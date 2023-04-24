|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . 1 1 1 . .
|Last bat : Peter Moorlbw b Asitha Fernando5(7b1x40x6) SR:71.43, FoW:12/1 (3.4 Ovs)
|6.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, pushed to mid on.
|6.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Outside off, this timeÂ Balbirnie gets an inside edge as he tries to push and it goes past the stumps to the fine leg fence.
|6.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, This is outside off and makes a late inward movement.Â Balbirnie looks to push but gets beaten on the inside edge.
|5.6 : Asitha Fernando to James McCollum, On off, blocked.
|5.5 : Asitha Fernando to James McCollum, Length and outside off.Â Balbirnie leaves.
|5.4 : Asitha Fernando to James McCollum, A length ball, outside off, no swing this time.Â Balbirnie defends.
|5.3 : Asitha Fernando to James McCollum, Length ball on middle.Â Balbirnie prods and blocks.
|5.2 : Asitha Fernando to James McCollum, On off, kept out.
|5.1 : Asitha Fernando to James McCollum, On middle, blocked.
|4.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, Outside off,Â Balbirnie makes a good leave.
|4.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, Length and on middle, blocked.
|4.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Well played! Pitched up, outside off andÂ Balbirnie drives it through covers.
|4.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, Outside off,Â Balbirnie shoulders arms.
|4.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, Length and swinging back in on middle.Â Balbirnie tucks it to mid on.
|4.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, Outside off, left alone.
|3.6 : Asitha Fernando to James McCollum, Length and on off. James McCollumÂ blocks.
|2.4 : Vishwa Fernando to James McCollum, Outside off, left alone.
|2.5 : Vishwa Fernando to James McCollum, A length ball, outside off.Â McCollum looks to push but misses.
|3.4 : Asitha Fernando to Peter Moor, OUT! LBW! That looks dead but the umpire shakes his head. Asitha FernandoÂ knows and asks his captain to take it upstairs. No bat there clearly. Ball Tracking shows THREE REDS and Moor has to go. Asitha FernandoÂ was confident as he got it perfectly. This is on a length and on off, lands and swings in. Moor tries to defend with his bat and pad together but gets beaten by the swing.Â
|3.5 : Asitha Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, Goes full and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it past mid off and collects three runs.Â
|3.3 : Asitha Fernando to Peter Moor, Length and on middle, defended.
|3.2 : Asitha Fernando to Peter Moor, EDGED AND FOUR! Length ball, outside off, hint of swing. Moor looks to defend but gets an outside edge, past gully and the sip cordon for four more.
|3.1 : Asitha Fernando to Peter Moor, Length and outside off, Moor leaves.
|2.6 : Vishwa Fernando to James McCollum, Lovely bowling! This one lands on off and then swings back in.Â McCollum defends it out.
|2.3 : Vishwa Fernando to James McCollum, FOUR! FIrst boundary for Ireland! Length ball, outside off.Â McCollum plays with soft hands to p oint and it goes through the gap for four.
|2.2 : Vishwa Fernando to James McCollum, Slightly short on off.Â McCollum blocks.
|2.1 : Vishwa Fernando to James McCollum, Length ball, around off and swings back in.Â McCollum makes a solid block.
|1.6 : Asitha Fernando to Peter Moor, Length and on middle, blocked out.
|1.5 : Asitha Fernando to Peter Moor, A bit of swing on the middle. Moor keeps it out.
|1.4 : Asitha Fernando to James McCollum, Sharp single again! Much better already from Ireland batters!! On off,Â McCollum taps it to point for one.
|1.3 : Asitha Fernando to Peter Moor, On middle, this is hit behind square leg for a single.
|1.2 : Asitha Fernando to James McCollum, QUICK SINGLE! Length and on middle.Â McCollum drops it to point for one.
|1.1 : Asitha Fernando to James McCollum, On a length and on off.Â McCollum leans and blocks.
|0.6 : Asitha FernandoÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Vishwa Fernando to James McCollum, Leg bye! On the pads.Â McCollum misses his flick and it goes to fine leg for a single. IrelandÂ are underway.
|0.5 : Vishwa Fernando to James McCollum, Vishwa FernandoÂ nails the yorker, right on the middle.Â McCollum gets his bat down quickly to defend.
|0.4 : Vishwa Fernando to James McCollum, Length ball, around off.Â McCollum taps it to cover.
|0.3 : Vishwa Fernando to James McCollum, This is outside off again.Â McCollum shoulders arms.
|0.2 : Vishwa Fernando to James McCollum, Length ball, outside off.Â McCollum leaves it alone.
|0.1 : Vishwa Fernando to James McCollum, A lively start to the game! A length ball, it lands on middle and swings in.Â McCollum looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but that swinging a bit too much.
|0.0 : We are all set. The players are out in the middle. James McCollumÂ and Peter MoorÂ to open for Ireland. Vishwa FernandoÂ to bowl first. Let's play...
|Dimuth KarunaratneÂ says they will bowl first. Mentions they will try and bowl in good areas to get wickets. Informs they are going with the same team.
|Andy BalbirnieÂ says he will bat first. Adds batting second after being in the field for a long time was a bit weary. Informs there are three changes for them.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Benjamin White.
|TOSS - IrelandÂ have won the toss and will BAT first!