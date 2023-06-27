|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 2 4 1 . | . . . . 4 .
|Last bat : Dimuth Karunaratneb Chris Sole7(9b1x40x6) SR:77.78, FoW:34/1 (4.2 Ovs)
|4.4 : Chris Sole to Kusal Mendis, No run.
|4.2 : Chris Sole to Dimuth Karunaratne, OUT! BOWLED! The centurion from the last game goes cheaply! Better from Sole. He targets the off pole, serves it on a good length.Â Karunaratne tries to play it inside the line and gets beaten. It rolls through and hits the stumps.
|4.3 : Chris Sole to Kusal Mendis, Fuller and on middle, Mendis blocks.
|4.2 : Chris Sole to Dimuth Karunaratne, FIVE WIDES! Sole serves it down the leg side.Â Karunaratne misses his flick and it goes to the right of the keeper who only gets a hand on it and deflects it to fine leg. The fielder dives there but fails to keep it away.
|4.1 : Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller and outside off, this is hit through point for a single.
|3.6 : Brandon McMullen to Dimuth Karunaratne, Looked like that was another chance! Very full and outside off, this one nips away.Â Karunaratne tries to slash but gets an inside edge to the keeper, again who is standing up against the seamer and fails to hold on.
|3.3 : Brandon McMullen to Dimuth Karunaratne, Leg bye! On the pads,Â Karunaratne works it to square leg for a single.
|3.5 : Brandon McMullen to Dimuth Karunaratne, A length ball on middle, this is bunted behind square leg for a couple of runs.
|3.4 : Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, Full and on middle, Nissanka nudges it to square leg for a single.
|3.2 : Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, Chance! A length ball, outside off and nips away. Nissanka tries to defend but gets an outside edge to first slip. The keeper is up but the slip fielder takes it just on a bounce.
|3.1 : Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, This is full and on off, swings away. Nissanka tucks it to mid on for a couple.Â
|2.6 : Chris Sole to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle on a length,Â Karunaratne defends.
|2.5 : Chris Sole to Dimuth Karunaratne, A length ball on middle,Â Karunaratne defends with his bat and pad together.
|2.4 : Chris Sole to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR!Â Karunaratne is underway! Short again on middle, this is pulled through square leg for a boundary.
|2.3 : Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, Around off, this is stroked to covers for a single.
|2.1 : Chris Sole to Dimuth Karunaratne, Leg bye! On the pads,Â Karunaratne tucks it to square leg for one.
|2.2 : Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Pulled away! This is short and on middle, Nissanka pulls it but it goes off the top edge and lands in the vacant square leg region and races into the fence.
|1.6 : Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, Outside off, guided to point.
|1.5 : Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Smashed away! Pitched up, looking for the swing but serves in the arc. Nissanka hammers it down past mid off for four.
|1.4 : Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller and on middle, Nissanka pushes it back to the bowler.
|1.3 : Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball on off. Nissanka blocks it out.
|1.2 : Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, Full and on middle, knocked to cover.
|1.1 : Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, Full and outside off, swings away. Nissanka pushes it to cover.
|0.6 : Chris Sole to Dimuth Karunaratne, On a length and on middle,Â Karunaratne stays back and defends it right under his body.
|0.5 : Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, On middle, this is nudged to mid-wicket for a quick single.
|0.4 : Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! First off the match! A length ball, around off. Nissanka defends with soft hands, it goes of the outside edge past the slips and to the third man fence.
|0.3 : Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, A length ball, outside off, Nissanka swings and slices it over backward point for a couple.Â
|0.2 : Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller and outside off, Nissanka pushes it to cover.
|0.1 : Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, A huge shout for LBW to start the match! This is full and angled on the pads. Nissanka misses his flick . Sole knew that was angling down.
|0.0 : We are all set. Time for the national anthems. It will be Scotland's first followed by of the Lankans. Time for action now. Pathum NissankaÂ and Dimuth KarunaratneÂ are the openers for the Lankans. Chris SoleÂ to bowl first.
|Scotland (Playing XI) - Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (WK), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Jack Jarvis, Alasdair Evans.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.
|Dasun ShanakaÂ says they would have bowled first but are happy to bat. Adds they need to continue the good work and focus on their basics. Informs they are playing the same team.
|Richie BerringtonÂ says they will bowl first and look for some early movementÂ and execute their plans with the ball. Adds they know the importance of every game, the Lankans are really good but they areÂ focusing on themselves. Informs there are two changes.
|TOSS - ScotlandÂ have won the toss and will BOWL first!