|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . 4 . 4 | . 1 2 . . w
|Last bat : Charith Asalankac Teja Nidamanuru b Logan van Beek2(8b0x40x6) SR:25.00, FoW:34/4 (7 Ovs)
|13.5 : Bas de Leede to Dimuth Karunaratne, No run.
|13.4 : Bas de Leede to Dimuth Karunaratne, No run.
|13.3 : Bas de Leede to Dhananjaya de Silva, On middle, this is flicked through square leg for one.
|13.2 : Bas de Leede to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|13.1 : Bas de Leede to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, this is nudged to mid-wicket.
|12.6 : Aryan Dutt to Dimuth Karunaratne, Another run as this is pushed through covers.
|12.5 : Aryan Dutt to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, blocked.
|12.4 : Aryan Dutt to Dhananjaya de Silva, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|12.3 : Aryan Dutt to Dimuth Karunaratne, A single as this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|12.2 : Aryan Dutt to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, kept out.
|12.1 : Aryan Dutt to Dimuth Karunaratne, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|11.6 : Bas de Leede to Dhananjaya de Silva, On off, blocked.
|11.3 : Bas de Leede to Dhananjaya de Silva, Fuller and on middle, Dhananjaya de Silva pushes it back to the bowler.
|11.5 : Bas de Leede to Dhananjaya de Silva, On middle, kept out.
|11.4 : Bas de Leede to Dhananjaya de Silva, FOUR! Wide of the fielder! It was uppish but in the gap! Shorter and outside off, Dhananjaya de Silva cuts it past point and this one races away to the fence.
|11.2 : Bas de Leede to Dimuth Karunaratne, Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|11.1 : Bas de Leede to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller and on middle, this is driven but to mid on.
|10.6 : Logan van Beek to Dhananjaya de Silva, On off, kept out.
|10.5 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
|10.4 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, On off, defended.
|10.3 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller and on off, this is driven through covers for two.
|10.2 : Logan van Beek to Dhananjaya de Silva, Around off, this is guided through point for one.
|10.1 : Logan van Beek to Dhananjaya de Silva, Good length and on off, defended.
|9.6 : Ryan Klein to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, this is driven crisply but to mid on.
|9.5 : Ryan Klein to Dhananjaya de Silva, Streaky run! Length and around off, Dhananjaya de Silva looks to defend, this goes off the inside edge down towards fine leg for one.
|9.4 : Ryan Klein to Dhananjaya de Silva, Angled into the pads, Dhananjaya de Silva looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|9.3 : Ryan Klein to Dhananjaya de Silva, On middle, this is nudged to mid-wicket.
|9.2 : Ryan Klein to Dhananjaya de Silva, Around off, this is guided to point.
|9.1 : Ryan Klein to Dhananjaya de Silva, Shorter and on off, Dhananjaya de Silva pushes it to covers.
|8.6 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, On off, kept out. A maiden by Logan van Beek!
|8.5 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, On the pads, this is nudged to mid-wicket.
|8.4 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, kept out.
|8.3 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, On off, this is pushed to mid off.
|8.2 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone.
|8.1 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, On off, kept out.
|7.6 : Ryan Klein to Dhananjaya de Silva, On middle, defended.
|Now then... there was an appeal on the very first ball of this over but it was not given. Not reviewed too as there were no reviews left. Hawk Eye shows it to be hitting leg stump. Three reds.
|7.5 : Ryan Klein to Dhananjaya de Silva, On off, kept out.
|7.4 : Ryan Klein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller and on off, this is pushed wide of mid off for one.
|7.3 : Ryan Klein to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, blocked.
|7.2 : Ryan Klein to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|7.1 : Ryan Klein to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, this is driven nicely but to mid on.
|6.6 : Logan van Beek to Charith Asalanka, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Sri Lanka in deep, deep trouble now. On middle, shorter, Charith Asalanka looks to flick but this goes off the splice and lobs towards mid-wicket. It is taken by the fielder there.
|6.5 : Logan van Beek to Charith Asalanka, A loud appeal but not given again! Netherlands review. Seems to be going down leg again. NOT OUT! Netherlands lose both their reviews. Another inswinger, a little too straight. Charith Asalanka looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It has pitched outside leg.
|6.4 : Logan van Beek to Charith Asalanka, On middle, kept out.
|6.3 : Logan van Beek to Charith Asalanka, On off, this is defended solidly.
|Logan van Beek to Charith Asalanka, WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.
|6.2 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, this is nudged on the leg side.
|6.1 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, On off, Dimuth Karunaratne pushes it to covers.
|4.5 : Logan van Beek to Sadeera Samarawickrama, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Number three down. Netherlands are all over Sri Lanka at the moment! This is on a length and outside off, Sadeera Samarawickrama looks to drive, yet again, the ball is not on a driving length. It takes the outside edge and it is pouched by the keeper.
|0.1 : Logan van Beek to Pathum Nissanka, OUT! TAKEN! That is the ideal start for Netherlands. A wicket on the very first ball. That though was a loose stroke, especially so early on in the innings. It is on a length and outside off, Pathum Nissanka looks to hit it on the up, it goes more off the splice and it is taken by the fielder at cover. Good catch by Saqib Zulfiqar!
|5.6 : Ryan Klein to Charith Asalanka, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|5.5 : Ryan Klein to Charith Asalanka, On off, defended.
|5.4 : Ryan Klein to Charith Asalanka, Well bowled! Outside off, shorter, Charith Asalanka looks to cut but is beaten.
|5.3 : Ryan Klein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|5.2 : Ryan Klein to Dimuth Karunaratne, On off, kept out
|5.1 : Ryan Klein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka is underway! On the pads, this is nudged fine on the leg side for two.
|4.6 : Logan van Beek to Charith Asalanka, Two! On the pads, Charith Asalanka works it fine on the leg side and takes two.
|4.4 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, A loud shout but not given! On the pads, Dimuth Karunaratne looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side for one. Pitched outside leg.
|4.3 : Logan van Beek to Sadeera Samarawickrama, Close! Another batter looks to an expansive drive, this is outside off, Sadeera Samarawickrama looks to drive but it goes off the inside edge towards the leg side for one.
|4.2 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, Another one on the pads, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|4.1 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, Two more! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.
|3.6 : Ryan Klein to Sadeera Samarawickrama, Good length and on middle, blocked.
|3.5 : Ryan Klein to Kusal Mendis, A LOUD SHOUT AND THE FINGER IS RAISED THIS TIME! It is for LBW! Mendis reviews. It might just remain umpire's call. OUT! It is clipping the leg pole! On the pads, Kusal Mendis looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. That is a big wicket. Both the new ball bowlers have a wicket each. Lanka in a spot of bother here.
|0.6 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, A LOUD APPEAL BUT TURNED DOWN! The review is taken. It seems to be going down leg. NOT OUT! It is pitching outside leg. Netherlands lose a review in the first over itself. On the pads, Dimuth Karunaratne looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. End of an action-packed first over from Logan van Beek!
|3.4 : Ryan Klein to Kusal Mendis, Good length and on middle, defended.
|3.3 : Ryan Klein to Kusal Mendis, FOUR! Timed brilliantly! Fuller and on off, Kusal Mendis strokes it past the bowler and down to the long off fence.
|Ryan Klein to Kusal Mendis, WIDE! This one is down the leg side. There is a loud appeal but that is probably to put the umpire off. Wided.
|3.2 : Ryan Klein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Around off, this is guided down towards third man for one.
|3.1 : Ryan Klein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller and on middle, this is flicked but to mid-wicket.
|2.6 : Logan van Beek to Kusal Mendis, Shorter and around off, Mendis pushes it through covers for two more.
|2.5 : Logan van Beek to Kusal Mendis, Two! Off the outside edge. Length and around off, shaping away. Kusal Mendis looks to defend but this goes more off the outside edge and down towards third man. Two taken.
|2.4 : Logan van Beek to Kusal Mendis, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|2.3 : Logan van Beek to Kusal Mendis, On off, defended.
|2.2 : Logan van Beek to Kusal Mendis, Outside off, left alone.
|2.1 : Logan van Beek to Kusal Mendis, Shorter and around off, Kusal Mendis pushes it to covers.
|1.6 : Ryan Klein to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! Glorious stroke! Fuller and on middle, Dimuth Karunaratne creams it down the ground and to the long on fence. Lovely.
|0.2 : Logan van Beek to Kusal Mendis, Good stuff! Length and on off, Kusal Mendis is solid in defense.
|1.5 : Ryan Klein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|1.4 : Ryan Klein to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! Clipped away! On the pads, Dimuth Karunaratne works it through mid-wicket and this one races away to the fence.
|1.3 : Ryan Klein to Dimuth Karunaratne, On off, defended.
|1.2 : Ryan Klein to Kusal Mendis, Fuller and on off, this is pushed wide of mid off for one.
|1.1 : Ryan Klein to Kusal Mendis, On middle, this is defended nicely.
|0.5 : Logan van Beek to Dimuth Karunaratne, Dimuth Karunaratne is off the mark too! On middle, this is worked through square leg for two.
|0.4 : Logan van Beek to Kusal Mendis, Nicely played! Slightly shorter and just outside off, Kusal Mendis guides it through point and takes one. Kusal Mendis and Sri Lanka are underway.
|0.3 : Logan van Beek to Kusal Mendis, Length again and around off, kept out.
|0.0 : Time for the action to begin! The Lankan openers, Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka walk out to the middle. Logan van Beek to begin with. Here we go...
|Netherlands (PLAYING XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (WK/C), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt.
|Sri Lanka (PLAYING XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.
|TOSS - Sri Lanka have won the toss and ELECTED TO BAT!