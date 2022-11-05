|0.0 : English all-rounder Sam CurranÂ is down for a chat.Â Curran says they did watch Australia's match and it is simple for them and they know if they win here, they go through.Â Mentions that the results have been really tight in this tournament and it will come down to net run rate but believes that the boys can do well. Adds that they have a really good bowling group and they know that Sri Lanka are a difficult team to beat. Says that you have to adapt to the ground conditions and the Lankan playe
|Jos Buttler, the skipper of England,Â says that they would have looked to bat first on this used wicket as well but will have to play well now. Adds that they need to play their best cricket to get to the next round. Mentions it is all about adapting to the surface and they have got good bowling options. Informs that they are going in with the same team.
|England (Unchanged XI) - Jos Buttler (C/WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid andÂ Mark Wood.
|Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lanka, says that they are batting first as it's a used wicket and the last seven games here were won by the team batting first. Informs that they have made one change - Chamika Karunaratne in for Pramod Madushan. Adds that it's an important game for them as well, as they want to finish on a high and carry the pride with them. Feels that the pitch will offer some turn and could be similar to the one they played on against New Zealand.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne (In place of Pramod Madushan), Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara andÂ Kasun Rajitha.
|TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it is Jos ButtlerÂ who calls it wrongly. Sri LankaÂ opt to BAT first.