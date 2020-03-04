|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies. The hosts clean sweept the Caribbean side in the ODIs and will look to repeat the same in the shortest format. The defending T20 World champions will look to bounce back from that defeat. They have plethora of changes from the ODIs and this is the format they are well-oiled in. Can Sri Lanka end their winless run in T20s or will West Indies make a resounding comeback?
|TOSS - Time for the spin of the coin. Up it goes and it comes down in favor of Kieron Pollard. WEST INDIES OPT TO BAT!
|Windies skipper, Kieron Pollard, says it is an already played wicket and they would want to put a good total on the board and defend it. States he is looking forward to this game as they have some T20 specialists. Informs that Williams and Shai Hope miss out. He reckons they have a strong batting line-up and he hopes it comes good. On this being his 500th T20 game, he says he is very pleased and he always tries to give his 100 percent.
|Sri Lankan skipper, Lasith Malinga, says they wanted to bowl first as dew might come in later on. Further adds, the team has winning momentum on their side and he would hope they can make use of it. Ends by saying, he had a good time when he last played on this ground and he hopes the same.
|West Indies Playing XI - Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell.
|Sri Lanka Playing XI - Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (WK), Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga (C), Lakshan Sandakan.
|Pitch report - Russel Arnold is down for the pitch report. Arnold says it is the same surface they played the third ODI on and he expects it to play well. States you can hit through the line of the ball and 180 will be a par score over here.
|Both sets of players walk out for their respective National Anthems. First up it will be West Indies' followed by Sri Lanka's.
|Done and dusted with the national anthems and now we are all set to begin. The Sri Lankan players are in a huddle as skipper, Lasith Malinga gives the last words of motivation before his troops take to the field. Lendl Simmons walks out with Brandon King to open the innings for West Indies. The captain, Lasith Malinga to start the proceedings with the new ball.
|0.1 : L Malinga to L Simmons, Trademark Malinga! Starts off with a yorker on middle, it swings away a touch, Simmons does well to play it with a straight bat and towards mid off. It was actually a low full toss and not a yorker.
|0.2 : L Malinga to L Simmons, Windies are underway! Another pin-point yorker and on middle, LS jams it out towards mid off for one. Now then, the fielder did have a shy there but missed. Had he hit, Simmons was a goner.
|0.3 : L Malinga to B King, BEAUTY! Another extremely full and an away swinging delivery. On off this time. King looks to jam it out but gets beaten.
|0.4 : L Malinga to B King, FOUR! King is off the mark in style! A little too full and on the pads, King works it through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
|0.5 : L Malinga to B King, One more run! Good batting, follows the boundary with a single as this is pushed towards mid off.
|0.6 : L Malinga to L Simmons, A change of length and pace to end the over! Length and outside off, Simmons is foxed by the lack of pace. He looks to put bat on ball but is beaten. So despite 6 good balls from Malinga, it is a good start for the Windies.
|Thisara Perera to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : T Perera to B King, Nicely played but straight to the fielder! Length and around off, this is timed superbly but straight to covers.
|1.2 : T Perera to B King, One more ball on a length and around off, King pushes it to covers.
|1.3 : T Perera to B King, A swing and a miss! Slightly shorter and outside off, King swings across the line but the ball stays a touch low and BK is beaten. Three dots in a row.
|1.4 : T Perera to B King, 4 dots in a row! On middle, King works it towards mid-wicket.
|1.5 : T Perera to B King, 5 dots in a row! Nice and straight on off, King strokes it to covers. Can this be a maiden?
|1.6 : T Perera to B King, SIX! Spoils the over somewhat! That though is a beautiful stroke from King. It will release all the pressure that was building. It is full and on off, King shows the full face of the bat and lofts it high and handsome over the long off fence for a biggie. First of the game.
|Angelo Mathews is into the attack now.
|2.1 : A Mathews to L Simmons, FOUR! Finds the gap nicely! This is on a length and outside off, Simmons waits for it and then guides it past point for a boundary.
|2.2 : A Mathews to L Simmons, Length and on middle, it stays a touch low. Simmons gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
|2.3 : A Mathews to L Simmons, Attacks the stumps again, Simmons plays it back with a straight bat. Mathews fails to stop it but it hits the stumps at the other end.
|2.4 : A Mathews to L Simmons, A single! Outside off, LS looks to force it through the off side but it goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
|2.5 : A Mathews to B King, Another dot! On off, it is a slower one, King works it to mid on.
|2.6 : A Mathews to B King, FOUR! A fortunate boundary! It was not where he wanted to hit it but got the desired result. King walks down the track and Mathews bangs it short. King is a little hurried onto the pull. It goes off the top edge and over covers for a boundary. A good over for the Windies.
|Isuru Udana comes into the attack now. Malinga mixing his bowlers up as this is the 4th bowler in 4 overs.
|3.1 : I Udana to L Simmons, FOUR! Brilliantly played again! Just placement! This is on a length and around off, it is a slower one. Simmons waits for it and then guides it through backward point for a boundary. The Windies are dealing in boundaries.
|3.2 : I Udana to L Simmons, FOUR! Scored a boundary on a good ball previously and now makes use of the bad ball as well. A full toss outside off, Simmons just opens the face of the bat and guides it through point. Not a good start for Udana. 8 from the first two balls.
|3.3 : I Udana to L Simmons, Gets it right this time, a slower one on middle, Simmons works it to mid-wicket.
|3.4 : I Udana to L Simmons, Just short! One more slower one and on off, Simmons gets a little too close to it and hence, does not get the elevation. He hits it uppishly but just short of mid off.
|3.5 : I Udana to L Simmons, Another slower one, this one sticks in the surface. Simmons is early in the pull, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
|3.6 : I Udana to B King, One more slower delivery, King keeps it out. So a good comeback by the bowler after going for 8 from the first two balls. Just 9 from it. The wicket though seems a touch sticky.
|Malinga is back on for his second over. 6 runs off his solitary over so far.
|4.1 : L Malinga to L Simmons, Back of a length delivery outside off, Simmons pulls it towards mid on. The fielder there fumbles but that does not cost any run.
|4.2 : L Malinga to L Simmons, WIDE! Down the leg side, Simmons looks to flick but misses.
|L Malinga to L Simmons, Length ball outside off, Simmons taps it towards backward point and takes off for a quick single.
|4.3 : L Malinga to B King, FOUR! Lovely shot! Slower ball outside off, King drives it through covers for a boundary.
|Run out appeal taken upstairs! Simmons is the man in question but he looks well in. The replays roll in and yes, Simmons is comfortably in.
|4.4 : L Malinga to B King, NOT OUT! Simmons is safely in. Slower length ball outside off, King taps it towards backward point and hangs just outside off. Simmons comes out for a single and comes halfway down. King sees him and then sets off, the fielder chooses to have a shy at the keeper's end and scores a direct hit. The umpire goes upstairs and replays show Lendl is well in. Had the fielder had a shy at the other end, King might have been in trouble.
|4.5 : L Malinga to L Simmons, On the pads, LS flicks it to the leg side.
|4.6 : L Malinga to B King, Slower ball, bowled into the surface. King hangs back and punches it but straight to cover-point.
|5.1 : I Udana to L Simmons, SIX! Nicely waited and brilliantly hit! Ideal start to the last over of the Powerplay. Simmons was waiting for a slower one and he gets it. It is full and on middle, Simmons swings and it sails over the mid-wicket stand.
|5.2 : I Udana to L Simmons, FOUR! 10 from the first two balls! Good batting! He makes room now and Udana bowls it full and it is a seam-up ball. Simmons carves it over point and bags another boundary. Pressure on Udana here.
|5.3 : I Udana to L Simmons, Leading edge but safe! The change in angle almost worked! He comes around the wicket and bowls a slower one on off, it holds in the surface. Simmons is early in the flick. He gets a leading edge which lands short of mid off.
|5.4 : I Udana to L Simmons, SIX! Heaved away! 50 up in style and this is a very good start for the Windies. It is a short ball, one more slower one and it sits up to be hit. Simmons hammers it over the mid-wicket fence.
|5.5 : I Udana to L Simmons, FOUR! One more boundary! 20 from the over with a ball left! This is not a very bad delivery, it is a yorker on off. Simmons does well to stay leg side of the delivery and jam it through point.
|5.6 : I Udana to L Simmons, A dot to end but a huge over for the Windies. They will be very pleased with where they stand in the game after the first 6. They are 58 for 0. A slower one, it is on a length. Grips and turns away. Simmons is beaten as he tries to defend.
|Spin time now as Lakshan Sandakan is into the attack.
|6.1 : L Sandakan to B King, Sandakan starts with a flighted delivery on off, King uses his feet and pushes tit to cover.
|6.2 : L Sandakan to B King, Shorter from Sandakan, King punches it towards sweeper cover and gets to the other end.
|6.3 : L Sandakan to L Simmons, Short outside off, Simmons cuts it but finds point.
|6.4 : L Sandakan to L Simmons, Shorter around off, Simmons punches it wide of cover for a run.
|6.5 : L Sandakan to B King, FOUR! West Indies are showing their flair here. Flighted on off, King comes down the track and swats it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|6.6 : L Sandakan to B King, Once again right off the meat but this time the fielder is there for protection. Tossed up on off, King once again dances down the track and hits it hard to the right of long off. The fielder cleans it up and keeps it down to one. Tidy start for Sandakan, 7 off his first.
|Thisara Perera is back into the attack.
|7.1 : T Perera to B King, FOUR! Hammered! King is getting into his elements now! This is slightly short and around off, King stays back and drags it over mid-wicket. One more boundary.
|7.2 : T Perera to B King, Well bowled! A yorker outside off, Perera bowled to his field there. It is jammed out towards deep point for one.
|7.3 : T Perera to L Simmons, One more yorker outside off, once again bowling to his field is Perera. It is jammed out towards covers for one.
|7.4 : T Perera to B King, Continues bowling it very wide outside off, Simmons goes after it but it hits the bottom and rolls on the off side for one.
|7.5 : T Perera to L Simmons, One more slower ball on off, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|7.6 : T Perera to B King, A full toss but it is outside off, it is hit towards deep cover for one. So once again a good come back from the bowler after going for a boundary on the first ball.
|8.1 : L Sandakan to B King, Floated outside off, King moves inside the stumps and hits hit hard but straight back to the bowler.
|8.2 : L Sandakan to B King, OUT! Caught! Sandakan strikes and the crowd inside the stadium have found their voice back! A much-needed wicket for Sri Lanka as the partnership between King and Simmons was off to a flier. Once again smart bowling from Sandakan. He bowls it slower and into the surface outside off. King moves inside the off pole and drags his heave from there. It is a googly as well so he plays it against the spin. He cannot get under it and ends up hitting it straight down the throat
|Nicholas Pooran is the new batsman in.
|8.3 : L Sandakan to N Pooran, Shorter on off, Pooran pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|8.4 : L Sandakan to N Pooran, Flatter on off, Pooran punches it towards cover and gets to the other end.
|8.5 : L Sandakan to L Simmons, Short and spinning away, Simmons cuts it towards point.
|8.6 : L Sandakan to L Simmons, End of an excellent over from Sandakan. There was pressure on him and his team before the start but he has delivered a gem of an over. Just the 4 runs off it and also the wicket of Short.
|9.1 : T Perera to L Simmons, FOUR! Brilliant timing and also found the gap beautifully. It is fuller and around off, Simmons opens the face at the very end and gets it between deep point and sweeper cover for a boundary. Once again Perera's over starts with a boundary.
|9.2 : T Perera to L Simmons, FOUR! Back of a length ball on middle, Simmons rocks back and pulls this one towards mid-wicket for a boundary.
|9.3 : T Perera to L Simmons, BEATEN! Full ball wide outside off, Simmons looks to paddle scoop over the man at fine leg but misses.
|9.4 : T Perera to L Simmons, Fifty for Lendl Simmons! Length ball outside off, Simmons guides this one down to third man to bring up his 8th half ton in T20Is. This has been a marvelous innings by him.
|9.5 : T Perera to N Pooran, On the pads, flicked towards the leg side for a single.
|9.6 : T Perera to L Simmons, A very low full toss on off, driven towards long off. The man from mid off gives a chase and keeps it down to two.
|10.1 : L Sandakan to N Pooran, FOUR! Very good start to the over for West Indies. Pooran gets his first boundary off the game. Sndakan bowls it short and wide outside off, Pooran cuts it through point for a boundary.
|10.2 : L Sandakan to N Pooran, Once again short but quicker. Pooran looks to cut but misses.
|10.3 : L Sandakan to N Pooran, Floated on off, Pooran comes down the track and whips it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|10.4 : L Sandakan to L Simmons, Around middle and leg, Lendl whips it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|10.5 : L Sandakan to L Simmons, Flatter outside off, Simmons cuts it behind square on the off side and rotates the strike.
|10.6 : L Sandakan to N Pooran, Pooran also cuts but finds point unlike his partner.
|Angelo Mathews is back on. 9 runs off his solitary over so far.
|11.1 : A Mathews to L Simmons, Length and outside off, this is slapped down to long off for one.
|11.2 : A Mathews to N Pooran, FOUR! 100 up for the Windies! This is short and outside off, Pooran waits for it and cuts it behind point for a boundary.
|11.3 : A Mathews to N Pooran, Length and on middle, this is pushed towards cover for one. Sensible batting.
|11.4 : A Mathews to L Simmons, A seam-up ball on middle, this is pushed to the right of the bowler. Mathews dives to his right and saves a run.
|11.5 : A Mathews to L Simmons, Length delivery and angled into the middle pole, this is hit down to long on for one.
|11.6 : A Mathews to N Pooran, On a length and around off, this is guided towards point. A dot to end a decent over by Mathews.
|Wanindu Hasaranga, the key man for Sri Lanka, is into the attack now.
|12.1 : W Hasaranga to L Simmons, Wanindu starts with a shorter ball on the leg side, Simmons comes down the track and looks to flick. He misses and the ball goes on the leg side for a leg bye.
|12.2 : W Hasaranga to N Pooran, Short and outside off, Simmons looks to pull but misses.
|12.3 : W Hasaranga to N Pooran, OUT! Caught! Pooran holes out! Wanindu strikes in his very first over and the budding stand comes to an end. Shorter just outside off, Pooran loves to pull and looks to pull it in calypso style. He cannot get under it and hits it towards deep mid-wicket. Avishka Fernando comes running in front and to his right. He slides and takes a very good catch. Second wicket of the game and once again it is a spinner.
|Andre Russell walks out to bat now.
|12.4 : W Hasaranga to A Russell, Googly on off, Russell starts his innings with a front foot defense.
|12.5 : W Hasaranga to A Russell, Just beaten! Quicker and shorter outside off, Russell looks to dab it towards third man with a straight bat but the ball misses the inside edge and goes right between his bat and pad.
|12.6 : W Hasaranga to A Russell, Uppish but safe! Russell gets off the mark in a risky manner. Floated on off, Russell hits it uppishly towards long on and gets a single. End of a successful first over from Wanindu. Just 2 runs and a wicket off it.
|Lakshan Sandakan to bowl his final over. 3-0-19-1, his figures so far.
|13.1 : L Sandakan to A Russell, SIX! Russel takes just three balls to send the ball into the stands. Sandakan bowls a low full toss on off, Russell gets down on one knee and heaves it over mid-wicket for a biggie. If you give Russell a loose delivery, he will punish you.
|13.2 : L Sandakan to A Russell, FOUR! Now a boundary. Floated outside off, Russell stretches and smacks it over the bowler's head for a boundary. 10 off two and the Dr. Dre looks in the mood.
|13.3 : L Sandakan to A Russell, WIDE! Pressure on the bowler. Sandakan bowls it short and wide outside off, Russell leaves it alone.
|L Sandakan to A Russell, Darted full on the pads, Russell does not make the most of it and blocks it.
|13.4 : L Sandakan to A Russell, WIDE! Sandakan is under the pump. Short and almost outside the pitch on the off side. Andre does not disturb that.
|L Sandakan to A Russell, SIX! Get the helmets on in the stands because Russell has started to send the ball flying in there. Floated and overpitched on off, Russell gets down on one knee and slog sweeps it over the deep square leg stands for a huge six. It did not come off the middle but when you are Muscle-Russell you don't always need the middle to send it sailing.
|13.5 : L Sandakan to A Russell, Respite for Sandakan as Russell pushes it to cover and gets to the other end.
|13.6 : L Sandakan to L Simmons, On the pads, LS paddle sweeps it but finds backward square leg. End of a very expensive over from Sandakan. 19 runs off it and Russell has arrived in Sri Lanka.
|14.1 : W Hasaranga to A Russell, FOUR! Russell goes hard once again. Floated delivery just around off, Russell smacks this one wide of the man at long on for a boundary.
|14.2 : W Hasaranga to A Russell, Flatter delivery on middle, Russell pulls this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
|14.3 : W Hasaranga to L Simmons, Another flatter delivery, this time Simmons pulls towards square leg for one.
|14.4 : W Hasaranga to A Russell, SIX! Whacked! That is some shot from Russell! Floated delivery on middle, Russell gets down on one knee and slaps that straight back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
|Is Russell short of his crease? It is a direct hit and they are always touch and go. Russell is not that confident but let's see what the replays have to say.
|14.5 : W Hasaranga to A Russell, NOT OUT! Russell has done well to come back into his crease! A flatter delivery on off, Russell guides this towards the fielder at short third man. He sets off but is sent back by Simmons.
|14.6 : W Hasaranga to A Russell, SIX! Another biggie and 18 runs off the over. A huge one for the Windies. Loopy ball on middle, Russell hits that straight back over the bowler's head again and into the sight-screen.
|Lasith Malinga is back on! The skipper, needs to break this stand here.
|15.1 : L Malinga to L Simmons, Lower full toss on middle, Simmons works this one towards the man at short fine leg for a single.
|15.2 : L Malinga to A Russell, OUT! TIMBER! Malinga brings himself on and shows who is the boss. He sends Russell back to the pavilion. It is a Malinga special from the Sri Lankan T20I skipper. He rolls back the years and bowls a perfect yorker around off. Russell is late to get his bat down and jam it out. He ends up getting a thick inside edge onto the stumps. Russell's cameo comes to an end and Sri Lanka will now dare to dream to restrict the tourists under 200!
|Kieron Pollard walks out to bat in his 500th T20 game.
|15.3 : L Malinga to K Pollard, Pollard gets off the mark straightaway as he pushes this ball down to long on for a single.
|15.4 : L Malinga to L Simmons, On the pads of Simmons, he works this one towards the leg side for a couple.
|15.5 : L Malinga to L Simmons, Wide delivery outside off, Simmons looks to carve this one past the man at backward point but Shehan Jayasuriya there dives and makes a brilliant stop saving three runs for his side.
|15.6 : L Malinga to K Pollard, Another yorker by Malinga, Pollard digs it out towards mid on and takes a single.
|16.1 : W Hasaranga to K Pollard, WIDE! Down the leg side, Pollard looks to flick but misses.
|W Hasaranga to K Pollard, Flatter and on off, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|16.2 : W Hasaranga to L Simmons, On middle, Simmons works it towards mid-wicket for one. Simmons senses the opportunity of another and goes for it. They complete it with ease.
|16.3 : W Hasaranga to L Simmons, Simmons comes down the track and swings hard. He misses though. The ball hits the pad and rolls on the off side. Leg bye taken.
|16.4 : W Hasaranga to K Pollard, One more single! On the pads, Pollard works it through square leg for one.
|16.5 : W Hasaranga to L Simmons, Dot! Gold at this stage! Shorter and quicker outside off, Simmons looks to cut but misses.
|16.6 : W Hasaranga to L Simmons, Another dot to end a top over from Hasaranga. On middle, this is kept out. Just 6 runs from the over.
|17.1 : L Malinga to K Pollard, FOUR! Malinga goes for the yorker but misses it and bowls a full toss on the pads. Easy picking for Pollard as he flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
|17.2 : L Malinga to K Pollard, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries and Pollard is having the better of his Indian T20 League teammate. Malinga bowls a length ball outside off, Pollard smacks it wide of long off and gets a boundary.
|17.3 : L Malinga to K Pollard, Now Malinga manages to bowl a yorker on middle. But Pollard manages to place it towards long on. He looks for two straightaway and KP's big strides helps him get it with ease.
|17.4 : L Malinga to K Pollard, FOUR! Pollard is outfoxing his counterpart here. Very full on the pads, nothing wrong with the delivery but Pollard expects it and flicks it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|17.5 : L Malinga to K Pollard, Full on middle and leg, Pollard drives it to the left of long on and gets a couple.
|17.6 : L Malinga to K Pollard, Once again superb running from the pair of Pollard and Simmons. Full on off, Pollard taps it towards long on. Simmons dashes for the first one and calls for two straightaway. His skipper responds and they get it with ease. 17 off Malinga's final over. He finishes with the figures of 4-0-37-1.
|18.1 : W Hasaranga to L Simmons, Darted on the leg side, Simmons looks to heave it on the leg side but misses and the ball goes to the keeper right between his legs.
|18.2 : W Hasaranga to L Simmons, Floated on middle and leg, Simmons taps it down to long on for one.
|18.3 : W Hasaranga to K Pollard, SIX! That is the power of Pollard. Shorter on off, Pollard goes over covers. He does not time it perfectly but it still goes over the ropes.
|18.4 : W Hasaranga to K Pollard, Smart bowling! Pollard comes down the track so Wanindu darts it on the pads. Pollard looks to flick but misses.
|18.5 : W Hasaranga to K Pollard, Shorter on off, Pollard punches it to the off side and gets a single.
|18.6 : W Hasaranga to L Simmons, Short again, Simmons pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike. Good penultimate over from Wanindu. He makes a good comeback after going for a 6. 9 off it and Malinga won't mind that.
|Isuru Udana to bowl the final over of the innings. He has conceded 29 runs off his 2 over so far. Can he make amends in the final over?
|19.1 : I Udana to L Simmons, WIDE! Full and too wide outside off, Simmonns leaves it alone. Perera fails to gather it and they cross through as well.
|I Udana to K Pollard, SIX! Overpitched and that has gone over. It is on off, Pollard tonks it over long on and gets a biggie.
|19.2 : I Udana to K Pollard, OUT! Caught! Pollard holes out and Udana has the last laugh. He bowls it full and slightly slower. Pollard looks to go over long on once again but mistimes it this time. The ball goes towards Avishka Fernando in the deep who comes out and takes the catch.
|Fabien Allen walks out to bat.
|19.3 : I Udana to L Simmons, Full and wide outside off, Simmons cannot do much but just squeeze it towards backward point for a single.
|19.4 : I Udana to F Allen, Back of a length delivery on off, Allen pulls it wide of long on and gets a couple.
|19.5 : I Udana to F Allen, Poor from Perera! Full toss outside off, Allen swings his bat but misses it. Perera fails to take it behind the stumps and gifts two byes to the touring team.
|19.6 : I Udana to F Allen, Single to end the innings. Full and wide outside off, Allen swings and hits it towards cover for a run. WEST INDIES FINISH WITH 196/4 FROM THEIR 20 OVERS!
|A power-packed batting display from the visitors comes to an end! They have justified their skipper's decision of batting first. They though did not start off in an aggressive manner. Their openers got their eye in and started blasting from the last over of the Powerplay. They got 20 from the 6th and from there on the carnage started. Simmons played as the anchor. He played throughout. The rest played around him. King, Pollard and Russel played excellent cameos which has powered the Windies clos
|The Lankans on the other hand, started off decently but then had no answers to the power hitting of the Windies batters. At one stage, the visitors looked certain to cross the 200-run mark but they did well to pull things back a little in the end. Every bowler except for Hasaranga took a pounding. Udana had a day to forget as he went for over 13 runs per over. Overall, the Lankans will not be happy with how they preformed.
|Andre Russell is down for a quick chat. Russell says that he is hoping that they can do well and defend this total. Says that he has worked really hard with the physios, in the medical room and they are professionals and this is what they have to do. Russell says that even though they are above the par score, they should not be too confident. Ends by saying that although they have a cushion, the bowlers need to be at their best to defend this total.
|The target is big, the wicket did seem a touch slow at the start but it looked like it was getting better! Sri Lanka though will have to bat really well but the Windies will back themselves to defend it. Join us for the second essay in a while.