|4.1 : Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, No run.
|3.6 : Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, No run.
|3.5 : Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, Length and outside off.Â Karunaratne offers no shot.
|3.4 : Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! Length ball on middle.Â Karunaratne tucks it past square leg and it races into the fence.
|3.3 : Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone.
|3.2 : Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, On middle, this is hit to square leg for one more.
|3.1 : Curtis Campher to Dimuth Karunaratne, Full and on middle, pushed to mid off for one.
|2.6 : Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, Length ball, outside off, seams away. Nishan MadushkaÂ prods to defend but is beaten.
|2.5 : Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, FOUR! First of the match! Wonderful shot! Full and outside off. Nishan MadushkaÂ drives it firmly through covers.
|2.4 : Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, On middle, defended.
|2.3 : Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne,Â Karunaratne takes on the short ball. This is on middle, it is pulled through mid-wicket for easy three runs.
|2.2 : Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, On a length and on off.Â Karunaratne gets inside the line of the ball and blocks.
|2.1 : Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, Length and outside off, left alone.
|1.6 : Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, A maiden from Campher! Full and on middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
|1.5 : Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, Slants it down the leg side. Nishan MadushkaÂ misses his clip.
|1.4 : Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, This is full and on middle. Nishan MadushkaÂ pushes it to mid on.
|1.3 : Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, On off, kept out.
|1.1 : Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, Length and on off, pushed to cover.
|1.2 : Curtis Campher to Nishan Madushka, Length and on middle. Blocked out.
|0.6 : Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, Short and on the hips, Nishan MadushkaÂ tickles it to fine leg for a single.
|0.5 : Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, On the pads,Â Karunaratne gets off the mark as he flicks it behind square leg for run.
|0.4 : Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, Short again, angled outside off.Â Karunaratne leaves.
|0.3 : Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, Short ball, outside off.Â Karunaratne shoulders arms.
|0.2 : Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, Sri LankaÂ are off the mark!! Length ball, outside off, Nishan MadushkaÂ punches off the back foot past covers for three runs.
|0.1 : Mark Adair to Nishan Madushka, Short in length and angled down the leg side. Nishan MadushkaÂ looks to flick but misses.
|0.0 : We are all set. The players are out in the middle. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ and Nishan MadushkaÂ to open for the Lankans. Mark AdairÂ to bowl first!
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Murray Commins, James McCollum, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Benjamin White.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.
|TOSS - Sri LankaÂ have won the toss and will BAT first!