|0.0 : Hello and welcome everyone as we enter a new month and the final week of the league stage of this World Cup. It is a dead rubber first up between Sri Lanka and West Indies at Chester-le-Street. Both teams are knocked out of the tournament and we have to now use the cliched words - playing for pride. It has been an abysmal campaign for them where they struggled for discipline and consistency. With nothing much left to play for now, there will be no pressure and we can expect them to play freely a
|Pitch report - Simon Doull looks at the pitch and calls it a tufty surface. Says that it will grip a little bit with the new ball and the seam will hold up a little. Adds that he is not sure it will turn much. Feels the strong wind blowing across the stadium will be a concern for the bowlers running into the wind.
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it falls down in favour of Jason Holder. WEST INDIES WILL FIELD!
|West Indies skipper, Jason Holder says that the wicket is fresh and if there is anything in it, it will be up front. States that they still have pride to play for and wants his batsmen to give themselves a bit more time. Informs that Kemar Roach goes out and is replaced by Shannon Gabriel.
|Sri Lankan skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne says he would have bowled as well. Tells that in the last match the deck did respond with the new ball and they wanted to use the early advantage. Admits that batting has been an issue for them and they have to work on this area. Mentions that after the World Cup, they will have to rethink for the future. Informs that there are three changes but forgets the names. Here they are - Lahiru Thirimanne, Kasun Rajitha and Jeffrey Vandersay.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel (IN FOR KEMAR ROACH), Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne (IN FOR THISARA PERERA), Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay (IN FOR JEEVAN MENDIS), Kasun Rajitha (IN FOR SURANGA LAKMAL), Lasith Malinga.
|The players from both teams are out in the middle to sing their respective national anthems. It has turned a bit overcast now and the strong wind continues to blow across the stadium.
|Done with all the formalities. It's time to get going now. The West Indian players are on the field. Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera are the Sri Lankan openers. The former got a snorter first up in the last match and was out for a golden duck. He would be keen to perform today. Sheldon Cottrell to kickoff proceedings with the first new ball. Let's play...
|0.1 : S Cottrell to D Karunaratne, Sri Lanka off the mark straightaway! Cottrell lands it on a length around middle and leg, Karunaratne nudges it off his pads to deep square leg for a run. Dimuth has opened his account and will be a relieved man. Sheldon shows some concern near the landing area. The replays show that his right leg slipped.
|0.2 : S Cottrell to K Perera, Goes on the back foot and defends it towards the bowler.
|0.3 : S Cottrell to K Perera, Lands it full and on off, Perera drives it off his front foot but straight to mid off.
|0.4 : S Cottrell to K Perera, This one is on middle and leg, angling down, Kusal fails to flick and is hit on the pads. A stifled appeal follows.
|0.5 : S Cottrell to K Perera, Shortish and outside off, Perera cuts but finds the point fielder.
|0.6 : S Cottrell to K Perera, Very full and on leg, Perera flicks it firmly to deep square leg. They pick up a single. Tidy start from Cottrell.
|Oshane Thomas to steam in from the other end with the second new ball. Watch out for his pace.
|1.1 : O Thomas to K Perera, A length delivery on off, angling away, Kusal goes on the back foot and punches it towards the cover fielder.
|1.2 : O Thomas to K Perera, Rushes the batsman with extra pace and bounce around off, Perera jumps on the back foot and plays it down to point.
|1.3 : O Thomas to K Perera, Identical to the last delivery, once again Kusal goes on his back foot and this time cuts it past the backward point fielder for a couple.
|1.4 : O Thomas to K Perera, FOUR! Magnificent from Kusal Perera! He has slapped it on the up. Width on offer outside off, Kusal camps back and whacks it past the diving cover fielder for a boundary. That just raced away to the fence in no time.
|1.5 : O Thomas to K Perera, Play and a miss! Good pace and bounce for Oshane. It's outside off, Perera jumps and tries to cut but fails to connect. Two slips waiting for any edge.
|1.6 : O Thomas to K Perera, On and around off, a touch short again, Kusal taps it down to point from the crease to complete the over.
|2.1 : S Cottrell to D Karunaratne, Good awareness! Cottrell bowls a yorker on off, Karunaratne looks to jam it out but it hits the bottom edge, lands just beside the stumps and then it seems to be spinning back towards it. Karunaratne quickly hits it away with the bat. Good presence of mind.
|2.2 : S Cottrell to D Karunaratne, Another full ball on off, this is hit back to the bowler.
|2.3 : S Cottrell to D Karunaratne, Sprays this down the leg side, DK looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|S Cottrell to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Easy pickings! Cottrell bowls this full and on the pads, an Asian batsman would never miss out on that. He flicks it past short fine leg for a boundary.
|2.4 : S Cottrell to D Karunaratne, Bowls it full again but this time it is outside off, it is the sucker ball. Dimuth looks to drive but is beaten.
|2.5 : S Cottrell to D Karunaratne, FOUR! On the pads again and another boundary. Cottrell is not learning here, the ball isn't swinging, he is still trying to get it to move away from the leg stump. That does not happen and Karunaratne works it through mid-wicket for the second boundary.
|2.6 : S Cottrell to D Karunaratne, Expected response from the pacer! He goes short and on the body, Karunaratne ducks under it. Good over for Sri Lanka.
|3.1 : O Thomas to K Perera, Back of a length on off, Perera guides it down to third man and takes one.
|3.2 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, Slightly short and just outside off, Karunaratne looks to cut but the ball ain't that short. He misses.
|3.3 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, Very full and outside off, DK guides it to point.
|3.4 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Raining boundaries at the moment! Short and wide outside off, Karunaratne slaps it past point. Sheldon from third man runs to his left, dives, does push it back in but the ball hits the other hand and rolls back towards the ropes. Sheldon once again pushes it back in but this time he is in contact with the ropes.
|3.5 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, Short and the line is quite straight this time, Karunaratne evades it.
|3.6 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, Back of a length outside off, Karunaratne guides it to point.
|4.1 : S Cottrell to K Perera, FOUR! Up and over! Perera makes room and also takes a few steps down the track. Sheldon bowls it slightly short, it comes at a good height to the batsman who slaps it over mid off. 20 out of the 26 runs have come in boundaries.
|4.2 : S Cottrell to K Perera, Now full and on middle, this is jammed through mid-wicket. They take one. DK wants a second but is sent back.
|4.3 : S Cottrell to D Karunaratne, Good length and outside off, Karunaratne leaves it alone.
|4.4 : S Cottrell to D Karunaratne, On a good length again, close to off and the batter defends it out. This is where SC should be bowling a lot more.
|4.5 : S Cottrell to D Karunaratne, On the fuller side and on off, Karunaratne strokes it to mid on.
|4.6 : S Cottrell to D Karunaratne, This is on the pads, Dimuth works it through square leg for one. Another decent over for Sri Lanka.
|5.1 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, Shorter and outside off, once again it is not very short but Karunaratne still looks to cut and misses.
|5.2 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, DK defends it.
|5.3 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, Another one which is just outside off, the ball is guided to point.
|5.4 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, Thomas gets away with one there! This is short and outside off, Karunaratne looks to slap it but misses. He looks away in disappointment as he knows it was there to be hit.
|5.5 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, DK keeps it out.
|5.6 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, A good short ball to end! It is on the body, Dimuth ducks under it. A maiden by Thomas. Much-needed tight over for the Caribbean team.
|Shannon Gabriel is on now! He has come in the XI in place of Kemar Roach and would like to impress his skipper here. Shannon has been brilliant in Tests but somehow has not managed to leave the same impact in the shorter versions. Today is the opportunity and the conditions also look helpful.
|6.1 : S Gabriel to K Perera, Good running! This is on a length and around off, Perera pushes it towards mid off and gets to the other end quickly.
|6.2 : S Gabriel to D Karunaratne, Too straight and this is clipped to the deep square leg fielder for one.
|S Gabriel to D Karunaratne, 1 run.
|6.3 : S Gabriel to K Perera, In the air... but safe! This is on a length and around middle, Perera initially looks to push hard at it, it sticks in the surface and lobs towards mid off but falls short.
|6.4 : S Gabriel to K Perera, FOUR! Poor ball and put away! This is on the pads, Perera works it fine on the leg side and bags a boundary. Windies have bowled very straight here.
|6.5 : S Gabriel to K Perera, Good length and it is on middle, KP works it to mid-wicket.
|6.6 : S Gabriel to K Perera, One more delivery down the leg side, Perera lets it be and it has been wided.
|S Gabriel to K Perera, FOUR! Easy-peasy! Once again the ball is down the leg side, Perera works it to the fine leg fence. Second boundary in the over and an expensive start by Gabriel.
|7.1 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Sri Lanka are dealing in boundaries! This is full and wide outside off, Karunaratne reaches out for it and carves it through cover-point.
|7.2 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, Good length ball on middle at 142 kph, Dimuth defends it out towards mid-wicket.
|7.3 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, Thomas bends his back and goes short outside off at 140 kph, Karunaratne tries to pull but misses.
|7.4 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, Almost a drag on! Extra pace this time by Oshane. He digs it in short and wide outside off, at 146 kph, Karunaratne stands back and throws his bat at it. It takes the bottom half and rolls to the right of the keeper.
|7.5 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, Remains on the back foot and plays it out safely to point.
|7.6 : O Thomas to D Karunaratne, Sees the width and tries to power it through the line. But it's slower than Oshane's normal pace and the Lankan skipper is deceived.
|8.1 : S Gabriel to K Perera, A yorker on middle, Perera jams it out.
|8.2 : S Gabriel to K Perera, Full again on middle, Perera looks to drive but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
|8.3 : S Gabriel to D Karunaratne, Back of a length on middle, Karunaratne pushes it to mid on.
|8.4 : S Gabriel to D Karunaratne, Angles this one into the pads, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|8.5 : S Gabriel to K Perera, Good length and on off, Perera pushes it to mid off.
|8.6 : S Gabriel to K Perera, On the pads again, this is worked behind square on the leg side. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and keeps it down to two. Gabriel too has not started well. He has also been too straight in his first two overs.
|Skipper Jason Holder comes on now! He bowled brilliantly against India in the last match and his figures were, 10-2-33-2. Can he do the same or even better it today?
|9.1 : J Holder to D Karunaratne, Back of a length and on off, Karunaratne guides it to cover-point.
|9.2 : J Holder to D Karunaratne, Back of a length again on off, Karunaratne defends it back to the bowler.
|9.3 : J Holder to D Karunaratne, On middle, DK works it to square leg.
|9.4 : J Holder to D Karunaratne, Direct hit and Perera would have been a goner! Back of a length on middle, Karunaratne works it towards square leg. Perera sets off, DK hesitates but then goes for it. Ambris picks the ball up and has a shy at the striker's end but misses.
|9.5 : J Holder to K Perera, Nice shot! Short and on the body, Perera pulls it firmly but straight towards deep square leg for one.
|9.6 : J Holder to D Karunaratne, A dot to end Powerplay 1! Short and around off, Karunaratne hits it to point. Sri Lanka's Powerplay. They are 49 for 0 after it.
|Powerplay 2 begins! Maximum of 4 fielders allowed outside the inner circle till the 40th over. Jason Holder is off the field after bowling just one over.
|10.1 : S Gabriel to K Perera, Hammered but straight to the fielder! Slightly fuller and around middle, Perera hits it with the angle, right off the middle but straight to mid on.
|10.2 : S Gabriel to K Perera, Shorter and on the body, this is worked through square leg for one. 50 up for Sri Lanka. Another good start given by the openers.
|10.3 : S Gabriel to D Karunaratne, This is on off, Karunaratne looks to defend but ends up playing inside the line, the ball goes off the outer half down to third man for one.
|10.4 : S Gabriel to K Perera, FOUR! Just wide! Short and on the body, it rushed the batter who looks to pull. It goes off Perera's glove and just wide of Hope for a boundary to the fine leg region.
|Jason Holder is sitting near the boundary line now, cutting the nails of his left hand. He is then seen putting his left shoe on. Pommie Mbangwa (on air) sees the funny side of it and comments - I can understand him cutting his toe nails, but this...
|10.5 : S Gabriel to K Perera, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Too short again and this time Perera was expecting it. He goes back and pulls it through backward square leg. Fine leg runs to his right and tries to stop it but fails to do so.
|10.6 : S Gabriel to K Perera, FOUR! Three boundaries in a row! Perera is on the charge here! This is slightly fuller and on off, once again Kusal was waiting for it. He extends his arms and lofts it over mid on for a boundary. 14 from the over, Gabriel has gone for 28 in his 3 overs.
|11.1 : J Holder to D Karunaratne, Too straight again and this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|11.2 : J Holder to K Perera, Outside off, Perera guides it to deep point for one.
|11.3 : J Holder to D Karunaratne, Good single! Back of a length on off, this is pushed to the left of mid off for one.
|11.4 : J Holder to K Perera, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|11.5 : J Holder to D Karunaratne, Misfield and a run! This is flicked straight to square leg. He does not stop it cleanly and a single is taken.
|11.6 : J Holder to K Perera, On the fuller side, this is flicked through mid-wicket for one. 6 singles in the over.
|Carlos Brathwaite is now introduced into the attack. He came to bowl in the last 10 overs against India and went for aplenty. Today he has come in after Powerplay 1 and would like to bowl nice and tidy.
|12.1 : C Brathwaite to K Perera, On a good length around off, it's punched from the back foot to covers.
|12.2 : C Brathwaite to K Perera, Stays back and forces a shortish delivery to the left of sweeper cover for a brace.
|12.3 : C Brathwaite to K Perera, Back of a length ball around off, Perera goes on his toes and taps it down in the gap on the off side for one.
|12.4 : C Brathwaite to D Karunaratne, Well played! Shortish and on off, Karunaratne leans back and steers it through to backward point. The fielder there dives to his left but the ball bursts through his hands and goes behind. A single is taken.
|12.5 : C Brathwaite to K Perera, Width on offer again, outside off, Kusal cuts it past the right side of the backward point fielder this time and picks up a couple.
|12.6 : C Brathwaite to K Perera, Straighter in line, Perera nudges it fine down the leg side for a brace again. 8 from the over.
|13.1 : J Holder to D Karunaratne, Fuller and on middle, Karunaratne works it towards mid on for one.
|13.2 : J Holder to K Perera, A quick single to get to his half ton! His 14th in ODIs and third in this World Cup. He has really flourished after being promoted. Needs to make it big here though. Kusal gets there by working it on the leg side for one.
|13.3 : J Holder to D Karunaratne, On a good length and around off, this is worked to square leg.
|13.4 : J Holder to D Karunaratne, Confusion but due to the misfield, no harm done! This is fuller and on off, Karunaratne dives it towards cover. He sets off for a run. Perera is not sure. The fielder though misfields and then it is an easy single.
|13.5 : J Holder to K Perera, On the shorter side and on the body, this is pulled down to fine leg for another run.
|13.6 : J Holder to K Perera, Short and on middle, Perera pulls it to fine leg for one.
|14.1 : C Brathwaite to K Perera, FOUR! Perera doing it easily at the moment. He gives Brathwaite the charge and drags it with the angle over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|14.2 : C Brathwaite to K Perera, Now a couple! This is worked through backward square leg and the batters run two.
|14.3 : C Brathwaite to K Perera, Slower one on middle, this is kept out.
|14.4 : C Brathwaite to K Perera, Another single as Perera works it towards short fine leg.
|14.5 : C Brathwaite to D Karunaratne, Another two! This is on middle, Karunaratne works it through mid-wicket and takes two.
|14.6 : C Brathwaite to D Karunaratne, This is on a length and outside off, Karunaratne guides it down to third man and gets to the other end. Another excellent over for Sri Lanka.
|15.1 : J Holder to D Karunaratne, A direct hit and it would have been close! This is on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket. It is a big boundary there so the batters go for two. The fielder picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
|15.2 : J Holder to D Karunaratne, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! The skipper provides the much-needed breakthrough. He gets his opposite number and is ecstatic. A soft dismissal and completely against the run of play. This is short and wide outside off, it keeps going away with the angle. Karunaratne throws his bat at it and the ball kisses the outside edge. Hope makes no mistake. Karunaratne falls after getting off to a start. A very good start though by the opening pair. Windies will now look to pull th
|Drinks break. A strong start from Sri Lanka. Their openers have done a commendable job, in particular, Kusal Perera. West Indies have just managed to break the partnership but need to keep chipping away at the wickets, otherwise they will end up having a big total to chase. Kusal is the danger man for them as he is looking in sublime form. He is now joined by the young man, Avishka Fernando, who is also known for his freestyle batting.
|15.3 : J Holder to A Fernando, Shorter and outside off, Fernando initially looks to cut but then bails out. Wided.
|J Holder to A Fernando, Another one on a length and around off, this is defended.
|Shout for an lbw against Avishka Fernando! The umpire has remained still. Jason Holder walks up to his keeper and then takes the referral. It looks to be drifting down the leg side. The Ball Tracking confirms that it's missing the leg pole. West Indies lose their only review.
|15.4 : J Holder to A Fernando, NOT OUT! It is slipping down leg! Always looked like that, not sure why the review was taken. Windies lose their only review. This is slightly fuller and it starts on middle, tails back in. Fernando looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but the umpire remains unmoved. Holder reviews after having a chat with his keeper. Replays roll in and they show the ball to be going down leg.
|15.5 : J Holder to A Fernando, Back of a length on off, it is defended.
|15.6 : J Holder to A Fernando, Good length and on off, this is defended. End of a successful over for West Indies. Three runs, one wicket and the loss of review from it.
|16.1 : C Brathwaite to K Perera, Good length and on off, Perera defends it out.
|16.2 : C Brathwaite to K Perera, This is short but very short! Perera lets it be and it has been wided.
|C Brathwaite to K Perera, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|16.3 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, Back of a length on off, Fernando pushes it to mid off.
|16.4 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, This is slightly fuller on off, Fernando pushes it back to the bowler.
|16.5 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, Fernando is off the mark! This is on the pads, he flicks it to deep square leg and gets to the other end.
|16.6 : C Brathwaite to K Perera, A slower one on middle, this is defended back to the bowler.
|17.1 : J Holder to A Fernando, Loose shot! This is on a length and outside off, Fernando has a tentative poke at it and gets beaten.
|17.2 : J Holder to A Fernando, In the air... but wide! Fuller and around off, Fernando looks to drive it on the up but it flies off the outside edge and down to third man for one.
|17.3 : J Holder to K Perera, In the air... dropped! That should have been taken! Perera gets a life and this could be very dangerous as he is looking really good out there. Holder bowls it short and on middle, Perera pulls it hard but does not keep it down. It is tailing away from the deep square leg fielder who is running to his left. He tries to take it but the ball does not stay in. The batters take two. 100 up for Sri Lanka.
|17.4 : J Holder to K Perera, Good length and on off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
|17.5 : J Holder to A Fernando, Another single as Fernando strokes it through covers.
|17.6 : J Holder to K Perera, Another short one to Perera. This time the batter gets on top of the bounce and hits it down to fine leg for a single.
|18.1 : C Brathwaite to K Perera, OUT! RUN OUT! The dropped catch has not cost West Indies a lot. This is a bonus wicket. The man who was looking so good has been run out. Perera works this through mid-wicket and takes the first one quickly. He wants a second and he goes for it. Fernando is not interested. Perera has his eyes on the ball and does not see his partner has his hand up. Till the time Perera realizes Fernando is not coming back, it is too late. He tries to turn and make it back in but
|0.0 : Kusal Mendis comes out to bat.
|18.2 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, Good length on off, this is blocked.
|18.3 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, Another good length ball on middle, this is kept out.
|18.4 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, Shorter outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
|18.5 : C Brathwaite to K Mendis, A short one on middle, Mendis evades it.
|18.6 : C Brathwaite to K Mendis, Good length and on off, this is defended. A good over for West Indies. 2 runs and a wicket from it.
|19.1 : J Holder to A Fernando, NO BALL! This is down the leg side, Fernando looks to flick but it goes off the pads to the keeper. Holder has overstepped. Free Hit coming up!
|J Holder to A Fernando, FOUR BYES! Holder will be heartbroken there. He bowls a perfect yorker outside off. Fernando fails to get bat on ball. Hope does not get down in time and it goes between his legs and down to the fine leg fence.
|19.2 : J Holder to A Fernando, Back of a length on off, Fernando looks to push at it away from the body but he gets an inside edge down to fine leg for one.
|19.3 : J Holder to K Mendis, Good length and on off, this is defended.
|19.4 : J Holder to K Mendis, A little too straight, the batter pushes it to mid off.
|19.5 : J Holder to K Mendis, On the pads, Mendis works it through square leg and takes two.
|19.6 : J Holder to K Mendis, Another length ball on off, Mendis is solid in defense.
|20.1 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, Good length and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler who does well to stop it.
|20.2 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, Shorter and on the body, Fernando picks it up over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs to his left, dives and saves it. Three taken.
|20.3 : C Brathwaite to K Mendis, FOUR! 7 from the first three balls! Short and on middle, Mendis pulls it wide of mid on and bags a boundary.
|20.4 : C Brathwaite to K Mendis, Sensible batting! Got a boundary on the last ball, he now just guides it down to third man for one.
|20.5 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, Good length and on middle, this is kept out.
|20.6 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, Another poor ball! Down the leg side, Fernando pulls it fine on the leg side. Thomas runs to his right, dives and saves two for his side. 10 from the over, an excellent one for Sri Lanka.
|21.1 : J Holder to K Mendis, FOUR! That's a beautiful pull shot! Short in length and on off, angling in, Mendis pulls it off his front foot and it whistles away to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|21.2 : J Holder to K Mendis, Another short delivery and another pull shot. This time towards deep square leg. Sheldon Cottrell makes a diving stop and they take one.
|21.3 : J Holder to A Fernando, FOUR! Shot! Fernando getting into the act now. Holder serves it in the slot outside off, Avishka spots that mid off is up and just lofts it over the infield for a boundary.
|21.4 : J Holder to A Fernando, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|21.5 : J Holder to A Fernando, Good length ball on middle, played down from the crease to mid on.
|21.6 : J Holder to A Fernando, Lands it on a length and outside off, Fernando drives it on the up through cover-point for one.
|Sheldon Cottrell is back on. He was decent in his first spell but didn't get any success. Can he strike in this spell?
|22.1 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, On middle and leg, defended from the crease to mid-wicket.
|22.2 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, SIX! This is dismissive. Avishka is a brilliant striker of a cricket ball and he has shown his quality there. Pulls a short delivery from the crease and launches it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|22.3 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, Straighter delivery, turned in the gap at mid-wicket for a couple of runs. The in-ring fielder should have dived there.
|22.4 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, Fullish and on middle, flicked on the leg side but towards mid on.
|22.5 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|22.6 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, Lands it on a length and close to off stump, Avishka blocks it from the back foot to the off side.
|S Cottrell to A Fernando, No run.
|Fabian Allen comes on now!
|23.1 : F Allen to K Mendis, Full and flighted on middle, Mendis is on the front foot as he defends it back to the bowler.
|23.2 : F Allen to K Mendis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|23.3 : F Allen to K Mendis, Presses forward and drives it to the left of the bowler. Fabian dives to make the stop.
|23.4 : F Allen to K Mendis, Drags his length short on middle, Mendis pulls from the crease but finds Gayle at mid-wicket.
|23.5 : F Allen to K Mendis, Shortish and on off, punched from the back foot to long on for one.
|23.6 : F Allen to A Fernando, Flighted and on middle, worked on the leg side but straight to square leg.
|24.1 : S Cottrell to K Mendis, Back of a length ball on middle, it's been pulled from the back foot to fine leg for a run.
|24.2 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run.
|24.3 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, Good length ball on middle and off, Fernando brings down a straight bat in defense.
|24.4 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, Width on offer outside off, Avishka runs it down to third man and takes one.
|24.5 : S Cottrell to K Mendis, Very full and on the leg side, Mendis clips it through square leg for a run.
|24.6 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, Slower one, fullish and outside off, it's driven square of the wicket on the off side for a run.
|25.1 : F Allen to A Fernando, Flatter and shorter on middle, Fernando moves back and strokes it to long on for a run.
|25.2 : F Allen to K Mendis, A low full toss on off, Kusal stretches forward and forces it down to long on for one.
|25.3 : F Allen to A Fernando, Too full and on middle, driven back to the bowler who made a fine diving stop to his left.
|25.4 : F Allen to A Fernando, Shortish and on middle, Avishka gets back and punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
|25.5 : F Allen to K Mendis, 150 up for Sri Lanka! Loopy full around off, Mendis drives it through the covers and rotates the strike.
|25.6 : F Allen to A Fernando, Shortish and on off, punched from the back foot to covers. Dot ball to end a 4-run over.
|26.1 : S Cottrell to K Mendis, Well fielded, Pooran. He has been electric in the field. Shortish and on middle, pulled firmly through square leg. Pooran makes a nice diving stop and saves two.
|26.2 : S Cottrell to K Mendis, Reaches out for a length ball outside off and pushes it behind point. A good diving stop by the third man fielder and the batsmen take three. 50-run stand comes up!
|26.3 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, Uses his wrists to flick a length ball off his pads and eases it through square leg for one.
|26.4 : S Cottrell to K Mendis, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and forces it towards mid off.
|26.5 : S Cottrell to K Mendis, Lands it on a length close to leg stump, Mendis nudges it behind square leg. The fine leg fielder gets across to it and the batsmen take two.
|26.6 : S Cottrell to K Mendis, Beaten on the drive! Too full in length and wide outside off, Kusal tries to stroke it through covers but is beaten by the angle of the left-armer.
|27.1 : F Allen to A Fernando, Tries punching it down the ground but gets a leading edge towards covers for a run.
|27.2 : F Allen to K Mendis, FOUR! Mendis is looking in fine touch today. Very good batting. Loopy full ball around leg, Kusal goes down on one knee in a flash and sweeps it sweetly behind square leg for a boundary.
|27.3 : F Allen to K Mendis, Fires in a very full ball on middle, Mendis drives it back to the bowler.
|27.4 : F Allen to K Mendis, Flighted and full on off, forcing the batsman forward, Mendis drives but finds the cover fielder.
|27.5 : F Allen to K Mendis, A yorker length on off, it's dug out back to the bowler. Kusal looks at the bottom half of his bat. Maybe, it's broken.
|Here comes the replacement bat for Kusal Mendis.
|27.6 : F Allen to K Mendis, Drops it short and on middle, Mendis goes down on one knee and plays a horizontal bat shot to deep square leg for a run.
|Oshane Thomas is back into the attack. He bowled with good pace in his first spell and kept the batsmen testing. Would like to have a few wickets to his name.
|28.1 : O Thomas to K Mendis, Starts with a delivery straighter in line, Mendis flicks but finds mid-wicket.
|28.2 : O Thomas to K Mendis, FOUR! Another boundary for Sri Lanka! Full in length and on middle, Kusal flicks and this time places it to the left of the mid-wicket fielder inside the ring. He dives but to no use as it screams away to the fence.
|28.3 : O Thomas to K Mendis, Lands it on a length close to off stump, Mendis draws forward in defense but it takes the outer half of his bat and rolls to point.
|28.4 : O Thomas to K Mendis, Shortish and on off, Kusal stays back and just uses the pace of the bowler to guide it towards third man. A single to rotate the strike.
|28.5 : O Thomas to A Fernando, Spears in a very full ball on middle at 89 mph, Fernando defends it back to the bowler.
|28.6 : O Thomas to A Fernando, The line is straight again, Fernando bunts it to the right of mid on for a brisk single. The stand moves to 66 and this pair is doing a fabulous job at the moment.
|29.1 : F Allen to A Fernando, Shortish and on middle, punched from the back foot to covers.
|29.2 : F Allen to A Fernando, Hangs on the back foot to a short ball and eases it to the right of point for a run.
|29.3 : F Allen to K Mendis, Full and floated on off, it's driven off the front foot to covers.
|29.4 : F Allen to K Mendis, Flatter and shorter on off, defended off the back foot towards short third man.
|29.5 : F Allen to K Mendis, Advances down the track and lofts his flick over mid-wicket for a run.
|29.6 : F Allen to A Fernando, Forces a shortish ball down through mid off for a run.
|30.1 : O Thomas to A Fernando, Sliding down the leg side, it's eased to fine leg for one.
|30.2 : O Thomas to K Mendis, Sharp delivery, length and on middle, Mendis defends it to mid-wicket.
|30.3 : O Thomas to K Mendis, Mendis opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|30.4 : O Thomas to A Fernando, A near yorker on off, Avishka digs it out to covers.
|30.5 : O Thomas to A Fernando, FOUR! Up and over the infield. Short in length around off, Avishka picks the length in a trice, hangs on the back foot and pulls it over the leaping mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
|30.6 : O Thomas to A Fernando, Tries for a yorker but it turns out to be a full toss outside off, Avishka guides it behind backward point for a couple of runs. 8 from the over, 14 in this spell of two overs from Oshane.
|31.1 : F Allen to K Mendis, A low full toss on middle, it's worked to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|31.2 : F Allen to K Mendis, Goes on the back foot to a short ball and punches it to deep cover for a run.
|31.3 : F Allen to A Fernando, FOUR! Brilliant, brilliant footwork by Avishka. He runs down the track to a full ball around middle, makes room and drills his drive through extra cover. No chance for the fielder in the deep.
|31.4 : F Allen to A Fernando, Fabian pulls his length back and lands it outside off, it's cut from the crease to deep point for a run.
|31.5 : F Allen to K Mendis, OUT! Fabian Allen has taken an outstanding diving catch in his followthrough. A flighted delivery, Mendis walks down the track to take it on the full but ends up chipping it back towards the bowler. Allen dives full length to his right, he is airborne as he snaps a beauty. The 85-run stand is broken courtesy this stunner.
|Drinks break. Once again a wicket is followed by a mini-break. West Indies will be relieved to break the last partnership as both Mendis and Fernando were batting fluently. Avishka is still out there and Sri Lanka will hope that he bats maximum overs. For West Indies, it's all about picking wickets and limiting the damage. Angelo Mathews is the new batsman now.
|31.6 : F Allen to A Mathews, Fires in a full ball on off, Mathews drives it back to the bowler.
|32.1 : O Thomas to A Fernando, A low full toss on off, Avishka drives it through covers for a couple of runs.
|32.2 : O Thomas to A Fernando, On a length and around off, Fernando plays it off his back foot to point.
|32.3 : O Thomas to A Fernando, A yorker in the blockhole, Avishka brings his bat down in time to block it out.
|32.4 : O Thomas to A Fernando, Fine stop, Holder! Almost a run out at both end. Too full in length around off, Avishka drives it down the ground and Holder dives full length to his right to make a superb stop. He releases the ball quickly towards the bowler's end but Mathews is safely in. The bowler then collects the ball and has a shy at the keeper's end as Avishka dives in.
|32.5 : O Thomas to A Fernando, FOUR! Fifty for Avishka Fernando, his second in ODIs! Length delivery on off at 140 kph, Fernando walks forward to swing his bat across the line. It takes the inner half and goes over wide mid on for a boundary. Superb knock by the young man and he will be eyeing his maiden century here.
|Jason Holder is in some discomfort. He is down on the ground. Probably has hurt himself with that dive on the fourth ball.
|32.6 : O Thomas to A Fernando, The batsman guides it to third man. They pick up a single.
|33.1 : F Allen to A Fernando, FOUR! Nicely played. Avishka is oozing confidence. Loopy and full around off, Fernando dances down the track and lofts it with nonchalance over covers. 200 up for Sri Lanka.
|0.0 : Slight hold up in play. The reserve umpire is coming with a box of ball. Not sure whether we have lost the ball or it has lost its shape. Anyway, they are getting the replacement.
|33.2 : F Allen to A Fernando, Bowls it with a quicker arm action, flatter and fuller on middle, it's defended back to the bowler.
|33.3 : F Allen to A Fernando, Strides forward to a full ball and pushes it back to the bowler.
|33.4 : F Allen to A Fernando, Loopy and outside off, Avishka drives it to covers and looks for a run, is sent back by the non-striker.
|33.5 : F Allen to A Fernando, Knocks a full ball down through mid on for a run.
|33.6 : F Allen to A Mathews, Shout for an lbw! An arm ball landing on middle and leg, skidding down, Angelo hangs on the back foot to get it away but misses. The appeal follows but it's missing leg.
|Shannon Gabriel is back into the attack.
|34.1 : S Gabriel to A Fernando, Starts his new spell with a length ball outside off, Avishka steers it behind point and takes a single.
|34.2 : S Gabriel to A Mathews, A mistimed pull shot and a poor piece of fielding by Thomas at mid on. Jason Holder mops it up from mid off and the batsmen take two. The West Indian skipper scores a direct hit at the bowler's end and one of the bails hits Gabriel on the face, near his eyes. He's fine but not impressed. A similar incident ended the career of Mark Boucher, if you remember. Really dangerous.
|34.3 : S Gabriel to A Mathews, Play and a miss! Full and wide outside off, Angelo tries for a booming drive but misses.
|34.4 : S Gabriel to A Mathews, Stays back footed to a length ball and punches it to deep cover for a run.
|34.5 : S Gabriel to A Fernando, Movement away from the batsman, Avishka throws his bat at it but fails to connect.
|34.6 : S Gabriel to A Fernando, EDGY FOUR! Gabriel clocks 150 kph and serves a length delivery wide outside off, Fernando once again flashes his blade at it and edges it down to third man for a boundary.
|35.1 : F Allen to A Mathews, Down the leg side, helped through square leg for a single.
|35.2 : F Allen to A Fernando, Short and around off, pulled straight to Chris Gayle at short mid-wicket.
|35.3 : F Allen to A Fernando, On middle and off, pushed down to long on for a single.
|35.4 : F Allen to A Mathews, Full and around off, eased down to long off for a run.
|35.5 : F Allen to A Fernando, Outside off, punched back to the bowler.
|35.6 : F Allen to A Fernando, Full and around off, Fernando gets down and mows a slog sweep over mid-wicket. Not sweetly timed. Two runs taken.
|36.1 : S Gabriel to A Mathews, Short and wide outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
|36.2 : S Gabriel to A Fernando, Outside off, played straight to point.
|36.3 : S Gabriel to A Fernando, FOUR! Fine shot. Short and outside off, Fernando uses the width and crashes it over point for a boundary!
|36.4 : S Gabriel to A Fernando, Outside edge, but does not carry. On a length outside off, the off cutter, 122 kph, Fernando looks to run it down to third man but gets a thick outside edge. Luckily for him, it does not carry behind to Hope.
|36.5 : S Gabriel to A Fernando, NO BALL! A high full toss, outside off, Avishka steers it down to third man for a single.
|FREE HIT COMING UP!
|S Gabriel to A Mathews, Excellent ball on the Free Hit. A yorker, on middle and off, Mathews backs away but can only dig it out towards point.
|36.6 : S Gabriel to A Mathews, Full and down the leg side, Angelo tucks it past short fine leg. Sunil Ambris runs after it but while picking it up at the fine leg ropes, slips and twists his ankle. He cries in pain and throws the ball to Carlos Brathwaite running across from deep square leg. The umpires refer it upstairs but replays show that while the fielding effort is fine, the fielder isn't. Three runs and a fielder taken.
|Ambris looks to be in pain here. He is on his haunches and is not able to get up, wincing in immense pain. The physio is out in the middle. Not the best day for the Windies on the field. In fact, Ambris is going off now.
|Jason Holder returns. 7-0-35-1 so far. Can he get a breakthrough for his side?
|37.1 : J Holder to A Mathews, NO BALL! Massive overstepping by Holder.
|0.0 : ANOTHER FREE HIT! Can Fernando make use of this one?
|37.1 : J Holder to A Fernando, Full and outside off, driven through covers for a run.
|37.2 : J Holder to A Mathews, FOUR! Nice shot. Full and outside off, this is driven through the covers.
|37.3 : J Holder to A Mathews, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|37.4 : J Holder to A Mathews, Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
|37.5 : J Holder to A Fernando, On middle and off, pushed through square leg for a couple.
|37.6 : J Holder to A Fernando, Full and around off, eased through mid on for one more.
|Fabian Allen is back on. 7-0-32-1 so far.
|38.1 : F Allen to A Fernando, Shortish and on middle, punched from the back foot to long off for a run.
|38.2 : F Allen to A Mathews, Slower through the air, short and wide outside off, Mathews mistimes his back foot punch to the left of the bowler.
|38.3 : F Allen to A Mathews, Loopy and on middle, swept across the line but straight to short fine leg.
|38.4 : F Allen to A Mathews, FOUR! Nicely played by Angelo. Flatter and quicker and shorter outside off at 93 kph, Mathews hops back to make room and slaps it over point for a boundary.
|38.5 : F Allen to A Mathews, SIX! Floated and full around off, Mathews leans forward, reaches out for it and shoots it over long off. The fielder in the deep jumps near the fence but it sails over his head.
|38.6 : F Allen to A Mathews, Played through the mid-wicket region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 12 from the over, Sri Lanka getting a go now.
|39.1 : J Holder to A Mathews, OUT! BOWLED! Right under the bat and onto the stumps. Mathews flatters to deceive. Having scored 26 from 19 balls before this one, it seemed like he was ready for the big push. He did try that, but could not quite execute. The former comes down the track to try and go inside out but Holder fires in a yorker. Actually, on closer look in the replays, it is not a yorker. It is a full ball but because Angelo had comes down the track, he yorks himself. The ball goes under
|0.0 : This is bizarre. Lahiru Thirimanne walks in at number 6, replacing Mathews. One might have expected the flamboyant Dhananjaya de Silva to come.
|39.2 : J Holder to L Thirimanne, FOUR! EDGED, BUT WIDE! Slice of luck for Thirimanne first up. A length ball around middle, Lahiru pushes at it but the ball moves away and takes the outside edge. It flies behind but right in no man's land between the keeper and wide first slip, who is almost at second slip. That too, Chris Gayle. The big man gets down to his right to try and take the catch but by that time the ball goes past him to the third man fence.
|39.3 : J Holder to L Thirimanne, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|39.4 : J Holder to A Fernando, On a length around off, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
|39.5 : J Holder to L Thirimanne, A short ball, around middle, LT goes for the pull but misses.
|39.6 : J Holder to L Thirimanne, Around middle, Thirimanne looks to tuck it to the leg side but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|POWERPLAY 3 time. 5 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the end. Sheldon Cottrell is back on. 6-0-37-0 so far.
|40.1 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, A short ball, pulled wide of long on for a single.
|40.2 : S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, Very full, almost a yorker, pushed towards short mid-wicket.
|40.3 : S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, Full and wide outside off, driven straight to point.
|40.4 : S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, On middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|40.5 : S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, Full and outside off, Lahiru backs away and slices it over cover. The fielder sweeps across to his left and slides to stop the ball. Three runs added to the total.
|40.6 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, Outside off, a slash and a miss.
|41.1 : J Holder to L Thirimanne, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
|41.2 : J Holder to A Fernando, Full toss outside off, driven straight to cover.
|41.3 : J Holder to A Fernando, A short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|41.4 : J Holder to L Thirimanne, On middle, flicked just over mid-wicket. It is a long side of the boundary and by the time Carlos Brathwaite gets to the ball from long on, three runs are taken.
|41.5 : J Holder to A Fernando, Outside off, punched off the back foot.
|41.6 : J Holder to A Fernando, A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a brace. 10-0-59-2 for Jason Holder. Only time will tell whether the figures are good enough on this day or not.
|Attention!!! Time for the salute. Here comes Sheldon Cottrell again. 7-0-41-0 so far.
|42.1 : S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, Down the leg side, helped fine for a single.
|42.2 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, SIX! THWACK! Wow. What a shot. This bloke can bat. A short ball, around middle, Fernando gets on top of the ball and pulls it massively over mid-wicket! Kumar Sangakkara on air remembers that he played a similar shot to Jofra Archer in their game against England.
|42.3 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, Pitched outside leg, Avishka is well down the leg side to try and flick it to the leg side but misses. The ball goes off the pads towards the off side and a leg bye is taken.
|42.4 : S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|42.5 : S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, WIDE. Down the leg side, flick shot missed.
|S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
|42.6 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, Outside off, punched off the back foot for one.
|43.1 : O Thomas to A Fernando, A low full toss, outside off, Fernando drives it towards cover.
|43.2 : O Thomas to A Fernando, Full and outside off, driven towards long off for a single.
|43.3 : O Thomas to L Thirimanne, CAUGHT! BUT IT IS A NO BALL! Wow. Thirimanne has another slice of luck. Remember his first-ball escape? Full and around middle, Lahiru flicks it straight to Shimron Hetmyer at short mid-wicket. The moment he hits it, he looks at the heavens in disappointment and walks off. Then, he is called back by Fernando to check that umpire Bruce Oxenford has raised his arm sideways.
|FREE HIT TIME AGAIN. Will this change the fortunes for Thirimanne?
|O Thomas to L Thirimanne, Nothing much on the Free Hit again. Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler. He is lazy to bend and the batsmen take a single to long on.
|43.4 : O Thomas to A Fernando, Outside off, driven through mid off for a couple.
|43.5 : O Thomas to A Fernando, Outside off, a wild swing and a miss.
|43.6 : O Thomas to A Fernando, Full and outside off, chipped over mid off for a run.
|Remember. The name. Carlos Brathwaite is back. 5-0-33-0 so far.
|44.1 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, A bad ball to start, but he gets away with it. Full and down the leg side, Fernando looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards square leg and a leg bye is taken.
|44.2 : C Brathwaite to L Thirimanne, FOUR! Nice shot. Full and on middle, Thirimanne comes down the track and hits it down towards long on. There is a fielder in the deep and he runs to his right but he cannot get there in time!
|44.3 : C Brathwaite to L Thirimanne, FOUR! Oh well... is Thirimanne turning it on? A length ball outside off, Thirimanne comes down the track and lofts it over mid off this time!
|44.4 : C Brathwaite to L Thirimanne, Smart batting by Lahiru. Works it with soft hands through mid-wicket for a single.
|44.5 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, Landed outside off, a slower ball, Fernando waits for the ball to come to him and dabs it late towards third man for a run.
|44.6 : C Brathwaite to L Thirimanne, Direct hit would have robbed Fernando off his century! Full on middle, LT drives it through mid on. Fernando calls for the second and Thirimanne responds. However, the throw is a good one at the bowler's end but it misses the stumps. Avishka was a goner had that hit. 13 from that over.
|45.1 : O Thomas to A Fernando, A high full toss on middle, lofted over mid on. Does not carry to long on. A single taken.
|45.2 : O Thomas to L Thirimanne, Full on middle, Thirimanne looks to swing hard but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball deflects to the off side and the batsmen take a run.
|45.3 : O Thomas to A Fernando, FOUR! 300 UP FOR SRI LANKA! A length ball, flicked through mid-wicket for a boundary!
|45.4 : O Thomas to A Fernando, Driven through the covers by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|45.5 : O Thomas to L Thirimanne, Punches this through the off side for a couple.
|45.6 : O Thomas to L Thirimanne, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run. 10 from the over, 23 off the last 2.
|46.1 : C Brathwaite to L Thirimanne, Very full ball, around middle, Thirimanne looks to dig it out but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. A single taken.
|46.2 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, Outside off, played through point for a run.
|46.3 : C Brathwaite to L Thirimanne, Full and outside leg, Thirimanne looks to flick but the ball goes off his pads through the off side and a leg bye is taken.
|46.4 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, MAIDEN ODI TON FOR FERNANDO! Boy, the entire Lankan dressing room is on its feet. What a knock. Is he the one for the future? A composed knock. Gets there with a flick through mid-wicket and runs hard for the second.
|46.5 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, FOUR! Is he opening up now? On middle and leg, Fernando heaves it over mid-wicket. There are two men in the deep and square leg runs to his left while mid-wicket goes to his right. But there is some miscommunication between the two fielders and the square leg fielder realizes late that he has to stop the ball. Ends up running sideways which turns out to be the longer route. In the end, cannot get to the ball. Brathwaite is not happy.
|46.6 : C Brathwaite to A Fernando, A yorker outside off, Avishka reaches out to drive but misses.
|47.1 : S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
|47.2 : S Cottrell to A Fernando, OUT! Caught in the deep! Fernando falls soon after getting to his century. A short ball, outside off, Avishka looks to pull but does not quite hit it cleanly. Gets more height than distance and Fabian Allen covers good ground at deep mid-wicket, running in to take the catch. Fine knock from Fernando. Has taken Sri Lanka to a total which they would feel is defendable. Out comes Cottrell's salute.
|Isuru Udana is the new man in.
|47.3 : S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, Outside off, pushed through the covers for a couple.
|47.4 : S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, FOUR! Heaved hard. On middle and off, Thirimanne swings hard but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat. The deep mid-wicker fielder runs to his left and stretches his left hand out but the ball goes past.
|47.5 : S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, Outside off, pushed through point for a single.
|47.6 : S Cottrell to I Udana, Slower ball again, on a length, on middle and off, watchfully defended. 8 runs and a wicket from the over, Cottrell's figures read 9-0-59-1.
|Oshane Thomas to bowl. 9-1-52-0 so far.
|48.1 : O Thomas to L Thirimanne, Yorker outside off, Thirimanne backs away and slices it towards short third man. Shannon Gabriel does well to stop it to his right. Good presence of mind to NOT THROW the ball because there was no one backing up at either end. Would have been an easy overthrow.
|48.2 : O Thomas to I Udana, Outside off, driven straight to cover.
|48.3 : O Thomas to I Udana, NO BALL! Another high full toss. Udana pulls it down the ground for a couple. West Indies and no balls - a connection of everlasting love.
|FREE HIT. 4th in this innings. Will this be made use of?
|O Thomas to I Udana, And today, the connection between West Indies and Free Hits has been beautiful. 4 Free Hits conceded, no boundary on any of those. This is on a length outside off, squeezed through cover for a single.
|48.4 : O Thomas to L Thirimanne, A yorker now, well dug out. A single taken.
|48.5 : O Thomas to I Udana, Full on middle, almost a yorker, hit straight back.
|48.6 : O Thomas to I Udana, OUT! Caught! A wicket on his final ball for Thomas. Full and outside off, Udana looks to hit this over long off but cannot quite hit it cleanly. Finds Jason at long off who holds the catch cleanly. Err... if you did not get the rhyme, it was Jason Holder. Sorry for the bad joke. Not having a great day so far... Thomas finishes with figures of 10-1-58-1.
|Dhananjaya de Silva finally comes out to bat. He will be on strike because the batsmen crossed before the catch was taken.
|49.1 : S Cottrell to de Silva, FOUR! Fine way to get off the mark! Outside off, de Silva waits for the ball to come to him and steers it past short third man for a boundary!
|49.2 : S Cottrell to de Silva, Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.
|49.3 : S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, Full and down the leg side, Thirimanne looks to heave but misses. He almost turns 360 degrees and the ball goes off his pads towards short third man. A leg bye taken.
|49.4 : S Cottrell to de Silva, Short and outside off, slower in pace, Dhananjaya looks to pull but the pace off the ball makes it difficult for him to connect cleanly. The ball goes to deep mid-wicket and it is just a single.
|49.5 : S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, Gets across to paddle but the ball is another slower one. Just 102 ks. Thirimanne can only get it across to deep square leg but the running is good. They come back for the second.
|49.6 : S Cottrell to L Thirimanne, A couple to end the innings. Full on middle, Thirimanne pushes it through mid on and charges back for the second. SRI LANKA FINISH ON 338/6!
|A fabulous batting show by Sri Lanka. They started off well with their openers putting in a 93-run stand. Kusal Perera, in particular, was in red-hot form and gave a real beating to the West Indian bowlers. He got a couple of reprieves also but failed to convert his fifty. Avishka Fernando, though, notched up his maiden ODI hundred and entertained everyone with his fearless approach to batting. He was involved in three crucial stands with Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne respec
|West Indies were very inconsistent with their bowling. Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers while Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas also bowled well in patches. Fabian Allen also did a reasonable job in holding one end and his stunning catch to remove Kusal Mendis was one of the highlights of the first innings.
|Avishka Fernando is down for a chat with Simon Doull. Says that he is very happy to have got a hundred, citing his training and hard work as the main reasons. On the pitch, Avishka replies that West Indies' fast bowling was good but the pitch was two-paced. Adds further that his century was possible only because of the support of his teammates.
|Right then, it's a big chase for West Indies. So far, only one team has overhauled a 300-plus target in this edition of the World Cup and the Caribbean boys have the chance to do that here. The pitch is quite flat in nature and West Indies do have the firepower in their batting. Can they click as a unit? Do join us in a short while for the chase.