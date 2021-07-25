share
42891F
Sri Lanka vs India Live Cricket Score, 1st T20, India in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2021, July 25, 2021

IND 164/5 (20)
India beat Sri Lanka by 38 runs
SL 126/10 (18.3)
Match over