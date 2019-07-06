|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 4 . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Dimuth Karunaratne (C)c MS Dhoni b Jasprit Bumrah10(17b2x40x6) SR:58.82, FoW:17/1 (3.4 Ovs)
|3.4 : J Bumrah to D Karunaratne, OUT c MS Dhoni b Jasprit Bumrah. Sri Lanka have lost their first wicket.
|3.3 : J Bumrah to D Karunaratne, Well fielded! This is what Jadeja adds to the side, he can easily save 10-15 runs in the field. Shorter and outside off, Karunaratne gets on top of the bounce and guides it towards point. Jadeja there dives to his right and stops it.
|3.2 : J Bumrah to D Karunaratne, Shorter and on the pads, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|3.1 : J Bumrah to D Karunaratne, Slightly fuller and outside off, Karunaratne guides it to point. 7 dots in a row for Bumrah.
|2.6 : B Kumar to D Karunaratne, A single to end a good over for Sri Lanka! On middle, Karunaratne nudges it towards mid on for one.
|2.5 : B Kumar to D Karunaratne, Gets it right this time and lands it on middle, Karunaratne stands tall and keeps it out.
|2.4 : B Kumar to D Karunaratne, FOUR! This time through the leg side. Back-to-back boundaries for Karunaratne. Kumar overcompensates and bowls this one on the pads, Dimuth flicks it through square leg and the ball races away. Kumar has already conceded three boundaries.
|2.3 : B Kumar to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Short, wide and Kumar pays the price. It is outside off, asking to be hit. Karunaratne throws his bat at it and slaps it through covers. First boundary for him.
|2.2 : B Kumar to K Perera, Not where he intended but gets three! This is shorter and slower on middle, Perera is way too early in the pull shot. It goes off the toe end through mid-wicket and the batters bag three.
|2.1 : B Kumar to K Perera, Good length and on off, Perera goes back and defends it out.
|1.6 : J Bumrah to D Karunaratne, BEATEN! A maiden to begin with by Bumrah. This is on the shorter side and outside off, Karunaratne does have a go at it but misses.
|1.5 : J Bumrah to D Karunaratne, Another dot! Once again it is on a length and on middle, Karunaratne clips it to mid-wicket.
|1.4 : J Bumrah to D Karunaratne, On the pads, DK works it nicely but can't get it past square leg.
|1.3 : J Bumrah to D Karunaratne, Another ball on a back of a length, Karunaratne pushes it back to the bowler.
|1.2 : J Bumrah to D Karunaratne, A tighter line this time, it is on middle, Karunaratne works it towards mid-wicket.
|1.1 : J Bumrah to D Karunaratne, Extra bounce for Bumrah! This is shorter and on off, Karunaratne stands tall and guides it to point.
|0.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to bowl with the second new ball.
|B Kumar to K Perera, A dot to end! Back of a length again and on off, Perera pushes it to covers. 5 from the first over.
|0.5 : B Kumar to K Perera, Changes the angle straightaway! Goes around the wicket and lands this on middle, cramps Perera for room. Kusal tries to flick but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad.
|0.4 : B Kumar to K Perera, FOUR! A lovely shot to get off the mark! There is not a lot wrong with this delivery. It is on a good length and around off, Perera leans into it and strokes it on the up, through covers for a boundary.
|0.3 : B Kumar to D Karunaratne, Sri Lanka are underway! Shorter in length and outside off, Karunaratne guides it towards third man and takes one.
|0.2 : B Kumar to D Karunaratne, Slants this away from off, Karunaratne lets it be.
|0.1 : B Kumar to D Karunaratne, Starts off with a length ball around off, shapes in just a touch. It is kept out.
|0.0 : Done and dusted with the National Anthems! We are all set for the action to begin. Out come the Indian players and they are followed by the Sri Lanka openers, Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl with the first new ball. Here we go...
|Time for the National Anthems! The players make their way out to the middle. India will sing their first and then it is Sri lanka's turn.
|India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja (In for Mohammed Shami), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav (In for Yuzvendra Chahal), Jasprit Bumrah.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (In for Jeffrey Vandersay), Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kasun Rajitha.
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says they wanted to bat first too, it looks like a used wicket and it will get slower as the game progresses. It feels good with the way they are playing, the batters are doing well and the bowlers too are doing their job. Informs there are two changes, Chahal is rested and Kuldeep comes in and Jadeja comes in for Shami.
|Sri Lanka skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne, says it is a used wicket and it will get slower as the game progresses. Mentions the first few games they could not capitalize but after that they stood up, they corrected their mistakes and played well. Informs they have one change, Perera comes in for Vandersay.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Sri Lanka. THEY WILL BAT FIRST!
|Hello and welcome to Super Saturday, it is also the last day of the group stage. There are two games lined up for you, first it is two Asian sides locking horns, Sri Lanka are taking on India and the second game sees Australia battle South Africa. A lot is at stake today as by the end of the day, we would find out which team finishes on top of the table. We welcome you to the coverage of the first game. The equation is simple for India, they need to win and then hope Australia lose. They would b