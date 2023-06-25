|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 . . 1 . . | 0wd . . . 4 . . | . . 2 . . 4
|Last bat : Lorcan Tucker (W)b Dasun Shanaka0(5b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:58/4 (11.3 Ovs)
|15.6 : Dasun Shanaka to Curtis Campher, Top edge and safe! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled down towards fine leg for two.
|15.5 : Dasun Shanaka to Harry Tector, Angled into the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
|15.4 : Dasun Shanaka to Harry Tector, On the off pole, defended.
|15.3 : Dasun Shanaka to Curtis Campher, Another single as this is nudged on the leg side.
|15.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Harry Tector, Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|15.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Curtis Campher, Outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
|14.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Harry Tector, Tossed up on middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
|14.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Curtis Campher, Full and outside off, pushed to long off for a single.
|14.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Harry Tector, Outside off, dragged to long on for one.
|14.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Harry Tector, SIX! Much needed! Tossed up on middle.Â Tector slogs it hard over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|14.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Harry Tector, Flat and outside off, this is slapped to backward point.
|14.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Harry Tector, Too full and on middle,Â Tector sweeps it behind square leg for two.
|13.6 : Dasun Shanaka to Harry Tector, Another single as this is hit to mid-wicket.
|13.5 : Dasun Shanaka to Curtis Campher, Length and outside off, this is worked to third man for a single.
|13.4 : Dasun Shanaka to Curtis Campher, On off, kept out.
|13.3 : Dasun Shanaka to Harry Tector, On middle, this is punched to point for a single.
|13.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Harry Tector, On off, kept out.
|13.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Curtis Campher, Outside off, guided to point for a single.
|12.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Harry Tector, AÂ googly, full and outside off.Â Tector prods to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. A huge appeal but the umpire feels the impact is outside the line.
|12.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Curtis Campher, Full and on middle, tucked to square leg for a single.
|12.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Curtis Campher, Slower ball on middle, Campher defends on the front foot.
|12.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Harry Tector, Full and onÂ middle,Â Tector heaves it through mid-wicket, in the gap for three.
|12.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Harry Tector, On off, kept out.
|12.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Harry Tector, This is full and outside off.Â Tector miscues his slog-sweep back to the bowler.
|11.6 : Dasun Shanaka to Curtis Campher, On middle, blocked.
|11.5 : Dasun Shanaka to Curtis Campher, FOUR! Welcome boundary! Length and outside off, Campher dabs it to third man for four.
|11.4 : Dasun Shanaka to Curtis Campher, On off, tucked to mid-wicket.
|11.3 : Dasun Shanaka to Lorcan Tucker, OUT! BOWLED! Dasun ShanakaÂ gets on now. IrelandÂ are falling apart. Length ball on middle. Tucker tries to defend it very late but gets a bottom edge and it rolls back onto the stumps.Â
|11.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Lorcan Tucker, On a length and on off, Tucker punches it to mid on.
|11.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Harry Tector, Fuller and outside off, worked to third man for a single.
|10.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Lorcan Tucker, On middle, this is nudged to mid-wicket. What a start by Wanindu Hasaranga.
|10.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Lorcan Tucker, This is full and outside off. Tucker looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|10.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Lorcan Tucker, Flighted, outside off. Tucker blocks.
|10.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Andy Balbirnie, OUT! LBW! A googly, full and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ goes on the back foot to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finger. Wanindu HasarangaÂ continues his impressive form.
|10.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Harry Tector, Tossed up, outside off,Â Tector pushes it to point for a single.
|10.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it out.
|9.6 : Dasun Shanaka to Andy Balbirnie, Length and on middle, blocked.
|9.5 : Dasun Shanaka to Harry Tector, Full and outside off, this is hit to third man for a single.
|9.4 : Dasun Shanaka to Harry Tector, Flat and on middle,Â Tector blocks.
|9.3 : Dasun Shanaka to Harry Tector, On middle, blocked.
|9.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Harry Tector, On off, kept out.
|Dasun Shanaka to Harry Tector, Wide! DOwn the leg side, wided.
|9.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Andy Balbirnie, A single as this is hit to square leg.
|8.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Harry Tector, On the pads, flicked to square leg.
|8.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Harry Tector, Fuller and outside off.Â Tector lets it go.
|8.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Harry Tector, Length and on off,Â Tector blocks it out.
|8.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Harry Tector, FOUR! Slides one on the pads,Â Tector helps it to fine leg for four. 50 up!
|8.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Harry Tector, On the off, blocked.
|8.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Harry Tector, FOUR!A half-volley, outside off.Â Tector drivesÂ it through covers in the gap for four.
|7.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy Balbirnie, Length and on middle, this is defended.
|7.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Harry Tector, Full and on off, dropped toÂ third man for a single.
|7.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Harry Tector, A length ball, outside off,Â Tector slashes and misses.
|7.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Harry Tector, FOUR! GoesÂ short and on middle.Â Tector stands tall and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|7.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Harry Tector, Full and on off,Â Tector pushes it to cover.
|7.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Harry Tector, On the pads.Â Tector blocks.
|6.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, blocked.
|6.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Andy Balbirnie, On off, kept out.
|6.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Harry Tector, Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
|6.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Harry Tector, Full and onÂ off, pushed back to the bowler.
|6.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Andy McBrine, OUT! TAKEN! Kasun RajithaÂ gets the better ofÂ McBrine! Shorter and on leg,Â McBrine pulls it late but not far enough as Lahiru KumaraÂ takes it at fine leg.
|6.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Andy McBrine, Shorter and on off,Â McBrine pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|5.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Andy BalbirnieÂ has started so well. Length ball, outside off, this is punched through point for four more. 16 runs off the over.
|5.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy Balbirnie, On the pads, kept out.
|5.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Wonderful shot! This is full and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to the left of covers for a boundary.
|5.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy McBrine, On middle, helped to fine leg for a single.
|5.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy McBrine, FOUR! Tad short and outside off.Â McBrine cuts it through point another boundary.
|5.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy Balbirnie, A length ball, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ punches it through point and in the gap for three runs.
|4.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Andy McBrine, On off,Â McBrine blocks.
|4.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Andy McBrine, On the pads, kept out.
|4.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Andy McBrine, On middle,Â McBrine defends it out.
|4.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Andy McBrine, Outside off, punched to point.
|4.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Andy McBrine, Outside off on a length.Â McBrine slaps it to point where Wanindu HasarangaÂ makes a good stop.
|4.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Andy McBrine, On middle, blocked.
|3.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy Balbirnie, Length ball, outside off, knocked to point.
|3.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy Balbirnie, On off, blocked.
|3.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Paul Stirling, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! What a catch from the keeper! Pushes it wide of off, Stirling is temptedÂ to go for the drive but gets an outside edge to the right of Kusal MendisÂ who leaps and grabs with one hand.Â
|3.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Paul Stirling, On off, kept out.
|3.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Paul Stirling, Length ball, tailing on middle, Stiling looks to whip but misses.
|3.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy McBrine, Outside off,Â McBrine guides it to third man for a single.
|2.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Crunched! A length ball, outside off. Stirling uses his feet and slaps it through point for four.Â
|2.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Paul Stirling, Length and on off, defended well.
|2.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Paul Stirling, On middle on a length, it is blocked.
|2.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Paul Stirling, Fuller and on middle, Stirling flicks it through square leg for a couple.
|2.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Paul Stirling, Length and on middle, blocked.
|2.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Paul Stirling, A length ball on off. Stirling looks to defend but gets beaten. That goes over the pole.
|1.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy McBrine, A length ball, outside off, McBrine swings and misses.
|1.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy McBrine, Length and on off, kept out.
|1.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy McBrine, FOUR! Too full and wide of off.Â McBrine drives it through covers for four more.
|1.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy McBrine, FOUR BYES! Shorter and outside off.Â McBrine leaves it alone. It bounces in front of the keeper and goes through him for four.
|1.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy McBrine, This is close to off.Â McBrine dead bats it.
|1.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Andy McBrine, Outside off and it swings away more off the deck.Â McBrine shoulders arms.
|Lahiru Kumara to Andy McBrine, Wide! Starts with a length ball, outside off, angled across.Â McBrine lets it go.
|0.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Paul Stirling, Length ball on middle, Stirling defends it out.
|0.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Paul Stirling, Length and on off, blocked.
|0.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Andy McBrine, Full and on off, pushed to the right of mid off for a single.
|0.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Andy McBrine, Goes full and on middle,Â McBrine defends.
|0.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Andy McBrine, On a length and on off, this is blocked.
|0.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Andy McBrine, FOUR! That is some way to get underway! Fuller and wide of off.Â McBrine drives it through cover-point for a boundary.