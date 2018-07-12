|0.0 : The supposedly 'Blockbuster Thursday' is upon us. Time for some Test cricket. Sri Lanka have returned home after getting mixed results in West Indies but will be without their regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal yet again (owing to ball-tampering controversy). Suranga Lakmal will have the command of the side and the hosts will hope he produces the same result as he did in Barbados not too long ago. South Africa, on the other hand, step into the era post AB de Villiers and Morne Morkel, and it's goi
|Weather report - It was raining yesterday but it's clear at the moment. The conditions though remain overcast and it could influence the captains' decision at the toss.
|Pitch report - Russel Arnold inspects the playing area. Tells that the groundsmen got very little time to prepare the pitch due to all the rains. Feels that it's a dry pitch with hardly any grass. You win the toss and bat first, reckons the former Sri Lankan spin bowling all-rounder. Also adds that the first day will be the best for batting.
|Toss - Suranga Lakmal gets lucky with the coin-toss as Faf du Plessis calls it wrongly. SRI LANKA WILL BAT!
|Sri Lanka skipper, Suranga Lakmal says that they will bat first and informs that Mathews and Herath come in the playing XI. Adds that they are going with three spinners and one fast bowler.
|South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis says the pitch looks dry and will be good for batting. Is banking on the overcast conditions now for early wickets and informs that they are playing three seamers and two spinners. He is satisfied with the preparations and is excited for this game. Admits that winning away from home is the real test and they are looking forward to it.
|The players are out in the middle with the sun shining now. It's time for the national anthems.
|All done and it's time to get going. The South African team gets in a quick huddle with Faf du Plessis sharing some words that he forgot to share in the dressing room. Has become a fashion nowadays. Out come the Sri Lankan openers now - Dimuth Karunaratne and Danushka Gunathilaka. Vernon Philander to bowl first up with three slips and a gully. Here we go...
|0.1 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, Starts with a good length ball on middle. Not enough movement. Gunathilaka works it off his pads through backward square leg and gets off the mark.
|0.2 : V Philander to Karunaratne, This one is angled across the southpaw. Going further away with the seam outside off. Karunaratne allows it through.
|0.3 : V Philander to Karunaratne, Pitches it full and just around off, Dimuth is on the front foot as he pushes it with an angled bat to cover-point.
|0.4 : V Philander to Karunaratne, Lands it full again and in line of the stumps. Karunaratne gets it away from the inner half of the bat and it rolls through square leg for one. Both the openers are off the mark!
|0.5 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, Huge appeal for a caught behind! The umpire though remains still. A delivery down the leg side, Gunathilaka tries to flick but fails to middle it properly. Quinton de Kock collects the ball and lets out a big appeal. The bowler also joins but nothing from the umpire. Faf du Plessis has a chat with Philander and de Kock but none looked entirely convinced and hence no DRS is used. Hello, the replays detect some sound and the Snicko shows a spike. Wow, an early repr
|0.6 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, In the channel outside off, Gunathilaka lets it through to the keeper. End of an eventful first over.
|Dale Steyn is back and he will operate from the other end.
|1.1 : D Steyn to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Edgy! It's fuller in length and around off, Karunaratne with a tentative front foot movement tries playing with a straight bat but it takes the outside edge and speeds through slips and gully for a boundary.
|1.2 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Gets behind the line of the delivery nicely this time and defends it to the leg side.
|1.3 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Bowls it in the zone outside off, it's left alone.
|1.4 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Was there an edge? No appeal made though. Steyn angles across a length ball outside off, a hint of away shape after pitching, Karunaratne has a nervous poke inside the line and misses. There is some noise but the replays show that it's off the bat clipping the front pad.
|1.5 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Presses forward and drives it through the line. Finds mid off.
|1.6 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Back of a length delivery on middle, blocked off the back foot to finish the over.
|2.1 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, A length ball angling away from the batsman, it's pushed with an open-faced bat to cover-point.
|2.2 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, Pitches it full and around off, Gunathilaka drives it down the ground, through the legs of his partner at the other end. Maharaj chases it from mid off as the ball slows down on a heavy outfield. A couple taken.
|2.3 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, A mishit. Full in length and on middle, Gunathilaka presents a straight bat and it takes the inside edge. Brushes his pads before rolling in front of mid on as they scamper across. Rabada attacks the ball and lets out a throw at the striker's end but no harm done.
|2.4 : V Philander to Karunaratne, Back of a length ball outside off, Dimuth plays it late past the right side of the point fielder and they take a couple again. The outfield is quite slow because of all the rain.
|2.5 : V Philander to Karunaratne, Good length ball on middle, defended on the leg side.
|Down to two slips.
|2.6 : V Philander to Karunaratne, Angling away from the batsman outside off, Karunaratne lets it be.
|3.1 : D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Serves it on a length around off, it's defended from the crease to the off side.
|3.2 : D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Digs in a short ball on middle, not much life in this pitch and hence it goes on a good height to the batsman. Gunathilaka turns inside the crease to pull it but finds the fielder in front of square.
|3.3 : D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|3.4 : D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Shortish and outside off, stroked wide of the cover fielder for one.
|3.5 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|3.6 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Drops it on a length and just around off, it's blocked off the back foot to the off side.
|4.1 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Gunathilaka takes the off stump guard now rather than middle and leg as Philander switches to 'round the wicket. He sprays a full ball down the leg side and Danushka flicks it uppishly through square leg for a boundary.
|4.2 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, Beauty! That's what Philander's aim is from this angle. Bowls it on a length around off and straightens it from there. Gunathilaka ends up pushing and missing inside the line.
|4.3 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, Back of a length ball on off, angling in and hurrying up the batsman. Gunathilaka gets an inside edge onto the body as he tries to work it across the line.
|4.4 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, Returns to over the wicket and serves it on a length around off. Danushka blocks it from the crease.
|4.5 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, Slips a full ball down the leg side, some movement as it leaves the batsman and beats his attempted flick shot.
|4.6 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, Hurls a length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty. It's allowed through to the keeper.
|5.1 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Fractionally short in length and outside off, Karunaratne punches it off his back foot through covers. A good confident shot, that. It slows down before the rope as the mid off fielder (Maharaj) chases it down. Three runs taken.
|5.2 : D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Identical to the last delivery. This time Danushka punches it on the up, not exactly timed well but still through the gap at covers. Maharaj is getting a nice cardio session at the moment as once again he chases it down from mid off. Three more runs added to the total.
|5.3 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Beaten! Some movement on this occasion. Steyn dishes out a back of a length ball outside off, shaping away, Karunaratne tries to punch it away but misses due to the excess movement.
|5.4 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Much better. Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|5.5 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Once again Karunaratne lets a length ball go to the keeper. Not chasing any wide deliveries outside off.
|5.6 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Make it three leaves in a row to end the over.
|6.1 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Eased away! Philander errs in line and bowls it a bit short around middle and leg. Gunathilaka stands back inside the crease and glances it off his hips to the fine leg fence.
|6.2 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, FOUR! This is very poor bowling from Philander. Not getting his line right. Bowls it wide outside off, on a length, Gunathilaka smashes it off his back foot through cover-point and this time the ball trickles past the rope.
|6.3 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, Fuller in length and around off, defended off the front foot.
|6.4 : V Philander to D Gunathilaka, Once again a confident front foot drive by Gunathilaka but he finds the mid off fielder. The pitch looks excellent for stroke-making with nothing much in it for the pacers.
|6.5 : V Philander to Gunathilaka, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|6.6 : V Philander to D Gunathilaka, Lands it on a length around off, moving away a shade, Gunathilaka pushes it with gentle hands through backward point and collects a couple of runs. It's a big over, 10 runs off it.
|7.1 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Serves it around off on a length, Karunaratne covers the line and defends it back.
|7.2 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone.
|7.3 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, A length delivery on middle and off, defended from the crease.
|7.4 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Straighter in line, Dimuth eases it off his pads past the left side of the square leg umpire. A single taken.
|7.5 : D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Bangs in a bouncer, around middle, Gunathilaka picks it early and sways away from the line.
|7.6 : D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Good length ball around leg, worked off the pads to the leg side but straight to the fielder.
|Here comes the first bowling change. The number one Test bowler, Kagiso Rabada is unleashed into the attack. Two slips in place for him.
|8.1 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Starts with a good length ball outside off, Karunaratne allows it through.
|8.2 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Bowls this one on middle and off, on a good length again, Karunaratne defends it from the crease.
|8.3 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Beaten! Delivers it with a scrambled seam but still it moves appreciably away from the batsman. Karunaratne has an area of vulnerability outside off as he pushes and misses.
|8.4 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Stays tall in his crease to a shortish ball and punches it past short extra cover for one.
|8.5 : K Rabada to D Gunathilaka, Lets out a fuller length ball on middle, it's pushed off the front foot to mid off.
|8.6 : K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Some movement again for Rabada as he lands it on a length around middle and off. Danushka does well to play it with soft hands towards gully.
|9.1 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Play and a miss! A zippy delivery, landing on a fuller length and skidding away. Karunaratne gets forward to push at it but misses.
|9.2 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, SIX! Nearly fell to the plan though, Dimuth. Steyn digs in a short delivery with two fielders back in the deep on the leg side. Karunaratne still wheels a pull shot and gets good enough connection to clear the rope at backward square leg. South Africa won't mind that much, if he keeps playing his shots.
|9.3 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|9.4 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Another bouncer by Steyn, this one though is too high and hence Karunaratne ducks.
|9.5 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Karunaratne gets on this toes and defends it to mid-wicket.
|9.6 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Once again it's shortish and just outside off, Karunaratne plays it out from the crease to mid off.
|10.1 : K Rabada to Gunathilaka, In the channel outside off, Gunathilaka watchfully lets it through to the keeper.
|10.2 : K Rabada to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! Poor fielding at mid on. A fractionally short of a length delivery on off, Gunathilaka drags his pull shot from the front foot and it races off the inside half of the bat. Philander is lazy in putting a dive and does so after the ball has gone past him. A boundary results.
|10.3 : K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Stands back to a shortish ball and defends it to the off side.
|10.4 : K Rabada to Gunathilaka, OUT! Gone! Doesn't matter if there is life or not in the pitch, Rabada will get something going for him. Such is his class. Serves a good length delivery outside off and extracts some extra bounce. Gunathilaka is back footed as he tries to punch it through the line. But the ball reaches high on his bat, kisses the outside edge and de Kock grabs it with ease. Rabada is ecstatic as he celebrates with his teammates. The umpire after raising his finger quickly checks f
|Dhananjaya de Silva is the number 3 batsman.
|10.5 : K Rabada to Silva, Appeal for a bat-pad! Nothing doing as far as Paul Reiffel is concerned. Good length ball on middle and angling down down. Dhananjaya tries to flick but seems to have missed. It goes off his thigh pad to short leg where Markram catches it and they appeal. Off the thigh pad and nothing off the bat, confirms the replay.
|10.6 : K Rabada to Silva, De Silva has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. End of a successful over for South Africa.
|11.1 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|11.2 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Short and pulled on the leg side for a single.
|11.3 : D Steyn to de Silva, Steyn delivers it on a full length around off, shaping in a bit, de Silva is caught inside the crease as he tries to defend. Gets a thick inside edge onto the pads.
|11.4 : D Steyn to Silva, Speedy delivery. Full and just outside off, Dhananjaya covers his stumps and shoulders arms.
|11.5 : D Steyn to Silva, Shortish and moving down the leg side, it's worked off the pads behind square leg for one.
|11.6 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under it at the last moment.
|Drinks break. A good first hour of this Test match. Runs came thick and fast earlier but then South African managed to pick the wicket of Karunaratne. They would have got Gunathilaka also had they used DRS in the first over. Nothing extravagant in the pitch for the pacers. Let's see if there is spin as and when South Africa bring Keshav Maharaj.
|And here he comes... Keshav Maharaj to bowl!
|12.1 : K Maharaj to Silva, Flighted and very full around off, driven off the front foot and Maharaj dived to his left to make the stop.
|12.2 : K Maharaj to Silva, Presses forward to a full ball and drives it down to long off for a run.
|12.3 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Shout for an lbw! Not given. Sharp spin from around off, from a fuller length, Gunathilaka gets forward to defend but misses. He is hit on the pads, they appeal but the umpire shakes his head. No DRS taken. Faf probably feels that it's turning too much. The replays confirm the same. Would have spun down and clipping the leg stump at the most.
|12.4 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Charges down the track and knocks it down to long on for a run.
|12.5 : K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up ball on off, defended off the front foot by Dhananjaya.
|12.6 : K Maharaj to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|Change of ends for Kagiso Rabada. He will be bowling from around the wicket for the left-hander...
|13.1 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, FOUR! Serves it on a back of a length outside off, Gunathilaka stands tall and punches it square of the wicket on the off side. If it's chase from a fielder, it has to be Maharaj today. Seems to have taken a contract for that. Although, this time the ball wins the race to the fence. The outfield is getting quickened up probably with the sun coming down. 50 comes up for Sri Lanka.
|13.2 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Fractionally short and on off, defended off the back foot to the off side.
|13.3 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Digs in a bouncer, Karunaratne ducks.
|13.4 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, FOUR! Streaky. Karunaratne had no idea how and where it went. Rabada angles in a good length ball around off, straightening a touch with extra bounce, Karunaratne stays back to defend but it takes the splice of his bat and hurries past the slip cordon for a boundary.
|13.5 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Fuller and drifting down the leg side, Karunaratne fails to flick it off his pads.
|13.6 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|14.1 : K Maharaj to de Silva, Flighted full ball on middle, driven back to the bowler.
|14.2 : K Maharaj to Silva, FOUR! Fine footwork by Dhananjaya. Gives himself room by staying leg side to this delivery and then dances down the track to loft it with the spin over extra cover. Catch it is the shout but it goes well wide of the long off fielder. A boundary.
|14.3 : K Maharaj to Silva, Dhananjaya has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|14.4 : K Maharaj to Silva, Loopy and full on off, defended watchfully off the front foot.
|14.5 : K Maharaj to Silva, This one is bowled a bit in the flatter trajectory. Fullish and down the leg side. De Silva tries to flick but misses and it goes off his left boot to the point region. For a moment, the close-in fielders got excited but there was no bat involved.
|14.6 : K Maharaj to Silva, Nicely tossed up delivery, a good loop as it lands full around off. Dhananjaya strides forward and pushes it softly towards backward point for a run.
|15.1 : K Rabada to Silva, Back of a length delivery in the channel outside off, Dhananjaya allows it through to the keeper.
|15.2 : K Rabada to Silva, Identical length again but this one is bowled in the line of the off stump. De Silva defends it off his back foot.
|15.3 : K Rabada to Silva, Uneasy moment. Rabada angles a length ball on middle and leg, de Silva tries to flick but it takes the leading edge and rolls to point.
|15.4 : K Rabada to Silva, Another delivery which is drifting down the leg side. Dhananjaya is beaten for pace on this occasion as he fails to connect with his flick shot. Takes a blow on his thigh pad.
|15.5 : K Rabada to Silva, Pitches it up and outside off, de Silva drives it down the ground and Shamsi chases it from mid off. Three taken.
|15.6 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Shortish and outside off, defended from the back foot to point.
|16.1 : K Maharaj to de Silva, Gets forward and drives it with the spin on the off side.
|16.2 : K Maharaj to Silva, Once again Dhananjaya strokes it with the spin towards the bowler.
|16.3 : K Maharaj to de Silva, This time the batsman finds the gap with his off drive and picks up a single. There is a fielder in the deep.
|16.4 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Too full in length around off, Gunathilaka steps down the track and digs it out through mid-wicket for a run. Nearly got deceived in flight.
|16.5 : K Maharaj to Silva, This one is very full on off, Dhananjaya keeps it out at the last moment.
|16.6 : K Maharaj to Silva, Whoa! What was that? Spitting cobra. Maharaj gives this one some extra flight and lands it somewhere around middle. Dhananjaya thinks of playing at it from the crease but it shoots up to beat the bat. Nearly kissed the outside edge. Good take by de Kock. Rangana Herath will be licking his lips after watching that.
|17.1 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, A length ball on off, defended from the crease.
|17.2 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Stays back and punches it towards mid on for a run.
|17.3 : K Rabada to de Silva, That would have hurt! Rabada bowls it short and Dhananjaya connects well with his pull shot but it hits Markram flush on the grille of his helmet at short leg. It then deflects on his right shoulder before settling down near the pitch. Aiden not showing much pain though.
|17.4 : K Rabada to Silva, Bumper! A well-directed one. On a lifeless pitch. Rabada is a special bowler. Making a Galle pitch look like a Durban one. Extracts extra pace and bounce and catches de Silva in an awkward position. He shapes up for the pull shot initially but then tries to bail out. But by then it has taken his gloves and gone wide of short leg. Markram reacts to his left but fails to reach the chance in time. Dhananjaya survives a scare.
|17.5 : K Rabada to Silva, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|17.6 : K Rabada to Silva, Outside off, left alone to end a fantastic over.
|Tabraiz Shamsi into the attack. Interesting change, unless it's for swapping ends. Keshav got good purchase.
|18.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball outside off, spinning away, Karunaratne defends it off his back foot.
|18.2 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Dimuth has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|18.3 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Gets forward to a full ball and drives it towards mid off.
|18.4 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Once again Dimuth plays it with the spin back towards the bowler.
|18.5 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Spinning away from the southpaw, Karunaratne tries to cut but misses.
|18.6 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Drops it short this time, on middle, Karunaratne pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Rabada rushes across to his right from fine leg and slides to stop the ball. A couple of runs taken.
|Change of ends for Keshav Maharaj.
|19.1 : K Maharaj to Silva, Dances down the track to take it on the full but mishits it towards short leg. De Kock shouts catch it as he thought it went off the boot. Nothing such in the replays.
|19.2 : K Maharaj to Silva, Floated and full on middle, blocked off the front foot back towards the bowler.
|19.3 : K Maharaj to Silva, Arm ball on off, skidding in, Dhananjaya keeps it out from the back foot.
|19.4 : K Maharaj to de Silva, Hammers a full ball back towards the bowler who dives across to his right to stop the ball. Very well done.
|19.5 : K Maharaj to Silva, Maharaj is a superb fielder off his own bowling. An off drive by Dhananjaya this time and Keshav flies to his left to stop the ball.
|19.6 : K Maharaj to Silva, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|20.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Karunaratne has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|20.2 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Presses forward to a full ball and defends it down.
|20.3 : T Shamsi to D Karunaratne, Drives it with the spin down to deepish mid off for a run.
|20.4 : Shamsi to de Silva, OUT! Through the gate! Shamsi is delighted and runs in joy. Brilliant delivery. Generously tossed up just outside off, landing on a fuller length, de Silva tries to drive it through covers but it spins back in big time, beats the inside part of the bat and hits the top of off stump. Dhananjaya has a surprised look on his face, smiles a bit before leaving the ground. So much turn on this delivery, alarming for South Africa also as Sri Lanka possess three quality spinners
|Kusal Mendis is the number 4 batsman.
|20.5 : T Shamsi to Mendis, Mendis has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|20.6 : T Shamsi to Mendis, Spinning back in from around off, Mendis goes inside the crease and keeps it out at the last moment.
|21.1 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Too full and on off, pushed down to long on for one.
|21.2 : K Maharaj to K Mendis, Flighted and full on middle, Mendis wristily works it down to mid on.
|21.3 : K Maharaj to Mendis, Very full on middle, eased behind square leg for a single.
|21.4 : K Maharaj to D Karunaratne, Tossed up outside off, driven towards mid off for a run.
|21.5 : K Maharaj to Mendis, FOUR! Loopy delivery spinning down the leg side, Mendis gets down on one knee to play the sweep shot but fails to make proper connection. It beats de Kock behind the stumps and races away to the fine leg fence. The umpire signals it as runs and the replays pick a bit of Mendis' gloves. Hmm... not a convincing way to reach the milestone but still a big achievement. 2000 Test runs for Kusal!
|21.6 : K Maharaj to Mendis, Flatter on off, defended off the back foot.
|22.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Flighted and outside off, turning away, Karunaratne tries playing at it but is beaten by the away spin.
|22.2 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Plays with the spin on this occasion and pushes it out to covers.
|22.3 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, A floated one on off, driven off the front foot to covers. Shamsi won't mind that shot with the ball turning square.
|22.4 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Flatter on off, blocked off the back foot.
|22.5 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Strides forward and drives it down to long off for one.
|22.6 : T Shamsi to Mendis, Quietly eases it down through mid on for a run.
|Heinrich Klaasen is on the field as Dale Steyn has gone back to the pavilion.
|23.1 : K Maharaj to Mendis, Loopy and on off, pushed with an angled bat towards point.
|23.2 : K Maharaj to Mendis, Too full in length on middle, Mendis keeps it out towards short leg.
|23.3 : K Maharaj to Mendis, Very full and on middle, flicked on the leg side but straight towards short leg. On one bounce.
|23.4 : K Maharaj to Mendis, Goes down on one knee for the sweep shot but it takes the bottom half of the bat and rests on the surface.
|23.5 : K Maharaj to Mendis, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total.
|23.6 : K Maharaj to D Karunaratne, Gets forward to defend and keeps it out from the inside half of the bat.
|Dale Steyn returns on the field.
|24.1 : T Shamsi to Mendis, FOUR! Shamsi drags his length short and it's going down the leg side. Mendis gets back to pull and in spite of it staying low, he puts it away through backward square leg for a boundary.
|24.2 : T Shamsi to Mendis, That went too quickly to short leg. Mendis whips his flick shot across the line and it hits Markram flush on his left shin pad and rolls in the opposite direction. No time to react.
|24.3 : T Shamsi to Mendis, Tickles it off his pads through mid-wicket and crosses for a run.
|24.4 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Turning down the leg side, Dimuth tries to flick but misses.
|24.5 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Karunaratne has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|24.6 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Slight spin away from the batsman, Karunaratne stays back and punches it square of the wicket on the off side. Dot ball to end the over.
|25.1 : K Maharaj to Mendis, Flighted and on off, driven through covers for a single.
|25.2 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Steps down the track and knocks it down to long on for one.
|25.3 : K Maharaj to K Mendis, The length is on the shorter side outside off, it's cut off the back foot through point. Bavuma chases it down and the batsmen cross for a couple.
|25.4 : K Maharaj to Mendis, Loopy and full around off, driven of the front foot towards silly mid off.
|25.5 : K Maharaj to Mendis, Beauty! Drifting into the batsman and landing full around off, Mendis has to play at it but gets beaten due to the away spin.
|25.6 : K Maharaj to Mendis, FOUR! Some starter before Lunch by Maharaj (In India a cook is called a maharaj)! Friendly full toss on off, Mendis kneels and nails his sweep shot through mid-wicket for a boundary. The umpire takes the bails off and the players are leaving the field. LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|Mixed session! Sri Lanka scored runs, 93 to be precise and South Africa picked up a couple of wickets. The hosts after electing to bat started well with their openers looking comfortable. Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn weren't accurate with their lines and conceded runs at a quick pace. It was Kagiso Rabada and his class which brought South Africa their first wicket. The second wicket was more due to the turn on offer from the pitch as Dhananjaya lost his stumps.
|There is plenty in the pitch for the spinners and expect Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi to dominate proceedings after the Lunch break. Dimuth Karunaratne has applied himself superbly and Sri Lanka will hope that he bats long. Kusal Mendis has looked a bit uneasy although he is striking at almost run-a-ball. South Africa will be worried already but they cannot afford to think too ahead. First thing first, their aim will be to restrict the home team to a low first innings total. Will they succe
|...DAY 1, SECOND SESSION...
|Welcome back for the afternoon session. The players march out to the middle. Once again a quick huddle for South Africa before they spread on the field. So, what to expect in this session from the Proteas? Spin, spin and some more spin. Starting with Tabraiz Shamsi. Here we go...
|26.1 : T Shamsi to D Karunaratne, Starts the session with a short delivery outside off, Karunaratne rocks back and cuts it with the turn to deep point. It slows down before the rope as the sweeper cover fielder picks it up and sends the throw to the keeper. A couple taken.
|26.2 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball on middle, Karunaratne defends it off his front foot.
|26.3 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Turning away from the batsman after landing full outside off. Dimuth picks it well and lets it through to the keeper.
|26.4 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Full again, around off, Karunaratne lunges and defends it back.
|26.5 : T Shamsi to D Karunaratne, Extra flight this time as it lands very full on off. Dimuth drives it back to the bowler.
|26.6 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, A bit flatter through the air, full and on middle, spinning away, DK defends it by getting forward. Not quite from the middle of the bat.
|Interesting. South Africa have decided to bowl pace from one end. Dale Steyn it is. A couple of slips in place.
|27.1 : D Steyn to Mendis, Back of a length ball on off, defended off the back foot to mid-wicket.
|27.2 : D Steyn to Mendis, Lands it on a length around off, shaping back in a bit, Mendis softly works it through mid-wicket for a run.
|27.3 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, FOUR! Serves it full and outside off, Karunaratne pushes at it with firm hands and places it through the gap between gully and backward point for a boundary.
|27.4 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Digs in a bouncer around leg, Dimuth ducks underneath it.
|27.5 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, FOUR! Off the gloves, beating the despairing dive from Quinton de Kock. A well-directed short ball by Steyn, Karunaratne tries to pull but it takes his gloves and flies past the diving keeper to the fine leg fence. Dimuth seems to have hurt his fingers but is ready to face the next ball. Maybe, will ask for physio after the over ends.
|27.6 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Short and on middle, pulled in front of square leg for one.
|28.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Short and spinning away after landing outside off, Karunaratne slaps it to sweeper cover for one.
|28.2 : T Shamsi to Mendis, Tossed up ball on off, turning in, it's defended off the back foot.
|28.3 : T Shamsi to Mendis, A loopy full ball landing on leg and spinning down, Mendis tries to flick but misses. Another good take by de Kock.
|28.4 : T Shamsi to Mendis, Flighted and full outside off, Mendis drives it back towards the bowler.
|28.5 : T Shamsi to Mendis, Is that a catch? Nopes, it isn't. For a moment, the on air commentators got excited. Flatter full ball on off, Mendis tries to drive but it spins back in to take the inside edge. On one bounce it goes to Markram at short leg but de Kock ain't aware of it and shouts catch itttt. Aiden shows no excitement at short leg though.
|28.6 : T Shamsi to Mendis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|29.1 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Fullish and on off, driven back to the bowler.
|29.2 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, 15th Test fifty fir Dimuth Karunaratne! Full and around off, angling away, Dimuth plays a punch drive through covers and takes a single. Good knock so far by him. He raises his bat to acknowledge the applause from his teammates.
|29.3 : D Steyn to Mendis, Zippy delivery, leaving the batsman outside off, Mendis has a poke at it but misses.
|29.4 : D Steyn to Mendis, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|29.5 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Spears it very full on middle, Karunaratne keeps it out safely at mid on.
|29.6 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, FOUR! Fine, fine shot! A fractionally short of a length delivery outside off, angling away, Karunaratne stands tall inside the crease and pulls it powerfully through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|30.1 : T Shamsi to Mendis, Turning down the leg side, Kusal tries to flick but misses. The line has been quite inaccurate from Shamsi.
|30.2 : T Shamsi to Mendis, Floated full ball on off, spinning back in, Mendis lunges and defends it off the inner half of the bat to mid-wicket.
|30.3 : T Shamsi to Mendis, Nicely tossed up again, full and on middle, it's flicked past short leg. Finds backward square leg.
|30.4 : T Shamsi to Mendis, Flighted and full on off, defended off the front foot.
|30.5 : T Shamsi to Mendis, Another flick shot by Mendis and this time he finds the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
|30.6 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Loopy and drifting in around off, Karunaratne strides forward and defends it near his front pad.
|31.1 : D Steyn to Mendis, Good length delivery around off, it's punched off the back foot and the ball rolls through point for a couple of runs.
|31.2 : D Steyn to Mendis, OUT! Soft dismissal! Steyn strikes and roars in delight. He delivers it on a fuller length around middle, maybe it sticks a bit on the pitch as Mendis is early into the flick shot. Ends up chipping a straightforward catch to Kagiso Rabada at mid on. A nothing shot in the end and it brings the curtains down on Kusal's knock. So, this is the second wicket falling more due to the assistance from the pitch than anything else. Such deliveries usually get whipped through mid-w
|In walks Angelo Mathews.
|31.3 : D Steyn to Mathews, Greets the new batsman with a well-cooked bouncer. Mathews ducks.
|31.4 : D Steyn to Mathews, Mathews lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|31.5 : D Steyn to Mathews, A length ball on off, Mathews defends it off his back foot to the leg side.
|31.6 : D Steyn to Mathews, On a shortish length around off, Mathews defends it off his back foot to the off side.
|32.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball on middle, flicked on the leg side but straight to the fielder.
|32.2 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Once again the line is too straight and it has been worked fine down the leg side for a couple of runs.
|32.3 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Very full and on middle, driven down the ground past the bowler to mid off.
|32.4 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Nicely flighted this time. Full and on off, spinning a bit away, Dimuth defends it off his front foot.
|32.5 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Loopy and on middle, Karunaratne is solid in his front foot defense.
|32.6 : T Shamsi to D Karunaratne, Flighted and full on middle, driven with the spin but straight to the cover fielder.
|33.1 : D Steyn to Mathews, Bangs in a shortish ball on middle, Mathews takes his eyes off the ball and somehow keeps it out on the leg side.
|33.2 : D Steyn to Mathews, A touch short and on off, this time Mathews taps it down comfortably towards short leg. On one bounce to Markram it goes.
|33.3 : D Steyn to Mathews, Short again, on middle, Mathews eases it down to long leg and crosses.
|33.4 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Lands it full and outside off, some extra bounce, Karunaratne presses forward and drives it on the up towards the cover region. A single taken.
|33.5 : D Steyn to Mathews, A length ball on off, angling in, Mathews remains inside the crease as he defends it back to the bowler.
|33.6 : D Steyn to Mathews, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|34.1 : T Shamsi to D Karunaratne, Short and outside off, cut from the back foot but straight to the cover-point fielder.
|34.2 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Dropped! Never easy at short leg. These kind of chances stick or they don't. Flighted and full ball on middle, it's flicked across the line and is uppish. Markram tries to catch it but it hits his body and dies down before he could react.
|34.3 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball landing full outside off, Karunaratne leans to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|34.4 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Full and landing on leg, turning towards off after that as Karunaratne attempts to flick. He closes the face of the bat early and it pops out off the leading edge. Doesn't carry to anyone.
|34.5 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Karunaratne has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|34.6 : T Shamsi to D Karunaratne, Fullish on off, driven down the ground to mid off. Just the second maiden of this innings.
|Kagiso Rabada is back on.
|35.1 : K Rabada to Mathews, OUT! An inspirational bowling change by Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada has nipped out Angelo Mathews. He bowls it on a length around off, Angelo is stuck inside the crease as he tries playing at it with an angled bat. Very unsure from the former Lankan skipper as he nicks it behind for Quinton de Kock. A very simple catch for the Protea keeper and Rabada has two.
|0.0 : Roshen Silva is the new batsman. Dark clouds are also approaching the stadium.
|35.2 : K Rabada to Silva, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him.
|35.3 : K Rabada to R Silva, OUT! Rabada is a special, special bowler. An effort delivery by him. He bends his back and lets out a roaring rising delivery around off. Roshen has never seen the ball jumping on so much in Sri Lanka. He is caught in an awkward position as he goes on his toes to fend at it. The ball takes the splice of his bat and loops towards short leg. Markram is alert there and stretches low to his right to take the catch safely. Rabada smiles, third scalp for him.
|Niroshan Dickwella arrives in the middle.
|35.4 : K Rabada to Dickwella, Good length ball on middle and off, defended off the back foot.
|35.5 : K Rabada to Dickwella, Another back foot defense by Dickwella.
|35.6 : K Rabada to Dickwella, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. End of a superlative over by KG, a double-wicket maiden!
|36.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Short and wide outside off, punched to sweeper cover for a single.
|36.2 : Shamsi to Dickwella, What happened there? Tossed up ball on off, turning in with some extra bounce, Dickwella tries to sweep but misses. It hits his gloves and deflects onto his helmet. The extra protection behind the helmet comes off on the impact. The ball rolls towards Markram at short leg who has an immediate shy at the striker's end. No harm done.
|36.3 : T Shamsi to Dickwella, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|36.4 : T Shamsi to Dickwella, Flighted and outside off, going straight on, Dickwella goes down to slog sweep but misses.
|36.5 : T Shamsi to Dickwella, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|36.6 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Flighted full ball on off, turning in, Karunaratne leans forward and defends it off the inner half of the bat.
|Huge shout for an lbw and up goes the finger. The South Africans are celebrating but Dickwella wants it to get reviewed. Pitching outside leg?
|37.1 : K Rabada to Dickwella, Not out! It's indeed pitching outside leg. A sharp delivery, speared in, Dickwella is stuck inside the crease, his feet went nowhere as he tried to flick. Got beaten for pace, missed the ball completely to get hit on the pads. Looked dead to the naked eye and the finger went up after the appeal. Dickwella took the DRS and the replays showed it to be landing outside leg. A reprieve to ND all thanks to the technology.
|37.2 : K Rabada to Dickwella, Boom on the helmet. Rabada is mixing his length quite well. Digs it in short, well-directed, Niroshan takes his eyes off the ball as he tries to get away from the line. Takes a blow on his helmet this time. A very uneasy stay in the middle for the Lankan wicketkeeper.
|37.3 : K Rabada to Dickwella, Back of a length delivery on middle, defended off the back foot.
|37.4 : K Rabada to Dickwella, Played to the point region by the batsman. They've managed to run three.
|37.5 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Rabada is in excellent rhythm at the moment. Bangs in yet another bouncer, nicely directed, Dimuth ducks.
|37.6 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, FOUR! Easy pickings! Rabada errs in his line and slips a full ball down the leg side, Karunaratne neatly deflects it off his pads to the fine leg fence.
|Drinks break. A fine hour post Lunch for South Africa. They have picked three wickets in quick time and are on top. Cannot afford to relax though as every run scored on this pitch will be crucial. Needless to say, Sri Lanka need someone to stick around with Karunaratne. Let's see what the next hour has in store for us.
|38.1 : T Shamsi to Dickwella, In the air... safe! Dickwella is living dangerously. A flighted full ball just outside off, spinning away, Niroshan tries to sweep it across the line but gets a top edge. It flies over the keeper and past the outstretched right hand of Hashim Amla (first slip). Runs behind and they take three runs.
|38.2 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Flighted and full on off, driven through covers. Karunaratne set off for a run but his partner is ball-watching. So, he also decides to watch the ball as de Kock screams Temba! Temba! But before anything else happens, Dickwella rushes across, responds to the call and makes it safely to the other end.
|38.3 : T Shamsi to N Dickwella, Uppish but safe. Turning into the batsman, from a fuller length, Dickwella flicks it across the line but not with much conviction. It loops in the air but doesn't carry to mid on.
|Shout for a caught behind. Not given. Quinton de Kock though is very sure and convinces his skipper to go for the DRS. The way they are celebrating, it seems there was an outside edge. Let's see...
|38.4 : T Shamsi to Dickwella, Nothing but daylight. Waste of a review. Faf really should be unimpressed with his keeper. A delivery spinning away from the batsman, Dickwella tries to defend off his front foot but misses. It spins and bounces past his bat, de Kock collects it and jumps in joy. The bowler also joins him in appealing but the umpire refuses. Du Plessis opts for the DRS after listening to Quinton but only disappointment came after that for South Africa.
|38.5 : T Shamsi to Dickwella, Peach of a delivery. Drifting into the batsman around off, Dickwella once again is beaten as he tries to defend but the ball spins away from his willow.
|38.6 : T Shamsi to Dickwella, Too full and on leg, swept behind square leg for a couple of runs.
|39.1 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Good length ball outside off, Karunaratne punches it off his back foot to covers.
|39.2 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. Two runs added to the total.
|39.3 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Short and on middle, pulled down to fine leg where Shamsi made a tumbling stop. A couple taken again.
|39.4 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him.
|39.5 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, A wild delivery. Way wide outside off, left alone by the batsman and the umpire called it a wide. First extra of this innings.
|K Rabada to Karunaratne, Back of a length delivery on off, Karunaratne stands back inside the crease and whacks it through covers for a couple. Looks a lot assured while staying back and playing his shots, Dimuth.
|39.6 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Short and wide outside off, DK cuts it off his back foot but finds the point fielder.
|40.1 : T Shamsi to Dickwella, Flatter, shorter and wider outside off. Spinning away. Dickwella delays his shot a bit and dabs it past backward point for a single.
|40.2 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Floated full ball on off, defended watchfully off the front foot by Karunaratne.
|40.3 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Fails to read the variation, Dimuth. A wrong 'un, landing on middle, Karunaratne is inside the crease, completely clueless as he misses the ball and is hit on the pads. They appeal but it's missing leg.
|40.4 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|40.5 : T Shamsi to D Karunaratne, Flighted on off, defended off the front foot.
|40.6 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Play and a miss! Shamsi delivers it short around off, seeing that, Karunaratne rocks back and attempts to pull. However, the ball spins away to beat his bat. Tabraiz smiles.
|41.1 : K Rabada to Dickwella, Back of a length ball on middle, defended off the back foot by Niroshan.
|41.2 : K Rabada to Dickwella, Once again it's shortish in length around middle, Dickwella stays back inside the crease to present a straight bat in defense. It gathers the inside half of the bat and speeds through square leg for a run.
|41.3 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Pitches it full and on middle, Karunaratne falls over a bit on the off side as he flicks this one. Connection ain't entirely from the middle of the bat as it goes straight to mid-wicket.
|41.4 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Straighter in line and this time it has been flicked nicely through square leg. A couple of runs taken.
|41.5 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Bouncer around leg, Dimuth ducks underneath it.
|41.6 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, A length ball angling away from the batsman, Karunaratne taps it off his back foot towards the vacant space in the cover region. A single to end the over. Rabada seems to be tiring now.
|42.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it with the spin to the off side.
|42.2 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Extra flight but the length is too full on middle. It's been driven back to the bowler.
|42.3 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Superbly bowled. Turning away from the batsman outside off, Dimuth lunges to defend but is beaten.
|42.4 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, This time Shamsi fails to land his delivery. Karunaratne gets down on one knee and sweeps the full toss to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|42.5 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball on off, defended near the front pad by Dimuth.
|42.6 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Well flighted and full on middle, hit across the line but straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
|Keshav Maharaj is into the attack now, replacing Rabada.
|43.1 : K Maharaj to Dickwella, Flatter full ball on off, Dickwella defends it with firm hands towards the bowler.
|43.2 : K Maharaj to N Dickwella, Flighted and full on off, it's knocked down to long on for a run.
|43.3 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Nicely played. Tossed up and around off, Karunaratne paddles it down to fine leg for a couple.
|43.4 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Advances down the track to a full ball and pushes it out towards the cover fielder.
|43.5 : K Maharaj to D Karunaratne, Gives this one some extra air and lands it full outside off. Karunaratne drives it through covers and returns for the second run.
|43.6 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, And again. The length continues to be very full from Keshav and it's getting easily driven. Karunaratne finds the gap at covers and picks yet another couple of runs in this over.
|44.1 : T Shamsi to Dickwella, Flighted and full on middle, Dickwella stays back when he should have been forward and defends it off the outer half of the bat to covers.
|44.2 : T Shamsi to Dickwella, Sharp spin away from the batsman, Dickwella pushes at it and misses.
|44.3 : T Shamsi to Dickwella, Floated around off, it's been swept in front of square leg for a run.
|The groundsmen are making a move. It has turned gloomy now and maybe they are expecting some rain. Let's hope there is no interruption.
|44.4 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Turning square off the pitch. Karunaratne gets back to defend but is beaten.
|44.5 : T Shamsi to D Karunaratne, Very full and on off, driven down the ground to mid off.
|44.6 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Floated full on off, turning away, Dimuth tries to flick but gets a leading edge towards point.
|45.1 : K Maharaj to Dickwella, Flighted and full outside off, driven off the front foot to the cover fielder.
|45.2 : K Maharaj to Dickwella, Dickwella tries to be innovative. Receives a low full toss on off and he brings out the reverse sweep. Doesn't come from the middle of the bat but it still has enough to speed past Amla at first slip. By the time it has been retrieved in the deep, they take a couple of runs.
|45.3 : K Maharaj to Dickwella, Walks down to the pitch of the delivery and pushes it back to the bowler.
|45.4 : K Maharaj to Dickwella, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|45.5 : K Maharaj to Dickwella, Goes down on one knee and sweeps it with the spin to long leg for a run.
|45.6 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flatter and shorter on off, it's been punched off the back foot to mid-wicket. No run to end the over.
|46.1 : T Shamsi to Dickwella, Turning away from the batsman but the length is on the shorter side. Dickwella rocks back and slaps it through cover-point for a couple of runs.
|46.2 : T Shamsi to N Dickwella, OUT! This was always on the cards with the ball spinning away from the southpaw. Shamsi tosses it up nicely and lands it full around off. Dickwella gets half-forward to defend but it turns away to catch the outside edge. Amla makes no mistake at first slip and the 42-run association has been broken. Brilliant bowling by the chinaman, he has been on song with his line and length, which is so unlike a wrist spinner. For Niroshan, it's a case of yet another start not
|With that wicket, the heavens have opened up. The players are rushing off the field as it's raining heavily all of a sudden. The groundsmen charge in to the centre with the covers and in no time, they have covered the playing area. Will we have any more play in this session? Stay with us to find out.
|We are getting the confirmation that early TEA has been taken. The conditions though have brightened up in the middle. Having said that, some dark and angry looking clouds are still lurking around. Let's keep our fingers crossed for a prompt start after the break.
|Outstanding session for the touring team. It was a mixed-bag play in the morning where the honours were shared. Things completely changed though after the Lunch break. The South African bowlers found their rhythm and snapped three wickets in the first hour. Kagiso Rabada once again was in his elements and bowled with a lot of venom, resulting in the wickets of Mathews and Roshen. Tabraiz Shamsi bowled relentlessly from one end and was very impressive. Given the nature of the pitch, the Lankans w
|...DAY 1, THIRD SESSION...
|Update 1442 local - We're back. No rain we are hearing which is superb news. But the covers are still on and we can see some water on it. Won't be a prompt start, sadly. Stay with us for more updates.
|That was quick! The groundsmen have done a wonderful job in mopping up all the water on the covers. We are all set to get underway again. Dilruwan Perera has joined Dimuth Karunaratne in the middle. Tabraiz Shamsi to complete his over.
|Shout for an lbw! Up goes the finger and Perera has reviewed it. Looks out. Let's see...
|46.3 : Shamsi to Perera, MISSING LEG! Too much turn has saved Dilruwan. We all got tricked there. A loopy full ball landing just outside off and spinning back in to beat the forward defensive prod of Perera. It strikes him on the pads, they appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Dilruwan opts for the DRS and it finds the ball to be missing leg.
|46.4 : T Shamsi to Perera, Shortish and on middle, turning down, Perera fails to put bat on ball and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|46.5 : T Shamsi to Perera, Eases a full ball down to long on and crosses for a single.
|46.6 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, A touch short and around off, Karunaratne moves back and hits it against the spin through mid-wicket for a brace. End of a successful over.
|Vernon Philander is back on to bowl. One would have thought we might see spin from both ends for more time...
|47.1 : V Philander to Perera, OUT! My word - what was that from de Kock? Almost like a net session!
|0.0 : Rangana Herath is the new man in at number 9, replacing Dilruwan.
|47.2 : V Philander to Herath, Outside off, pretty wide, left alone.
|47.3 : V Philander to Herath, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|47.4 : V Philander to Herath, Full and around middle, watchfully defended.
|47.5 : V Philander to Herath, One more leave outside off.
|47.6 : V Philander to Herath, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|48.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler.
|48.2 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
|48.3 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Better shot. Waits for the ball to come, it is pretty much similar to the previous one and this time he gets it past backward point for a couple.
|48.4 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Very full, around off, watchfully blocked.
|48.5 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Full and down the leg side, swept fine for a couple.
|South Africa are spending extra time trying to dry the ball. The outfield has been ruled dry enough for play to carry on but clearly there is plenty of water on the field as can be seen from the Proteas' reaction...
|48.6 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, A touch short, pulled through mid-wicket for a brace again.
|49.1 : V Philander to R Herath, A tad short, on middle, Herath swivels and pulls it through square leg for a single. Gets off the mark.
|49.2 : V Philander to Karunaratne, Walks a couple of steps towards the pacer and then shoulders arms.
|49.3 : V Philander to Karunaratne, Full and straight, Karunaratne looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|49.4 : V Philander to Karunaratne, That looked stone dead. Only for some wood. This was pretty straight, Dimuth looked to flick this one but missed. Was hit flush on the pads and Philander started to go up in an appeal but then spotted the inside edge.
|49.5 : V Philander to Karunaratne, Three in a row. Vernon continues to probe around off, DK looked to defend but the ball straightened a touch and went off the inside edge through square leg. A run taken.
|49.6 : V Philander to Herath, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|50.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, FOUR! CLOUT! Very rarely does one use such words for Karunaratne. But he seems to have realized that the scoreboard is not moving and someone has got to do something about it - better be the set man. Full and on off, Dimuth gets down and mows it over mid-wicket for a boundary!
|50.2 : T Shamsi to D Karunaratne, Comes down the track and pushes it back to the bowler.
|Is that gone? De Kock seems confident. Herath seems to be in despair. Third umpire will give the decision on the status of the pair...
|50.3 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, OUT! Gone by more than a yard. Poor Herath. Dimuth came down the track and whipped it wide of mid on. The striker had come halfway down the track for the single. Herath meanwhile, was ball watching and started to run after he saw Dimuth halfway down. Now Karunaratne stopped but then continued to run. Herath started his locomotor but after Philander got to the ball. All the fielder had to do was pick up and throw to the keeper who did the rest. Herath put in a dive
|The captain is out to the middle now - Suranga Lakmal.
|50.4 : T Shamsi to Lakmal, Pitched on middle, Lakmal looked to defend but missed and was hit on the pads. Shamsi appealed but the umpire shook his head. The bowler and captain had a chat and perhaps there was a chat regarding the inside edge. Oh dear... replays do not detect any inside edge and Hawk Eye says that the BALL WILL HIT THE LEG STUMP!
|50.5 : T Shamsi to Lakmal, Full toss outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|50.6 : T Shamsi to Lakmal, Ball hits the batsman low on the pads. A strong appeal from the bowler and fielders. The umpire shows no interest in the appeal.
|51.1 : V Philander to Karunaratne, Full and around off, defended watchfully.
|51.2 : V Philander to Karunaratne, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|51.3 : V Philander to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.
|51.4 : V Philander to Karunaratne, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|51.5 : V Philander to Lakmal, On middle and leg, flicked away for a run.
|51.6 : V Philander to Karunaratne, Comes down the track and has a hack. The ball goes off the inside edge and goes towards fine leg. A single taken.
|52.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Outside off, played through point for a couple.
|52.2 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|52.3 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Moves to 98... pushes it towards mid on for a single.
|52.4 : T Shamsi to Lakmal, Tossed up generously around leg stump, Lakmal plays all around it as he looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
|52.5 : T Shamsi to Lakmal, Full and around off, Suranga looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge onto his left boot.
|52.6 : T Shamsi to S Lakmal, FOUR! Glorious shot! A full ball outside off, Lakmal leans and drives it wide of mid off for a boundary!
|53.1 : V Philander to Karunaratne, Full on middle, driven straight down the ground for a single. Moves to 99...
|53.2 : V Philander to Lakmal, Outside off, coming in a long way, Lakmal looks to flick but misses. The ball beats the inside edge and just shaves the off stump!
|53.3 : V Philander to Lakmal, Full and around off, watchfully blocked.
|53.4 : V Philander to Lakmal, Outside off, played through point for a single.
|Okay... 99 time...
|53.5 : V Philander to Karunaratne, CLOSE!!! Very straight, on middle and off, Dimuth looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. Could have so easily rolled onto the stumps.
|53.6 : V Philander to Karunaratne, Around off, solidly defended. Not throwing it away...
|54.1 : T Shamsi to Lakmal, THREE BYES. Forget the runs. Karunaratne is back on strike. Full and down the leg side, Lakmal looks to flick but misses. The ball spins from the rough, goes past the batsman and the keeper, eludes a lazy effort from Den Elgar at leg slip but still does not reach the ropes. Three runs taken.
|54.2 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, On middle, played straight to short mid-wicket.
|54.3 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, FOUR! 8th century for Karunaratne in Tests, his 4th 50-plus score in his last 5 innings batting first! Nice way to get it too. Comes down the track, takes the ball on the full and drives it straight down the ground for a boundary! The dressing room is standing tall and applauding. The two batsmen in the middle hug each other. Reason to smile, yes. But now, the Lankans need to think about getting some sort of a decent first innings score.
|54.4 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. A tad short, around off, spinning in, Karunaratne just helps it through square leg.
|54.5 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
|54.6 : T Shamsi to Lakmal, Full toss outside off, bashed towards mid off.
|Keshav Maharaj is back on... after a long time.
|55.1 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Outside off, Karunaratne reverse sweeps it behind point for a couple.
|55.2 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Works it through mid-wicket for a brace again.
|55.3 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, The batsman has nudged the ball fine down the leg side. One run added to the total.
|55.4 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|55.5 : K Maharaj to S Lakmal, The darter on middle, Lakmal looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|55.6 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, Tossed up around off, Lakmal gets a good stride and defends.
|56.1 : T Shamsi to D Karunaratne, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
|56.2 : T Shamsi to Lakmal, Full and outside off, Lakmal drives it straight down the ground. Keshav Maharaj gets across from mid off, slides but a year too early. Two runs taken.
|56.3 : T Shamsi to Lakmal, Tossed up on middle, Suranga looks to defend but misses and is hit on the pads.
|56.4 : T Shamsi to Lakmal, This one is down the leg side and the batsman leaves it alone.
|56.5 : T Shamsi to Lakmal, Dragged short, on middle, heaved towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|56.6 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Gets down, takes the ball on the full and gently paddles it through fine leg for a couple.
|57.1 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, Quicker one outside off, a touch short, Lakmal looks to cut but misses.
|57.2 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, Fuller, around off, watchfully defended.
|57.3 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, Plenty of turn. Maharaj gives this a lot of loop and revolutions on this one, lands it outside off, Suranga stays back to defend but the ball spins past the outside edge.
|57.4 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, Stays back and punches it towards cover.
|57.5 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, Almost through! Full and outside off, SL comes forward to defend but his bat hits his pad and the ball spins past the outside edge.
|57.6 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, Comes down a track a touch and pushes it towards mid on.
|Kagiso Rabada is back on. 9-1-35-3 so far. Shamsi was tiring...
|58.1 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|58.2 : K Rabada to D Karunaratne, A short ball, around off, angling away, Karunaratne pulls but mistimes it to short mid-wicket.
|58.3 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
|58.4 : K Rabada to S Lakmal, Stays back to punch it through the line. Attempts for the single and dives in an ugly manner to reach the other end. The fielder also had a shy at the bowler's end but failed to find the target.
|58.5 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
|58.6 : K Rabada to Lakmal, The batsman has driven it through mid on.
|DRINKS BREAK.
|59.1 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flighted and full on off, driven back to the bowler.
|59.2 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Advances down to the pitch of the delivery and knocks it down to long on for a run.
|59.3 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, Tossed up on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|59.4 : K Maharaj to S Lakmal, Full again, driven straight to mid off.
|59.5 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|59.6 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, Full again, watchfully blocked out.
|60.1 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, A short ball, on middle, pulled beautifully through mid-wicket for a single.
|60.2 : K Rabada to Lakmal, Down the leg side, Lakmal misses his flick and a leg bye is stolen.
|60.3 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover.
|60.4 : Rabada to Karunaratne, Excellent yorker on middle and off, Karunaratne digs it out towards cover.
|60.5 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, TOP EDGE, SAFE! A rare misjudgement from Dimuth. He looks to take on this short ball but plays it a bit early. Gets a top edge which goes high up in the air. Keshav Maharaj comes running across to his left from deep square leg, puts in a slide but the ball lands short. Two runs taken.
|60.6 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|61.1 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, A full toss, outside leg, flicked straight to square leg.
|61.2 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, FOUR BYES! Useful runs. Down the leg side, Lakmal misses his flick, the keeper behind is blinded and the ball beats both and races to the fine leg fence. This is now the highest partnership in the innings. Worth 47.
|61.3 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|61.4 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
|61.5 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|61.6 : K Maharaj to Lakmal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|62.1 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, A short ball, outside leg, Karunaratne looks to hook but the ball sails over the top edge.
|62.2 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Outside off, pushed through point for a single.
|62.3 : K Rabada to Lakmal, A bouncer now, on middle and off, Lakmal ducks.
|62.4 : K Rabada to Lakmal, OUT! That is a nasty delivery. A short ball, on middle and leg, Lakmal looks to tuck but the ball goes off his gloves and lobs straight up in the air. The Lankan skipper has no idea where the ball is but the people beside him have good idea. Quinton de Kock comes forward and takes the catch. Someone must have appealed because the umpire's finger went up. All I could see was only celebration. The 5-fer for Rabada still on. A useful stand of 48 has been broken.
|Lakshan Sandakan is the last man in. Can he hang around with Karunaratne to take the total to 250?
|62.5 : K Rabada to L Sandakan, Full and outside off, Sandakan pushes at it with an open-bat face and goes behind point. Two runs taken.
|62.6 : K Rabada to Sandakan, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 3 runs and a wicket from the over.
|Dale Steyn is back on.
|63.1 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, Karunaratne comes down the track and slashes hard but misses.
|63.2 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|63.3 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Outside off, a play and a miss from Dimuth.
|63.4 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Outside off, eased through point for a run.
|63.5 : D Steyn to Sandakan, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|63.6 : D Steyn to Sandakan, Full and down the leg side, clipped through square leg for a couple.
|64.1 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, A short ball around off, Karunaratne and swivels and looks to pull but gets a bottom edge through square leg.
|0.0 : Has he taken that? The soft signal is out. The fielder is Dean Elgar. The bowler is Kagiso Rabada. The third umpire is Nigel Llong. Seems to be a decent catch, but then I am not the umpire or a judge to give a verdict.
|64.2 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, 'I think after taking the catch, he has rolled the ball onto the grass' are the words of the third umpire. In plain words, DROPPED. Sensational effort though. A short ball outside off, Karunaratne jumps down the track and slaps it over point. The fielder comes charging in, takes the catch (as per my view) but is not too sure. The two umpires then have a chat with one another and refer it to the third umpire, signalling it out. Nigel has a longgggggggggggggggggggggg
|64.3 : K Rabada to Sandakan, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment.
|64.4 : Rabada to Sandakan, A yorker on middle, well dug out.
|64.5 : K Rabada to Sandakan, WIDE. A wayward bouncer, outside off, left alone.
|K Rabada to Sandakan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|64.6 : K Rabada to Sandakan, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman.
|65.1 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, On middle and off, a touch short, punched towards cover.
|65.2 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|65.3 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, On middle and leg, tucked through square leg for a single.
|65.4 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, A bouncer on middle, Sandakan ducks.
|65.5 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, FOUR! My word, this man can play in this gear as well? News to me. I thought he only participated in blockathons. Comes down the track, stays leg side of the ball, takes it on the half volley and crashes it through the covers for a boundary! The stand is worth 11 now.
|65.6 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Now he arches back and deftly upper cuts it over the vacant second slip to third man for a single. Moves to 130.
|66.1 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, NO BALL. Steyn oversteps and bowls a short ball, Karunaratne pulls it through square leg. Does not take the single.
|K Rabada to Karunaratne, A short ball again, pulled cleanly but straight to mid-wicket. No single taken again.
|66.2 : K Rabada to D Karunaratne, Another short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple this time.
|66.3 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Full and on middle, watchfully defended towards cover.
|66.4 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Backs away down the leg side, Rabada follows him, bowls it short and Dimuth has to duck to avoid getting hurt. Falls on his back side.
|66.5 : K Rabada to D Karunaratne, A short ball again, pulled towards long leg. No run taken.
|66.6 : K Rabada to Karunaratne, Comes down the track, Kagiso bowls it full and wide, DK has to reach out and manages to get it through cover for a run.
|Some cramp issues now for Karunaratne. He is resting on the ground while the physio tends to him. To be honest, South Africa will not mind it too much. Around 45 minutes left for the close of play and neither of Markram or Elgar would be keen to bat now.
|67.1 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket.
|67.2 : D Steyn to D Karunaratne, A short ball, pulled towards mid-wicket.
|67.3 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|67.4 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple.
|67.5 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, Karunaratne pushes it wide of mid off, sets off for a single but then changes his mind. Probably he should have taken that.
|67.6 : D Steyn to Karunaratne, FOUR! Off the top edge but South Africa will not mind. They wanted Sandakan on strike and they have that now. A short ball, around leg, Karunaratne swivels to pull but gets a top edge which sails over the keeper to the fence behind. The stand is now worth 22.
|Tabraiz Shamsi is back on. South Africa would be worried now...
|68.1 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, Down the leg side, spinning away, left alone.
|68.2 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|68.3 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
|68.4 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, The batsman failed to make contact and was hit low on the pads.
|68.5 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, The batsman has driven it through mid on.
|68.6 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, The ball strikes the batsman very low on the pads.
|Keshav Maharaj to bowl as well.
|69.1 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. An LBW appeal ensues but dies down pretty quickly. Impact was outside off.
|69.2 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Full again, flicked through mid-wicket. Dimuth starts to run but then changes his mind.
|69.3 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, This time he leans and flicks it through square leg for a single. Strange. Moves to 140.
|69.4 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Short and outside fof, spinning away, Sandakan looks to cut but is beaten by the turn.
|69.5 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
|69.6 : K Maharaj to L Sandakan, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on.
|70.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Bizarre from Karunaratne. First, he pushes the ball towards point and declines what would have been an easy single. Then, when Dean Elgar returns a wild throw at the non-striker's end which is not backed up, he takes the single.
|70.2 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, Full and outside off, Sandakan leans and plays a crisp-looking drive towards mid off.
|70.3 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, Down the leg side, Lakshan misses his flick and is hit on the pads.
|70.4 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
|70.5 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|Change of angle now... coming around the wicket.
|70.6 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, Full and around off, blocked towards mid on.
|71.1 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Outside off, punched towards cover.
|71.2 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, A full ball on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|71.3 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Outside off, Sandakan lunges to defend but misses.
|71.4 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|71.5 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Full and around off, watchfully blocked.
|71.6 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, The batsman fails to put bat on ball.
|72.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Full and around off, driven through mid off for a run.
|72.2 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, FOUR! Well, he is going for it now. Full and outside off, Sandakan gets down and slogs it over mid-wicket. There is a man in the deep, Dale Steyn, but he cannot get to the ball. The stand is worth 30 now!!!
|72.3 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, Full and outside off, very solid in defense is Sandakan.
|72.4 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, Full and outside off, Lakshan leans and drives it through the covers for a couple.
|72.5 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, This one is down the leg side and the batsman leaves it alone.
|72.6 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, Ball hits the batsman low on the pads.
|DRINKS BREAK...
|73.1 : K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Goes on the back foot and works it in front of square leg for a single.
|73.2 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Leans forward and defends it with the spin to the off side.
|73.3 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Moves his weight on the back leg and slaps a short ball through point for a couple. Showing more confidence now.
|73.4 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Lunges to defend but it spins away to beat the outside edge.
|73.5 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Quicker and flatter on middle, Sandakan tries to flick but gets a leading edge wide of the point fielder.
|73.6 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Flighted and full on off, blocked off the front foot to end the over.
|74.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, FOUR! CRACK! 2 short of a 150 now. A short ball, on middle, Karunaratne pulls it over mid-wicket and gets a boundary!
|74.2 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, Dimuth lofts it over cover and gets a single. The stand is worth 40 now.
|74.3 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, Full and around off, Sandakan looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
|74.4 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, This is dropped short now, Sandakan goes back and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|74.5 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, 150 UP FOR KARUNARATNE! At a stage when the Lankans were struggling to get to 200, this man has scored a 150 of his own. And rightly so, he has scored nearly 60 percent of the runs. Gets to the landmark by a gentle push towards mid off for a single.
|74.6 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, The batsman plays the slog sweep. They pick up a single.
|Well, if you are wondering why did the players have that extra Drinks Break, it is because the scheduled close of play is 1758 local. Plenty of time left.
|75.1 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|75.2 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|75.3 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|75.4 : K Maharaj to L Sandakan, NO BALL. Maharaj oversteps now, bowls it outside off, Sandakan drives it towards cover.
|K Maharaj to Sandakan, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails.
|75.5 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a couple. This is now the HIGHEST 10TH WICKET STAND FOR SRI LANKA VS SOUTH AFRICA in Tests.
|75.6 : K Maharaj to Sandakan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|76.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, Karunaratne backs away and lofts it over cover for a single.
|76.2 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, FOUR! CRASH! That is some way to bring up the FIRST 50-RUN STAND OF THE INNINGS! Full and outside off, Sandakan puts on his dancing shoes, gets to the pitch of the ball and clobbers it down the ground past mid off for a boundary! Moves to 20 from 47 balls. What a crucial knock.
|Mid on drops back while mid-wicket comes in...
|76.3 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, Comes down the track again and hits it straight but finds silly mid on.
|76.4 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads.
|76.5 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, Full and outside off, Lakshan swings it towards long on but the ball does not carry. Just a single.
|76.6 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Full and around middle, Dimuth tries the paddle but gets a top edge which goes over the keeper, eluding Hashim Amla from first slip. A single taken.
|Dean Elgar is asked to bowl now. Can he get that elusive wicket?
|77.1 : D Elgar to Karunaratne, Outside off, Karunaratne gets down and reverse sweeps it through backward point. Calls for two and gets them.
|77.2 : D Elgar to D Karunaratne, Short and outside off, cut away through the covers for a single.
|77.3 : D Elgar to Sandakan, FOUR! A long hop, Sandakan backs away and heaves it over mid-wicket for a boundary!
|77.4 : D Elgar to Sandakan, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|77.5 : D Elgar to Sandakan, A short ball outside off, Lakshan initially looks to cut initially but then lets it go.
|77.6 : D Elgar to Sandakan, Outside off, left alone.
|78.1 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, Karunaratne backs away and lofts it inside out over cover for a couple.
|Stumped? In? One more decision goes to the third umpire. Karunaratne is the batsman.
|78.2 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, SAFE. The keeper is indeed a little slow in knocking the bails off. Shamsi throws it miles outside off and Karunaratne, after coming down the track, sensing that he is beaten in flight, lets it go. He then tries to get back in his crease. De Kock collects, has to reach out for the ball and then whip the bails. It is referred upstairs and replays show that Karunaratne plonked his bat in but still managed to beat de Kock by a fraction of a second.
|78.3 : T Shamsi to Karunaratne, On middle and leg, flicked towards square leg for a single.
|78.4 : T Shamsi to Sandakan, OUT! Finally Sri Lanka have been bowled out. Shamsi does a repeat of what he did to Karunaratne a couple of balls ago. Sandakan jumps down the track, Shamsi throws it wide, the batsman has to reach out but misses. Easy stumping for QdK this time. SRI LANKA HAVE MANAGED 287.
|What a batting display. Miserable till Tea. Then amazing after Tea. The first 8 wickets added 176 while the last 2 have accumulated 111. Boy o boy, the rain break has worked wonders for the home side.
|After electing to bat, Sri Lanka did not quite make use of the conditions. There was nothing much on the pitch except a bit of turn and some bounce but the batsmen just losing their wickets. Dimuth Karunaratne was the only man fighting hard and had it not been for the strong hands from Lakmal and Sandakan, the Lankans might have well folded up under 200.
|What a knock from Dimuth Karunaratne. The fourth Sri Lankan batsman to carry his bat through a completed innings. He judged the pitch to perfection and more importantly, did not throw it away. His innings was studded with 14 hits to the fence, of which one sailed over.