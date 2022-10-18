|Batsmen
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end?
|Junaid Siddique to Kusal Mendis, Kusal MendisÂ hangs back and flicks it off his pads towards square leg. They cross for a single.Â
|0.5 : Junaid Siddique to Kusal Mendis, Mendis now opens his account! Short ball, outside off. Mendis rides the bounce and cuts it to deep point. They take two quite comfortably as the fielder in the deep slips as he collects the ball.
|0.4 : Junaid Siddique to Kusal Mendis, Kusal MendisÂ stays back to this length delivery and dabs it out to point little late.
|0.3 : Junaid Siddique to Kusal Mendis, A good-length delivery, on top of off. Kusal MendisÂ shuffles and looks to flick it away. The ball rolls out to the off side off the outer half.
|0.0 : We are done with the prematch formalities and we are all set to begin match number 6. The umpires collect the match ball and the United Arab EmiratesÂ players make a huddle near the boundary line before takingÂ their respective positions on the field. Pathum NissankaÂ and Kusal MendisÂ are the openers for Sri LankaÂ and they will be hoping to get off to a much better start in this game. Junaid SiddiqueÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
|0.2 : Junaid Siddique to Pathum Nissanka, Pathum NissankaÂ gets off the mark! It is a length ball, nipping into the batter. Nissanka clips it to square leg and scampers across.
|0.1 : Junaid Siddique to Pathum Nissanka, Good-length ball, wide of off, some away swing yet again. Pathum NissankaÂ stays back and looks to slash it away but connects with thin air.
|Junaid Siddique to Pathum Nissanka, WIDE! Sri LankaÂ are off the mark with an extra here. It is a length ball, wide outside off, shaping away. Pathum NissankaÂ leaves it alone. Wide called.
|0.0 : The umpires and both sets of players stride onto the field and lineup for the respective team's national anthems. It will be United Arab EmiratesÂ first followed by the national anthem of Sri Lanka.Â
|PITCH REPORT -Â Dirk Nannes is out in the middle to analyze the pitch. HeÂ says that theÂ two pitches used so far in the tournament are contrasting. Mentions that this wicket is really dry like itÂ would be seen in summer. Claims that the wicket won'tÂ slow down further but should help the slower bowlers who take the pace off the ball.
|Dasun ShanakaÂ the captain of Sri LankaÂ saysÂ he would have bowled first as well. Informs they have one change too. Mentions that injuries can happen at any time but they have a balanced side and can keep that intact. Mentions that it was a bad day at the office in the previous encounter butÂ they would like toÂ forget it and get into this game. Claims that the opposition has a good side and they would not want to underestimate them.
|Chundangapoyil RizwanÂ the skipper of United Arab EmiratesÂ says that they will have a bowl first.Â Mentions thatÂ it is a comparatively hotter day and dew may come to play in the second innings which may make it difficult for the spinners later on. Informs that they will be going with one change. Claims that there are lots of positives to take from the previous game as they were able to take the game to theÂ last over. Adds that they played wellÂ under pressure and want to build on that toÂ win
|United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Muhammad Waseem, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (C), Aryan Lakra (In place of Zawar Farid), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Chirag Suri, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka (In place of Danushka Gunathilaka), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of United Arab Emirates. They have elected to BOWL first.