|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|7.6 : Did you know? India have the worst bowling average in ODIs in Powerplay 1 since 2020 - 123.5 (before this match). It's once again on display here as they struggle for an early breakthrough. Not to forget the dropped catch though.
|8.2 : Hardik Pandya to Minod Bhanuka, 1 run.
|Hardik Pandya to Minod Bhanuka, WIDE! Slips this one down the leg side, left alone. Another extra.
|8.1 : Hardik Pandya to Minod Bhanuka, Drop and run! Mindo looks to play this towards point with soft hands and steal a run but is sent back.
|7.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Avishka Fernando, On middle, defended. A dot to end but the damage was done earlier in the over.
|7.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Avishka Fernando, A little bit of turn! This lands on middle and then spins away, Fernando looks to work it on the leg side but this goes off a soft leading edge to covers.
|7.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Avishka Fernando, FOUR! Second boundary in the over. So despite the change in bowling, the runs continue to flow! On the pads, Fernando works it fine on the leg side and this one races away to the fence. Fifty up for Lanka and this is the perfect start for them, the openers have laid the foundation for a good score.
|7.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Minod Bhanuka, SAFE! That is just not needed. Having got a boundary on the last ball, this is rash. Smart from Chahal! slows it up and bowls it wide outside off, makin g the batter drag it, Minod does try to do so with a slog sweep but it goes off the top edge, high up in the air towards mid on. Pandey from mid-wicket runs there but has no chacne. A single taken.
|7.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Minod Bhanuka, FOUR! Lovely use of the feet and all of a sudden Minod is striking at over a run-a-ball! He steps out and gets to the pitch of the ball, lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|0.0 : Time for some spin now! This is where the game changed in the first ODI, after the introduction of Chahal and he comes on now. Can he provide the goods again? He got some good turn in the first game and it will be interesting to see if he gets some here.
|7.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Minod Bhanuka, Starts off really well, it lands on off and just turns back in a little. A leg spinner but bowled quicker. Minod goes back to a ball he should be coming forward to, he though gets an inside edge onto the pads as he tries to block.
|6.6 : Hardik Pandya to Minod Bhanuka, A decent comeback then from Pandya after going for 5 from his first ball! On middle, this is nudged through square leg for one.
|6.5 : Hardik Pandya to Avishka Fernando, Easy! This time, lets the ball come to him and then works it on the leg side for one.
|6.4 : Hardik Pandya to Avishka Fernando, Well bowled! Squares the batter a little! Length and on middle, this one pitches and once again holds its line. Fernando is squared up as he tries to block but does it well.
|6.3 : Hardik Pandya to Avishka Fernando, Another good length delivery, this time the ball holds its line just a little. Fernando opens the face of the bat and plays it to point.
|0.0 : Hardik Pandya is on now, sporting a lovely bandana! A change was imminent as runs were flowing.
|6.2 : Hardik Pandya to Avishka Fernando, Goes back to bowling it on a length and around off, Fernando guides it to point.
|6.1 : Hardik Pandya to Avishka Fernando, FOUR! This time Fernando makes him pay! Pandya goes short, this is his go-to ball but Avishka was ready for it, he hammers it over mid-wicket for another boundary for Sri Lanka in a short span of time.
|Hardik Pandya to Avishka Fernando, Starts off right on the money! Length and on middle, defended. Good start by Pandya. Not a good one actually as he has overstepped. Another Free Hit for Lanka.
|5.6 : Deepak Chahar to Minod Bhanuka, A short one to end, not a lot of pace on it, evaded. Runs flowing now for the hosts. 30 runs in the last three overs!
|5.5 : Deepak Chahar to Minod Bhanuka, Drags his length back and bowls it on off, Bhanuka blocks it.
|5.4 : Deepak Chahar to Minod Bhanuka, FOUR! Raining boundaries at the moment from the bat of Minod. Another beautiful stroke! Yes, it is a half volley but it still has to be put away. Full and on off, this is driven with a straight bat down the ground and it goes to the long off fence. This is a superb start for the Lankans and the pitch looks a belter to bat on.
|5.3 : Deepak Chahar to Minod Bhanuka, FOUR! Binod is now oozing confidence! He is not only started to find the middle but also the gaps. The outfield is also really quick! Slightly shorter and on middle, Binod picks the length early and pulls it through mid-wicket, no chance of stopping that one as it races through mid-wicket.
|5.2 : Deepak Chahar to Avishka Fernando, Takes pace off the ball this time and bowls it fuller and on middle, this is worked towards mid on for one.
|5.1 : Deepak Chahar to Avishka Fernando, Solid! Length and on off, Fernando pushes it to covers.
|4.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Minod Bhanuka, FOUR! A boundary to end the over and this is even better than the last one. One of the hardest shots to play in the game, the on-drive. It is full and on middle, this is creamed through mid on for another boundary. A good over for Sri Lanka. Back-to-back good overs for them. It actually was not timed that well, the bat shook in his hand but since mid on was quite wide, a boundary results.
|4.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Minod Bhanuka, Gets it right this time! Lands it on a length and on off, blocked onto the ground.
|4.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Minod Bhanuka, FOUR! Errs in line and pays the price! This is full and a little too straight, Minod takes full toll of it as he whips it over square leg, no one in the deep and this should make Binod feel a lot better. He wanted to get one away and has finally got the boundary that should release the pressure building on him.
|4.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Minod Bhanuka, Again! Offering no width, not letting the batter free his arms. It is played to the man at mid-wicket again.
|4.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Minod Bhanuka, WIDE! A little bit of movement after the ball pitches but the line is down the leg side. Minod looks to flick but misses. Wided. Hang on a second, it is not a wide but instead a no ball! It is the first Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ has bowled since 2015. 3093 balls before overstepping, he is human after all. Free Hit coming up.
|4.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Minod Bhanuka, Back of a length and on middle, cramps the batter for room. It is worked to mid-wicket.
|4.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Minod Bhanuka, Gets away with it! Bowls a good slower one outside off. Minod looks to go over the leg side, he tried to drag it, should have tried to go over covers. Misses.
|3.6 : Deepak Chahar to Avishka Fernando, Good length delivery angling in from around off, Avishka defends it towards mid on to complete an eventful over, 12 runs off it.
|3.5 : Deepak Chahar to Avishka Fernando, On a length and outside off, Fernando goes hard at it and gets it away off the inside edge. The ball rolls through square leg, they push hard and get two runs.
|3.4 : Deepak Chahar to Avishka Fernando, Good length ball on middle, Avishka once again forces it down to mid on but not in the gap.
|3.3 : Deepak Chahar to Avishka Fernando, Fuller and on middle, Avishka pushes it off his pads to mid on.
|3.2 : Deepak Chahar to Avishka Fernando, SIX! Bhuvneshwar Kumar has completely misjudged it, he ran in a bit too much. A length delivery again, this time angling down the leg side, Fernando picks it off his pads and flicks it aerially towards long leg. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ is stationed there and he charges in from the deep, misjudges badly as the ball goes over his head. His attempt to catch it with a jump fails and to add insult to injury, it has fallen beyond the boundary line.
|3.1 : Deepak Chahar to Avishka Fernando, FOUR! Great shot! A length delivery in the channel outside off, Fernando takes his front leg forward and cracks it through the gap between mid off and extra cover.
|2.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Minod Bhanuka, A touch short and on middle, Minod goes on his toes and keeps it out safely on the leg side.
|2.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Minod Bhanuka, Angling away from the batsman, on a length, Minod pushes it defensively off his back foot to cover-point.
|2.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Avishka Fernando, Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Fernando punches it past the bowler and takes a single as the mid on fielder cuts it off.
|2.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Avishka Fernando, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it from the crease.
|2.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Avishka Fernando, Good length ball outside off, it's left alone by Avishka.
|2.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Avishka Fernando, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
EDGED BUT SAFE! This time it has not carried to second slip. A better line from Chahar on this occasion. He keeps it close to off and gets it to move away off the seam, Bhanuka tries to defend with firm hands but edges it behind. Manish reacts quickly but it falls short of him. Wait for a second, the replays show that it did carry and Pandey has failed to grab it. He attempted it with his right hand, probably a shade late as he thought maybe Prithvi will also
|1.5 : Deepak Chahar to Minod Bhanuka, FOUR! First of the game! Chahar gets greedy, tries to bowl an outswinger from the leg stump line, but it turns out to be very straight in line and Bhanuka flicks it through backward square leg for a boundary. Opens his account.
|1.4 : Deepak Chahar to Minod Bhanuka, Fullish and on off, Bhanuka drives it down the ground but straight to mid off.
|1.3 : Deepak Chahar to Minod Bhanuka, Flashes and misses! Chahar puts it on a length and outside off, angling away, the length is not short to attempt a back foot cut but Minod still tries and gets beaten.
EDGED BUT JUST WIDE OF SECOND SLIP! A nervy moment for Avishka Fernando. He once again has a gentle poke inside the line of a length delivery outside off and the away movement takes the outside edge. Manish Pandey dives full length to his right but it goes wide and runs down to third man for a couple of runs.
|1.2 : Deepak Chahar to Minod Bhanuka, Pitches it up and outside off, Bhanuka drives it off his front foot but finds the cover fielder. Misses out there, all he needed was to put it in the gap.
|0.6 : Deepak ChaharÂ to bowl from the other end. Two slips in place.
|1.1 : Deepak Chahar to Minod Bhanuka, There is a hint of away movement. Deepak delivers it on a good length outside off, Minod makes a watchful leave.
|0.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Avishka Fernando, There is the inswinger. On a length and around off, Fernando goes back and defends it back safely. Top over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar!
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Avishka Fernando, Serves a good length delivery outside off, nipping away, Avishka FernandoÂ covers his stumps and shoulders arms.
|0.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Avishka Fernando, Good length ball outside off, shaping away, Avishka defends it off his back foot to the off side.
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Avishka Fernando, Kumar was operating with one slip but now one more comes in after the last delivery. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ serves it on a length and outside off, once again Fernando stays back and defends it from the bottom half of his bat.
|0.0 : It's time to get underway! Avishka FernandoÂ and Minod BhanukaÂ are the Sri Lankan openers. It's very warm and humid out there. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ is marking his run-up as he will bowl first with the first new ball. All in readiness, let's crack it...
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Avishka Fernando, Beautiful delivery! Kumar hurls it on a length close to off, Avishka tries to defend without any footwork but it nips away to beat the outside edge. A lovely presentation of the seam.Â
|0.0 : Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lanka, says that the pitch looks better than the last match and batting first would be the way to go.Â He feels that their batting did well in the end overs of the last game but they need to bat better in the middle overs. Informs that Kasun RajithaÂ is replacing Isuru UdanaÂ in the XI.Â
|India (Unchanged Playing XI) -Â Â Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha (In for Isuru Udana), Dushmantha Chameera.
|Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian skipper,Â starts by saying thatÂ it was a great job from the bowlers in the last game to restrict Sri Lanka. Praises his spinners for doing a good job while bowling in tandem. Regarding his own batting, Dhawan replies that it depends on the situation and he just looked to rotate the strike as the other batsmen were striking so well. Informs that INDIA ARE UNCHANGED!
|Both the captains are out in the middle. Dasun ShanakaÂ has the coin and he gives it a good toss. Shikhar DhawanÂ calls TAILS but it's HEADS. SRI LANKA ELECT TO BAT!
One of the heroes of the first ODI, Suryakumar Yadav is up for a chat! Regarding his batting, Yadav says that he has been doing the same role in the last few years and that wasn't something new. Adds that passion for this game kept him going and his dad always told him to keep working hard and have patience. States that it was a very emotional moment (to receive the ODI cap) and the only regret is that his family is not around due to the existing situation but back home they were really happy
A team going through a crisis faced a team with an abundance of wealth in terms of quality players and the end result was something that was already known - A thorough thrashing! The first match of the series showed two things very clearly, one is that young India is very hungry and the second is that Sri Lanka's never-ending transition period has pushed them way back in the pecking order. A wide gulf between these two teams means that we are in for yet another one-sided affair. Can Sri Lanka ha