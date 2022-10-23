|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . . . 1 . | w . 4 . 1 1
|Last bat : Andy Balbirnie (C)b Lahiru Kumara1(5b0x40x6) SR:20.00, FoW:2/1 (1.1 Ovs)
|2.2 : Binura Fernando to Paul Stirling, 1 run.
|2.1 : Binura Fernando to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Up and over! Binura FernandoÂ bowls this full and on off, Paul StirlingÂ makes room and takes a couple of steps down the track to crunch it over cover-point for a boundary.
|1.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Paul Stirling, This is pitched up, on off, Paul StirlingÂ loses his grip while playing the drive and the ball goes uppishly through extra cover for a run.
|1.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Lorcan Tucker, On a length and on middle and leg, Lorcan TuckerÂ tucks it towards square leg for a single.
|1.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Lorcan Tucker, Fuller one and around off, Lorcan TuckerÂ drives it firmly but finds the fielder at cover.
|1.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Lorcan Tucker, FOUR! Lorcan TuckerÂ is underway with a boundary! What a confident shot! Short and wide outside off. Tucker stays back and cuts it over the point fielder for a boundary.
|1.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Lorcan Tucker, Lahiru KumaraÂ serves a length delivery now, this is outside off and Tucker drives it firmly but straight to mid off.
|1.1 : Lorcan TuckerÂ is the next man in.
|Lahiru Kumara to Andy Balbirnie, OUT! TIMBER! Lahiru KumaraÂ strikes on his very first ball and draws first blood! An early breakthrough for Sri LankaÂ which will give them confidence. Kumara begins with a full delivery, on middle, Andy BalbirnieÂ tries to be cheeky and goes for the scoop shot, but gets beaten by the pace and the ball goes through to rattle the stumps. There was no need of that shot at this stage of the match and Irish skipper has to go back. IrelandÂ lose their first wicke
|0.6 : Lahiru KumaraÂ to start from the other end.
|Binura Fernando to Paul Stirling, Goes fuller this time, on off, Paul StirlingÂ opens the face of his bat and guides it towards point. Only two runs from the first over then.
|0.5 : Binura Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, Binura FernandoÂ follows the batter well and serves this on a length, on leg, angling in, Andy BalbirnieÂ makes room and knocks it towards cover for a run and gets off the mark.
|0.4 : Binura Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, This is on a good length and around leg, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|0.3 : Binura Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, Binura FernandoÂ pulls his length back a bit and bowls this on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it towards cover.
|0.2 : Binura Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, Full again and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it straight to mid off.
|0.1 : Binura Fernando to Paul Stirling, IrelandÂ and Paul StirlingÂ are underway! Binura FernandoÂ starts with a pitched up delivery, on middle, swinging in, Paul StirlingÂ strokes it towards mid on for a single.
|0.0 : We are all ready for the cricketing action to begin now! The Sri Lankan players are out there in the middle. Paul StirlingÂ and Andy BalbirnieÂ are the openers for Ireland. Binura FernandoÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|It is for the national anthems now! A proud moment for the players from both sides and we will start with the Irish national anthem first. It will be followed by the Lankan national anthem.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara (In place of Pathum Nissanka), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando.Â
|Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.
|Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri LankaÂ says thatÂ they would have bowled first as well. Informs that Pathum NissankaÂ has been struggling with his groin injury and is being rested for this game. Tells those front boundaries are over 80 metres and square boundaries are short, so they need to take that into consideration.Â
|Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of IrelandÂ says that they will bat first and the plan is to put a score on the board. Adds that the group stages were high pressure cricket but to qualify gives them a lot of confidence. On Sri Lankan spinners, says that they have been lucky playing Afghanistan in recent times who also have quality spin attack. Mentions that this ground has been good to them. Informs they are unchanged.
|Â TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Ireland. They have elected to BAT first.Â