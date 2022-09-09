|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 1 . 0wd 2 2 1 | . 1 2 1 . 1 4
|Last bat : Mohammad Rizwan (W)c Kusal Mendis b Pramod Madushan14(14b0x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:28/1 (3.3 Ovs)
|5.2 : Pramod Madushan to Fakhar Zaman, 2 runs.
|5.1 : Pramod Madushan to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! Powered away!
|4.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Fakhar Zaman, A single to end the over as this full ball is driven to long off.
|4.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Fakhar Zaman, Flatter, a bit short and on middle, Fakhar ZamanÂ goes to blocks it but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a muted appeal for a LBW but turned down.
|4.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Babar Azam, Quicker one, on middle, Babar AzamÂ eases it towards long on for a run.
|4.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Fakhar Zaman, Looped up, full and on middle, Fakhar ZamanÂ uses his feet, but mistimes his slog badly towards long on for a single.
|4.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Fakhar Zaman, Floated and down the leg, Fakhar ZamanÂ looks to block it but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg.
|0.0 : Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ replaces Dilshan Madushanka.
|4.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Fakhar Zaman, Starts with a tossed up delivery, full and on middle, Fakhar ZamanÂ flicks it uppishly wide of short mid-wicket.
|3.5 : Pramod Madushan to Babar Azam, Pramod MadushanÂ pulls his length back a fraction and gets the ball to angle into the batter. Babar AzamÂ gets on top of this and tucks the ball past the mid-wicket fielder for a brace.
|3.4 : Pramod Madushan to Babar Azam, Pramod MadushanÂ bowls this on a good length and angled into the stumps, Babar AzamÂ looks to work this leg side but gets a leading edge just over the cover fielder and they take a couple of runs. Could have been two in two.Â
|3.6 : Pramod Madushan to Babar Azam, This is on a good length as well and headed straight for the stumps, Babar AzamÂ clips this towards deep mid-wicket and they take easy two runs. End of a successful over for the debutant.
|3.3 : Fakhar ZamanÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|Pramod Madushan to Mohammad Rizwan, OUT! CAUGHT!Â Pramod MadushanÂ draws first blood on his debut! Bowls this a touch short and in line with the stumps, Mohammad RizwanÂ goes for the pull but is in no position to do so. Manages to get a top edge that flies high to the left of the keeper. Kusal MendisÂ makes no mistake as he takes a comforatble catch. PakistanÂ seem to have come out agressive and they want to try a different approach here.Â
|3.2 : Pramod Madushan to Mohammad Rizwan, Poor from Sri LankaÂ in the field. They need to pick up their game here. Pramod MadushanÂ bowls this full and outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ strokes this hard towards mid off. A misfield allows this to take a couple of runs as the ball rolls towards long off.Â
|0.0 : Pramod MadushanÂ comes into the attack on his debut. He was given the T20I debut cap by Chamika KarunaratneÂ before the match.
|3.2 : Pramod Madushan to Mohammad Rizwan, WIDE! That is a poor delivery! Bowls this full and way outside the off pole. The umpire raises his arms to the side and indicates this is wide.Â
|3.1 : Pramod Madushan to Mohammad Rizwan, Pramod MadushanÂ begins with a good length delivery just outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ taps the ball towards point.Â
|2.6 : Dilshan Madushanka to Babar Azam, Similar delivery and keeps Babar AzamÂ tucked up. He manages to defend this towards mid-wicket.
|2.5 : Dilshan Madushanka to Babar Azam, Delivers this on a good length and in line with the stumps, Babar AzamÂ blocks this back towards the bowler.
|2.4 : Dilshan Madushanka to Babar Azam, Dilshan MadushankaÂ bowls a lovely bouncer well directed at the batter. Babar AzamÂ sways out of the way.
|0.0 : Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva (In for Charith Asalanka), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan (In for Asitha Fernando & On Debut), Dilshan Madushanka.Â
|2.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Babar Azam, Dilshan MadushankaÂ goes a touch fuller and outside the off pole, Babar AzamÂ strokes this firmly towards mid off.Â
|2.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Babar Azam, Dilshan MadushankaÂ bowls this a fraction short and outside off, Babar AzamÂ knocks this straight to cover-point.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Babar Azam, Dilshan MadushankaÂ strays well down leg and the keeper is unable to get to this. The ball runs away to the boundary and the umpire indicates a wide and four extra runs.
|2.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Mohammad Rizwan, Dilshan MadushankaÂ bowls this full and just outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ looks to push at this but gets a thick edge towards third man for a single.
|1.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Rizwan, Bowls this one much quicker and into the pads, Mohammad RizwanÂ tucks this to short fine leg and takes one to keep strike.Â
|1.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Rizwan, Maheesh TheekshanaÂ goes full and into the stumps, Mohammad RizwanÂ looks to heave but gets an inside edge towards deep square leg for a brace.
|1.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Rizwan, Maheesh TheekshanaÂ bowls this a touch shorter and outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ pulls this to deep square leg and takes a couple of runs.
|Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Rizwan, WIDE! Gets the ball to turn down leg side. Kusal MendisÂ collects the ball and whips the bails. Mohammad RizwanÂ falls over but keeps his foot inside. The umpire calls this wide.Â
|1.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Rizwan, This is quicker in the air and bowls this full in line with the stumps, Mohammad RizwanÂ blocks this towards mid-wicket.
|1.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Babar Azam, Bowls this one just outside off on a fuller length, Babar AzamÂ uses his wrists and works the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|0.6 : Dasun ShanakaÂ is going with spin straightaway as he brings Maheesh TheekshanaÂ into the attack.
|1.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Rizwan, Maheesh TheekshanaÂ starts off with a full delivery on the pads, Mohammad RizwanÂ flicks this towards deep square leg and take a run.
|0.6 : Dilshan Madushanka to Babar Azam, FOUR! That is a cracking shot to end the over! Dilshan MadushankaÂ goes full and in line with the stumps, Babar AzamÂ shows a straight bat and thumps back past the bowler for a straight boundary. PakistanÂ have begun with a different approach in this game as they take 11 runs off the first over.
|0.5 : Dilshan Madushanka to Mohammad Rizwan, Bowls this on short and wide outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ gets on top of this and taps the ball towards point for a run.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Babar Azam, WIDE! Straying down leg this time on a good length. The keeper, Kusal MendisÂ is unable to collect this and they run an extra wide run.Â
|0.4 : Dilshan Madushanka to Mohammad Rizwan, This is on a good length and pitching on leg, Mohammad RizwanÂ tucks this towards square leg and takes a single.
|0.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Mohammad Rizwan, Dilshan MadushankaÂ tempts the batter with a full delivery just outside off and takes some pace off the ball. Hits the ball just short of mid off and they get two runs as the fielder is unable to stop the ball.Â
|0.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Mohammad Rizwan, Goes full and in line with the stumps, Mohammad RizwanÂ keeps his head steady and clips the ball through mid-wicket. They take two runs as the fielder stops the ball just before the boundary, This will be just one run though as Babar AzamÂ has run one shot.
|0.0 : We are finally ready for the start of the game! We can see the Sri Lankan players in a huddle. The star opening pair of Babar AzamÂ and Mohammad RizwanÂ are walking out to the middle. Dilshan MadushankaÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
|0.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Mohammad Rizwan, Dilshan MadushankaÂ begins with a fuller length delivery angling away from the right-hander from well outside off. Mohammad RizwanÂ goes for the expansive drive straight up butÂ gets beaten.
|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome, folks! We are here for the last game of the Super Four stage in the Asia Cup, 2022. Remember when we used to play a trial ball in gully cricket before the start of aÂ game? This match is something like that only, as Sri LankaÂ will be up against Pakistan. We know that the final will also be played between these two, and this match serves as a nice 'trail game'Â for them.
|We are moments away from the game! But, before that it is time for the national anthems. The national of anthem of PakistanÂ will be up first followed by Sri Lanka'sÂ national anthem.
|Mohammad NawazÂ says that they recovered from the last game and it was easy because they won it. Adds that he has been working in the nets and that showed on the pitch. Mentions that it is not about how you start butÂ ending well is the goal. Ends by saying that he considers himself a bowling all-rounder at the moment as most of his good performances have come in the bowling department, but he is working hard on his batting too and hopes to score more runs for the team.
|Pitch Report - Sanjay Manjrekar says that it is a duplicate of the pitch from the previous day. Informs that theyÂ can back Babar AzamÂ to get runs in this game. Mentions that wrist spinners will have a role to play in this game. Adds that there may not be much in it for Hasan Ali andÂ that he expects the top 3 to score the majority of the runs.Â Goes on to say that the spinners can hopefully show there is turn in the wicket. Ends by saying thatÂ there are dry patches between the grass and that
|Babar AzamÂ the skipper of PakistanÂ says that they would have bowled first as well but now that they are batting they want to put pressure by gettingÂ runs on the board. Informs that they have 2 changes as well. Adds that they are justÂ resting Shadab KhanÂ and Naseem ShahÂ since theyÂ have back-to-back games. Adds that they wanted to try a different combination.
|Dasun ShanakaÂ the captain of Sri LankaÂ says theyÂ will bowl first. Smiles and adds that theÂ toss has always gone theirÂ side. Mentions that it will be really good to face PakistanÂ for the first timeÂ before going to the final as they will be able toÂ test their strength. Informs that theyÂ have 2 changes and both the changes are done to be able to check their bench strength.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali (In for Naseem Shah), Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir (In for Shadab Khan), Mohammad Hasnain.
|TOSS - Sri LankaÂ have won the toss and they have decided to BOWL first.