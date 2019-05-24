|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the first day of the official warm up games before the start of the World Cup.
|Toss - Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to field first.
|Sri Lanka skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne says it's a green wicket and hence they are looking to bowl. On the tour to Scotland, Dimuth says before the World Cup they had an opportunity and he feels the boys are confident. Informs Lasith Malinga is not here and they are playing with 14 and looking to give chance to every player.
|South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis says they were looking to bat first anyway as in a warm-up game they wanted to play as much as they can. Informs Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn will take it easy today. Further tells that it's about mental and physical strength and they are looking to give opportunities to everyone.
|Pitch report - There is brownish covering of grass to hold the pitch. It's expected to have extra bounce and some initial movement too. Going to be challenging to bat first although it will settle down as the game progresses, feels Mark Ramprakash.
|Out come the players! The Sri Lankan players are in a huddle at the moment. Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla are the openers for South Africa. Suranga Lakmal to bowl first up with the first new ball.
|0.1 : S Lakmal to H Amla, Lakmal starts with a good length delivery on off. There is a slight away moment on the first ball. Amla defends it with a straight bat.
|0.2 : S Lakmal to H Amla, Good length ball on middle, Amla taps it towards mid on and gets a single.
|0.3 : S Lakmal to A Markram, Good solid defense from Markram first up. It is on off, Aiden defends it off his front foot and shouts a loud no.
|0.4 : S Lakmal to A Markram, Well played. Length ball on off, there is no moment on this one. Markram tucks it through mid-wicket and gets three runs as the fielder runs and gets the ball.
|0.5 : S Lakmal to H Amla, Good length ball on off, Amla defends it off his front foot.
|0.6 : S Lakmal to H Amla, Little bit of away swing to end the over. It is outside off, Amla lets it carry to the keeper.
|Nuwan Pradeep to bowl with the second new ball from the other end.
|1.1 : N Pradeep to A Markram, Starts with a good length ball outside off, Markram punches it to the man at cover.
|1.2 : N Pradeep to A Markram, Back of a length ball on off. The ball rises onto the batsman after pitching. Markram looks to defend but it goes off the outer half of his bat towards third man for a run.
|1.3 : N Pradeep to H Amla, Huge appeal for lbw turned down by the umpire. Length ball pitching outside off and it comes in sharply. Amla looks to defend but misses. The ball hits his pad over the knee roll. Pradeep goes up in appeal but the umpire is not interested. Height seemed to be an issue there. The replays later on show that the impact was 50-50 and it was heading over the stumps. Good decision.
|1.4 : N Pradeep to H Amla, Length ball on middle, Hashim blocks it.
|1.5 : N Pradeep to H Amla, On middle and leg, Hashim flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|1.6 : N Pradeep to H Amla, Length ball on the stumps to finish the over. Amla rocks onto his back foot and blocks it.
|2.1 : S Lakmal to A Markram, On off, Markram blocks it off his front foot.
|2.2 : S Lakmal to A Markram, Good shot. Length ball on off, AM strokes it beautifully through covers. The ball does not have the legs to go to the fence. Thisara runs behind it and pulls it back before the ropes. He trips on the cushion but he is fine. They get three as Kusal Mendis returns the ball in play.
|2.3 : S Lakmal to H Amla, On off, solidly defended by HA.
|2.4 : S Lakmal to H Amla, FOUR! What a shot! Good length ball on off, Amla comes down and milks it through mid off for a boundary. This was all about timing.
|2.5 : S Lakmal to H Amla, On the pads, Amla flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|2.6 : S Lakmal to H Amla, FOUR! Great way to finish off the over. Length ball outside off, Amla plays a textbook cover drive through covers for a boundary. 11 coming off this one!
|3.1 : N Pradeep to A Markram, Length ball on middle, Markram glances it to deep square leg for a couple.
|3.2 : N Pradeep to A Markram, Length ball on off, Markram taps it to mid off.
|3.3 : N Pradeep to A Markram, FOUR! Poor delivery asking to be hit. Full on the pads, Markram maintains his balance and whips it through square leg for a boundary.
|3.4 : N Pradeep to A Markram, Now calmly leaves the next ball outside off. There is hardly any swing on offer here. This might be the case throughout the tournament.
|3.5 : N Pradeep to A Markram, Length ball on off, Aiden blocks it off his front foot.
|The onfield umpire has gone upstairs to check for the run out! The batsman in question is Hashim Amla. His body language suggests that he is safe. Let's find out.
|3.6 : N Pradeep to A Markram, Not out and Four running runs! Outside off on a length, Markram drives it through covers. It is a long boundary on that side of the wicket. The fielder runs from the circle to get to the ball. He stops the ball from going to then fence but they run for the fourth one. The throw is at the bowler's end. Pradeep takes the bails off and puts in an appeal. Not a confident one though. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show, Amla was in quite comfortably.
|4.1 : S Lakmal to H Amla, Beaten! Outstanding delivery. On a good length around off and nipping away off the surface, Amla has a nervous push inside the line and misses. Could have left it alone.
|4.2 : S Lakmal to H Amla, This time a good length ball is angled into the batsman on off, Amla goes back and punches it square of the wicket on the off side for a brace.
|4.3 : S Lakmal to H Amla, Lakmal is bowling beautifully. Utilizing the conditions well. Smart line on this occasion. He angles in a length ball around off and gets it to shape away from there, Amla has no option but to play the line. Tries doing so but is beaten by the away movement.
|4.4 : S Lakmal to H Amla, FOUR! Lakmal attempts for the inswinger this time but the line turns out to be too straight. Amla nicely works it on the leg side and times his flick shot superbly in front of square leg for a boundary.
|4.5 : S Lakmal to H Amla, Terrific running, a good combination at the moment. Finding the fence and pinching quick runs as well. On and around off, a length ball, Amla drops it with soft hands towards cover-point and scampers across to the other end.
|4.6 : S Lakmal to A Markram, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it towards cover-point. 28 runs in the last 3 overs.
|5.1 : N Pradeep to H Amla, Misfield. Good length ball on off, Amla punches it towards cover. Thirimane there misfields which allows them to take two runs. Maybe the cold weather there was the reason he could not hold onto the ball.
|5.2 : N Pradeep to H Amla, Good length ball on off, Amla taps it back to the bowler.
|5.3 : N Pradeep to H Amla, On the pads, HA flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|5.4 : N Pradeep to H Amla, FOUR! No stopping that. Good length ball on off, Amla gets on his front foot and plays a classic cover drive through covers. The boundaries are big on that side but it does not matter as the ball still finds the ropes.
|5.5 : N Pradeep to H Amla, Bouncer on the leg side, Amla looks to pull but gets something on it. The keeper puts in a stifled appeal but the umpire is unmoved.
|5.6 : N Pradeep to H Amla, On middle, Hashim drives it to mid on to see off the over.
|6.1 : S Lakmal to A Markram, FOUR! Excellent shot from Markram. Full on off, Markram picks the length early and slashes his drive through covers for a boundary.
|6.2 : S Lakmal to A Markram, OUT! That's the first wicket of the day. Lakmal gets his length right. The ball moves away after hitting the deck. Markram is very static as his feet goes nowhere. He looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge. Kusal Perera behind the stumps takes an easy catch. Markram will be annoyed with himself. He was looking so good out in the middle but does not last long. The ploy to stick with Lakmal works for Sri Lanka.
|Skipper, Faf du Plessis is the new man in.
|6.3 : S Lakmal to du Plessis, Good length ball outside off. Very little swing on offer there. Faf calmly leaves it alone.
|6.4 : S Lakmal to du Plessis, Good length ball on off, du Plessis taps it to the man at point.
|6.5 : S Lakmal to du Plessis, On the pads, Faf looks glance it to fine leg but it goes off the pads and they take a leg bye. Sri Lanka players put in an stifled appeal but the umpire was not interested.
|6.6 : S Lakmal to H Amla, FOUR! He is finding his groove. Length ball on off, Amla slaps it through point for a boundary.
|7.1 : N Pradeep to du Plessis, On off, Faf blocks it off his front foot.
|7.2 : N Pradeep to du Plessis, Good length ball on off, Faf looks to defend but it goes off the inner half of his bat towards square leg for a couple.
|7.3 : N Pradeep to du Plessis, On off and on a length, du Plessis defends it with straight bat.
|7.4 : N Pradeep to du Plessis, Fuller on middle, Faf defends it towards mid on.
|7.5 : N Pradeep to du Plessis, Full on off, Faf drives it beautifully to cover.
|7.6 : N Pradeep to du Plessis, Full outside off, du Plessis gets on his front foot and blocks it.
|8.1 : S Lakmal to H Amla, Good length ball on off, Faf defends it towards point.
|8.2 : S Lakmal to du Plessis, Nice ball. Length ball outside off. It moves away after pitching. Du Plessis goes chasing after it but misses. The ball was not far away from the outside edge.
|8.3 : S Lakmal to du Plessis, On the stumps, Faf stamps his authority with a solid front foot defense.
|8.4 : S Lakmal to du Plessis, Extra bounce there. Pitching outside off, du Plessis looks to defend but gets surprised and beaten by the bounce on offer. It once again misses the outside edge.
|8.5 : S Lakmal to du Plessis, Length ball on off, du Plessis taps it to point.
|8.6 : S Lakmal to du Plessis, On the stumps, du Plessis comes down the track and looks to hit it on the off side but it goes off the inner half of his bat towards square leg and they get two.
|9.1 : N Pradeep to H Amla, Fuller on middle, Amla defends it off the front foot.
|9.2 : N Pradeep to H Amla, Good length ball on off, Amla runs it down to third man and gets a run.
|9.3 : N Pradeep to du Plessis, In the air but safe. Good length ball on off, du Plessis looks to drive and then push. He plays an uppish push but it falls short of the man at cover. He is not looking at his best here.
|9.4 : N Pradeep to du Plessis, FOUR! This will give the skipper a lot of confidence. Shorter on the body, du Plessis hooks it over fine leg for a boundary.
|9.5 : N Pradeep to du Plessis, Now follows it up with a single down to third man.
|9.6 : N Pradeep to H Amla, Good length ball on off stump, Hashim strokes it to point. South Africa are 63/1 at the end of Powerplay 1.
|Powerplay 2 time. The field can relax a bit with one extra fielder allowed outside the circle till the 40th over. With 5 fielders available now for Dimuth Karunaratne, he can try out some different bowling plans.
|10.1 : T Perera to du Plessis, Starts with a full length delivery on off, du Plessis drives it to the man at cover.
|10.2 : T Perera to du Plessis, Length ball outside off, du Plessis shoulders arms to it.
|10.3 : T Perera to du Plessis, Good length ball on middle, du Plessis plays it to the man at point.
|10.4 : T Perera to du Plessis, Length ball on off, du Plessis looks to cut but gets an inside edge. The ball hits his boot and then goes towards point. Amla wanted a single but Faf grunts a loud no.
|10.5 : T Perera to du Plessis, Length ball outside off, Faf slaps it towards point and gets one.
|10.6 : T Perera to H Amla, Amla will keep the strike. On off, Amla taps it down to third man for a single.
|Isuru Udana is introduced into the attack. If there is one Sri Lankan player that has made his name in the recent past, it's him. Not only with the ball but he has shown some exemplary hitting ability with the ball too. The Islanders have found an all-rounder out of nowhere in Udana.
|11.1 : I Udana to H Amla, FOUR! Not the way Udana would have wanted to start. He serves a full ball on off first up. It is in Amla's slot. He thrashes his drive through covers for a boundary. Timed the ball to perfection.
|11.2 : I Udana to H Amla, Corrects his length and pulls it back. Amla looks to cut but gets a bottom edge which goes to the keeper.
|11.3 : I Udana to H Amla, Length is the same again this time outside off. Hashim guides it to third man and takes a single.
|11.4 : I Udana to du Plessis, Good length ball outside off, du Plessis cuts it towards point for a couple.
|11.5 : I Udana to du Plessis, On off, du Plessis taps it wide of mid on and gets to the other end.
|11.6 : I Udana to H Amla, Single to finish the over. Udana bowls it outside off, Amla taps it to his favourite region, the third man region, and keeps the strike with one.
|12.1 : T Perera to H Amla, Huge appeal but the umpire is not interested. Good length ball pitching on off and middle, Amla moves across to his off stump and looks to glance it down to fine leg. The ball goes to the keeper and he puts in an appeal but the umire shakes his head.
|12.2 : T Perera to H Amla, Excellent shot but straight to the man at point. Length ball outside off, Hashim cuts it hard but straight to the fielder.
|12.3 : T Perera to H Amla, On the stumps, Amla defends it off the back foot.
|12.4 : T Perera to H Amla, Good length ball outside off, Amla looks to drive but misses.
|12.5 : T Perera to H Amla, Back of a length ball on off, Hashim gets on his back foot and defends it.
|12.6 : T Perera to H Amla, Full outside off, Amla looks to drive but it goes past his outside edge. Good over from Thisara.
|13.1 : I Udana to du Plessis, Starts with a good length ball on middle and off, some extra bounce again, du Plessis sticks back to play it through the line but it takes the under edge and rolls back to the bowler.
|13.2 : I Udana to du Plessis, A length ball on off, angling away from the batsman, du Plessis taps it down on the off side. Initially tries to run but it's not available.
|13.3 : I Udana to du Plessis, Change of pace this time. A loopy full ball dipping in around off, du Plessis picks it early and drives it through covers for a couple of runs.
|13.4 : I Udana to du Plessis, Slower in pace again, a touch short and around off, du Plessis plays it down with gentle hands to backward point.
|13.5 : I Udana to du Plessis, A good length ball outside off, once again angling away from the right-hander, Faf strides forward and strokes it through covers for another brace.
|13.6 : I Udana to du Plessis, Seeing the batsman giving a charge, Udana shortens his length and keeps it on middle and leg. Du Plessis adjusts well and turns it behind square leg for a run.
|14.1 : T Perera to du Plessis, Good length ball on off, du Plessis taps it to point and gets a run.
|14.2 : T Perera to H Amla, FOUR! Good length ball on off, Amla comes down and then smashes it through covers for a boundary.
|14.3 : T Perera to H Amla, Now takes a single. Sensible batting. Outside off on a length, Amla dabs it down to third man for a run.
|14.4 : T Perera to du Plessis, Length ball outside off, Faf punches it to cover for a run.
|14.5 : T Perera to H Amla, On off and middle, Amla shuffles across and flicks it to get to the other end.
|14.6 : T Perera to du Plessis, 11 runs off the over. On middle and off, Faf pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and takes three.
|15.1 : I Udana to du Plessis, Outside off, du Plessis plays it straight to point.
|15.2 : I Udana to du Plessis, Good length ball on off, Faf dabs it to backward point and looks for a run but does not get it.
|15.3 : I Udana to du Plessis, Length ball on middle, du Plessis defends it off his front foot.
|15.4 : I Udana to du Plessis, Slower delivery on off, du Plessis drags it to fine leg for a run.
|15.5 : I Udana to H Amla, On off, Amla runs it down to third man for one.
|15.6 : I Udana to du Plessis, Good length ball on off, Faf comes down the track and drives it towards mid off for a single.
|16.1 : T Perera to du Plessis, SIX! First one of the day! Excellent use of the feet there. Good length ball on middle and leg, du Plessis comes down the track and heaves it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|16.2 : T Perera to du Plessis, FOUR! Unlucky for the bowler. Perera bangs it in short as du Plessis was once again coming down the track, Faf looks to pull it but it goes off the edge towards third man for a boundary.
|16.3 : T Perera to du Plessis, Now follows it up with a single down the leg side.
|16.4 : T Perera to H Amla, On the pads, Amla glances it to fin e leg for a run.
|16.5 : T Perera to du Plessis, Outside off, du Plessis punches it to cover.
|16.6 : T Perera to du Plessis, This time punches it wide of cover and keeps the strike.
|Drinks break. South Africa are going strong. It's a welcome sight for them to see Hashim Amla finding some form. They would love if he gets a century under his belt before the mega event. The South African skipper looked a bit scratchy initially but has settled down now and together the batting pair is going smoothly. The Lankan bowling hasn't impressed much. Their bowling with the new balls was decent but after that it has dipped. Let's see how their spinners perform in the middle overs.
|17.1 : I Udana to du Plessis, Back of a length delivery outside off, du Plessis punches it off his back foot to covers.
|17.2 : I Udana to du Plessis, EDGY FOUR! Width on offer outside off, it's short in length, du Plessis throws his bat at it and the ball flies off the outside edge through the vacant first slip region for a boundary.
|17.3 : I Udana to du Plessis, Tries to run it down to third man but fails to middle it properly. The keeper gets across to his right to pick up the ball.
|17.4 : I Udana to du Plessis, Good length ball on off, Faf strokes it wide of cover and gets one. The fielder there slips while collecting the ball. Avishka Fernando was the man.
|Avishka Fernando has hurt himself here. He is wincing in pain. He has twisted his right ankle. The physios are out in the middle. Oh dear! Not a good sign this. The stretcher is coming on to take him off the field. Let's hope he is fine and there is no major damage done. It will be heartbreaking for the young man days before the World Cup.
|17.5 : I Udana to H Amla, Good length ball on off, Amla taps it down to third man for a single.
|17.6 : I Udana to du Plessis, Length ball on off, du Plessis strokes it to long off and keeps the strike with a single.
|First sign of spin. Jeevan Mendis is introduced into the attack.
|18.1 : J Mendis to du Plessis, Starts with a flatter ball on middle and leg, du Plesiss strokes it to long on for a run.
|18.2 : J Mendis to H Amla, On the pads, Amla flicks it to mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|18.3 : J Mendis to du Plessis, Faf has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|18.4 : J Mendis to H Amla, Tossed up on off, Amla drives it straight to cover.
|18.5 : J Mendis to H Amla, On the pads, Amla flicks it but finds short fine leg.
|18.6 : J Mendis to H Amla, Fifty for Hashim Amla. He did not start off in the best of fashion but has managed to find the groove. He gets there with a single down to long off. South Africa will be boosted by this. They will hope that he can replicate this during the main event.
|Bowling change. Spin from both ends now. Jeffrey Vandersay to operate now with a slip in place.
|19.1 : J Vandersay to H Amla, FOUR! Greets the spinner with a lofted inside-out shot over covers for a boundary. Nicely executed.
|19.2 : J Vandersay to H Amla, Tickles it off his pads to the leg side but finds the fielder.
|19.3 : J Vandersay to H Amla, Flighted full ball on off, driven through covers for a couple of runs.
|19.4 : J Vandersay to H Amla, FOUR! This time finds the fence. Full and flighted outside off, Amla presses forward and drives it delightfully through extra cover for a boundary.
|19.5 : J Vandersay to H Amla, A googly this time, around off and turning in, Amla defends it back off his front foot.
|19.6 : J Vandersay to H Amla, Too full and outside off, forced past the diving cover fielder for one. 12 from Vandersay's first over. The spinners have gone for 16 in the first two balls.
|20.1 : J Mendis to du Plessis, Quicker one, full and on middle, knocked down to mid on.
|20.2 : J Mendis to du Plessis, FOUR! Dismissed! As soon as Jeevan drops it short on off, Faf du Plessis quickly gets back and pulls it powerfully over mid-wicket.
|20.3 : J Mendis to du Plessis, FOUR! Fifty for Faf du Plessis as well! He gives the charge to the bowler this time and whips it wide of long on. The fielder in the deep runs across to his right, trying to pull it back but fumbles and allows it through.
|20.4 : J Mendis to du Plessis, Fires in a quicker on on middle, Faf sweeps it behind square leg for three runs.
|20.5 : J Mendis to H Amla, Amla has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|20.6 : J Mendis to H Amla, Leans forward to push it through the line, connects well with the turn but finds the cover fielder. 23 runs in the last two overs. Going smoothly, South Africa.
|Change of keeper. Kusal Mendis to keep the wickets now as Perera goes off the field.
|21.1 : J Vandersay to du Plessis, FOUR! Boundaries continue to come! Short in length and around leg, du Plessis rocks back to make room and powers it over mid-wicket.
|21.2 : J Vandersay to du Plessis, SIX! Goes even better this time. Vandersay over-corrects his length to go very full and around off, Faf kneels down and smokes it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|21.3 : J Vandersay to du Plessis, Turns it off his pads to the leg side but finds square leg.
|21.4 : J Vandersay to du Plessis, Shortish and sliding down, helped past square leg for a run.
|21.5 : J Vandersay to H Amla, Flighted and full outside off, it's driven through covers for a single.
|21.6 : J Vandersay to du Plessis, SIX! Dispatched! A couple of rows back at wide long off. Poor bowling by the leggie. Overpitches it outside off, du Plessis stretches his arms and muscles it with the spin over the rope. 18 from the over, 41 in the last three.
|Dhananjaya de Silva is into the attack now.
|22.1 : de Silva to H Amla, Starts with a tossed up ball on off, Amla looks to reverse sweep and gets a feather on it onto his pad. The ball goes to point and they take a run.
|22.2 : de Silva to du Plessis, Shorter around off, du Plessis hits it to the man at mid-wicket.
|22.3 : de Silva to du Plessis, On the pads, du Plessis flicks it to short fine leg.
|22.4 : de Silva to du Plessis, Floated on middle, Faf strokes it to long on and gets to the other end.
|22.5 : de Silva to H Amla, Flighted on off, Amla nudges it towards sweeper cover for one.
|22.6 : de Silva to du Plessis, Faf makes room and moves outside the leg stump. De Silva follows him, Faf flicks it to mid-wicket and gets a single to keep the strike.
|Change of ends for Jeevan Mendis.
|23.1 : J Mendis to du Plessis, FOUR! Tossed up on middle, du Plessis continues his aggressive approach and smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|23.2 : J Mendis to du Plessis, Side arm outside off, du Plessis strokes it wide of sweeper cover for a couple.
|23.3 : J Mendis to du Plessis, SIX! Swept and swept away. Floated outside off, du Plessis sweeps it with the spin over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|23.4 : J Mendis to du Plessis, On the pads, du Plessis whips it to the on side for a run.
|23.5 : J Mendis to H Amla, OUT! Beauty of a delivery! Mendis bowls it slower through the air and slips in a googly. It is pitched on middle, Amla looks to drive but it goes between the gates of pad and bat. The ball takes off the leg pole and Amla's innings comes to an end.
|Rassie van der Dussen walks in next. He averages 88.25 in 8 innings so far and has a promising start to his career. A slip in place for him...
|23.6 : J Mendis to van der Dussen, Floats it on middle and off, Rassie drives it straight back to the bowler.
|24.1 : de Silva to du Plessis, Flatter and shorter outside off, du Plessis punches it to the off side but finds the cover fielder.
|24.2 : de Silva to du Plessis, OUT! Now, Du Plessis departs! He wanted to race away to his hundred but mistimed his shot on this occasion. Dhananjaya does well here to give some flight in spite of the batsman looking to attack him. He slows this one in the air and gets it to dip in around off, du Plessis shimmies down the track with the intention to clear mid-wicket but swings his bat a bit early. It flies straight down the ground off the bottom half of his bat and two players converge in the dee
|Who will walk in next? It's David Miller. He had a disappointing Indian T20 League and would take this match as an opportunity to find his form. Plenty of overs remaining.
|24.3 : de Silva to van der Dussen, Rassie has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|24.4 : de Silva to van der Dussen, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|24.5 : de Silva to van der Dussen, Appeal for a stumping! Lovely delivery. A leggie around off and turning away slightly, Rassie stretches well forward to play at it but misses. Kusal Mendis collects the ball and breaks the stumps (bails didn't light) before appealing. It's taken upstairs but the replays find that Rassie has dragged his back foot inside the crease just in time.
|24.6 : de Silva to van der Dussen, Forces it down to long on and keeps strike with himself.
|25.1 : J Mendis to van der Dussen, Tossed up on middle, Rassie drives tit to the right of the bowler. Mendis dives to his right and stops the ball.
|25.2 : J Mendis to van der Dussen, FOUR! Poor from Jeevan Mendis. He bowls it on the pads, Rassie pulls it away through fine leg for a boundary.
|25.3 : J Mendis to van der Dussen, On the stumps, Rassie blocks it.
|25.4 : J Mendis to van der Dussen, Flighted on middle, van der Dussen defends it of his front foot.
|25.5 : J Mendis to van der Dussen, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|25.6 : J Mendis to van der Dussen, On the stumps, Rassie van der Dussen solidly blocks it to see off the over.
|Thisara Perera is back on.
|26.1 : T Perera to D Miller, Fuller on off, Miller defends it off his front foot.
|26.2 : T Perera to D Miller, Full on middle, Miller flicks it to square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
|26.3 : T Perera to van der Dussen, On off, van der Dussen drives it to sweeper cover for one.
|26.4 : T Perera to D Miller, Nice solid sound off the bat. Full on off, Miller blocks it with authority.
|26.5 : T Perera to D Miller, Good length ball on off, David taps it back to the bowler.
|26.6 : T Perera to D Miller, Full ball around off, Miller drives it to the man at mid off.
|27.1 : J Mendis to van der Dussen, SIX! Excellent use of the feet there. Van der Dussen gets to the pitch of this tossed up ball on off and whacks it over long off for a maximum.
|27.2 : J Mendis to van der Dussen, Flatter on off, Rassie strokes it to cover for a run.
|27.3 : J Mendis to D Miller, On the pads, Miller flicks it to the on side and gets to the other end.
|27.4 : J Mendis to van der Dussen, FOUR! Once again brilliant use of the feet here from Rassie. Jeevan tosses it up on middle, van der Dussen comes down the track and this time slashes it along the ground through mid on for a boundary.
|27.5 : J Mendis to van der Dussen, Now calmly blocks it off the front foot.
|27.6 : J Mendis to van der Dussen, On the pads, Rassie flicks it to mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
|28.1 : T Perera to van der Dussen, Good length ball on the fourth stump line, van der Dussen strokes it to sweeper cover for one.
|28.2 : T Perera to D Miller, Length ball outside off, Miller lets it carry to the keeper.
|28.3 : T Perera to D Miller, Good length ball outside off, Miller drives it wide of point. The fielder in the circle dives to his left and gets a hand to it. He cannot stop it cleanly so they get a run.
|28.4 : T Perera to van der Dussen, Short ball on the body, Rassie ducks under it.
|28.5 : T Perera to van der Dussen, Length ball outside off, van der Dussen nudges it to the man at deep at cover and gets a one.
|28.6 : T Perera to D Miller, Full on off, Miller taps it back to the bowler.
|Isuru Udana is back.
|29.1 : I Udana to van der Dussen, Good length ball on off, Rassie blocks it off the front foot.
|29.2 : I Udana to van der Dussen, Around off, RvdD pushes it wide of cover and gets one.
|29.3 : I Udana to D Miller, Length ball on off, Miller defends it towards cover.
|29.4 : I Udana to D Miller, Back of a length ball outside off, Miller attempts a half-hearted cut but misses.
|29.5 : I Udana to D Miller, Fuller outside off, Miller hits it towards mid-wicket off the inner half of his bat for one. 200 up for South Africa.
|29.6 : I Udana to van der Dussen, Good ball. Full ball outside off. It goes with the angle, Rassie looks to defend it but gets beaten.
|Dhananjaya de Silva is back into the attack.
|30.1 : de Silva to D Miller, Floated on off, Miller strokes it to mid-wicket.
|30.2 : de Silva to D Miller, On the pads, Miller glances it to square leg and gets a run.
|30.3 : de Silva to van der Dussen, Shorter and spinning into the batsman, van der Dussen punches it to cover.
|30.4 : de Silva to van der Dussen, FOUR! Nice paddle. Floated full on middle and leg, van der Dussen paddles it over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
|30.5 : de Silva to van der Dussen, FOUR! Two in two. Once again the paddle shot. It is short outside off, Rassie paddles it over the keeper's head for yet another boundary.
|30.6 : de Silva to van der Dussen, Ends the over with a single down to long on for one.
|31.1 : I Udana to van der Dussen, Good length ball on the stumps, Rassie blocks it off the back foot.
|31.2 : I Udana to van der Dussen, Nice ball. It pitches on off and nips back in sharply. Van der Dussen looks to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads.
|31.3 : I Udana to van der Dussen, Good length ball on off and leg, Rassie defends it with soft hands to the on side for a run.
|31.4 : I Udana to D Miller, OUT! Very good catch from the Sri Lankan skipper. Back of a length ball on off, Miller comes down the track and pulls it hard but close to the man at mid-wicket. Skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne dives to his left and takes a very good catch. He is up and happy and why wouldn't he be.
|JP Duminy walks out to bat next.
|31.5 : I Udana to JP Duminy, Full on off, Duminy starts off with a solid front foot defense.
|31.6 : I Udana to JP Duminy, Good length ball outside off, JP lets it go to the keeper.
|32.1 : de Silva to van der Dussen, Flatter and shorter on off, punched down from the back foot to long on for a run.
|32.2 : de Silva to JP Duminy, Skidding back into the batsman from middle, Duminy moves back and eases it down to long on for a run.
|32.3 : de Silva to van der Dussen, An off spinner on the shorter side outside off, Rassie quickly goes on the back foot and smashes it through covers for a boundary.
|32.4 : de Silva to van der Dussen, The length is very full this time, around off, van der Dussen drills it down the ground to long on for one.
|32.5 : de Silva to JP Duminy, Quicker and fuller on off, Duminy leans forward and defends it near his front pad.
|32.6 : de Silva to JP Duminy, Edgy! Flatter and shorter on off, too close to cut but JP still tries. It takes the inside edge and runs past the stumps to fine leg. The batsmen take a couple of runs.
|33.1 : I Udana to van der Dussen, Good length ball on off, Rassie defends it to the man at cover.
|33.2 : I Udana to van der Dussen, Slower delivery on the pads, Rassie tucks it to mid on.
|33.3 : I Udana to van der Dussen, Length ball on off, van der Dussen plays it to cover and gets a single.
|33.4 : I Udana to JP Duminy, Length ball outside off, Duminy taps it towards backward point and takes a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. There is no one backing up which allows them to take one more. Lazy from Sri Lanka in the field.
|33.5 : I Udana to JP Duminy, Bouncer on the body, Duminy ducks under it.
|33.6 : I Udana to JP Duminy, Length ball outside off, JP looks to slash at it but misses.
|34.1 : de Silva to van der Dussen, Shorter on off, Van der Dussen strokes it to long on and gets to the other end.
|34.2 : de Silva to JP Duminy, Floated on off, JP blocks it.
|34.3 : de Silva to JP Duminy, Tossed up on off, Duminy drives it to the right of the bowler. He dives and stiops the ball.
|34.4 : de Silva to JP Duminy, Flighted on off, Duminy milks it to long off and gives Rassie the strike.
|34.5 : de Silva to van der Dussen, Short on off, van der Dussen cuts it to the man at point.
|34.6 : de Silva to van der Dussen, Tossed up on the stumps, van der Dussen keeps it out off his front foot.
|Nuwan Pradeep returns into the attack.
|35.1 : N Pradeep to JP Duminy, On the pads, Duminy flicks it to square leg and gets to the other end.
|35.2 : N Pradeep to van der Dussen, On the body, Rassie comes down and tucks it to square leg for another run.
|35.3 : N Pradeep to JP Duminy, Slightly shorter on off, Duminy defends it to point and shouts a loud no to his partner.
|35.4 : N Pradeep to JP Duminy, Length ball on off, Miller taps it down to third man for a run.
|35.5 : N Pradeep to van der Dussen, OUT! Brilliant catch! Dhananjaya de Silva has taken a wonderful catch here. Pradeep bends his back and bangs one in short. We have seen very few of those this innings. Van der Dussen plays an instinctive pull shot but does not get the timing on it. The ball goes towards deep mid-wicket. For a moment it looked like it will fall short but de Silva comes running in from the deep and takes a great catch diving forward.
|The new man in is Andile Phehlukwayo.
|35.6 : N Pradeep to A Phehlukwayo, Yorker on middle, Andile looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge which goes onto hit the back pad. The Lankan players got excited there and they were close from getting one more wicket.
|36.1 : de Silva to JP Duminy, On the pads, Duminy flicks it to the on side and gets a run.
|36.2 : de Silva to A Phehlukwayo, Short on off, Phehlukwayo punches it straight to the man at cover.
|36.3 : de Silva to A Phehlukwayo, Phehlukwayo is off the mark. Short outside off, Andile punches it to sweeper cover and gets one.
|36.4 : de Silva to JP Duminy, Floats it on the stumps, Duminy defends it off his front foot.
|36.5 : de Silva to JP Duminy, On the pads, JP flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|36.6 : de Silva to JP Duminy, This time flicks it to the right of the man there and gets a single to finish the over.
|37.1 : N Pradeep to JP Duminy, Short in length and on middle, Duminy stands back inside the crease and pulls it through square leg for a run.
|37.2 : N Pradeep to A Phehlukwayo, Edgy but safe! A length ball in the line of the stumps, Andile tries to keep it out with a straight bat but it takes the inner half and bounces over the stumps.
|37.3 : N Pradeep to A Phehlukwayo, Shortish and on middle, pulled across the line but straight to mid-wicket.
|37.4 : N Pradeep to A Phehlukwayo, Good length ball on middle and leg, Phehlukwayo turns it off his hips through square leg and picks up a brace.
|37.5 : N Pradeep to A Phehlukwayo, FOUR! Boom! Pradeep digs in another shorter ball on off, Phehlukwayo this time takes the challenge to pull it and dismisses it in front of square leg for a cracking boundary.
|37.6 : N Pradeep to A Phehlukwayo, Good follow-up delivery to finish the over. A yorker on middle, Andile keeps his eyes on the ball and digs it out on the off side.
|38.1 : de Silva to JP Duminy, Outside leg, Duminy was moving away and looking to heave it on the leg side. He misses and the ball hits him on his pad.
|38.2 : de Silva to JP Duminy, On the stumps, Duminy blocks it.
|38.3 : de Silva to JP Duminy, JP has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|38.4 : de Silva to JP Duminy, FOUR! Bad delivery this. Short and on the pads, Duminy says thank you very much and pulls it through fine leg for a boundary.
|38.5 : de Silva to JP Duminy, On the pads once again, this time Duminy flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a run.
|38.6 : de Silva to A Phehlukwayo, Floated on the stumps, Andile defends it off his front foot.
|Suranga Lakmal is back into the attack.
|39.1 : S Lakmal to JP Duminy, On middle and off, Miller tucks it to mid-wicket and gets a run.
|39.2 : S Lakmal to A Phehlukwayo, Length ball coming in with the angle. Phehlukwayo looks to cut it but gets an inside edge. He almost chopped it on but it goes past the stumps to the right of the keeper allowing them to take a run.
|39.3 : S Lakmal to JP Duminy, On the pads, Duminy flicks it to the on side for a run.
|39.4 : S Lakmal to A Phehlukwayo, Full on middle and off, Phehlukwayo nudges it to mid on.
|39.5 : S Lakmal to A Phehlukwayo, Charges down the track and whacks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|39.6 : S Lakmal to A Phehlukwayo, Slower delivery on a length, Andile pulls it to deep square leg for a run.
|Powerplay 3 is signalled! Now, a maximum of five fielders can be put outside the circle. Sri Lanka have done well in the last ten overs to pull things back by conceding only 49 runs and taking two wickets. Let's see how they finish in the last 10.
|40.1 : de Silva to A Phehlukwayo, FOUR! De Silva tosses it up on middle and leg, Phehlukwayo makes his intentions clear straightaway. He comes down the track and whacks it over mid on for a boundary.
|40.2 : de Silva to A Phehlukwayo, Short on middle and leg, Anidle looks to cut but gets an inside edge onto his pad.
|40.3 : de Silva to A Phehlukwayo, On the pads, Phehlukwayo flicks it to fine leg and gets a run.
|40.4 : de Silva to JP Duminy, Short on off, Duminy cuts it to point. The fielder stops the ball from going to the fence and they get three runs.
|40.5 : de Silva to A Phehlukwayo, On middle and leg, Phehlukwayo glances it down the leg side for a run.
|40.6 : de Silva to JP Duminy, Flatter on the pads, Duminy flicks it to mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
|41.1 : S Lakmal to JP Duminy, OUT! Strangled down the leg side. Lakmal speeds in from 'round the wicket and angles in a short ball down the leg side. Duminy tries his best to pull but it takes his gloves and settles into the gloves of Kusal Mendis. The appeal goes up just for the formality and the umpire raises his finger immediately. JP's scratchy knock comes to an end.
|0.0 : Dwaine Pretorius is the new man in.
|41.2 : S Lakmal to D Pretorius, Goes on the back foot and punches it square of the wicket on the off side for a run.
|41.3 : S Lakmal to A Phehlukwayo, Lands it on a length around off, it's defended off the back foot to the off side.
|41.4 : S Lakmal to A Phehlukwayo, Another short ball catches the batsman in a precarious situation. It's well-directed and Phehlukwayo tries his best to pull. But it keeps on rising onto his bat and takes the top edge. The ball flies to the right of the keeper and Kusal Mendis collects it with one hand after taking the keeping gloves off. No run taken.
|41.5 : S Lakmal to A Phehlukwayo, Tries to defend the length ball angled into him but it takes the inside edge and rolls in the gap on the leg side for a run.
|41.6 : S Lakmal to D Pretorius, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. Excellent over by Suranga, just two runs and a wicket from it.
|Isuru Udana is back into the attack.
|42.1 : I Udana to A Phehlukwayo, Lands it short and around off, Andile plays a mistimed punch shot in the gap at covers for a run.
|42.2 : I Udana to D Pretorius, Fuller on off, Pretorius looks to play it on the off side but it goes to square leg off the inner half of his bat for a single.
|42.3 : I Udana to A Phehlukwayo, Slower delivery outside off, Andile looks to cut but misses.
|42.4 : I Udana to A Phehlukwayo, Full on off, Phehlukwayo throws his bat at it and edges it down to third man for a single.
|42.5 : I Udana to D Pretorius, Good length ball on middle, Pretorius taps it back towards the bowler.
|42.6 : I Udana to D Pretorius, Full on middle, Dwaine plays it back to the bowler. 5 runs in the last two overs, quiet going at the death.
|43.1 : S Lakmal to A Phehlukwayo, FOUR! Full on the pads, Phehlukwayo picks it up beautifully and whips it over square leg. The boundaries are big on that side of the ground so it goes over the ropes on a bounce for a boundary.
|43.2 : S Lakmal to A Phehlukwayo, On the pads, this time Andile flicks it to square leg for one.
|43.3 : S Lakmal to D Pretorius, Good length ball on off, DP slashes it to sweeper cover for one.
|43.4 : S Lakmal to A Phehlukwayo, Phehlukwayo moves away to the leg side, Lakmal follows him and bowls it full on the body. Andile plays it to mid-wicket for a single.
|43.5 : S Lakmal to D Pretorius, Back of a length ball on middle and off, Dwaine flat-bats it to long off and rotates the strike.
|43.6 : S Lakmal to A Phehlukwayo, Corker of a yorker. It is on middle and leg, Andile defends it and the ball goes just over the stumps.
|44.1 : I Udana to D Pretorius, Good length ball on middle, Dwaine taps it towards point and gets to the other end.
|44.2 : I Udana to A Phehlukwayo, Full outside off. It is on the fifth stump line. Smart bowling this making Phehlukwayo go after it. He cannot get there and misses.
|44.3 : I Udana to A Phehlukwayo, Brilliant change of pace. It is outside off, Andile does not pick up the change of pace. He swings his bat at it but misses.
|44.4 : I Udana to A Phehlukwayo, Fuller on middle and leg, Phehlukwayo strokes it to long on for a run.
|44.5 : I Udana to D Pretorius, Good length ball on off, Pretorius smashes it to long off for one.
|44.6 : I Udana to A Phehlukwayo, Full outside off, Phehlukwayo looks to hit it but manages to hit it to the right of the bowler. Excellent death bowling by Isuru.
|Nuwan Pradeep is back on.
|45.1 : N Pradeep to D Pretorius, Good length ball on off, DP plays it wide of point and gets a couple.
|45.2 : N Pradeep to D Pretorius, Low full toss on middle, Pretorius plays it to long on for a single.
|45.3 : N Pradeep to A Phehlukwayo, SIX! Full on middle, it is in the slot for Phehlukwayo. He smokes it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
|45.4 : N Pradeep to A Phehlukwayo, Back of a length ball, AP pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|45.5 : N Pradeep to A Phehlukwayo, OUT! The short ball does the trick once again. Pradeep bangs it in around off, Phehlukwayo looks to pull it but gets a top edge which goes towards deep backward point. Jeffery Vandersay runs from sweeper cover and takes a fine catch. On his way back, Andile is seen shadow practicing the ramp shot, probably should have played that. Anyway, a decent knock from the all-rounder.
|Chris Morris walks in next.
|45.6 : N Pradeep to D Pretorius, Fuller on off, Pretorius hits it straight to the man at cover. Expensive over but a wicket as well.
|46.1 : I Udana to C Morris, Full on off, Morris nudges it to long on for a single.
|46.2 : I Udana to D Pretorius, Good length ball on off, Pretorius pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|46.3 : I Udana to C Morris, WIDE! First one of the day. Udana misses his line with the slower delivery. It is on the leg side, Morris looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
|I Udana to C Morris, Full on off, CM milks it to long off for a run.
|46.4 : I Udana to D Pretorius, Full on off, DP hits it hard towards the bowler. Udana sticks his hands out and looks to stop it but gets hurt as the ball goes past him to long on. One run added to the total.
|46.5 : I Udana to C Morris, On off, Morris plays it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|46.6 : I Udana to D Pretorius, DROPPED! More importantly let's hope Udana is not hurt too badly. Good length ball on off, Morris smacks it straight back towards the bowler. It was going on to hit Isuru on his face but he gets his hands out and it hits the palm of his right hand. Poor boy, received a couple of hard blows on his hands in this over.
|Isuru Udana is heading back to the pavilion along with the physio, holding his right wrist. Hopefully, nothing serious. He's the trump card for Sri Lanka in this World Cup.
|47.1 : N Pradeep to C Morris, Full on off and middle, Morris nudges it to long on for a single.
|47.2 : N Pradeep to D Pretorius, Length ball outside off, Pretorius dabs it to third man and rotates the strike.
|47.3 : N Pradeep to C Morris, FOUR! Get off the way or get hurt. Full on off, Morris smashes it straight. Pradeep gets away from the ball and it races away to the fence down the ground.
|47.4 : N Pradeep to C Morris, WIDE! Pradeep tries to bowl it away from Morris. He bowls it on the wrong side of the tramline and a wide is signalled.
|N Pradeep to C Morris, Back of a length ball on off, Chris pulls it to mid-wicket.
|47.5 : N Pradeep to C Morris, FOUR! 300 comes up for South Africa. It is full on the pads, Chris whips it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|47.6 : N Pradeep to C Morris, Good length ball around off, Morris looks to pull but misses. It hits him high on the pads and they take a leg bye as the ball goes towards point. 12 from the over, Nuwan continues to prove expensive.
|Suranga Lakmal is back on.
|48.1 : S Lakmal to C Morris, Back of a length ball on the body. It is slow, Morris pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|48.2 : S Lakmal to C Morris, Full outside off, Morris milks it to sweeper cover for a run.
|48.3 : S Lakmal to D Pretorius, WIDE! Back of a length ball on the leg side, Pretorius looks to pull but misses. Mendis diving to his left fails to gather the ball and they take two as the ball goes to the fine leg region.
|S Lakmal to D Pretorius, FOUR! Full on the pads, Pretorius flicks it nonchalantly through fine leg for a boundary.
|48.4 : S Lakmal to D Pretorius, Four leg byes! Very poor ball from Lakmal. Too full and too straight down the pads, Pretorius looks to help it on its way fine down the leg region but misses. Although it takes his pads and runs down fine for a boundary on the leg side.
|48.5 : S Lakmal to D Pretorius, Length ball on off, Dwaine looks to hit it on the off side but misses.
|48.6 : S Lakmal to D Pretorius, FOUR! Back of a length ball on the body, Pretorius looks to pull but it goes off the glove. Mendis wrong foots himself and it goes over him. Matthews runs from third man and looks to pull it back before the ropes but his body touches the cushion and they get a boundary.
|49.1 : N Pradeep to C Morris, Excellent running! Good length ball outside off, Chris cuts it wide of sweeper cover and they run the first two hard and get three.
|49.2 : N Pradeep to D Pretorius, Outside off, Pretorius swings his bat but misses.
|49.3 : N Pradeep to D Pretorius, FOUR! Full on off, Dwaine smashes it through mid off for a boundary. He has looked brilliant today.
|49.4 : N Pradeep to D Pretorius, On the pads, Pretorius flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|49.5 : N Pradeep to C Morris, SIX! Pulled up and over. Back of a length ball outside off, Morris whacks his pull over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|49.6 : N Pradeep to C Morris, Good length ball outside off, Morris cuts it towards backward point and gets a couple. 16 from the over, South Africa finish on 338/7!
|200 in the first 30 overs and 338 on the whole in 50 overs. South Africa won't be entirely pleased with their batting efforts. Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis spent decent time in the middle and the latter in particular looked in fine form. There were plenty of starts but we didn't get to see any 3-digit score from any batsman. Sri Lanka made a good comeback after the 30th over but still have plenty of work to do with their death bowling (46 runs came in the last 3 overs). Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwa
|For the Islanders, their pacers did a decent job in the first half and Isuru Udana stood out with his excellent figures. Major disappointment though were their two main spinners, Jeffrey Vandersay and Jeevan Mendis. Both failed to find any rhythm and went for aplenty. It's a good pitch for batting. The bowlers got some help with the new balls but nothing substantial after that. Having said that, South Africa's bowling will have extra pace and zip, and they also have a good variety in the spin de