|0.0 : Aha... that smell of the morning wet mud on the ground. The sight of the wet grass which has just been watered. The sun shining high in the sky. And... red ball! Woohoo! Test cricket. After days and weeks and months of continuous white-ball cricket, the red-ball stuff comes into focus. Yes, the Ashes have already begun but from this day, we could see a plethora of red-ball games, something which this sport badly needs to avoid imbalance. It is Sri Lanka and New Zealand to kickstart the Test cham
|The Black Caps enter this series on the back of 5 successive Test series wins and if we extend that to 7 in the last 8, it just showcases their dominance. However, only one of those 8 has come outside Kiwiland, hence, this will be a big test of Kane Williamson and his men's character.
|As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, they have been struggling with the white ball but with the red ball, they have not been that bad. They beat South Africa at home, then the West Indies away and the Proteas away again. The last one was without that champion, Rangana Herath and that victory should certainly boost their spirits. Here they are, at their fortress, Galle.
|WEATHER - It was raining the whole of Tuesday and even on match day but at the time of game start, bright sunshine appeared. But the forecast says rain for all the five days.
|PITCH REPORT - Russell Arnold observing the track says that it seems a very good-looking one but very different from the usual Galle one, citing plenty of grass, which could assist seam bowling early on. But from Day 3, spinners should take control.
|TOSS - Time for the spin of the coin. Kane Williamson calls Tails and Tails it is. NEW ZEALAND WILL BAT FIRST. That is half the battle won.
|New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson, says that it looks a good surface to bat, hence the reason. Admits that rain has robbed them of practice but backs his experienced guys to do well on a challenging surface. On Test cricket not being played since February for the Kiwis, Kane says that it is how the international calendar goes. Informs that Colin de Grandhomme misses out for this game.
|Sri Lankan captain, Dimuth Karunaratne, says that he too, was looking to bat first as the track usually turns a lot but now, wants to bowl well first and take early wickets. On the new faces in the side, Dimuth says that they did well in South Africa and wants them to do their basics right and compete hard. Informs that Lakmal and Kumara are playing and the spin options are Akila, Dhananjaya and Embuldeniya.
|New Zealand Playing XI - Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Trent Boult and Ajaz Patel.
|Sri Lanka Playing XI - Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara.
|Right. The players are out in the middle with some new clothing as the number and name gets printed on their white shirts. Something new, which was started in the Ashes a fortnight ago. Time for the national anthems. New Zealand's first, followed by Sri Lanka's.
|That's 'Namo, Namo, Namo, Namo Matha' done and we are all set to begin. Nice breeze blowing across the ground and should assist the seamers. Tom Latham and Jeet Raval are the openers for the Kiwis, with the latter on strike. Suranga Lakmal will start off proceedings for this day, match, series and tour. Straightaway, a short leg in place, along with two slips. Here we go. Let's play, mates!
|0.1 : S Lakmal to Raval, On the money right away. Full and around off, swinging in, watchfully defended.
|0.2 : S Lakmal to Raval, Good running. Around off, Raval pushes this towards cover and sets off quickly. The fielders are caught off guard and a single is easily taken. The Test match scoreboard starts ticking.
|0.3 : S Lakmal to Latham, Full and outside off, no swing on this one, left alone.
|0.4 : S Lakmal to Latham, NOT FAR FROM SHORT LEG! Heart-in-mouth moment for Latham. Down the leg side, Tom tucks it aerially and just wide of short leg. A run taken to get both the openers off the mark.
|0.5 : S Lakmal to Raval, Bizarre from umpire Illingworth. Down the leg side, Jeet looked to tuck it away but missed and the ball went off his thighs behind. Niroshan Dickwella dived to his right and got a glove to it, parrying it towards fine leg and taking some pace off it. The batsmen took a single but the umpire signalled a dead ball! Probably he felt that Raval was not offering a shot but replays do not seem to indicate so.
|0.6 : S Lakmal to Raval, Full and around off, Suranga switching to around the wicket, watchfully defended. A good opening over from Lakmal.
|Lahiru Kumara to share the new ball with Lakmal.
|1.1 : L Kumara to Latham, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|1.2 : L Kumara to Latham, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|1.3 : L Kumara to Latham, Outside off, punched towards cover.
|1.4 : L Kumara to Latham, On a length around middle and leg, angling away, Latham watchfully shoulders arms.
|1.5 : L Kumara to Latham, Full and straight, well blocked out.
|1.6 : L Kumara to Latham, A bouncer but down the leg side, calmly ducked under.
|2.1 : S Lakmal to Raval, Excellent delivery. On a length outside off, from around the stumps, coming in a long way off the deck, Raval looks to defend but is beaten by the movement. Gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|2.2 : S Lakmal to Raval, Outside off, a touch wide, coming in but not bothering the batsman, shouldered arms to.
|2.3 : S Lakmal to Raval, Full and outside off, wide again, let through once more.
|2.4 : S Lakmal to Raval, Another wide ball outside off, Jeet is not interested.
|2.5 : S Lakmal to Raval, On a length outside off, coming in, punched straight to cover.
|2.6 : S Lakmal to Raval, Outside off, Jeet taps it towards cover and sets off for a single but is sent back as three fielders come charging in.
|3.1 : L Kumara to Latham, Full and down the leg side, pitching outside leg, Latham looks to flick but misses. Is hit outside leg as well as the LBW cries of the Lankans die down pretty quickly.
|3.2 : L Kumara to Latham, Outside off, pushed towards cover.
|3.3 : L Kumara to Latham, Full and down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a single.
|3.4 : L Kumara to Raval, Outside off, Jeet guides it towards third man, with soft hands but Kusal Mendis at second slip dives to his left and makes a brilliant stop.
|3.5 : L Kumara to Raval, Very full, around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|3.6 : L Kumara to Raval, This is full again, almost a yorker, dug out back to Kumara once more.
|4.1 : S Lakmal to Latham, On a length outside off, left alone.
|4.2 : S Lakmal to Latham, A length ball outside off, but too wide. Calmly left alone.
|4.3 : S Lakmal to Latham, Another leave outside off.
|4.4 : S Lakmal to Latham, Yawn. Full. Wide. Does the area matter? Not to either of the batsmen. Anyways, just so that you can picture how the action happened, this was outside off. Left alone.
|4.5 : S Lakmal to Latham, Full and around middle, flicked towards mid-wicket.
|4.6 : S Lakmal to Latham, Outside off, left alone again.
|5.1 : L Kumara to Raval, FOUR! Nice shot. Full and around off, Raval leans and drives it through the covers for a boundary!
|5.2 : L Kumara to Raval, On middle and leg, tucked to the leg side.
|5.3 : L Kumara to Raval, On middle, helped past short leg for a single.
|5.4 : L Kumara to Latham, Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|5.5 : L Kumara to Latham, Outside off, on a length, let through.
|5.6 : L Kumara to Latham, Very full, around off, pushed towards mid on.
|6.1 : S Lakmal to Raval, Some change of angle but the line is still poor. Down the leg side, left alone.
|6.2 : S Lakmal to Raval, Another one down the leg side.
|6.3 : S Lakmal to Raval, Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|6.4 : S Lakmal to Raval, Better ball. Outside off, at an angle which can cause the batsman to play, from around the wicket, but Raval lets it go.
|6.5 : S Lakmal to Raval, Down the leg side, worked through square leg for a couple.
|6.6 : S Lakmal to Raval, Outside off, punched towards cover.
|Aha! Here we go. Spin introduced within 35 minutes! Akila Dananjaya into the attack.
|7.1 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Full and around leg and middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|7.2 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Full and around leg, paddled through fine leg for a couple.
|7.3 : A Dananjaya to Latham, The batsman has been struck on the thigh pad. They pick up a single. Leg byes given by the umpire.
|7.4 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Full and just outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
|7.5 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Tossed up, around off, Raval lunges and pushes this back to Akila.
|7.6 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Down the leg side, Jeet goes back and works it straight to short leg.
|8.1 : S Lakmal to Latham, On a length wide outside off, shouldered arms to.
|8.2 : S Lakmal to Latham, On a length, just outside off, coming in, watchfully pushed towards cover.
|8.3 : S Lakmal to Latham, Back of a length this time, well blocked out.
|8.4 : S Lakmal to Latham, Oohhh... saved by the bounce! On a good length outside off, Latham shoulders arms. But the ball swings in a long way and goes just over the stumps! Would have hit them, had it not been for the bounce.
|8.5 : S Lakmal to Latham, Full and around off, pushed towards cover.
|8.6 : S Lakmal to Latham, A length ball outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
|9.1 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Tossed up around off, Latham comes forward and defends it in front of short leg.
|9.2 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Full and around off, paddled past short leg for a single.
|9.3 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Landed around off, a bit of loop, watchfully pushed towards point.
|9.4 : A Dananjaya to Tom Latham, Full and around off, Tom looks to paddle again but this time the ball takes the under edge and goes wide of short leg. TL looks for a single but leg slip quickly gets across and Raval sends his partner back.
|9.5 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Outside off, punched through the covers for a run.
|9.6 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Full and around off, watchfully blocked out.
|10.1 : S Lakmal to Latham, Good bowling but Lakmal oversteps. NO BALL. It was a decent nut, angling in from outside off, Latham looked to defend but was cut into half by the late movement. Ahh... replays show that Lakmal had something behind the line. Tough luck.
|S Lakmal to Latham, Outside off, left alone.
|10.2 : S Lakmal to Latham, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|10.3 : S Lakmal to Latham, Full and outside off, Tom takes his bat away from the line.
|10.4 : S Lakmal to Latham, Full and outside off, first mistake from TL as he looks to push at a wider one and is beaten. This is due to that inward movement on the no ball which was not a no ball earlier in the over...
|10.5 : S Lakmal to Latham, On a length outside off, coming in, watchfully defended.
|10.6 : S Lakmal to Latham, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
|Lahiru Kumara gets a change of ends, replacing Akila Dananjaya. He will be bowling with the wind now. 3-1-6-0 so far.
|11.1 : L Kumara to Raval, Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|11.2 : L Kumara to Raval, Landed around middle, angling away, left alone.
|11.3 : L Kumara to Raval, A bouncer, dug in at halfway down the pitch, Raval watches it closely and sways away in time.
|11.4 : L Kumara to J Raval, Fuller in length, driven straight down the ground but without any timing. Mid on cuts it off.
|11.5 : L Kumara to Raval, Misfield from the skipper. Full and outside off, Jeet drives it down the ground. Dimuth Karunaratne at mid off quickly gets across to his left but while trying to field the ball, he misjudges it and the cherry goes off his body behind. He quickly gets up and chases it down, preventing a boundary but two runs are taken by then.
|11.6 : L Kumara to Raval, Outside off, punched to the off side.
|No surprises. Akila Dananjaya swaps ends now. 2-0-4-0 so far.
|12.1 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Full and outside off, spinning away, left alone.
|12.2 : A Dananjaya to Latham, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|12.3 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover.
|12.4 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Full and outside off, Latham looks to paddle but misses. It is a good thing that Niroshan Dickwella caught that. Because had he missed, Dhananjaya de Silva, at first slip, in his excitement to get to the ball in case Latham connected, had gone too far across and had to change track. Slipped.
|12.5 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Lovely bowling. Slower through the air, landing outside off, Tom looks to defend but the ball spins away and beats the outside edge.
|12.6 : A Dananjaya to Latham, A touch short, down the leg side, helped through square leg for a couple.
|13.1 : L Kumara to Raval, A short ball, around off, Raval sways away.
|13.2 : L Kumara to Raval, Another bouncer, ducked under this time.
|13.3 : L Kumara to Raval, Third bouncer on the trot, swayed away now.
|13.4 : L Kumara to Raval, Make that four bouncers in a row, Jeet sways away from the line.
|13.5 : L Kumara to Raval, Pitched outside leg, 145 kph, JR is beaten by pace as he looks to flick and is hit on the pads.
|13.6 : L Kumara to Raval, Full and around middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
|DRINKS BREAK.
|14.1 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|14.2 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Landed around off, Jeet looks to defend but the ball spins past the outside edge.
|14.3 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Outside off, left alone.
|14.4 : A Dananjaya to Raval, One more leave outside off.
|14.5 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Landed outside off, guided through third man for a couple.
|14.6 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Landed outside off, punched towards cover.
|15.1 : L Kumara to Latham, FOUR! Fine shot. Just the second boundary of the morning. Outside off, Latham leans and punches it through the covers.
|15.2 : L Kumara to Latham, Down the leg side, Tom misses his flick and is hit on the pads.
|15.3 : L Kumara to Latham, Outside off, let through.
|15.4 : L Kumara to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|15.5 : L Kumara to Latham, On a length around off, TL taps it wide of mid on and takes a quick single.
|15.6 : L Kumara to Raval, Outside off, left alone.
|16.1 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Full and outside off, Latham looks to defend but misses.
|16.2 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Outside off, Tom looks to push but misses. Extravagant turn.
|16.3 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Down the leg side, helped through mid-wicket. Mid on gets to the ball to stop when it has already stopped and parries it back to mid-wicket. Three runs taken.
|16.4 : A Dananjaya to Raval, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|16.5 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Full and outside off, Jeet lunges to defend but the ball spins away and beats the outside edge.
|16.6 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover.
|Dhananjaya de Silva to bowl now.
|17.1 : de Silva to Tom Latham, Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
|17.2 : de Silva to Latham, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|17.3 : de Silva to Latham, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|17.4 : de Silva to Raval, Around off, watchfully defended.
|17.5 : de Silva to Raval, Full and down the leg side, Jeet gets down and paddles it past the keeper towards fine leg. Two runs taken.
|17.6 : de Silva to Raval, Around off, pushed towards cover.
|18.1 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|18.2 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Gets down, takes this on the full and paddles it fine down the leg side for a single.
|18.3 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Short and outside off, Raval cuts it through the covers where the fielder makes a good stop to his right. A run taken.
|18.4 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|18.5 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Outside off, punched through the covers where Karunaratne makes a good stop.
|18.6 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Full and around off, worked through mid-wicket for a couple.
|19.1 : de Silva to J Raval, FOUR! LOVELY! Full and outside off, Raval leans and drives it wide of mid off for a boundary!
|19.2 : de Silva to Raval, Outside off, punched to the off side.
|19.3 : de Silva to Raval, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|19.4 : de Silva to Raval, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|19.5 : de Silva to Raval, FOUR! Interesting choice of a shot. Tossed up outside off, Raval leans and lofts this over wide mid off for as boundary! Are these signs of wanting to take the spinners on?
|19.6 : de Silva to Raval, On middle and leg, worked towards short mid-wicket.
|20.1 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
|20.2 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Full and around off, watchfully defended
|20.3 : A Dananjaya to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|20.4 : A Dananjaya to Latham, FOUR! Nicely played. Full and around off, Latham gets down and sweeps it through square leg.
|20.5 : A Dananjaya to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|20.6 : A Dananjaya to Latham, On middle and leg, helped through the leg side for a single.
|Lasith Embuldeniya now. Bowls left-arm spin.
|21.1 : L Embuldeniya to Latham, Full and down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|21.2 : L Embuldeniya to Raval, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
|21.3 : L Embuldeniya to Raval, Outside off, tapped to the off side for a quick run.
|21.4 : L Embuldeniya to Latham, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
|21.5 : L Embuldeniya to Latham, Around off, watchfully blocked out.
|21.6 : L Embuldeniya to Latham, Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
|22.1 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Very nicely played. Landed outside off, Raval goes back and plays it very late past first slip towards third man for a couple.
|22.2 : A Dananjaya to Raval, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|22.3 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Short and outside off, cut through point for a single.
|22.4 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Outside off, left alone.
|22.5 : A Dananjaya to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|Direct hit! Is this the first breakthrough? Nope. The replays show that Raval is well in.
|22.6 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Safe as a house. Full and outside off, Latham lunges to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes to short third man. Latham is doubtful about the run but Raval always wanted it and calls him through. Kusal Mendis fires a direct hit at the striker's end and it is referred upstairs. But replays show that Raval is well in.
|23.1 : L Embuldeniya to Tom Latham, FOUR! Short and outside off, Latham goes back and cuts it behind point for a boundary!
|23.2 : L Embuldeniya to Latham, Landed outside off, Latham looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and wears it on his pads.
|23.3 : L Embuldeniya to Latham, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
|23.4 : L Embuldeniya to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|23.5 : L Embuldeniya to Latham, Goes back and blocks this one.
|23.6 : L Embuldeniya to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|24.1 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Full and around off, Raval lunges to defend.
|24.2 : A Dananjaya to Raval, THAT STAYS LOW. It is on a length, spinning away from off, Jeet adjusts well on the back foot to punch it through the covers for a single.
|24.3 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Thrown up outside off, Latham comes forward and pushes it towards short leg.
|24.4 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Tossed up around off, Tom comes forward and blocks it out to the off side this time.
|24.5 : A Dananjaya to Latham, Around leg and middle, spinning away, pushed back to the bowler.
|24.6 : A Dananjaya to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|25.1 : L Embuldeniya to Raval, Around off, worked towards short leg.
|25.2 : L Embuldeniya to Raval, Full and around middle and leg, worked to the leg side.
|25.3 : L Embuldeniya to Raval, Around middle and leg, flicked wide of mid on for a single.
|25.4 : L Embuldeniya to Latham, Full and around off, pushed towards the bowler.
|25.5 : L Embuldeniya to Tom Latham, Comes down the track and pushes it towards mid on.
|25.6 : L Embuldeniya to Tom Latham, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on.
|26.1 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Tossed up around leg stump, Raval looks to flick it to the leg side but the ball spins away and takes the leading edge towards cover.
|26.2 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Outside leg, this time Jeet plays it straighter, pushing it towards mid on for a quick single.
|26.3 : A Dananjaya to Latham, OUT! Caught behind! Akila Dananjaya has provided the first breakthrough of this Test. A bit of an indecision from Latham here. Landed around off, Tom goes back to defend but then looks to withdraw his bat as an afterthought. Is caught in no man's land as he does a bit of both and hangs his bat midway. The ball pitches, turns and takes a feather of an outside edge behind. Niroshan Dickwella collects and leaps in celebration. The umpire raises his finger and Latham doe
|With around 15 minutes left for Lunch, Kane Williamson strides out to the middle, at number 3.
|26.4 : A Dananjaya to Williamson, Full and outside off, pushed towards mid off.
|26.5 : A Dananjaya to Williamson, Around middle and off, worked towards mid-wicket.
|26.6 : A Dananjaya to Williamson, OUT! Caught! Second wicket in the over and the Kiwi captain is gone for a duck. Big, big blow. The match has spun big time. From going nowhere, sending people into dreams with yawns, now, with a quarter of an hour to go to Lunch, everyone has been stirred awake. Landed outside off, Williamson comes forward initially, but then goes back, looking to work it into the leg side. He cannot keep it down and finds Dimuth Karunaratne at short mid-wicket who takes it easil
|Ross Taylor walks in at number 4, replacing his skipper.
|27.1 : L Embuldeniya to Raval, Around off, punched off the back foot.
|27.2 : L Embuldeniya to Raval, Full and around off, Raval lunges and pushes it back to the bowler.
|27.3 : L Embuldeniya to Raval, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|27.4 : L Embuldeniya to Raval, Outside off, punched towards cover.
|27.5 : L Embuldeniya to Raval, Outside off, Raval goes back and defends it from his crease.
|27.6 : L Embuldeniya to Raval, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|28.1 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Full and outside off, Taylor goes back to defend but the ball skids on after pitching and squared Rosco up, going off the outside edge towards cover.
|28.2 : A Dananjaya to R Taylor, The wrong 'un now, outside off, RT picks it and looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|28.3 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Outside off, flicked straight to short leg where Kusal Mendis quickly flicks it back to the keeper. Dickwella takes the bails off but Taylor is in.
|28.4 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Landed outside off, spinning down, Rosco goes back and tucks it past leg slip for a single.
|28.5 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|28.6 : A Dananjaya to Raval, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover.
|29.1 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Landed outside off, Taylor goes back and plays it with the away spin towards cover.
|29.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and down the leg side, Rosco gets down and sweeps it fine. Akila Dananjaya gives it a good chase and flicks it back in, with a dive near the boundary. Three runs taken.
|29.3 : L Embuldeniya to Raval, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|29.4 : L Embuldeniya to Raval, Around off, spinning in, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|29.5 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
|29.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and around off, Rosco flicks it through mid-wicket where Angelo Mathews dives and parries it wide of mid on. A run taken.
|30.1 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Short and outside off, Taylor cuts it through point where Lahiru Kumara dives to his left and makes a half-stop. A quick single taken.
|30.2 : A Dananjaya to J Raval, OUT! Edged and taken! Third wicket down in the span of 16 minutes! What a spur of life this mini-spell has brought about. Full and outside off, Raval lunges to defend but the ball hits the pitch and Jeet expects it to spin away. Hence, to miss it. But this is the doosra. It comes in, takes the outside edge and goes low to first slip where Dhananjaya de Silva takes it by coming forward. LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|Wow. Wow-o-wow-o-w. After 105 minutes of snooze fest, where nothing much was going the bowling team's way, all of a sudden, in the span of 15 minutes, Akila Dananjaya has brought the game to life. Two set batsmen and one synonym to a glue which cannot be separated, have been sent back to the pavilion. Boy, this game is alive and kicking.
|When Kane Williamson called it correctly this morning at the toss, it seemed like half the battle was won. And when the Black Caps added 64 without losing a wicket, it did look like a long day was in store for the Lankans, with nothing much on offer. But that is the beauty of Test cricket. For minutes and hours, it seems like nothing is happening and when it eventually starts to happen, you cannot believe it has happened. Something similar has occurred here.
|Akila Dananjaya was bowling against the wind in his first spell and after 2 overs, he changed ends, which immediately bore fruit. He got the ball to land in the right areas and caused doubts in the minds of the batsmen. That indecision caused Latham to think twice before playing or not playing, while Williamson spooned one to the leg side and in the final over before Lunch, Raval edged one behind. Akila, along with the turn but more because of his variations, has eked out all the three wickets.
|Hard to explain New Zealand's state of mind for now. They did all the hard part, seeing off the new ball and would have seen off the session as well but spin did them in. 71/3 looks so different from 64/0. In fact, it looks devastating. The Lankans will now be smiling because this is their territory. Spin it like a cobra and sting the opponents. They will hope to run through the middle order after the break. Join us back at 12.40 pm local (0710 GMT) for the second session.
|... DAY 1, SESSION 2 ...
|Welcome back after the break. Boy, have we waited and waited for Lunch to end! Excited to see the ball spin and make heads turn. Do New Zealand have any fightback plan? Henry Nicholls to join Ross Taylor in the middle.
|30.3 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Full and around off, nice pace and flight, Nicholls pushes it back to the bowler.
|30.4 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, A touch short, Henry goes back and pushes it back to Akila once again.
|30.5 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Quicker outside off, the southpaw is solid in defense from his crease.
|30.6 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Full and around off, pushed back to AD.
|Lasith Embuldeniya to continue from the other end. 5-1-12-0 so far.
|31.1 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|31.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Comes down the track and pushes it towards mid on.
|31.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and outside off, driven through the covers where the fielder makes a good stop to his left.
|31.4 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Excitement all around but nothing from the umpire. Full and outside leg, Taylor gets down to sweep but misses. The ball hits his pads and is taken by Kusal Mendis at short leg but there is not much of an appeal.
|31.5 : L Embuldeniya to R Taylor, Full and outside off, Rosco comes down the track and drives it towards cover.
|31.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, FOUR! HAMMERED! Full and around middle, Taylor gets down and mows a slog sweep over mid-wicket!
|32.1 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Full and outside off, Nicholls comes forward and shoulders arms to one spinning away.
|32.2 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Tossed up, outside off, pushed towards the bowler.
|32.3 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Landed outside off, Henry is squared up and pushes it awkwardly to the off side.
|32.4 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Around middle, HN thrusts his pads in front and blocks this with the bat to the leg side.
|32.5 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, FOUR! Very good shot. Tossed up, around middle, Nicholls gets his big reach out, gets down and sweeps it in front of square on the leg side.
|32.6 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Outside off, Nicholls punches it towards cover. Dimuth Karunaratne fields and has a needless shy at the bowler's end, despite Taylor being well in his crease. Misses and by the time Angelo Mathews can track it down from mid-wicket, two runs are taken.
|33.1 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|33.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Around off, watchfully pushed back.
|33.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and around middle, Taylor comes down the track and lofts it over mid on. The ball stops near the ropes and Lahiru Kumara gets to it with a valiant chase. Three runs taken.
|33.4 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Full and around off, watchfully blocked out.
|33.5 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|33.6 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, On middle and leg, turned towards square leg.
|34.1 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Slowly tossed up, outside off, watchfully defended.
|34.2 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Goes back and turns it through square leg for a single.
|34.3 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, That is a ripper. Akila lands this around middle, Nicholls goes back to defend but then the ball spins away past the outside edge.
|34.4 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Good fielding. Dananjaya drops this a bit short outside off and Henry goes back and punches it through the covers. Lasith Embuldeniya gives it a good chase from cover and slides to his left to keep the batsmen to a single.
|34.5 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Outside off, spinning in, worked towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|34.6 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Full and down the leg side, HN looks to sweep but the ball hits his glove and goes off Niroshan Dickwella's boots towards first slip.
|35.1 : L Embuldeniya to R Taylor, Hmmm.... this is how Taylor plays. Tossed up outside off, Rosco looks to play the cover drive with hard hands but misses. Niroshan Dickwella behind fumbles but takes it in the second attempt.
|35.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and around middle, pushed towards short mid-wicket.
|35.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Outside off, eased towards the bowler on Taylor's off side.
|35.4 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, FOUR! IMPERIOUS! Taylor is at his best when he is looking to play such shots. Jumps down the track, gets to the pitch of this ball, which is flighted outside off on a fuller length and hammers it past the bowler to beat mid off.
|35.5 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, This is what happens when a batsman plays a shot similar to the one on the previous delivery. Mid off is pushed back. Why? Very bizarre. Rosco comes down the track and drives it towards long off for a comfortable single.
|35.6 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Now Nicholls comes down the track, takes this on the full and bunts this to long on for a run.
|36.1 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Full and around off, Nicholls lunges to defend.
|36.2 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Slowly bowled through the air, on a fuller length around off, Henry comes forward to defend but is beaten by the massive off spin.
|36.3 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Full and down the leg side, swept to deep square leg for a single.
|36.4 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Full and around off, pushed towards long on for a run.
|36.5 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Full and down the leg side, Nicholls gets down and sweeps it behind square leg. Lahiru Kumara chases it down from deep mid-wicket and dives to his left to stop the ball. Two runs taken.
|36.6 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|37.1 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Flighted outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
|37.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Comes down the track and pushes it towards long on for a single.
|37.3 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Outside off, Nicholls goes back and defends.
|37.4 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Full and around middle, pushed towards long on for a run.
|37.5 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Slowly pushed through the air, around middle and leg, Taylor looks to defend but the ball takes the inside edge and goes on the bounce to short leg.
|37.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Uses his feet this time to drive this towards long off for one. 100 UP FOR NEW ZEALAND.
|38.1 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Doosra from Akila, landing outside off, short in length, Taylor picks it up in a trice and looks to cut but is beaten by pace.
|38.2 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Around off, worked towards short mid-wicket.
|38.3 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Full and around off, pushed towards cover.
|38.4 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Full and around off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|38.5 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Tossed up with hardly any pace outside off, Rosco defends it watchfully.
|38.6 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|39.1 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, A short ball, around leg, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|39.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Tossed up outside off, Taylor comes down the track and drives it through the covers where Dimuth Karunaratne at short extra cover dives to his right to take some sting off the ball. Parries it to long off and a run is taken.
|39.3 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Around off, watchfully defended.
|39.4 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Comes down the track and flicks it off the inner half but it flies wide of short leg.
|39.5 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|39.6 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Pushes this to long on for a run.
|40.1 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Full and around middle, swept behind square leg for a single.
|40.2 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|40.3 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|40.4 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Short and outside off, punched down to long on for another easy run. Sri Lanka just seem to be giving away the advantage at the moment.
|40.5 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Full and around off, pushed to the leg side.
|40.6 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, Plenty of loop outside off, Nicholls lunges to defend but ends up yorking himself.
|41.1 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
|41.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and around middle, Taylor gets down and sweeps it through square leg for a single.
|41.3 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Around middle and leg, helped through square leg for a run.
|41.4 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Comes down the track and pushes it through mid on for one more.
|41.5 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Around off, solidly defended.
|41.6 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Around middle, helped towards short leg.
|Dhananjaya de Silva back on. 2-0-11-0 so far.
|42.1 : de Silva to Taylor, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|42.2 : de Silva to Taylor, Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|42.3 : de Silva to Nicholls, Fired in around middle, Nicholls looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|42.4 : de Silva to Nicholls, Outside off, pushed towards cover.
|42.5 : de Silva to Nicholls, Landed outside off, punched towards cover.
|42.6 : de Silva to Nicholls, Outside off, pushed towards point.
|43.1 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|43.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Landed around off, driven straight to short extra cover.
|43.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, FOUR! MURDERED! Fractionally short and around off, Taylor goes back and pulls it over short mid-wicket for a boundary!
|43.4 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Rosco comes down the track but is not quite to the pitch of the ball. Looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|43.5 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Outside off, punched towards cover.
|43.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and around middle, flicked towards short mid-wicket.
|44.1 : de Silva to Nicholls, More runs on the off side. This is short and outside off, Nicholls goes back and cuts it behind point. Lasith Embuldeniya chases it down from backward point and pulls it back in. Two runs taken.
|44.2 : de Silva to Nicholls, Landed outside off, left alone.
|44.3 : de Silva to Nicholls, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
|44.4 : de Silva to Taylor, Fired in around off, punched towards mid on but short mid-wicket mops it up.
|44.5 : de Silva to Taylor, Full and around middle, pushed towards short mid-wicket.
|44.6 : de Silva to Taylor, Eases this down to long on for a run.
|This was coming. With nothing happening after Lunch, Karunaratne has been forced to bring his pacers back on. Suranga Lakmal to bowl. 6-3-5-0 so far.
|45.1 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Full and outside off, Taylor leans and drives this through the covers for a couple.
|45.2 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|45.3 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Around off, worked wide of mid on for a single.
|45.4 : S Lakmal to Nicholls, Full and just around off, watchfully defended.
|45.5 : S Lakmal to H Nicholls, Full and outside off, Nicholls pushes it with soft hands and gets it through the slip cordon for a couple. 50-RUN STAND IS UP. Excellent recovery.
|45.6 : S Lakmal to Nicholls, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|46.1 : de Silva to Taylor, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|46.2 : de Silva to Taylor, Fired in on middle, pushed towards long on for a single.
|46.3 : de Silva to Nicholls, MISCOMMUNICATION, SAFE! Big miss by Karunaratne. Outside off, Nicholls pushes it towards cover and sets off for a single. But then, he stutters and stops. Taylor starts and stops too, looking at that. Eventually, they decide to go through and Rosco is gone for all money but Karunaratne returns a wild throw to Dickwella, which is very wide to his right and Taylor gets in.
|46.4 : de Silva to Taylor, Gets down, takes it on the full and paddles it through fine leg for a run.
|46.5 : de Silva to Nicholls, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|46.6 : de Silva to Nicholls, Around off, pushed back to Dhananjaya again.
|47.1 : S Lakmal to R Taylor, Outside off, Taylor looks to punch but gets a bottom edge to the off side.
|47.2 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|47.3 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Gets across his stumps and looks to tuck but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards fine leg and a leg bye is taken.
|47.4 : S Lakmal to Nicholls, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|47.5 : S Lakmal to Nicholls, Outside off, left alone.
|47.6 : S Lakmal to Nicholls, Full and around off, well kept out.
|48.1 : de Silva to Taylor, Tossed up outside leg, Taylor pads it away.
|48.2 : de Silva to Taylor, Short and around off, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|48.3 : de Silva to Nicholls, Full and outside off, Nicholls lunges and takes his bat away.
|48.4 : de Silva to Nicholls, Fired in on middle, pushed towards cover.
|48.5 : de Silva to Nicholls, Comes down the track and works it towards short mid-wicket.
|48.6 : de Silva to Nicholls, Full and around off, well defended.
|DRINKS BREAK.
|49.1 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on.
|49.2 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Outside off, pushed through the covers for a couple.
|49.3 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Full and outside off, solidly defended towards mid on.
|49.4 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Outside off, solidly defended.
|49.5 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Outside off, played through point for a single.
|49.6 : S Lakmal to Nicholls, On middle and leg, tucked through mid-wicket for a run.
|Lasith Embuldeniya is back on. 12-1-38-0 so far.
|50.1 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Full and around middle, Nicholls gets down and sweeps it through square leg for a single.
|50.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|50.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Comes down the track and bunts it through mid on for a run.
|50.4 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Full and around off, Henry gets down and sweeps this through mid-wicket. Very effective shot to the left-arm spinner. A single taken.
|50.5 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Short and outside off, cut behind point for a brace.
|50.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Excellent stop by Kusal Mendis. Full and outside off, Taylor sweeps this powerfully through square leg but Kusal Mendis at short leg brings out excellent reflexes to stick out his left leg. Cannot stop the ball cleanly but concedes only a single.
|51.1 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|51.2 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Pushes this towards mid on.
|51.3 : S Lakmal to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|51.4 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Full and around off, pushed back towards the bowler.
|51.5 : S Lakmal to Taylor, This one jags back in, Rosco looks to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge towards square leg.
|51.6 : S Lakmal to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|52.1 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Massive, loud screeches for LBW. Nothing doing. Full and outside off, Nicholls gets well outside the line, looking to sweep. Misses but is hit on the shoulder miles outside off.
|52.2 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Full and around off, this is swept powerfully through mid-wicket for a single.
|52.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Around off, pushed towards cover.
|52.4 : L Embuldeniya to R Taylor, Outside off, eased through cover and point for a run.
|52.5 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Full and down the leg side, swept through mid-wicket for one.
|52.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and outside off, Taylor looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge behind point. Two runs taken.
|Lahiru Kumara returns. 6-1-14-0 so far.
|53.1 : L Kumara to Nicholls, Down the leg side, helped through square leg for a couple.
|53.2 : L Kumara to Nicholls, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|53.3 : L Kumara to Nicholls, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|53.4 : L Kumara to Nicholls, Around middle and leg, tucked through mid-wicket for a single.
|53.5 : L Kumara to R Taylor, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on.
|53.6 : L Kumara to Taylor, A length ball, around off, tucked through square leg for a run. HALF CENTURY FOR TAYLOR. One of his best knocks under pressure. He will aim to convert this into a century now.
|54.1 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Outside off, punched off the back foot back to the bowler.
|54.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
|54.3 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Outside off, Nicholls looks to push but misses.
|54.4 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Around off, worked towards short mid-wicket.
|54.5 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Around middle, pushed towards mid on for a single.
|54.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and outside off, driven straight back to the bowler.
|55.1 : L Kumara to H Nicholls, A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple.
|55.2 : L Kumara to H Nicholls, Another long hop, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.
|55.3 : L Kumara to Taylor, A short ball, on middle, pulled through backward square leg for a run.
|55.4 : L Kumara to Nicholls, Outside off, pushed towards gully where Kusal Mendis fumbles and concedes a single.
|55.5 : L Kumara to Taylor, FOUR! That is a terrific shot. A half tracker, outside off, Taylor gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through mid-wicket. Akila Dananjaya tries to cut it off, puts in a despairing dive to his left but cannot even get to the ball.
|55.6 : L Kumara to R Taylor, Full and outside off, Taylor looks to drive but gets an outside edge to short third man. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Replays show that had he hit, Taylor was a goner!
|56.1 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|56.2 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
|56.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
|56.4 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Tossed up outside off, Nicholls comes down the track and hits this back to the bowler.
|56.5 : L Embuldeniya to Nicholls, Comes down the track again and bunts this towards long on for a run.
|56.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and outside off, Taylor gently laps this past the keeper towards fine leg for a couple.
|57.1 : L Kumara to Nicholls, Yorker around middle, swinging in, Nicholls looks to dig it out but ekes an inside edge towards square leg.
|57.2 : L Kumara to R Taylor, Dropped short, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple.
|57.3 : L Kumara to Taylor, Full and around middle, flicked towards short mid-wicket.
|57.4 : L Kumara to Taylor, Outside off, driven straight back to the bowler.
|57.5 : L Kumara to Taylor, Full and around off, flicked through mid-wicket for a brace.
|57.6 : L Kumara to Taylor, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side.
|Akila Dananjaya is back on. 17-1-43-3 so far.
|58.1 : A Dananjaya to H Nicholls, FOUR! Fractionally short, Nicholls goes back and drags this through mid-wicket. Kusal Perera gives it a chase from deep backward square leg and dives but in vain. 100-RUN STAND IS UP!
|Review time! Nicholls has been adjudged LBW. He has taken the review though. Nothing on the Ultra Edge. Here comes Hawk Eye. Hitting leg stump. Very good decision. It is Akila again...
|58.2 : A Dananjaya to Nicholls, OUT! LBW! It is Akila again who has got a wicket. 4 out of 4! Full and around off, Nicholls looks to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads. Akila appeals and appeals and eventually umpire Illingworth raises his finger! Nicholls has a look at his partner and Taylor straightaway asks him to go for the review. Not of much use. No inside edge or glove, three reds and the 100-run stand is broken. Fantastic knock though.
|BJ Watling walks in at number 6, replacing Nicholls.
|58.3 : A Dananjaya to Watling, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|58.4 : A Dananjaya to Watling, A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.
|58.5 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, On middle and off, Taylor flicks it through square leg for a run.
|58.6 : A Dananjaya to Watling, Down the leg side, helped in front of leg slip. Played that with soft hands.
|59.1 : L Kumara to Taylor, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a couple.
|59.2 : L Kumara to Taylor, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|59.3 : L Kumara to Taylor, On middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|59.4 : L Kumara to R Taylor, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a couple.
|59.5 : L Kumara to Taylor, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|59.6 : L Kumara to Watling, Around off, solidly blocked out.
|60.1 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Landed outside off, spinning in, pushed through mid on for a single.
|60.2 : A Dananjaya to Watling, OUT! LBW! Oh that is a dead duck. A short ball, outside off, Watling rocks back to pull but the ball stays low and hits him on the pads. Akila runs towards the keeper in celebration and then appeals. The umpire raises his finger after a thought. Watling has a look at his partner, has a chat but then Taylor indicates not to take a review. Fair call. Crashing into the stumps. Would have exhausted their reviews. 4th 5-fer for Akila in Test cricket. TEA ON DAY 1!
|Identical session to the first! Nothing happening for more than three quarters of the session and then suddenly, bang bang. In the first, it was three wickets in the last 15 minutes before Lunch and in the second, it is two. Akila is single-handedly keeping the Lankans in the contest.
|The session started poorly for the home side. They never looked like picking up a wicket and allowed the Taylor-Nicholls stand to flourish. And then, in the dying moments of the session, Akila sent back Nicholls and Watling in quick succession.
|Less than 30 overs left in the day. This could be a make-or-break session for both teams. There is one hero on either side but both heroes need some support. It would be unfair on the Lankans to expect Akila to pick up all the 10 wickets while Rosco alone cannot be scoring runs for the Kiwis. If the Lankans can restrict the Black Caps under 250, they are very well within a shout. On the flip side, if the Kiwis cross 250 and get to 275 and above, boy, they can make the ball talk on this pitch as
|... DAY 1, SESSION 3 ...
|Welcome back for what should have been the start of the third session. But unfortunately, we are in for some delay. The ground is covered, or most parts of it as the ground staff is expecting some rain. Dark clouds have enveloped the stadium. It is not raining though and strong breeze is blowing across the ground. Just as we say that, a drizzle starts.
|60.3 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|60.4 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Outside off, watchfully blocked out.
|60.5 : A Dananjaya to Santner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|60.6 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Defends this from the crease.
|61.1 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|Conditions are bright and sunny at the ground. Who would have thought it was raining?
|61.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and outside off, Taylor comes down the track and drives it back to the bowler.
|61.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Pushes this through mid on for a single.
|61.4 : L Embuldeniya to Santner, Outside off, left alone.
|61.5 : L Embuldeniya to Santner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|61.6 : L Embuldeniya to Santner, Outside off, blocked solidly.
|62.1 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|62.2 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Outside off, pushed back defensively.
|62.3 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.
|62.4 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Full and outside off, swept through square leg for a single.
|62.5 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Outside off, watchfully blocked out.
|62.6 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Full and outside off, Santner drives this down the ground for a run.
|We are hearing that the official time for STUMPS is 5.18 pm (1148 GMT). If life permits, of course.
|63.1 : L Embuldeniya to Santner, Outside off, short in length, punched through the covers for a single.
|63.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and around off, watchfully pushed back to the bowler.
|63.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Tossed up outside off, Taylor comes down the track and drives it down the ground for a run.
|63.4 : L Embuldeniya to Santner, Outside off, watchfully defended.
|63.5 : L Embuldeniya to Santner, Around off, spinning in, Santner looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads.
|63.6 : L Embuldeniya to M Santner, FOUR! MAGNIFICENT! Full and outside off, Santner leans and drives this through the covers!
|64.1 : A Dananjaya to R Taylor, Full and outside off, Taylor looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge which flies behind point. Three runs taken.
|64.2 : A Dananjaya to Santner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|64.3 : A Dananjaya to Santner, On middle, pushed towards long on for a single.
|64.4 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Outside off, punched off the back foot for a run.
|64.5 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Full and around off, driven back to the bowler.
|64.6 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Outside off, punched off the back foot.
|65.1 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, FOUR! Full and down the leg side, Taylor gets down and sweeps it behind square leg, beating the man at deep square leg to his right!
|65.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Outside off, punched off the back foot.
|65.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full and down the leg side, swept through square leg for a single.
|65.4 : L Embuldeniya to M Santner, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads.
|65.5 : L Embuldeniya to Santner, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|65.6 : L Embuldeniya to Santner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|66.1 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|66.2 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Landed outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
|66.3 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Full and around off, Taylor looks to flick but misses and the ball goes off his pads to short leg. The Lankans appeal for a catch but there is no bat involved.
|66.4 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|66.5 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, Around off, defended from the crease.
|66.6 : A Dananjaya to Taylor, This one is down the leg side and the batsman leaves it alone.
|67.1 : L Embuldeniya to Santner, Tossed up delivery on off, Santner strokes it towards long off and gets a single.
|67.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Flatter around off, Taylor defends it towards cover-point.
|67.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Flighted delivery on middle, Taylor comes down the track and blocks it off the front foot.
|67.4 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Once again Taylor comes down the track but this time he drives it back to the right of the bowler. Embuldeniya collects and Taylor rushes back inside his crease.
|67.5 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, FOUR! Poor ball from Embuldeniya. He flights one down the leg side, Taylor gets down on one knee and sweeps it through the vacant backward square leg region for a boundary. 200 comes up for New Zealand with that.
|67.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Better this. Floated on off, RT defends it to get through the over.
|Oh no! The heavens have opened up once again, the players are off and they are replaced by the groundstaff out in the middle with the covers.
|Update 1555 Local (1025 GMT) - Bad news for all of us. It has started to rain a bit heavily now and it does not look too good. Seems like it is a wet day in the world of cricket.
|4.30 pm local (1100 GMT) - STUMPS IT IS! Given the storm that hit Galle, it was very difficult to see game resuming, that too, with the sun setting. The rain seems to have stopped but the whole ground is damp.
|Right. Whose day was it? Akila Dananjaya's? For sure. Ross Taylor's? Ummm... actually a good shout too! It seemed like a good toss to win when Kane Williamson called correctly and the 64-run stand for the opening wicket set the right tone. But then, with 15 minutes remaining in the first session, Akila Dananjaya struck, reducing the Black Caps to 71/3.
|Post Lunch, the Lankans seemed to be giving away the advantage through a 100-run stand between Taylor and Nicholls but like in the first session, Dananjaya struck with 15 minutes to Tea and got the Kiwis 5 down. After that, Rosco tried to counter-attack but rain had the final say.
|AN EARLY START IS SCHEDULED AT 9.45 AM LOCAL (0415 GMT) come Thursday. This is of course, weather permitting. The forecast is very grim but hopefully, like it was proved wrong on Wednesday, it is proved incorrect again. New Zealand will look at Ross Taylor to do a Steve Smith and take them to 300. The Lankans on the other hand will look to wrap them up inside 250. Join us to see what happens. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!
|... Day 2, Session 1 ...
|Gritty runs, spinning track, a 5-fer for a spinner and rain. Barring the last, it was a proper subcontinent Test match. New Zealand started off slowly but steadily but the introduction of Akila Dananjaya turned the tide in Sri Lanka's favour. Ross Taylor though is still out there in the middle and he holds the key here for the Kiwis. With good amount of spin on offer, the hosts, will be looking to bundle out New Zealand under 250. Welcome to the coverage of Day 2 of this 1st Test between Sri Lan
|Pitch Report - Kyle Mills is down doing the pitch report. Mills says that it was consistent on Day 1 and he expects it to be the same. Looking at the surface, Mills says that there are patches and the pitch will crumble as the day progresses, meaning that the footmarks will come into play.
|We are all set to begin. The Sri Lankan players are out in the huddle before they take their respective positions in the field. Overnight batsmen, Ross Taylor and Mitchell Santner stride out to the middle to resume their innings. Santner will be on strike. Akila Dananjaya to bowl the first over of the day. A slip and short leg in place.
|68.1 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Starts with a loopy delivery on off, Santner plants out his front foot and blocks it. Dickwella likes it as he shouts very well bowled to his colleague.
|68.2 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Floated on middle and leg. Santner defends it off the front foot.
|68.3 : A Dananjaya to M Santner, Flighted delivery on off and middle, Santner looks to defend but it comes off the inside edge of his bat onto the pads.
|68.4 : A Dananjaya to M Santner, First runs of the day. Short around off, Santner looks to cut but it goes off the thick outside edge of his bat, wide of slip. Due to heavy rains last night the outfield is relatively slow, So the ball does not get to the fence. Two taken by the batsmen.
|68.5 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Better line, tosses it up on the stumps, Santner blocks it.
|68.6 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Shorter on off, Santner punches it to mid off to get through the first over of the day unharmed.
|Suranga Lakmal to partner Akila Dananjaya.
|69.1 : S Lakmal to Taylor, OUT! What a start this is for Sri Lanka! Lakmal steams in and bowls a loose ball outside off. Taylor, facing his first ball of the day goes for the cut shot but ends up getting a fat outside edge to the right of the keeper. Dickwella behind the stumps moves just a bit to his right and takes a simple catch. Dream start for the hosts, they wanted Taylor early and they have got just that.
|0.0 : Tim Southee is the new man in.
|69.2 : S Lakmal to Southee, Good length ball on the stumps, Southee does well to defend it off the front foot.
|69.3 : S Lakmal to Southee, Southee is off the mark. Length ball outside off, Southee manages to guide it towards third man and gets to the other end.
|69.4 : S Lakmal to Santner, Good length ball angling away. It is pitched outside off, Santner has no issues leaving it alone.
|69.5 : S Lakmal to Santner, Closer to the off pole but Santner is aware of his stumps and lets it carry to the keeper.
|69.6 : S Lakmal to Santner, Excellent delivery. Lakmal comes around the wicket and bowls it an away swinger pitching close to the off pole. Santner looks to defend but misses and luckily for him the ball does not kiss the outside edge.
|70.1 : A Dananjaya to Southee, Floated delivery on off, Southee looks to defend but gets an leading edge towards point which goes all along the ground..
|70.2 : A Dananjaya to Southee, This has spun a lot. Off spinner pitching outside off, Southee gets on his back foot and looks to punch it to the off side but the ball spins in and hits him on the back leg wide away from the leg stump line.
|70.3 : A Dananjaya to Southee, Leg spinner now. Shorter around off, Southee punches it towards extra cover against the spin and gets a single.
|70.4 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Another beauty. Tossed up on off, the ball spins away from the southpaw. Santner looks to defend but misses.
|70.5 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Shorter on the stumps, MS defends it off the back foot.
|70.6 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Short and straight, Santner punches it straight back to the bowler.
|71.1 : S Lakmal to Southee, Off the inside edge. Good length ball which comes in to the right-hander. Southee looks to defend but gets an inside edge which goes towards square leg allowing him to get to the bowler's end.
|71.2 : S Lakmal to Santner, Good length ball outside off, Mitchell leaves it alone.
|71.3 : S Lakmal to Santner, Hits the deck hard outside off, it comes in but Santner is aware of his off stump and offers a good leave.
|71.4 : S Lakmal to Santner, Length ball on off, Santner defends it with a straight bat.
|71.5 : S Lakmal to Santner, Lakmal tempts Santner to drive by bowling it outside off, Mitchell though is not interested and shoulders arms to it.
|71.6 : S Lakmal to Santner, Outside off, Santner lets it carry to the keeper.
|72.1 : A Dananjaya to Southee, Tossed up on off and middle, Tim defends it off the front foot.
|72.2 : A Dananjaya to Southee, Floated on middle, Southee strokes it towards mid on for one.
|72.3 : A Dananjaya to Santner, That excited the Sri Lankan players. Dananjaya flights it very full on middle and leg, Santner looks to defend but gets a big inside edge which goes towards the fine leg region. Two runs taken as the fielder cleans it up.
|72.4 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Floated on the stumps, MS blocks it properly this time.
|72.5 : A Dananjaya to Santner, Tossed up on middle, Santner nudges it towards long on for one.
|72.6 : A Dananjaya to Southee, Tossed up outside off, Southee plays it with soft hands towards third man and keeps the strike with a single.
|73.1 : S Lakmal to Southee, Length ball on off, Southee stands tall and punches it through covers for a couple.
|73.2 : S Lakmal to Southee, Fuller on off, Southee tucks it towards mid-wicket, he looks for a quick single but Santner shouts a loud no.
|73.3 : S Lakmal to Southee, Length ball coming in with the angle, Southee defends it off the upper half of his bat with the angle.
|73.4 : S Lakmal to Southee, Direct hit but safely in. Full on off, Southee drives it wide of mid off and takes a single. The fielder hits bull's eye at the bowler's end but Tim is in. The ball deflects off the stumps but does not cost any extra runs.
|73.5 : Lakmal to Santner, OUT! LBW! Second wicket for Lakmal today. His consistent line and lengths are finally reaping his benefits. Good length ball pitching outside off, Santner leaves it assuming it to swing away but the ball comes in with the angle and hits him flush on the front pad. Sri Lankan players put in a huge appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Santner has a word with his partner, Southee and the opt against the review. Good decision as replays later on show that it would have b
|The new man in is William Somerville.
|73.6 : S Lakmal to Somerville, Outside off on a length, Somerville leaves it alone.
|74.1 : A Dananjaya to Southee, Tossed up on off, Southee defends it off the front foot.
|74.2 : A Dananjaya to Southee, Flighted on the stumps, Tim blocks it off the front foot.
|74.3 : A Dananjaya to Southee, SIX! First six of the game and it has come off Southee's bat. Tossed up around middle, Southee says enough of the waiting game and he comes down the track. He gets to the pitch of the ball and smokes it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
|74.4 : A Dananjaya to Southee, Tossed up on the stumps, Southee follows the maximum with a solid defense.
|74.5 : A Dananjaya to Southee, On the pads, Southee flicks it to mid-wicket.
|74.6 : A Dananjaya to Southee, OUT! Run out! What has happened here? Akila tosses one on leg, Southee looks to defend but the ball hits his front pad. Akila and the keeper go up in appeal but the umpire says nothing doing. But in the meantime, the ball goes towards gully and Tim had come halfway down looking for a single. Somerville, initially was calling for a run but then turns his back on his partner. Tim is in no man's land. Dhananjaya de Silva throws it at the keeper's end and Dickwella does
|Trent Boult walks out at number 10.
|75.1 : S Lakmal to Somerville, Good length ball on off, Somerville pushes it wide of cover and gets a single.
|75.2 : S Lakmal to Boult, Length ball outside off, Boult looks to play it initially but then leaves it in the end in typical tailender's style.
|75.3 : Lakmal to Boult, DROPPED! Tough chance but still a chance. Good length ball on off, Boult looks to drive it on the up but does so uppishly. Lakmal gets his right hand on it in his follow up but cannot stick it in. The ball goes behind the stumps at the bowler's end and Boult rather than getting out ends up getting a single.
|75.4 : S Lakmal to Somerville, Bouncer! Somerville sways away from it.
|75.5 : S Lakmal to Somerville, On the stumps, Somerville defends it off the front foot.
|75.6 : S Lakmal to Somerville, Good length ball outside off, William looks to defend but misses.
|76.1 : A Dananjaya to Boult, Tossed up on off, TB defends it off the front foot.
|76.2 : A Dananjaya to Boult, Floated on the stumps, Boult defends it.
|76.3 : A Dananjaya to T Boult, Tossed up on off and middle, Boult looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge towards point.
|76.4 : A Dananjaya to Boult, Shorter on off, Boult defends it off his back foot this time.
|76.5 : A Dananjaya to Boult, Tossed up on middle, Boult comes down the track and strokes it back towards the bowler.
|76.6 : A Dananjaya to Boult, Floated on the stumps, Trent defends it to get through the over.
|77.1 : S Lakmal to Somerville, EDGED AND FOUR! Fuller ball outside off, Somerville looks to drive but ends up getting a fat outside edge. It flies wide of the diving gully fielder and to the fence at third man for a boundary. Bonus yet vital runs these for New Zealand.
|77.2 : S Lakmal to Somerville, Follows the edgy boundary with a solid front foot defense.
|77.3 : S Lakmal to Somerville, Length ball on off, WS punches it wide of cover for one.
|77.4 : S Lakmal to Boult, Fuller on middle, Boult strokes it wide of mid on for one.
|77.5 : S Lakmal to W Somerville, Length ball outside off, Somerville drives it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple as the fielder cleans it up.
|77.6 : S Lakmal to Somerville, Good length ball around off, WS defends it towards cover to get through the over.
|78.1 : A Dananjaya to Boult, Tossed up around off, Boult comes down the track and milks it towards long on with the spin for a single.
|78.2 : A Dananjaya to Somerville, Floated on off, Somerville bends his back and defends it.
|78.3 : A Dananjaya to Somerville, Shorter on middle and leg, Somerville tucks it wide of short leg.
|78.4 : A Dananjaya to Somerville, Shorter on off, WS defends it off the back foot.
|New Zealand have taken their last review here. It is for caught. Somerville straightaway signaled the 'T' indicating that there might be no bat involved.
|78.5 : A Dananjaya to Somerville, NOT OUT! Brilliant review from Somerville. He survives to fight another day. Loopy off spinner pitching outside off, Somerville looks to defend. The ball lobs off his pad and goes straight into the hands of short leg. Sri Lanka players put in an appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Somerville takes the review. Snicko shows there was no bat or glove involved. Ball Tracker then rolls in and shows that though the impact was umpire's call, the ball was going on t
|78.6 : A Dananjaya to Somerville, Floated on off, WS defends it off the front foot.
|Lasith Embuldeniya is into the attack.
|79.1 : L Embuldeniya to Boult, Starts with a flighted delivery on off, Boult strokes it towards cover for a single.
|79.2 : L Embuldeniya to Somerville, Tossed up on middle, Somerville blocks it off the front foot.
|79.3 : L Embuldeniya to Somerville, Flighted outside off, Somerville looks to drive but misses.
|79.4 : L Embuldeniya to Somerville, Tossed up on the stumps, WS keeps it out.
|79.5 : L Embuldeniya to Somerville, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|79.6 : L Embuldeniya to Somerville, Slower through the air outside off, Somerville looks to drive but misses.
|80.1 : A Dananjaya to Boult, FOUR! Bonus runs for New Zealand, frustrating for Sri Lanka. Tossed up on off, Boult comes down the track and swivels it with the spin over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|80.2 : A Dananjaya to Boult, Tossed up on off, Boult blocks it off the front foot.
|80.3 : A Dananjaya to Boult, Floated on middle and leg, Boult defends it in a proper number 10 fashion.
|80.4 : A Dananjaya to Boult, Miscommunication but safe. Tossed up on off, Boult defends it with soft hands. The ball goes towards point, Somerville calls for a run, Boult says no but still goes with it. Luckily Somerville gets in.
|80.5 : A Dananjaya to Somerville, Tossed up outside off, WS looks to defend inside the line but misses.
|80.6 : A Dananjaya to Somerville, Tossed up outside off, Somerville comes down the track and looks to defend but gets hit on the pads.
|New ball is taken now by Sri Lanka.
|81.1 : L Embuldeniya to Boult, This is comical. Tossed up outside off, Boult looks play the paddle but gets a leading edge on it. The ball goes through the grill and gets stuck in. Boult moves away from all the surrounding fielders. After a while, Boult let's the keeper take it off. Not out though as the ball was dead.
|81.2 : L Embuldeniya to Boult, Floated on the stumps, Boult defends it off the front foot.
|81.3 : L Embuldeniya to Boult, SIX! Boult is enjoying his time out in the middle. Tossed up on off, Boult comes down the track and lofts it over long off for a maximum.
|81.4 : L Embuldeniya to Boult, Floated on off, Boult comes down the track and nudges it towards cover for one.
|81.5 : L Embuldeniya to Somerville, Flighted on the stumps, WS keeps it out.
|81.6 : L Embuldeniya to Somerville, On the stumps, blocked by Somerville.
|82.1 : A Dananjaya to Boult, Tossed up on off, Boult comes down the track and nudges it to long on for one.
|82.2 : A Dananjaya to Somerville, On the pads, Somerville flicks it towards mid-wicket.
|82.3 : A Dananjaya to Somerville, Spinning away and it is wide of leg stump. William looks to flick but misses.
|82.4 : A Dananjaya to Somerville, Floated on off, Somerville plays it towards point and once again there is yes and no between the batsmen but misfield at point allows them to take a single.
|82.5 : Dananjaya to Boult, Floated on middle and leg, Boult looks to defend but gets an inside edge towards the square leg region allowing them to take a single.
|82.6 : A Dananjaya to Somerville, Shorter on off, Somerville defends it off the back foot to get through another over unharmed.
|Drinks Break - Just when Suranga Lakmal was given the new ball, Boult had an issue with his helmet and looking at this opportunity the umpires have called for drinks.
|Now Suranga Lakmal is back on.
|83.1 : S Lakmal to Boult, OUT! Caught! Lakmal strikes in his very first over of his new spell. His third of the day and New Zealand lose their 9th. Trent Boult's entertaining cameo comes to an end. Good length ball on off, Boult looks to loft it over mid on but does not get the elevation and he ends up hitting it straight to Kusal Perera at mid on.
|Ajaz Patel is the last man in.
|Ajaz Patel has taken the review for LBW.
|83.2 : S Lakmal to Patel, OUT! LBW! Unsuccessful review. Full ball outside off, Ajaz looks to play it across the line and gets hit on the pads. Huge appeal follows and the umpire raises his finger. Ajaz Patel takes the review, replay rolls in and shows that the ball was clipping the leg pole. NEW ZEALAND BOWLED OUT FOR 249.
|A good day for Sri Lanka, especially Suranga Lakmal. 5 wickets fell and 4 of them fell to Lakmal. The hosts started the day in the best of fashion as Ross Taylor departed without scoring any runs today. The lower order did put up a fight and managed to take the score close to 250, thanks to small but vital contributions from Southee, Boult and unbeaten Somerville.
|So in a pitch where there is spin on offer, it was the pacer who did the damage in the opening hour. That might excite the fast bowlers of New Zealand. Join us in a while for Sri Lanka's reply.