it short on the stumps, Masakadza does well to duck that one away.
|6.2 : T Perera to H Masakadza, Masakadza rocks back and defends off the back foot.
|6.3 : T Perera to H Masakadza, Perera lands it on good length spot outside off, Masakadza times it well put straight to the cover fielder.
|6.4 : T Perera to H Masakadza, Masakadza drives it to mid on.
|6.5 : T Perera to H Masakadza, FOUR! Loose delivery and easy pickings for Masakadza. Perera bowls a short delivery on the legs, Masakadza rocks back and pulls it to square leg for another boundary. Masakadza is looking good in the middle.
|6.6 : T Perera to H Masakadza, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|A different Zimbabwe have turned up today for the game! There is better intent shown by their openers as they are trying to utilize the Powerplay overs. Not only the boundaries, they are concentrating on rotating the strike as well. Sri Lanka put under early pressure here.
|7.1 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, FOUR! Good shot by Mire. Dananjaya tosses it up on the stumps, Mire gets down on one knee and sweeps it past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. Good start to the over for the Men in Red.
|7.2 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, FOUR! Mire gets down the track and hits it past the bowler down the ground for a consecutive boundary. Mire is playing with a positive intent. Good opening stand by the duo as they bring up their 50 run partnership in no time.
|7.3 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, Dananjaya drags it short, Mire pushes it to square leg for a single.
|7.4 : A Dananjaya to H Masakadza, Masakadza tucks it to square leg to rotate the strike.
|7.5 : A Dananjaya to S Mire, Dananjaya floats it full on the legs, Mire plays it with soft hands to the square leg region for a single.
|7.6 : A Dananjaya to H Masakadza, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
|8.1 : T Perera to S Mire, Mire finds the outside edge to a delivery pitched on the good length spot outside off. The ball runs down the third man region and they pick up a single.
|8.2 : T Perera to H Masakadza, Masakadza shoulders arms to a delivery outside off.
|8.3 : T Perera to H Masakadza, LBW appeal by the player. Masakadza goes for the flick but misses it and hits his pads. That was drifting down the leg side.
|8.4 : T Perera to H Masakadza, Play and miss. Masakadza goes to slash it towards the cover region but gets beaten by the inward movement on the ball.
|8.5 : T Perera to H Masakadza, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|8.6 : T Perera to H Masakadza, Length delivery on the legs, Masakadza flicks it to mid-wicket.
|Dushmantha Chameera comes into the attack.
|9.1 : D Chameera to S Mire, Chameera starts up by bowling it full and quick on the stumps. Mire plays it to mid-wicket.
|9.2 : D Chameera to S Mire, Short delivery on the legs, Mire plays it off his hips to fine leg for a single.
|9.3 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Good length delivery on the stumps, Masakadza plays it to the square leg area.
|9.4 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Wide! Chameera banged it short but that flew way over the batsmen. A good collect by the keeper. That is one bounce for the over.
|D Chameera to H Masakadza, FOUR! Good shot by Masakadza. Chameera bowls a length delivery on the middle, Masakadza flicks it to the left of fine leg fielder to earn himself a boundary.
|9.5 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Similar delivery and similar shot by Masakadza. Length delivery on the middle stump, Masakadza flicks it over square leg for a brace.
|9.6 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. At the end of Powerplay 1, the Men in Red are 64-0. Just the start they would have hoped for.
|10.1 : T Perera to S Mire, Perera hits the deck hard on a shorter side, Mire goes for the hook but misses it. Umpire calls it one for the over.
|10.2 : T Perera to S Mire, Length delivery outside off, Mire pushes it to the point region.
|10.3 : T Perera to S Mire, Mire drives the ball to mid-wicket and calls his partner over for a single.
|10.4 : T Perera to H Masakadza, Masakadza rocks back and defends it off his front foot.
|10.5 : T Perera to H Masakadza, FOUR! Wide delivery outside off, Masakadza plays a square cut to get the ball past the point fielder for a boundary. The diving fielder had no chance to stop it. The outfield looks fast and the batsmen will get runs for their shots.
|10.6 : T Perera to H Masakadza, Wide called for height! Perera bangs it short, Masakadza ducks it and the umpire calls it a wide.
|T Perera to H Masakadza, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|11.1 : D Chameera to S Mire, Length delivery on the stumps, Mire defends it off his front foot.
|11.2 : D Chameera to S Mire, Chameera lands it on a back of a length, Mire punches it to mid-wicket.
|11.3 : D Chameera to S Mire, Well bowled! The effort delivery by Chameera. Bangs it short right in the area. Mire goes for the hook but misses it. He is generating some good pace.
|11.4 : D Chameera to S Mire, In the air but safe! Chameera bowls a back of length delivery outside off. Mire goes for the push to the covers but finds the shoulder of his bat. The ball floats over the first slip fielder and the batsmen change ends.
|11.5 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Chameera drags it short down the leg, Masakadza misses the flick. It hits his thigh pad and they sneak a leg bye.
|11.6 : D Chameera to S Mire, Mire pulls that one away over the square leg region for a brace. These two batsmen are looking good in the middle.
|12.1 : T Perera to H Masakadza, Masakadza drives it to the mid off area.
|12.2 : T Perera to H Masakadza, Length delivery outside off, Masakadza pushes it to covers.
|12.3 : T Perera to H Masakadza, Leading edge but safe. He bowls a seam up delivery on the stumps, Masakadza goes for the flick but finds the leading edge. It flies to the right of the point region and they steal a single.
|12.4 : T Perera to S Mire, Mire goes for the push to the cover region, he finds the inside edge and the ball runs to the leg side towards short fine leg.
|12.5 : T Perera to S Mire, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|12.6 : T Perera to S Mire, OUT! A much needed breakthrough for the Lankans. These two batsmen were looking good in the middle. Perera bowls it on a good length spot on the middle and off, Mire goes for the pull but finds the top edge sky up in the air. Kusal Mendis bags an easy catch running from mid-wicket to his right. Perera did bowl a good over until then and the pressure got onto the batsman as he lost his cool. 75 run partnership comes to an end.
|Craig Ervine comes in next.
|13.1 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Chameera bowls it full on the stumps, Masakadza flicks it off his legs to the leg side. Kusal Mendis makes a diving stop at leg gully. Had he not put his hands onto it, it was a certain boundary. The Lankans look all charged up.
|13.2 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|13.3 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Chameera bangs it short, Masakadza ducks to see that one away.
|13.4 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Masakadza drives it to mid off and gives the strike to his partner.
|13.5 : D Chameera to C Ervine, Ervine shoulders arms to a full delivery outside off.
|13.6 : D Chameera to C Ervine, DROPPED! Ervine gets a life on 0. Chameera lands it on a full outside off, Ervine goes for the drives and finds the outside edge. The ball flies to the second slip region, Kusal Mendis gets hands to it but fails to hold on. A costly drop for Sri Lanka.
|14.1 : T Perera to H Masakadza, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|14.2 : T Perera to H Masakadza, Perera drifts it full on the leg side, Masakadza clips it to fine leg for a single.
|14.3 : T Perera to C Ervine, Ervines shoulders arms to a length delivery outside off.
|14.4 : T Perera to C Ervine, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|14.5 : T Perera to C Ervine, Pitched up delivery on the stumps, Ervine plays it to Perera.
|14.6 : T Perera to C Ervine, Bouncer to end the over with. Ervine does well to leave that one away.
|15.1 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Full down the leg side, Masakadza misses the flick as it hits his pad.
|15.2 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Chameera bowls a back of a length delivery outside off, Masakadza defends it off the back foot.
|15.3 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Bouncer by Chameera. He bangs it short outside off, Masakadza goes for the hook but in the end decides to pull away from the shot.
|15.4 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Masakadza rocks on the back foot and punches the ball past the cover region. They pick up a couple.
|15.5 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, FOUR! Chameera drags it short down the leg. Masakadza hooks that one away towards the fine leg region for another boundary.
|15.6 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Masakadza goes for the back foot punch towards the mid-wicket area, but misses it as it hits his thigh pad.
|Drinks are on the field. Zimbabwe are 83-1. Masakadza is playing some positive cricket. He needs to carry on and score a big one for his team. Sri Lanka have been dismal, so far. Although, they got the wicket of Mire, they will be disappointed with the dropped catch of Ervine. Let's see how things pan out in the middle overs.
|Suranga Lakmal comes back into the attack.
|16.1 : S Lakmal to C Ervine, Lakmal lands it on a good length spot outside off. Ervine plays it off the front foot.
|16.2 : S Lakmal to C Ervine, Ervine pushes the ball to the left of the point fielder and picks up a brace to open his account.
|16.3 : S Lakmal to C Ervine, OUT! Ervine makes his way back to the hut. Kusal Mendis will be a relieved man as that dropped catch did not cost them much. Lakmal bowls a short of a length ball outside off. Ervine goes for the punch but finds the outside edge of the bat to see the ball fly to Angelo Mathews who completes an good catch at first slip.
|Brendan Taylor comes in next.
|16.4 : S Lakmal to B Taylor, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|16.5 : S Lakmal to B Taylor, Taylor defends it off his front foot towards the cover region.
|16.6 : S Lakmal to B Taylor, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. Good over for the Lankans.
|Wanindu Hasaranga comes into the attack.
|17.1 : W Hasaranga to H Masakadza, Bowls it quick and full on the stumps. Masakadza defends it off the front foot.
|17.2 : W Hasaranga to H Masakadza, Masakadza pushes the ball to the cover point fielder to rotate the strike.
|17.3 : W Hasaranga to B Taylor, Hasaranga drags it short outside off, Taylor punches it to covers for a single.
|17.4 : W Hasaranga to H Masakadza, Tossed up delivery outside off, Masakadza lens into the drive and gets the ball past covers to give his partner the strike,
|17.5 : W Hasaranga to B Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|17.6 : W Hasaranga to B Taylor, Taylor tries the reverse sweep to a floated delivery outside off, but only manages to glove that one.
|18.1 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, Lakmal bowls it short outside off, Masakadza works it to third man for a single.
|18.2 : S Lakmal to B Taylor, A short of a length delivery on the legs, Taylor clips it to fine leg for another single.
|18.3 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, 32nd ODI fifty for Masakadza and 4th against the Lankans. Full length delivery outside off, Masakadza guides that one towards third man for a single. He needs to carry on from here and convert it into a big one.
|18.4 : S Lakmal to B Taylor, Taylor edges it to square leg for a single.
|18.5 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|18.6 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, Short pitched delivery on the stumps, Masakadza rocks back and punches it to mid-wicket.
|19.1 : W Hasaranga to B Taylor, FOUR! A juicy full toss and taylor would not miss it. Taylor flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for his first boundary of the innings.
|19.2 : W Hasaranga to B Taylor, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground.
|19.3 : W Hasaranga to B Taylor, Taylor drives a full delivery outside off towards long off for a single.
|19.4 : W Hasaranga to H Masakadza, Hasaranga floats it up on the legs, Masakadza leans into it and hits it to long on for a single.
|19.5 : W Hasaranga to B Taylor, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|19.6 : W Hasaranga to H Masakadza, 100 up for Zimbabwe. Masakadza drives the ball to long on and will keep the strike for next over.
|20.1 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, Length delivery outside off, Masakadza taps it to cover point for a single.
|20.2 : S Lakmal to B Taylor, Lakmal bowls it full on the legs, Taylor plays it to mid-wicket.
|20.3 : S Lakmal to B Taylor, Wide. Lakmal bangs it short and Taylor leaves that one away as it is way above him. The umpire signals a wide.
|S Lakmal to B Taylor, Well played by Taylor. Lakmal hits the deck hard on the shorter side outside off. Taylor rocks back and gets the ball towards the third man region for a single.
|20.4 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, Lakmal bowls a back of a length delivery on the stumps, Masakadza defends it off his back foot. Lakmal did manage to get some bounce behind that ball.
|20.5 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, Masakadza punches the ball towards the cover region.
|20.6 : S Lakmal to H Masakadza, A short pitched ball on the stumps, Masakadza defends it from within the crease. This ball climbed on the batsman.
|Akila Dananjaya comes back into the attack. He went for plenty in his first spell. He would like to redeem himself in this one.
|21.1 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, Danajaya tosses it up outside off, Taylor defends it off the front foot.
|21.2 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, Taylor sweeps a floated delivery on the stumps towards the short fine leg fielder. Had me missed that one, he was a goner.
|21.3 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, Taylor tries to paddle sweep it, but finds the toe end of the bat to see the ball roll besides the pitch.
|Shout for an lbw and up goes the finger. Brendan Taylor though refers it almost immediately. Has he under edged that?
|21.4 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, NOT OUT! Taylor did manage to get some bat to it. He went for the reverse sweep but failed to connect properly. He was hit on the pads, they appealed and the umpire agreed. However, Taylor was quite sure as he took the DRS. The replays rolled in and the Snicko showed some spike when the ball passed the inside half of Brendan's bat. The umpire has to reverse his decision.
|21.5 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|21.6 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, Dananjaya tosses it up down the leg side, Taylor works it to square leg and will keep the strike for next over.
|Dushmantha Chameera comes back into the attack.
|22.1 : D Chameera to B Taylor, FOUR! Poor delivery to begin his second spell with. He drags it short and wide outside off, Taylor punches it towards the cover region for a boundary. Good confident looking shot by the experienced campaigner.
|22.2 : D Chameera to B Taylor, Taylor waits on the back foot and punches it to the off side.
|22.3 : D Chameera to B Taylor, Taylor edges the ball to third man for a single.
|22.4 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, The batsman watches the bouncer go way above his head. The umpire signals it a wide.
|D Chameera to H Masakadza, Chameera hits the deck hard towards the shorter side outside off, Masakadza punches it off the back foot towards the cover area.
|22.5 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Masakadza hits the ball to the mid-wicket fielder.
|22.6 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, A full delivery outside off to end the over with. Masakadza drives the ball to mid off.
|23.1 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, FOUR! Good looking shot by Taylor. Dananjaya tosses it up around off, Taylor gets on one knee and sweeps it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|23.2 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, Taylor flicks the ball to square leg and the batsmen quickly come through for a brace. Good running by the batsmen.
|23.3 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|23.4 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, Taylor drives the floated delivery to the mid on fielder.
|23.5 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, Taylor gets in the line of the ball and defends it off hits front foot.
|23.6 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, Taylor goes for the sweep to a floated delivery outside off, but fails to connect it. It hits him on his pads.
|24.1 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Masakadza rocks back on the back foot and punches it to covers.
|24.2 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Masakadza punches the ball through the cover region for a brace.
|24.3 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, FOUR! A classy looking shot. Chameera bangs it short, Masakadza was quick to see it. He waits on the back foot and pulls that one towards the leg side to pierce the gap between the mid-wicket and fine leg fielders for a boundary.
|24.4 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Wide. The batsman tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. The umpire signals it a wide.
|D Chameera to H Masakadza, That could have been the shot of the day. Chameera bowls it full on the stump, Masakadza hits a lovely straight drive but unfortunately gets no run for it as it hits the stumps at the non-striker's end.
|24.5 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Masakadza pushes it towards the point region to register another brace to his name.
|24.6 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Masakadza flicks it towards the square leg region and he will keep the strike for next over.
|25.1 : A Dananjaya to H Masakadza, Dananjaya floats it on the legs, Masakadza drives it to long on for a single.
|25.2 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, Taylor drives it past the right of the bowler to give the strike to his partner.
|25.3 : A Dananjaya to H Masakadza, FOUR! Dananjaya tosses it up on the stumps, Masakadza chips it over the bowler for another boundary. The fielder running from long on had no chance of stopping that one.
|25.4 : A Dananjaya to H Masakadza, Masakadza flicks it to mid-wicket to rotate the strike.
|25.5 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|25.6 : A Dananjaya to B Taylor, Taylor waits back and defends it from within the crease off his back foot. Good end to the over by Dananjaya.
|Wanindu Hasaranga, the leggie, comes back into the attack.
|26.1 : W Hasaranga to H Masakadza, Hasaranga drags it short outside off, Masakadza punches it past the cover region for a brace. This brings up the fifty partnership between them. They did make it look easy.
|26.2 : W Hasaranga to H Masakadza, Masakadza rocks back and punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
|26.3 : W Hasaranga to B Taylor, Floated delivery outside off, Taylor pushes it to covers for yet another single.
|26.4 : W Hasaranga to H Masakadza, Driven through the covers by the batsman. The batsmen change ends.
|26.5 : W Hasaranga to B Taylor, Taylor punches it off the back foot towards the cover region for a brace.
|26.6 : W Hasaranga to B Taylor, The batsman has driven it through mid on.
|Asela Gunaratne will roll his arm over for some off spin.
|27.1 : A Gunaratne to H Masakadza, Gunaratne starts by tossing it up towards the batsman, He plays it to long on for a single.
|27.2 : A Gunaratne to B Taylor, Taylor drives the ball to long on to rotate the strike.
|27.3 : A Gunaratne to H Masakadza, OUT! Angelo Mathews brings on the man with the golden arm and he does not disappoint his captain. Tossed up delivery outside off, Masakadza hits it really hard but straight into the hands of Gunathilaka (sub) who juggles for the catch at mid off but manages to hold onto it. Masakadza did not get the elevation he would have wanted. He is disappointed with himself. Was batting beautifully and there was a century for the taking. Sikandar Raza comes in next.
|27.4 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, The batsman has driven it through mid off.
|27.5 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Raza opens the face of the bat towards the point region to open his account.
|27.6 : A Gunaratne to B Taylor, Gunaratne gave some air to it as Taylor flicked it to square leg for a single. A successful over for the Lankans comes to an end.
|Thisara Perera is back on. By far, he has been the best bowler for Sri Lanka today, quite economical, which you normally don't associate with him.
|28.1 : T Perera to B Taylor, Perera drags it wide outside off, Taylor goes for the cut but fails to put some bat to it. He should have put that one away.
|28.2 : T Perera to B Taylor, The batsman shoulders arms a length delivery outside off.
|28.3 : T Perera to B Taylor, Taylor flicks a full delivery on the legs side to mid-wicket.
|28.4 : T Perera to B Taylor, Perera bowls a back of a length delivery on the stumps, Taylor clips it to square leg for a single.
|28.5 : T Perera to S Raza, Raza pushes a length delivery outside off towards the point region.
|28.6 : T Perera to S Raza, Raza lets this one go to the keeper. A tight over bowled by Perera.
|29.1 : A Gunaratne to B Taylor, FOUR! Cheeky by Taylor. Gunaratne drags it way to short outside leg, Taylor wait for it and paddle sweeps to get the ball past the left of the keeper for another boundary. Good improvisation by the batsman.
|29.2 : A Gunaratne to B Taylor, Taylor chips it to the right of the mid-wicket fielder for a single.
|29.3 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Gunaratne bowls a low full toss, Raza punches it to the leg side.
|29.4 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Short and wide, Raza cuts it to point and calls for a single.
|29.5 : A Gunaratne to B Taylor, Taylor drives a low full toss down the ground and gives his partner the strike.
|29.6 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Raza nudges a single to long on and will keep the strike for next over.
|30.1 : T Perera to S Raza, back of a length delivery on the stumps, Raza defends it to mid-wicket.
|30.2 : T Perera to S Raza, Raza tries to punch the ball to the off side but manages to find an inside edge onto his pads.
|30.3 : T Perera to S Raza, Length delivery outside off, Raza goes for the hard slash but fails to put some bat to it. He needs to keep his cool.
|30.4 : T Perera to S Raza, Raza opens the face of the bat and runs the ball to the third man area and they come through for a brace.
|30.5 : T Perera to S Raza, DROPPED! And guess who? Kusal Mendis. But it was a tough one. Raza flicks a shortish delivery on the legs to the square leg region. Mendis dives forward but fails to catch it. Maybe, it landed just short. Perera is not impressed. Raza needs to be careful here.
|30.6 : T Perera to S Raza, Raza pushes the ball to the cover region and a misfield allows them to complete a brace.
|Dushmantha Chameera comes back into the attack.
|31.1 : D Chameera to B Taylor, Taylor punches it off the back foot to the cover area.
|31.2 : D Chameera to B Taylor, Chameera banged it short outside off, Taylor plays an upper cut towards the third man fielder for a single. It was in the air but safe. Had he timed that one, it would have been straight down the third man's throat.
|31.3 : D Chameera to S Raza, Raza ducks to a well bowled bouncer.
|31.4 : D Chameera to S Raza, Raza rocks back on the back foot and punches it past the point region for a single.
|31.5 : D Chameera to B Taylor, Chameera bowls a back of a length delivery on the stumps, Taylor defends it to mid-wicket.
|31.6 : D Chameera to B Taylor, Short and dragged down the leg side by Chameera. The umpire calls it a wide.
|D Chameera to B Taylor, Taylor flicks it down the fine leg region and will keep the strike for next over.
|Drinks are on the field. With Masakadza throwing his wicket away, Taylor will look to notch a good partnership along with Raza as he is looking good in the middle. Sri Lanka have done better in the middle overs and would like to keep chipping away at the wickets.
|32.1 : T Perera to B Taylor, A length delivery on the stumps to begin after the drinks break. Taylor defends it from within the crease. That one kept a bit low.
|32.2 : T Perera to B Taylor, Taylor pushes a length delivery outside off to the cover region for a single.
|32.3 : T Perera to S Raza, Back of a length delivery on the stumps, Raza plays it to square leg.
|32.4 : T Perera to S Raza, SIX! First one of the match. He gets some timing behind that one. Perera bowls a slower delivery full outside off, Raza lofts it over long off for a maximum. A picture perfect shot. The photographers are ready for the click.
|32.5 : T Perera to S Raza, Raza plays it to square leg for a single.
|32.6 : T Perera to B Taylor, OUT! Huge blow for Zimbabwe. Just as they were trying to build on after Masakadza's loss they lost another set batsman. A beautifully bowled off cutter on a good length spot outside off stump, Taylor tires to push that away to off side. A gap created between the bat and the pads, and the ball brushed his inner pads before hitting the timber. Their best bowler today has given them another breakthrough.
|Malcolm Waller is in next. Meanwhile, Akila Dananjaya is back into the attack.
|33.1 : A Dananjaya to S Raza, FOUR! Raza reverse sweeps a tossed up delivery outside off to get it past the point region for a boundary. Raza needs to carry on till the end of the innings.
|33.2 : A Dananjaya to S Raza, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|33.3 : A Dananjaya to S Raza, Raza drives a looped up delivery to long on for a single.
|33.4 : A Dananjaya to M Waller, Waller tries to flick but it hits him high on the thigh pad.
|33.5 : A Dananjaya to M Waller, SIX! A good way to open the account. Dananjaya tossed it up outside off, Waller lofts it over the cover region for a maximum. He got some power behind that shot. A confident looking shot by him.
|33.6 : A Dananjaya to M Waller, Waller sweeps the ball to the square leg region a single.
|Dushmantha Chameera comes back into the attack.
|34.1 : D Chameera to M Waller, Chameera lands it on a good length spot outside off, Waller gets beaten as he tries to put some bat to it.
|34.2 : D Chameera to M Waller, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|34.3 : D Chameera to M Waller, Waller works a full delivery towards mid-wicket.
|34.4 : D Chameera to M Waller, Waller ducks to see of the bouncer by Chameera.
|34.5 : D Chameera to M Waller, In the air but safe. Chameera bowls it full on the legs, Waller chips it over the mid-wicket area for a brace.
|34.6 : D Chameera to M Waller, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|35.1 : A Dananjaya to S Raza, Tossed up delivery on the elgs, Raza hits it back to the bowler.
|35.2 : A Dananjaya to S Raza, Dananjaya drags it short on the leg side, Raza flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single
|35.3 : A Dananjaya to M Waller, Waller plays it to square leg and gives his partner the strike.
|35.4 : A Dananjaya to S Raza, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|35.5 : A Dananjaya to S Raza, Floated delivery outside off, Raza defends it from within crease. Dananjaya managed to get some spin behind that one and it kept low as well.
|35.6 : A Dananjaya to S Raza, FOUR! Good response by Raza. Full delivery outside off, Raza came dancing down the track and hit it past the covers for a boundary. That shot looked pleasing to the eyes and he had his dancing shoes on.
|Suranga Lakmal comes back into the attack.
|36.1 : S Lakmal to M Waller, Waller punches it off the back foot towards the cover area for a single.
|36.2 : S Lakmal to S Raza, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|36.3 : S Lakmal to S Raza, Lakmal drops short outside off, Raza punches it to covers for a brace. Good running by the batsmen.
|36.4 : S Lakmal to S Raza, Raza played a pull shot towards square leg for a single to a delivery banged in short by Lakmal. Raza was going to fall on the stumps but somehow managed to keep the balance.
|36.5 : S Lakmal to M Waller, Lakmal hits the deck hard on the shorter side, Waller goes for the hook but misses it.
|36.6 : S Lakmal to M Waller, FOUR! Waller pulls the short delivery towards the left of the fine leg fielder. Chameera dives forward but the effort was not enough to save a boundary.
|Asela Gunaratne comes back into the attack.
|37.1 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Raza gets a inside edge and it hits his pads.
|37.2 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Gunaratne drags it short on the stumps, Raza works it to square leg for a single.
|37.3 : A Gunaratne to M Waller, Waller sweeps a full delivery to fine leg and gives his partner the strike.
|37.4 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Raza cuts it to the right of the point fielder and the batsmen rotate strike. 200 up for Zimbabwe.
|37.5 : A Gunaratne to M Waller, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot but not in the gap, finds square leg.
|37.6 : A Gunaratne to M Waller, Gunaratne darts it full on the stumps, Waller manages to get that one away.
|38.1 : S Lakmal to S Raza, Lakmal bowls a short delivery outside off, Raza pulls it to mid on.
|38.2 : S Lakmal to S Raza, Raza pulls it to square leg for a single.
|38.3 : S Lakmal to M Waller, Lakmal bowls an off cutter on back of the length, Waller pulls it over the mid on fielder as they pick up a brace. His heart would have been in his mouth as the ball was in air for some time.
|38.4 : S Lakmal to M Waller, Lakmal bangs it short, Waller does well to duck that one away.
|38.5 : S Lakmal to M Waller, FOUR! Back of a length delivery outside off, Waller pulls it away to the left of the mid on fielder to earn himself a boundary. Waller is looking to cut loose.
|38.6 : S Lakmal to M Waller, Lakmal bangs it short as it goes way above the batsman. The umpire calls it a wide.
|S Lakmal to M Waller, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
|39.1 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Gunaratne darts it on the legs, Raza plays it to long on for a single.
|39.2 : A Gunaratne to M Waller, Tossed up delivery drifting down the leg, Waller clips it to square leg and the batsmen change ends.
|39.3 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Floats it up on the middle stump, Raza drives it to long on for a single.
|39.4 : A Gunaratne to M Waller, Waller drives it down the ground and gives his partner the strike.
|39.5 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Gunaratne fires it quick on the stumps, Raza drives it to long on for another single.
|39.6 : A Gunaratne to M Waller, The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|PowerPplay 3 signalled. Maximum of 5 fielders are now allowed outside the circle. Also, Dushmantha Chameera comes into the attack.
|40.1 : D Chameera to M Waller, Length delivery on middle and leg, worked in front of square on the leg side for a single.
|40.2 : D Chameera to S Raza, Touch short and served outside off, slapped through cover-point for a single.
|40.3 : D Chameera to M Waller, Shortish and angling in on the batsman, Waller ducks under it.
|40.4 : D Chameera to M Waller, Slower delivery, on the back of a length, Malcolm pushes it towards point.
|40.5 : D Chameera to M Waller, In the air... safe! Shortish delivery, seems to have stopped a touch. Waller clears his front leg and goes for the pull but gets a top edge which lands safely near the backward square leg region. A single picked up.
|40.6 : D Chameera to S Raza, Strays a bit on the pads, deflected towards fine leg for another single.
|41.1 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Fuller in length and angling in, driven hard but straight to the cover fielder.
|41.2 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Floats it up around middle and leg, tucked besides the pitch and Waller calls him through for a brisk single. Brings up the 50-run stand between the two.
|Sri Lanka have taken an LBW review against Waller. Seems like it is heading down leg.
|41.3 : A Gunaratne to M Waller, NOT OUT! Missing leg! Quicker one and it skids off the pitch, Waller shuffles across to clip it away but misses to get hit on the pads. Asela appeals but the umpire pays no heed. He has a word with his skipper and then they take the review. Front foot is fine. But Ball Tracker shows it is pitching in line but would have missed the leg stump. Sri Lanka lose a review!
|41.4 : A Gunaratne to M Waller, Tossed up on off, driven towards cover.
|41.5 : A Gunaratne to M Waller, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|41.6 : A Gunaratne to M Waller, Slants it in on middle and leg, tucked with the angle towards the man at 45.
|42.1 : D Chameera to S Raza, Short and outside off, Raza carves it over backward point and gets a couple for doing so.
|42.2 : D Chameera to S Raza, Angling in on the pads, worked away through backward square leg for a single.
|42.3 : D Chameera to M Waller, Shortish and angling down leg, Waller gets across the stumps to play the pull but fails to put bat on ball.
|42.4 : D Chameera to M Waller, Short of a length delivery on middle, pulled towards deep backward square leg for a single.
|42.5 : D Chameera to S Raza, Wide! Short and outside off and it bounces way over the batsman's head. Raza just lets it sail over the Chandimal. The umpire calls it a wide but the Lankan keeper isn't amused.
|D Chameera to S Raza, Slower delivery on the pads, wristed behind square on the leg side for a single.
|42.6 : D Chameera to M Waller, Fires in a yorker on middle and leg, Waller makes room and pushes it towards sweeper cover for a single.
|43.1 : A Gunaratne to M Waller, OUT! What a catch from Upul Tharanga! Sri Lanka have broken the 57-run stand! Asela Gunaratne serves a loopy full toss outside of, Waller gets down and plays the sweep aerially towards backward square leg. Tharanga in the deep moves to his left, keeps his eyes on the ball and then dives full length to his left to take a lovely catch. Such kind of catches always lifts your team.
Peter Moor is the new man in.
|43.2 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Almost another! Raza just chips this full ball back to Gunaratne who leaps with his right hand up but luckily, for Raza it evades him. A single taken.
|43.3 : A Gunaratne to P Moor, Tossed up around off, eased down to long off for one.
|43.4 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Wide! The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. The umpire has signalled a wide.
|A Gunaratne to S Raza, Slower one, turning in a touch, Raza crouches low and cuts it towards sweeper cover for a single.
|43.5 : A Gunaratne to P Moor, Leg bye! Drifting in on the pads, Moor tries to clip it away but misses. The ball brushes the pads and rolls towards square leg. They cross for a leg bye.
|43.6 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|44.1 : T Perera to S Raza, FOUR! Beautifully done! Perera fires in a wide yorker outside of, Raza crouches really low, opens the bat face and steers it behind point for a boundary to welcome Thisara back into the attack.
|44.2 : T Perera to S Raza, Good length outside off, dabbed towards third man for one.
|44.3 : T Perera to P Moor, Length ball on middle, punched back to Perera.
|44.4 : T Perera to P Moor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|44.5 : T Perera to P Moor, Bowls a leg cutter, gets deceived by it completely. Moor hangs his bat out to poke only to get beaten.
|44.6 : T Perera to P Moor, Fuller on off, driven-pushed towards mid off.
|Akila Dananjaya comes back.
|45.1 : A Dananjaya to S Raza, Back-to-back fifties for Sikandar Raza! He continues to impress. But today he needs to stay till the end to help his team post a good total on the board. Akila drops it short on middle and leg, pulled behind square on the leg side for a single.
|45.2 : A Dananjaya to P Moor, Leg bye! Fuller and around the pads, Moor fails to flick as the ball rolls off his pads towards the leg side.
|45.3 : A Dananjaya to S Raza, Drops it short and down the leg side, Raza pulls it towards the man at deep backward square leg for one.
|45.4 : A Dananjaya to P Moor, Flighted delivery around off, driven straight to mid off.
|45.5 : A Dananjaya to P Moor, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|45.6 : A Dananjaya to S Raza, Chance of a run out! In fact, Sikandar Raza wan't even in the frame. Big moment in the game, this! Flatter delivery around middle and leg, Sikandar goes back to turn it awya on the leg side but gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls towards the off side. Moor calls him through for a single and Raza responds. Chandimal gets across to his right and hurls a throw at the bowelr's end where Dananjaya fails to collect it. Had he collected and removed the bails,
|Suranga Lakmal is back.
|46.1 : S Lakmal to S Raza, FOUR! Easily done! Lakmal sprays one on the pads, Raza moves inside the line and clips it fine down the leg side for a boundary to begin the over.
|46.2 : S Lakmal to S Raza, Good ball! That must have stung! Short delivery and it climbs off the deck. Raza hops to fend it away but it hits him on the right arm and dies down.
|46.3 : S Lakmal to S Raza, FOUR! Now this is some response from Raza! He was hit on the arm on the previous ball and now have a look at this! Shortish and angling in on the hips, Sikandar shuffles a touch and helps it through backward square leg for another boundary. 250 up for Zimbabwe!
|46.4 : S Lakmal to S Raza, FOUR! That's a blazing shot! Third of the over already! Back of a length and outside off, Raza shimmies down the track and belts it through extra cover for the third boundary in the over. Runs are coming thick and fast.
|46.5 : S Lakmal to S Raza, Fuller on off, driven square of the wicket on the off side for a single.
|46.6 : S Lakmal to P Moor, The batsman gets a top edge on that one. One run added to the total.
|Thisara Perera is back into the attack.
|47.1 : T Perera to P Moor, SIX! Picks the slower one and dumps it! Perera bowls a back of the hand slower delivery, Moor waits for it and then hoicks it down the ground over long on for a maximum.
|47.2 : T Perera to P Moor, Fuller and angling in, Moor looks to drive but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
|47.3 : T Perera to P Moor, Wide! Short and slower one again, Moor ducks and lets it be.
|T Perera to P Moor, Another run out chance missed! Raza is living a charmed life! Moro digs the yorker out towards Perera. Sikandar from the other end sets off. Perera collects the ball with a leap but misses the shy at his end. The ball rolls towards mid off and they run one on the overthrow.
|47.4 : T Perera to S Raza, Worked away through mid-wicket for a brace. Good running!
|47.5 : T Perera to S Raza, Sloppy from Mathews! Fuller in length and outside off, Raza drills it towards extra cover where Mathews misfields and lets it through his legs. Gives it a chase but they run a couple till then.
|47.6 : T Perera to S Raza, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 12 off the over, 26 from the last two.
|48.1 : S Lakmal to P Moor, Keeps it full on middle and leg, Peter drags it off the inner half through mid-wicket for a single.
|48.2 : S Lakmal to S Raza, Yorker at the base of off stump, Raza jams it out towards covers for a single.
|48.3 : S Lakmal to P Moor, Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single.
|48.4 : S Lakmal to S Raza, FOUR! Drilled away! A half volley outside off, Sikandar Raza bends his back knee and drills off the carpet through extra cover for a boundary. He's piercing the gap to perfection here.
|48.5 : S Lakmal to S Raza, FOUR! That's a poor delivery! Raza won't mind it at all. He is on the charge! A waist high full toss outside off, Raza throws his bat at it. Slices it over backward point and picks up another boundary. 50-run stand comes up between these two as well.
|48.6 : S Lakmal to S Raza, A dot to end the over! Good length delivery, in the channel outside off, SR slashes at it but gets beaten. 11 off the over!
|49.1 : A Gunaratne to P Moor, Shortish delivery outside off, Moor drags it off the inner half through mid-wicket for a single.
|49.2 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Leg bye! Fuller on leg, Raza looks to slog sweep but misses as the ball goes off the pads towards the leg side.
|49.3 : A Gunaratne to P Moor, SIX! That's gone the distance! Asela keeps it full and wide outside off, Moor gets down on one knee and hits it straight down the ground. Has enough connection behind it to bag a biggie to his name.
|49.4 : A Gunaratne to P Moor, OUT! Slower one around off, Moor clears his front leg to go big but ends up slicing it towards extra cover where Dananjaya backtracks, fumbles but does well to hold onto that one.
|Graeme Cremer is the new man in.
|49.5 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Fuller in line of the stumps, lofted over mid on. The ball doesn't have enough meat to cross the fence. They take a brace.
|49.6 : A Gunaratne to S Raza, Very full outside off, Raza drives it hard but finds the man at extra cover. So a single to finish the final over. ZIMBABWE FINISH ON 290/6!
|A grand finish by Zimbabwe - 48 runs in the last 4 overs. All thanks to Sikandar Raza, who continued his rich vein of form and played yet another scintillating knock. Put into bat, the Zimbabwean openers laid a strong platform and the middle order capitalized on it. Hamilton Masakadza was brilliant in his approach and played a crucial knock up front.
|Sri Lanka did manage to pick a few wickets but Zimbabwe kept on building useful partnerships. There were four 50-plus stands in total and the ones involving Sikandar Raza provided the real impetus to the innings. The Lankans were disappointing with the new ball, pulled things back a little bit in the middle overs but once again fell flat at the death. Thisara Perera by far was the best bowler on show today, picking a couple of wickets and keeping it tight, yes you read it right, he was economica
|It's a good pitch for batting and Sri Lanka also have the firepower in their line-up. They will be backing themselves to overhaul the target but cannot afford to take the Zimbabwean bowlers lightly. Should be an intriguing chase. Do join us in a short while.