|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Jos Buttler (W)c Oshada Fernando b Ramesh Mendis55(95b7x40x6) SR:57.89, FoW:229/5 (70.5 Ovs)
|75.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran, No run.
|75.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, 1 run.
|75.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Pushed to mid-wicket.
|74.6 : Ramesh Mendis to Sam Curran, Short and around off, spins away, Curran gets his bat down and blocks.
|74.5 : Ramesh Mendis to Sam Curran, Short and outside off, Curran looks to slash but the ball comes off the inner half and goes to the off side.
|74.4 : Ramesh Mendis to Sam Curran, Short and around off, turns away and Sam goes on his back foot looking to block this one out. Misses and gets beaten.
|74.3 : Ramesh Mendis to Sam Curran, Gives it air and lands it on middle, kept out.
|74.2 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, On off, Root brings out the broom and cleans this one through square leg for a single.
|74.1 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, An appeal for lbw but turned down. Flighted on off, spins in sharply and misses Root's defensive push and he gets hit on the pads. An appeal but turned down.Ã‚Â
|73.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran, Loopy and on off, Sam keeps this one out. Good over by Perera.
|73.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran, That is defended solidly off the front foot.Ã‚Â
|73.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran, Gets his bat across, does Sam, and keeps this one out well.
|73.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Flatter and straighter on middle, clipped to square leg for one run.
|73.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, On off, pushed to the cover region.Ã‚Â
|73.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran,Ã‚Â On off, nudged to short leg for a single.Ã‚Â
|72.6 : Ramesh Mendis to Sam Curran, Shortish and outside off, Curran slashes this one through cover-point to exchange ends with his skipper.
|72.5 : Ramesh Mendis to Sam Curran, Flighted on off, Curran is solid in defense.
|72.4 : Ramesh Mendis to Sam Curran, Shorter delivery, Curran works this to mid-wicket.
|72.3 : Ramesh Mendis to Sam Curran, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|72.2 : Ramesh Mendis to Sam Curran, Curran comes off his front foot and keeps this one out.
|72.1 : Ramesh Mendis to Sam Curran, Short and around off, turns away as Curran blocks.
|71.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Shortish and on middle, Root flicks this one to the leg side.
|71.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran, On middle, clipped to the leg side for a single. Curran gets off the mark.
|71.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran, On off, blocked out.
|71.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|71.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Sam Curran, Loopy and on middle, defended.
|71.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, On middle, clipped through square leg for one.
|70.6 : Ramesh Mendis to Sam Curran, Flighted outside off, spins away, Sam leaves it be.
|70.4 : The players are celebrating as they think Buttler is a goner, for this caught appeal. The umpires have a chat and take this one upstairs. The on-field umpires suggest that theirÃ‚Â soft signal is NOT OUT. It seems to be off the boot and yes, the decision is OUT!Ã‚Â
|70.5 : Ramesh Mendis to Jos Buttler, OUT! CAUGHT! Buttler goes back now and Mendis is the one who strikes. These two had a promising stand building but Mendis comes in and breaks it apart. Floated around off, Buttler looks to reverse sweep this one but the ball takes the inside edge and to the naked eye, it seems to have hit the ground and then gone to the short leg fielder. The players get happy and appeal but no says the umpire. The umpires then converge and take this one upstairs. And replays
|Sam Curran comes in now.
|70.4 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Flighted on off, Root sweeps again to square leg. Gets one.
|70.3 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Loopy on off, tucked to short leg by Root.
|70.2 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Flighted and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|70.1 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Shortish and on middle, worked to short leg.
|69.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Pushed to covers by Jos.
|69.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|69.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, EDGY. Floated and around off, Buttler looks to punch this one through the covers but the ball takes the outer half of the blade and goes through the backward point region for a couple of runs.
|69.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Around off again, Jos lunges forward and keeps it out.
|69.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Around off, turns away, tapped to point.
|69.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flatter and on middle, nudged to the leg side for a single.
|68.6 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Flatter and on leg, Joe works this one to deep square leg. Rotates the strike and also keeps it for the next over.
|68.5 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, On off, blocked.
|68.4 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Shortish and on middle, Root, again clips this one to square on the leg side.
|68.3 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Flicked to the fielder at square leg.
|0.0 : DRINKS. Another good session for the visitors. Root and ButtlerÃ‚Â have reached their 50-run stand and do not seem like they want to stop. Buttler also reached his half-century in the process and he will be thinking about reaching the triple-figure mark. Sri Lanka has bowled well but they have not been able to test both the batters out there too much and will look to do that before the Tea break.
|68.2 : Ramesh Mendis to Jos Buttler, Tosses it up and lands it around off, Buttler plays Root's favorite shot. The sweep and sends this one to the fine leg region. Picks up a single.
|68.1 : Ramesh Mendis to Jos Buttler, Floated on middle, turns away and goes down the leg side. Jos lets it be.
|67.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flighted and around off, kept out again.Ã‚Â
|67.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, FOUR! A freebie! Runs keep flowing for the English Lions. A full toss on middle, Root clips this one through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|67.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Comes on his front foot and shows the full face of the blade to keep it out.
|67.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, On off, kept out.
|67.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Full and loopy on middle, pushed towards the cover region by Buttler this time for one more run.
|67.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, On off, JR pushes this one to the cover region for one.
|66.6 : Ramesh Mendis to Jos Buttler, Short on middle, flicked to short leg.
|66.5 : Ramesh Mendis to Jos Buttler, Floated and on middle and leg, turns away as Buttler leaves it alone.
|66.4 : Ramesh Mendis to Jos Buttler, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|66.3 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Short and around off, Root goes on his back foot and clips this one to the deep square leg region for a single.
|66.2 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, On middle, flicked to short leg.
|66.1 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Full and floated around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|65.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler,Ã‚Â Full and around middle, watchfully defended.
|65.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler,Ã‚Â Full, around off, watchfully blocked out.
|65.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler,Ã‚Â Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|65.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, FOUR! FIFTY FOR JOS BUTTLER! He has played really well so far and will look to continue the same. Short and outside off, Buttler slams this one through point and picks up a boundary.
|65.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root,Ã‚Â Full and outside off, this is eased past cover for a single. The deficit is now 169.
|65.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root,Ã‚Â Full and around off, the arm ball, pushed towards cover.
|64.6 : Ramesh Mendis to Jos Buttler, Good turn on this one. Floated and around off and middle, spins away as Buttler looks to play but he gets beaten.
|64.5 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Loopy, around off, Root clips this one to mid-wicket and crosses over with a single.
|64.4 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.Ã‚Â
|64.3 : Ramesh Mendis to Jos Buttler, Flighted and around the off pole, Buttler pushes this one through mid on for a single.
|64.2 : Ramesh Mendis to Jos Buttler, Full and floated on middle, Buttler tucks this one to square leg this time.
|64.1 : Ramesh Mendis to Jos Buttler, Shortish and on off, tucked to short leg.
|63.6 : Ramesh Mendis is on to bowl now. His figures so far read 2-0-19-0.
|Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Shorter and on middle, tucked away to the leg side for another single. 6 runs off the 64th over.
|63.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, On middle, blocked.
|63.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Innovative shot to send this one to the ropes. Loopy and on middle, Buttler reverse sweeps this one to the deep point region for a boundary.
|63.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, On middle, kept out.
|63.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, On off, pushed back to the bowler.
|63.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Short and on off, Joe goes on his back foot and works this to deep square leg. One run.
|62.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Outside off, left alone. The deficit is now 178.
|62.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Length, around off, kept out.
|62.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, That is defended solidly off the front foot towards the point region.
|62.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, FOUR! First boundary of the post Lunch session and Buttler is the one who fetches a boundary. Fullish and around off, Buttler leans into the drive and creams it through the cover region for a boundary. 200 up for England.Ã‚Â
|62.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Good length and around off, tucked through mid-wicket and Root gives the strike to his compatriot.Ã‚Â
|62.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Full and around off, pushed to short mid-wicket.
|61.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Again, the reverse sweep is out now. Loopy and around off, Jos works this one to deep backward point for a couple of runs.
|61.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Shortish and around off, tails back in sharply, Buttler goes on his back foot and look to punch this one away but he misses.Ã‚Â
|61.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Worked through mid on for a single.
|61.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Floated and around off, Root looks to reverse sweep this one but he hits it into the ground and the first slip collects this one.
|61.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Flatter and on off, kept out.
|61.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Reverse sweep isÃ‚Â out now. Flighted and around off, Jos works this one through backward point for a single.
|60.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, An appeal but turned down. Short of a length and on middle, Root looks to clip this one to the leg side but he misses and the ball takes the pad and goes to the leg side. An appeal but no says the umpire. Gestures to Lakmal that height would have been an issue.
|60.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Good change up. Certainly surprised the English skipper. Goes short and around middle, Root looks to pull this one but he does not connect bat with ball.
|60.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Another solid block offered by Root.Ã‚Â
|60.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Back of a length and on middle, clipped to square leg.
|60.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root,Ã‚Â Well bowled. Lakmal goes full and bowls a yorker on off, Root is aware and quick to bring his bat down in a flash to keep this out.
|60.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Good length and on off, Joe keeps it out.
|59.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Loopy and around off, Joe sweeps this one again to square leg. One run. Loves playing that shot, does Root.
|59.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, LEG BYE. Flighted and around off, ButtlerÃ‚Â comes foward and looks to block but the ball takes the pad and goes towards the off side. The batters sneak in a leg bye.
|59.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, A misfield and runs now. On off, Root pushes this to mid on and the fielder these fumbles, allowing the batters to go for the single.
|59.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Sweep is out again. Full and on off, Joe sweeps this one to square leg.
|59.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Comes down the track and drives this one, but straight to the mid off fielder.Ã‚Â
|59.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Full and on off, Joe lunges and blocks.
|58.6 : Dilruwan Perera to bowl now. 16-2-45-0 are his numbers so far.
|Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Length and on off, nips back in slightly, Jos keeps this one out.
|58.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Angled into the right-hander, Buttler gets his blade across and blocks it well.
|58.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Good length, around off, Buttler taps this one towards point. Jos comes ahead looking for the single, but decides it's best to just stay put on this occasion.
|58.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|58.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Slightly uppish but well ahead of the fielder at mid off. Length and around off, the ball pops up slightly and Buttler looking to push it away plays it slightly uppishly past the bowler, towards the mid off fielder.Ã‚Â
|58.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, On a good length and around middle, Root clips this one to the square leg region for a single.
|57.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Buttler shows off that his front foot defense is solid, this time around. 3 off this over.
|57.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Loopy and around off, stroked through covers for one.Ã‚Â
|57.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Flatter and around off, Buttler goes on his back foot and punches this one to deep covers for a single.
|57.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Tossed up and around off and middle, Joe knocks this one towards cover-point. Crosses over for a single.
|57.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Now goes on his back foot and defends this.Ã‚Â
|57.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Comes on his front foot and blocks this one out.
|56.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, A maiden to start off with, by Lakmal. Around off, on a good length, well defended out.
|56.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Drives this one straight to the fielder stationed at covers.Ã‚Â
|56.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Another good length delivery, around the off pole, Buttler is solid in his defense.
|56.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, On off and middle, tucked to square leg again by Jos.Ã‚Â
|56.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Good length and around off, blocked.
|56.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Slightly behind the good length and on middle, Buttler tucks this one to square leg.Ã‚Â
|55.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Suranga Lakmal, it is. 9-3-16-0 so far.
|Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flighted on middle, Root looks to block but the ball takes the inside edge and hits Root's pad. An appeal but to no avail. 6 runs off the first over post Lunch.
|55.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Loopy and on middle, Jos looks for the tuck away but the ball takes the inside edge and goes through the short fine leg region. The two batters collect three runs before the fielders can clean up in the deep.
|55.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Loopy and around leg, Root taps this one to the leg side and scampers through for the single.
|55.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, The sweep is out now. Flighted and around off, Joe goes on his knees and sweeps this one to the deep mid-wicket region to pick up a couple.Ã‚Â
|55.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flatter around middle, spins back in, Root goes on his back foot and keeps this one out.
|55.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Floated around middle, Root looks to block this one out but the ball takes the inner half of the blade and goes towards square leg.
|54.6 : We are back for the second session of play on Day 3. The batters for England, Joe Root and Jos Buttler make their way out into the middle. Lasith Embuldeniya to begin with the ball. Let's go...
|... DAY 3, SESSION 2 ...
|0.0 : Jos Buttler has been given out caught! He has taken the review. It is a fair delivery. There is definitely bat on it but has it bounced before it hit the foot?Ã‚Â Yes, it has so Buttler stays.Ã‚Â
|54.6 : The session though began brilliantly for Sri Lanka! They got two in the first hour itself but as the ball got old, the bowlers seemed less effective. Batting got easier as there was no zip off the surface and the turn was also slow. To add to that, only Lasith Embuldeniya has been the one picking wickets and they need the others to supprt him. The hosts would know another wicket and they would be into the bowling all-rounders. An interesting second session awaits. Will the fightback continue or
|A good fightback then from England after Drinks! They have not lost a wicket and have almost avoided the follow-on. Once again it is their skipper Root who is the mainstay and now Buttler has given him very good support. However, they would know the job is not done as of now and they need to keep batting.
|52.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, NOT OUT! Buttler stays as the ball bounced in front of the boot before going to the fielder! Buttler took the review as he seemed confident. The Sri Lankan players are not happy as they are asking the umpires if the UDRS was not available then how was it taken by Buttler as the players were informed that UDRS will not be available for some time? Chandimal is seen talking with the umpire regarding that. Full ball on middle, Buttler looks to play the reverse s
|54.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Full on middle, Root sweeps it to deep square leg for a single. LUNCH ON DAY 3.Ã‚Â
|54.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Flatter ball on the pads, Jos nudges it to backward square leg for a single.Ã‚Â
|54.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Floated ball on off, Buttler prods forward and then solidly blocks it out.
|54.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Loopy ball on middle, Buttler plays it back to the bowler.
|54.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Flatter ball on middle, Buttler tucks it to square leg.
|54.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Loopy ball on middle, Root flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|53.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Floats it up on middle, Buttler blocks it onto the ground.
|53.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Flatter and on off, Buttler has enough time to go back and push it towards point.
|53.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, BEATEN! That has spun a long way! It lands on off and then spins and bounces away a long way. Buttler hangs his bat out and is beaten.
|53.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Two! Buttler works this with soft hands through square leg. The weight on the shot is perfect and hence, two.
|53.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Gives it a lot of flight, it is a little too full though, worked through square leg for one.
|53.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Tossed up nicely on off, Root lunges and smothers it into the ground.
|52.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya is back on.Ã‚Â
|Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Flighted on off, defended to the off side.Ã‚Â
|52.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Loopy ball on off, Root dances down the track and looks to defend but misses and hits the pads. A leg bye taken as the ball rolls to the off side.Ã‚Â
|52.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, On middle, Buttler reverse swept to deep point for a single.
|52.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Tossed up on middle, Buttler defends it back to the bowler.
|52.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, On middle, worked to the leg side.
|51.6 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Back of a length ball on off, tapped to point.Ã‚Â
|51.5 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, On a length on off, Root defends it towards mid off.
|51.4 : Asitha Fernando to Jos Buttler, Good length ball on the pads, Jos flicks it to backward square leg for a single.
|51.3 : Asitha Fernando to Jos Buttler, Back of a length ball on off, Buttler taps it to point.
|51.2 : Asitha Fernando to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Another one! Runs coming fast in this over for England! Back of a length ball outside off, Buttler guides it through the gully region for a boundary.
|51.1 : Asitha Fernando to Jos Buttler, FOUR! What a shot that is from Jos Buttler! Absolutely terrific! Full ball outside off, Buttler creams the drive through extra cover for a boundary.
|50.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Three to end! This is shorter and outside off, Buttler pushes it through covers for three.
|50.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler,Another ball tossed up on off, Buttler is solid in defense.
|50.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Another flighted ball on off, Buttler keeps it out nicely.
|50.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Floats it up on off, Jos blocks it out.
|50.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Flatter and on off, Buttler stays back and defends it.
|50.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dan Lawrence, Loopy outside off, Root comes down the track and works it down to long on for one.
|Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Good length ball on the pads, Root will keep the strike for the next over as he collects a single.
|49.5 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Full ball on middle, Root drives it to mid on but for nothing.Ã‚Â
|49.4 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Good length ball on middle, Joe nudges it to mid-wicket.
|49.3 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, On a length on off, Root blocks it back the bowler.
|49.2 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Full ball on off, Root pushes it to mid off for a dot.
|49.1 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Good length ball on off, Root defends it to cover.
|48.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Flatter ball on the pads, Buttler looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.Ã‚Â
|48.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Floated ball on middle, Buttler reverse sweeps it to deep cover and takes a couple of runs.Ã‚Â
|48.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Loopy ball on middle, Buttler nudges it to mid-wicket.Ã‚Â
|48.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, CENTURY FOR JOE ROOT! Back-to-back centuries for the England skipper! Terrific knock! He scored a double century in the last game and now a century. His 19th in Tests and 3rd in Sri Lanka. Flatter ball on middle, Root works it to deep square leg for a single. He raises his bat and soaks in the applause from his teammates. He needs to continue though, he knows he holds the key for his side if they are to get close to Sri Lanka's total.
|48.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Jos Buttler, Flighted ball outside off, Buttler reverse sweeps it to backward point for a single.
|48.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Loopy ball on middle, Root looks to defend but it goes off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket. A single taken and Root moves to 99.
|47.6 : Dilruwan Perera is back on. 12-2-32-0 are his numbers so far.Ã‚Â
|Asitha Fernando to Jos Buttler, Good shot but for nothing! Full ball outside off, Buttler drives it but straight to the fielder at cover.
|47.5 : Asitha Fernando to Jos Buttler, Good length ball on off, defended out.Ã‚Â
|47.4 : Asitha Fernando to Jos Buttler, Good length ball outside off, Buttler leaves it alone.
|47.3 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Full on the pads, Root flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Moves to 98 with that single.Ã‚Â
|47.2 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Fullish ball on off, Root drives it to mid off.Ã‚Â
|47.1 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Full ball on off, Root pushes it to cover.
|46.6 : Asitha Fernando is back on. 5-2-12-0 are his figures so far.Ã‚Â
|Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Fullish ball on middle, Buttler works it to mid-wicket.
|46.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Good length ball outside off, Buttler leaves it alone.
|46.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Fullish ball on off, Buttler plays it to mid off from the front foot.
|46.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Good length ball on off, Buttler goes back in his crease and then blocks it out.
|46.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Fullish ball on middle, Buttler works it to square leg. He wants the single but Root sends him back.Ã‚Â
|46.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, EDGY! Good length ball on off, Root looks to defend but it takes the inner half of the bat and it goes towards deep square leg for a single.
|45.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Full on middle, Buttler defends it back to the bowler.
|45.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Floated on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Flatter on middle, Buttler tucks it to short leg. No Ball given again.Ã‚Â
|45.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Buttler is on the charge now! Tossed up outside off, Buttler goes on his knees and then slog sweeps it to the deep square leg region for a boundary. 150 up for England. Still trail by 230 runs.Ã‚Â
|45.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Floated ball outside off, Root drives it to deep cover for a single.
|45.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flatter ball on middle and leg, it spins a little, Root goes back in his crease and then defends it back to the bowler.
|45.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, FOUR! Magnificent from Joe Root! He continues to motor along! Flighted ball outside off, Root goes on his knees and then sweeps it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|44.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Outside off, left alone.Ã‚Â
|44.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, In the air but safe! Fullish ball on off, Buttler looks to drive but it is uppish for a while. Luckily for Buttler, it bounces short of the fielder.
|44.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Good length ball outside off, with a bit of reverse swing on that. Buttler though lets it go to the keeper.
|44.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, Good length ball on off, Buttler solidly blocks it to cover.
|44.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Jos Buttler, A couple now! Length ball on the pads, Buttler tickles it to the fine leg region and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
|44.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Good length ball on middle, Root flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|43.6 : DRINKS! A good first hour for Sri Lanka! They have the two wickets and are right on top in this game. They know there is not a lot of batting to come after this pair and are probably just one wicket away from running through this English batting line-up. For England, it all now depends on this pair. They would hope the two can bat for long and take them to safer shores. Will Sri Lanka continue to dominate or will England fight back?
|Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Full toss on middle, Root flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Loopy ball on off, Root blocks it to cover. No Ball signalled.
|43.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Loopy ball on off, Root prods forward and then blocks it to cover.
|43.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flatter ball outside off, tapped to point.Ã‚Â
|43.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Floated ball outside off, Root pushes it to cover.Ã‚Â
|43.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Full down the leg side, Buttler sweeps it to backward square leg for a single.
|43.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Well played by Jos Buttler! Floated on middle, Buttler goes on his knees and then reverse sweeps it to the backward point region for a boundary.
|42.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Good length ball on off, Root pushes it to the point region.Ã‚Â
|42.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Good length ball outside off, Root lets it go to the keeper.
|42.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Good length ball on middle, Joe nudges it to mid-wicket.
|42.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Good length ball on middle, Root plays it back to the bowler.
|42.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, On a length on off, Root blocks it to point.
|42.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Good length ball on middle, Root defends it to mid-wicket.
|41.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Flatter ball outside off, Buttler moves inside his crease and then pushes it to point.
|41.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Quicker on middle, worked back to the bowler.
|41.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Tossed up on off, Buttler prods forward and blocks it to mid off.Ã‚Â
|41.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jos Buttler, Loopy ball on middle and leg, Buttler defends it to the point region.
|41.2 : Jos Buttler is the next man in.Ã‚Â
|Lasith Embuldeniya to Dan Lawrence, OUT! CAUGHT AT FIRST SLIP! Embuldeniya gets another! FourthÃ‚Â wicket for him! This is brilliant stuff from the left-arm spinner and Sri Lanka are having a wonderful start to Day 3. Nothing much that Dan Lawrence could have done there. Embuldeniya bowls a floated ball on off, spinning away. Lawrence lunges forward and then looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes to first slip where Lahiru Thirimanne takes a simple catch. This is where Embu
|41.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dan Lawrence, Floated ball outside off, Lawrence shoulders arms to it.
|40.6 : There is a slight halt in play. Not sure what the reason is though. Dan Lawrence is eating a banana while Joe Root is in conversation with the 12th man.Ã‚Â
|Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Good length ball on off, Root blocks it out solidly.
|40.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Fullish ball on off, Root defends it to point.
|40.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Dan Lawrence, Good shot but for nothing! Fullish ball on off, Lawrence drives but finds the fielder at mid off.
|40.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Dan Lawrence, Good length ball on middle, Lawrence defends it out onto the pitch.
|40.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Dan Lawrence, On a length on the pads, Lawrence works it down to long on for a single.
|40.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Good length ball on middle, Root flicks it to backward square leg for a single.
|39.6 : Suranga Lakmal comes into the attack. 5-2-10-0 are his figures so far.Ã‚Â
|Lasith Embuldeniya to Dan Lawrence, Once again shorter, it does turn away but too easy for Lawrence to go back and push it to point.
|39.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dan Lawrence, A little too short again, Lawrence has enough time to go back and push it to cover.
|39.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dan Lawrence, Slightly shorter and around off, DanÃ‚Â guides it to point.
|39.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, A single now as this is worked through square leg. Good batting.
|39.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, FOUR! Nicely played! This is on the pads again, Root reverse sweeps, he controls it brilliantly and it goes to the square leg fence.
|39.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Pitches it well wide outside leg, it is padded away.
|38.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Dan Lawrence, Shorter on middle, Lawrence flicks it to square leg.Ã‚Â
|38.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Dan Lawrence, Flatter ball on middle, Dan nudges it to the leg side.Ã‚Â
|38.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Dan Lawrence, On middle, worked to square leg.Ã‚Â
|38.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Dan Lawrence, Missed stumping! A tough chance though for Dickwella! He probaby was looking at the batsman rather than the ball and that might have the reason of him missing the chance. Perera bowls a floated ball around off, Lawrence dances down the track and then looks to drive but the ball spins in and beats the bat. Dickwella misses the ball and itÃ‚Â goes to the fine leg region for a couple of byes. Dickwella should have been watching the ball instead of the batsman.
|38.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, On middle, Joe nudges it to square leg and collects a run.
|38.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Quicker on off, Root goes back in his crease and then plays it to cover.
|37.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dan Lawrence, Floated ball outside off, Lawrence pushes it to point.Ã‚Â
|37.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dan Lawrence, Flatter ball outside off, Lawrence watches it very very carefully and then leaves it alone.Ã‚Â
|Lasith Embuldeniya to Dan Lawrence, Floated ball outside off, spinning away. Dan has no problems in leaving that alone. Embuldeniya has overstepped and it is a No Ball.
|37.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dan Lawrence, Flatter ball outside off, Lawrence cuts it to point for a dot.Ã‚Â
|37.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dan Lawrence, Floated ball outside off, Lawrence makes a leave to this one.
|37.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flatter ball on the pads, Root nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
|37.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dan Lawrence, Flighted ball on off, Lawrence pushes it wide of mid off for a single.Ã‚Â
|36.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Root had to hit that! He did so by just. The sweep is out and it is on middle, it goes off the inner half to short fine leg.
|36.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, On middle, Root gets his bat down and works it to mid-wicket.
|36.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Dan Lawrence, Lawrence is off the mark! On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
|36.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Dan Lawrence, Tossed up on off, Lawrence plays it with the turn to silly mid on.
|36.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Loose! Short and on middle, Root goes back and pulls it through square leg for one.
|36.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Lands outside off, this one turns back in sharply. Root somehow keeps it out.
|Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Perera has overstepped! Tossed up on off, blocked.
|35.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dan Lawrence, What a ball to receive first up! Tossed up outside off, spinning away. Lawrence looks to defend but it beats the outside edge.Ã‚Â
|35.5 : Dan Lawrence comes out to bat.Ã‚Â
|Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, OUT! CAUGHT! There is a spike as the ball passed the bat and Bairstow goes. End of a wonderful partnership. This is excellent bowling from Lasith Embuldeniya! Floated ball on the pads, Bairstow looks to defend but he seems to have edged it onto the pads and then towards second slip. Sri Lanka appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Bairstow had started to walk but then walks back as he sees that the umpire has given it not out. The Sri Lankans are confident.
|35.4 : Sri Lanka haveÃ‚Â taken a review for caught! Jonny Bairstow is the man in question. Jonny Bairstow had started to walk before he realized that the umpire has been given not out. There is a spike as the ball passed the bat. The decision will be reversed.Ã‚Â
|Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Floated ball on middle, Bairstow blocks it out onto the pitch.
|35.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Floated ball on the pads, Joe works it to square leg and collects a run.
|35.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Floated on off, Root prods forward and then blocks it out to the off side.
|35.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, FOUR! Poor ball from Embuldeniya and it has been punished by Root! Shortish on middle, Root goes back in his crease and then pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|34.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Floated ball on middle, Bairstow looks to defend but it takes the inner half of the bat and lands short of the fielder at fine leg.
|34.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Tossed up on off, Root sweeps it to deep square leg and crosses over for a single.
|34.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, On middle, nudged to square leg.Ã‚Â
|34.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Flighted ball on middle, Root works it to short leg.Ã‚Â
|34.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Straight into the ground! Flighted ball on middle, Root goes on his knees and then sweeps it to short leg and it hits the fielder on the full.Ã‚Â
|34.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Flatter ball on middle, Root nudges it to square leg.
|33.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! That's a really belligernet shot from Bairstow! Flighted ball on middle, Bairstow dances down the track and then lifts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.Ã‚Â
|33.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Loopy ball on middle, Bairstow works it to short leg.Ã‚Â
|33.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Flighted ball on middle, Bairstow prods forward and then plays it back to the bowler.Ã‚Â
|33.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flatter ball outside off, Root punches it to deep cover for a single.
|33.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|33.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flighted ball on middle, Root defends it back to the bowler.Ã‚Â
|32.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Flatter ball on middle, Bairstow works it to short leg.Ã‚Â
|32.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, A big appeal for LBW turned down! Floated ball outside off, Root looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a big appeal for LBW from the bowler and the keeper but the umpire is not interested. Probably the impact was outside off. A leg bye taken as the ball rolls to the off side. A100-run stand comes up.
|32.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Floated ball on off, Root prods forward and blocks it to mid off.
|32.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Flatter on middle, Joe nudges it to short leg.
|32.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Floated on middle, Root defends it out.
|32.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Loopy ball on middle, Root flicks it to mid-wicket.Ã‚Â
|31.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Flighted ball on middle, Jonny lunges forward and then plays it back to the bowler.Ã‚Â
|31.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flighted ball on off, Root goes on his knees and then sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
|31.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Slower through the air on middle, Root prods forward and then defends it back to the bowler.Ã‚Â
|31.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Full on the pads, Root works it to short leg for another dot.
|31.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Loopy ball outside off, Root pushes it to point.Ã‚Â
|31.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Floated ball outside off, Root leaves it alone.Ã‚Â
|30.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya will bowl from the other end.Ã‚Â
|Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, A single to end the over! Flighted ball on middle, Root sweeps it to short fine leg and crosses over for a single.
|30.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Quicker on middle, Joe works it to square leg.Ã‚Â
|30.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Flatter ball on middle, Root nudges it to the leg side.Ã‚Â
|30.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, FOUR! That has gone off the edge! Floated ball outside off, Root looks to play the sweep but gets a underedge which goes past the keeper and into the fence behind the keeper. 100 up for England.Ã‚Â
|30.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Loopy ball on middle, Root tucks it to short leg.Ã‚Â
|30.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Perera starts with a floated ball on middle, Root works it to mid on for a dot.Ã‚Â
|29.6 : We are all set to begin! The Sri Lankan players stride out to the middle, followed by Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root. Dilruwan Perera will start with the ball.Ã‚Â
|Joe Root is up for a chat. He says that Day 3 is an important day and they worked really hard on the field in hot and humid conditions. Goes onto say that he just felt good and rolled with it. Adds that the conditions changed pretty quickly. Goes onto say that he tried to change the bowlers lengths and tried to dictate terms. Goes onto say that they are talking all the time and good thing for him is that he looks to defend off the front foot and everybody has got to bat their own way. Tells that
|Pitch report -Ã‚Â Russel Arnold says that the pitch is changing a bit but it is still very good for batting. Tells that there is variable turn and bounce on this pitch and the Sri Lankan bowlers will have to rely on that. Adds that there is rough appearing on the wicket and they will have to target that rough. Says that Dilruwan Perera has to try and get the straighter one to come back in. Adds that the spinners have to be patient.Ã‚Â
|Sri Lanka started Day 2 on top but they lost 2 wickets in quick succession but contributions from Niroshan Dickwella and Dilruwan Perera was took them to 381 which is a decent score on this wicket. Anderson was the star with the ball as he picked up a 6-fer with Wood picking up 3.Ã‚Â
|England in their reply had a poor start. They lost their openers in quick succession thanks to some lovely bowling from Embuldeniya but Root once again looked at his best and he is in a solid partnership with Jonny Bairstow. They still trail by 283 runs and their first target will be to wipe off the deficit. Join us in a while.
|We have had two interesting days of Test cricket and Day 3 promises to be another cracker of a Test match. It is nicely poised at the moment. Who will move ahead on Day 3?
|... Day 3, Session 1 ...
|All the 10 wickets fell to the seamers, for England, with Anderson being the standout performer. James Anderson got 6 wickets to his name, with Wood getting 3 and Curran getting the last wicket of Perera. Stepping out to bat in response, England got off to a disastrous start as they lost both their openers cheaply. But then, Jonny and Joe got together and stitched an important unbeaten stand of 93 to put the Englishmen back on track. Root is strong at 67 from just 77 balls while Bairstow played
|Right, so when England step out to bat again on Day 3, they would want this partnership to continue for some more, unless they feel they have gained some parity. As far as the Sri Lankans are concerned though, they would look to snare a few quick wickets in the first session on Day 3. In whose way will the first session swing? Join us on Sunday, 24th January 2021, at 1000 AM Local (0430 AM GMT), to find out. Until then, take care and cheers...
|Niroshan Dickwella is caught upÃ‚Â for a chat. He says that he talked to the batting coach and the support staff regarding his batting. Mentions that heÃ‚Â though is disappointed to not make a century. Further says that they lost a couple of wickets early and then a few partnerships were stitched. He though mentionsÃ‚Â that the wicket was a bit two-paced, as compared to the last game. Niroshan DickwellaÃ‚Â says that there is enough for the bowlers and the odd ball is turning too, so they would l
|Day 2 started off with Angelo Mathews falling early, soon to be followed by Ramesh Mendis, the debutant as well. After that Dickwella stitched a very good partnership with Perera, before the former fell short of his maiden hundred in whites. But Dilruwan Perera continued strong and along with a good couple of stands in the end, managed to take the Sri Lankan total to a strong 381.
|What a terrific day of Test match cricket it has been. England are 98/2 and would feel that they are fighting, as we also draw the conclusion that Sri Lanka would be happy with the way they are, in the match right now. The match is still tantalisingly poised though.
|Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Another one on off, pushed back down the ground off the front foot. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2!
|29.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, On off, kept out off the front foot.
|29.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Fuller and darted on leg, Bairstow looks to flick it to the leg side but is beaten to get rapped on the pads. There is anÃ‚Â appeal from the bowler but the umpire does not give it.
|29.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up on off, defended off the front foot towards the off side.
|29.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Darted on leg, Jonny pushes it to the on side.
|29.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller and around off, Jonny blocks it out to the off side.
|28.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Just the one from the over. 98/2. Full length delivery around off, Joe strides forward and keeps that one out.
|28.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Flatter and around off, Bairstow rocks back and clips it in front of square on the on side. Takes a single.
|28.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Flat and around off, Jonny keeps it out on the leg side.
|28.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Floated around off, pushed back to Dilruwan.
|28.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, On middle, clipped to the man at short fine leg.
|28.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up on middle and leg, Bairstow gets a long way across and manages to sweep it to the right of the man at 45. The fielder gets there and stops it.
|27.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, On off, kept out off the front foot by Root. Runs coming thick and fast as England closing in on 100 runs.
|27.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, FOUR! Flatter and outside off, Root goes on the back foot and cuts it powerfully through point for another boundary.
|27.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flatter and outside off, Root helps it past the slips and towards third man for a couple of runs.
|27.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root,Ã‚Â Fuller and on leg, pushed from within the crease towards the leg side.
|27.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, FOUR! Now that's brilliant! Absolute world class! Full and outside off, Root brings out the reverse sweep as he gets it past point. The ball races to the fence for a boundary.
|27.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, FOUR! Another sweep and Root fetches a boundary! Full and down leg, Root once again brings out the broom and nails it through to square leg for a boundary.
|26.4 : Review taken! Sri Lanka have taken yet another review against Jonny Bairstow.Let's see what the replays show. Ultra Edge comes on and there is no bat involved. Now the Ball Tracker comes on and it shows to be Umpire's Call on hitting the wickets. Bairstow survives.
|26.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Full and on off, clipped to the man at short mid-wicket.
|26.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, NOT OUT! The original decision stays. Fullish length delivery on middle and leg, Bairstow goes a long way across and looks to flick it on the leg side. To the naked eye, he seems to have missed and the ball hits his pads. There is a huge appeal from the Lankans for a lbw but the umpire is unmoved there. Dinesh Chandimal has a chat with his teammates and flashes the 'T', rather hesitatingly. So, there is no bat involvedÃ‚Â as the ball passes it.
|26.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, On off, worked to square leg for a single.
|26.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Around off, Jonny taps it to the man at short mid-wicket. The fielder there misfields and ends up conceding a single.
|26.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Full length ball around off, Root sweeps it to square leg for a single.
|26.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, A mild appeal for lbw but not given. Full length delivery on middle, Root looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but it is not given. Chandimal has a word with the keeper but decides against taking the review. Hmm... so there must have been some bat or glove there.
|25.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Flatter on off, JB punches it off the back foot this time to the off side.
|25.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Tossed up on off, pushed down to mid on this time by Jonny.
|25.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up outside off, Jonny makes a leave this time, a watchful one.
|25.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root,Ã‚Â On off, kept out towards the side of the pitch on the leg side.
|25.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Fuller on middle, swept by Root for a single to square leg.
|24.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya is back on. 8-3-16-2 from him so far.
|25.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, A full toss to start a new spell as Root helps it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. Root gets to yet another 50 in Tests as he shows how to bat on spinning tracks.
|24.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, That is Joe Root's first run in that area. Around off, JR hits it down to long on and takes a single.
|24.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, FOUR! Too easy for Root. Full toss, around off, JR lunges down and paddles it nicely behind square on the off side, for a boundary.
|24.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Floated delivery, Root keeps it out behind square on the leg side.
|24.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Outside off, dabbed to the off side.
|24.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Sweeps it to deep square leg for two runs.
|24.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, An appeal for LBW but not given. Was it missing the leg pole? That was why umpire Kumar was not interested. Flatter ball on middle and leg, it pitches and goes towards the leg pole line. Root gets a long way across and looks to work it on the leg side but misses and gets hit onÃ‚Â the pads. There is an appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|23.6 : Asitha Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, Short of good length and around off, Bairstow punches it off the back foot towards cover-point.
|23.5 : Asitha Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, A bumper outside off, trying to surprise Bairstow there but Jonny does well to sway away from the line of the ball there.
|23.4 : Asitha Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, Another back of a length ball around off, Bairstow punches it off the back foot towards the leg side.
|23.3 : Asitha Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, Short of good length and around off, Jonny punches it off the back foot this time to covers.
|23.2 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Good length and around off, clipped towards mid-wicket by Root for a single.
|23.1 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Length and around off, Root plays it off the back foot towards the off side.
|22.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Looped up delivery on off, Jonny strides forward in defence there.
|22.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Loopy and around off, pushed back toÃ‚Â Dilruwan Perera.
|22.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Flatter delivery, Jonny Bairstow keeps it out on the on side.
|22.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Lands it on middle, it pitches and spins away, down the leg side. Bairstow moves well across. Initially he looked to play at it but then lets it be. The keeper fails to collect it and the ball goes down to the long stop region. A couple, off byes.
|22.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â On the shorter side and outside off, Jonny rocks back and fends it out.
|22.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Very safe shot. Good option. Loopy ball around off, Jonny skips out of his track and lofts it well over the bowler's head and wide of the man at mid on as well.
|21.6 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Length and on off, kept out off the back foot by Root this time.
|21.5 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Length and around middle and leg, Root looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses it as he gets rapped on the pads. There is a desperate appeal from the bowler but just a shake of head from the umpire. Maybe missing leg is what the umpire must have thought.
|21.4 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, A nice combo of front foot and back foot strokes on display by Root as he keeps this one out towards the off side off the back foot.
|21.3 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, And again pushes this fuller length ball down the ground towards mid on off the back foot does Root.
|21.2 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Now comes on the front foot as he blocks this fuller length ball around off to the off side.
|21.1 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Length and around off, Root blocks it right from within the crease as he welcomes Fernando for a new spell.
|20.6 : Asitha Fernando is back on. 3-1-11-0 from him so far.
|20.3 : Sri Lanka take the review against Root. Let's see what the replays have to show. No stroke offered reckons the third umpire so we move to Ball Tracker directly. Here comes the Ball Tracker, Pitching outside off, Impact is outside off and wickets missing. So the Lankans too lose a review.
|20.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Outside off, kept out on the off side.
|20.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Sweeps this to deep backward square leg for a run.
|20.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, NOT OUT! A wayward ball to take a review. One of the worst ever reviews taken, in a long time. Flatter delivery around off, Joe Root comes across and forward and offers no stroke there. He ends up getting hit on the pads. There is a huge appeal for a LBW but the umpire shakes his head. Dinesh has a chat with his players and takes the review in the end. It is sent upstairs. There was no bat at all and hence we go to Ball Tracker. Pitching - Outside off. Impact -
|20.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Both batters have swept well. Loopy delivery around the off pole, Jonny sweeps it to the man at deep square leg for a run.
|20.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Floated around off, Root gets down and sweeps it through backward square leg. Takes one.
|20.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root, Fullish length delivery around the off stump, Joe covers his stumps and blocks it out.
|19.6 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Flatter and on middle, pulled towards square leg off the back foot for a single.
|19.5 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, FOUR! Innovation from Root and he is all over the debutant. Bowls a tossed up ball on off and middle, Root goes for the reverse sweep and gets it through the backward point region and into the fence. 3rd boundary off the over.
|19.4 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Floated on leg, tucked towards the leg side.
|19.3 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, FOUR! Runs flowing here! 50-run stand is also up! Tossed up down leg, Root sweeps it towards fine leg and gets a boundary.
|19.2 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Tossed up around off, Root gets a thin edge as the ball goes past the short leg fielder.
|19.1 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, FOUR! Root is putting the debutant under pressure there. Tossed up ball down leg, Root gets down on one knee and sweeps it behind square on the leg side and gets a boundary. 50 up for England also.
|18.6 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Keeps the fuller length delivery out on the on side.
|18.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, On the shorter side around the off stump, Jonny Bairstow clips it to the leg side.
|18.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Swept away and swept for four. Floated ball on the off pole line, Jonny Bairstow gets down on one knee and sweeps it well wide of the man at short fine leg for a boundary.
|18.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Floated delivery outside the off pole, Bairstow taps it back to Perera.
|18.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Flat and outside off, Jonny gets across again and manages to fend this one off.
|18.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Full and outside off, Jonny gets across and looks to drive but he misses it. Beauty. Perera got it off the rough.
|17.6 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, FOUR! Swept nicely! Tossed up on leg, Root gets down to play the sweep and nails it right in the gap at square leg as Angelo Mathews in the deep gives up the chase.
|17.5 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Slightly fuller on middle, Root turns it to the leg side off the back foot this time.
|17.4 : Ramesh Mendis to Jonny Bairstow, Flatter and around middle, Jonny tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|17.3 : Ramesh Mendis to Jonny Bairstow, Floated on leg, clipped to short leg.
|17.2 : Ramesh Mendis to Jonny Bairstow, Floated and going down leg, Bairstow does not play at it.
|17.1 : Ramesh Mendis to Joe Root, Tossed up on middle, clipped towards mid-wicket for a single by Root.
|16.6 : Ramesh Mendis comes onto bowl in his debut Test.
|Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Flat and outside off, Jonny goes back and fends it out on the off side.
|16.5 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, BEATEN! This is a good start for Dilruwan. Bowls it fuller and outside off, JB looks to defend that but misses there.
|16.4 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Around off, Jonny Bairstow plays that out.
|16.1 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Flat and well outside off, Jonny rocks back and looks to but but he misses to do so.
|15.6 : DRINKS! A good passage of play for any Test cricket fan. The Sri Lankan bowlers started beautifully with Lakmal and Embuldeniya keeping it tight. The latter though managed to scalp both the English openers cheaply. Since then it is Root and Bairstow who once again like the previous Test are fighting it out to establish a platform for their side. Still they are to play 21 overs in the session. How long can these two go? We will get to know after this short break. A change in bowling though as Dil
|16.3 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Pitching outside the line of off stump. It is a flatter delivery, pitches outside off and comes back in. Jonny Bairstow goes back but does not offer a shot there. No chance for a LBW as it pitched outside off.
|16.2 : Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow, Full and outside the off stump, Bairstow comes forward and looks to drive but ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads there.
|15.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Outside off, Joe Root watchfully leaves that alone.
|15.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flat ball on middle and off, Joe Root goes back and plays it very late, to the leg side.
|15.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Full length ball on off, defended back to the bowler.
|15.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flat delivery on top of leg, Root rocks back and keeps it out on the leg side.
|15.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Full length delivery on off and middle, Jonny gets down and sweeps it down to deep backward square leg. Takes one. Lasith is not worried about the batsmen getting down to sweep him.
|15.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root,Ã‚Â Very full and on the pads, Joe glances it through square leg for a single.Ã‚Â
|14.6 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Length and around off, clipped towards fine leg for a single by Root.
|14.5 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Low full toss outside off, Root punches it to short cover. He smiles knowing that it was gift and he missed out a boundary there.
|14.4 : Asitha Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, Length and around off, punched off the back foot by Jonny towards mid on for a single.
|14.3 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Fuller and on middle, Root clips it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a single to his name.
|14.2 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Length and outside off, Root shoulders arms to it.
|14.1 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, FOUR! Nicely done! Fernando bowls one on the pads, Root just about comes inside the line and gets some wood on the ball as it goes past the diving keeper and into the fine leg fence this time for another boundary.
|13.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, On off, Root swings it to deep square leg and takes a run.
|13.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Stabs this on the off side for a dot.
|13.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, On off and middle, Joe keeps it out to the man at leg slip.Ã‚Â
|13.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Drifts it on middle, Joe Root rocks back and plays it behind square on the off side. Takes two as third man cuts it off.
|13.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Full length delivery around the off pole, Root keeps it out.
|13.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Very full length ball on middle, Joe Root flicks it on the leg side.
|12.6 : Asitha Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller and around off, Jonny plays a free flowing drive but fails to pierce the gap at covers.
|12.5 : Asitha Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Punched! Short of good length and around off, Bairstow covers the swing on this one as he punches it past point and the ball goes into the fence at deep point for a boundary.
|12.4 : Asitha Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, Length and outside off, Jonny does not bother to play at it though.
|12.3 : Asitha Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, Length and around off, watchfully kept out by Bairstow this time.
|12.2 : Asitha Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, BEATEN! Some swing there! Length and in that channel around off, Bairstow is drawn on the front foot push but the ball just about shapes away, beating the outside edge of Bairstow's bat.
|12.1 : Asitha Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller in length and around off, Jonny plays it down the track towards the bowler.
|11.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Root is good off the front foot and the back foot. Flat delivery, outside off, Joe Root camps back and pushes it to the man at point.
|11.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, This time he connects on the paddle sweep. It goes to the right of fine leg and they take a couple.
|11.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, In the channel outside off, Joe leaves it alone.
|11.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Gets down to paddle this full delivery but misses and gets hit on the body.
|11.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Leading edge... oh... Jonny should thank his stars there. Very full length delivery on middle and leg, Bairstow looks to turn it to the vacant mid-wicket region but ends up getting a leading edge. It is uppish, and to his luck, goes wide of the bowler, on the off side. They take one.
|11.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Full and just outside off, JB prods forward and blocks it out. The Sri Lankan players are encouraging LE here.
|10.6 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Short of good length around middle and leg, Root plays it off the back foot towards mid on. A good first over for Asitha Fernando too.
|10.5 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Length and outside off, Root has no problems in leaving this one.
|10.4 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Length and on leg, Root clips it off the back foot towards square leg now.
|10.3 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Nice shape there for Fernando too! Length and swinging away outside off, Root lets it be as the ball moves further away from his reach after pitching.
|10.2 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, On off, Joe defends it solidly towards the off side off the back foot once again.
|10.1 : Asitha Fernando to Joe Root, Length ball in off, Root goes deep inside his crease and tucks it to the leg side this time.
|9.6 : Asitha Fernando is into the attack now.
|Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Bairstow wants a single but his skipper sends him back here. Fuller and on the middle pole, Jonny Bairstow taps it to the square leg region. He looks for a single and comes down but Root sends him back.
|9.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Outside off, Jonny lets that be.
|9.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flat delivery around the off stump line, the English skipper camps on the back foot and clips it through mid-wicket for a single.
|9.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, FOUR! 'It's okay' says Dickwella to Lasith. Floated outside the off stump, Joe gets down and slog sweeps it through mid-wicket.
|9.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Floated ball outside the off pole line, the English captain rocks back and taps it on the off side.
|9.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, This one is flatter and around the off pole line, the England Test captain goes back and fends it out.
|8.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Clipped away! Lakmal strays one on the pads of Bairstow who waits for the ball to come before flicking it through square leg. The ball races to the fence there.
|8.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller and around off, Bairstow keeps it out off the back foot once again.
|8.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Jonny Bairstow, Good length and around off, Bairstow is on the back foot and he plays it to the off side.
|8.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Length ball on middle, Root clips it through mid-wicket and crosses ends with Bairstow. A single added to the total.
|8.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Slightly shorter in length, Root hops inside his crease and then defends it.
|8.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Joe Root, Good length and around off, Root goes right behind in his crease and then blocks it out with a straight bat.
|7.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Just a touch short, outside the off pole, JR camps back and tucks it to mid-wicket. Takes a run.
|7.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Fuller in length and on off and middle, Joe Root fends it out to the off side.
|7.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Flatter and on top of middle, Jonny goes back and clips it in front of square on the on side. Takes one.
|7.1 : Once again the openers fail to give England a start. Now the onus falls on Joe Root to bail England out from this troubled waters as he comes out to bat.
|7.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Fuller in length ball outside off, Root looks to defend but ends up getting it off the outer half. It goes through the carpet, wide of the man at second slip, to the third man region. A single taken.
|7.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Zak Crawley, OUT! CAUGHT! Ohh... that's off the edge. And it has been taken as well. Both the England openers are gone. Full and on middle, it pitches and moves away. Zak is made to play at that. He comes forward and looks to defend it. But he ends up getting an outside edge there. It goes straight into the hands of Lahiru Thirimanne at first slip, who takes it.
|7.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Joe Root, Flatter and outside off, Joe rocks back and cuts but point runs to his right and stops that.
|6.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Jonny Bairstow, Length and outside offf, Bairstow makes a leave to see off the over. Sri Lanka keeping it tight.
|6.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Another short one on middle, Crawley pulls it once again but this time there is protection out there, in the deep, on the leg side, and just a single results.
|6.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Fuller and around off, Crawley comes slightly on the front foot to push it to the leg side.
|6.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Length and well outside off, Crawley does not offer a shot to it.
|6.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Another length ball around off, Crawley is comfortable to dab it off the back foot towards point.
|6.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Length and around off, Crawley blocks it off the back foot.
|5.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Edged.... but drops short. Floated ball outside off, Jonny Bairstow comes forward in defence but ends up getting an outside edge there. Luckily though, it falls short of the man at slip. An excellent over for Embuldeniya comes to an end.
|5.2 : Review time! Sibley has been given out LBW by the on-field umpire but he challenges it. Lets see what the replays show. The Ultra Edge comes on and there is a flat line on it when the ball passes the bat. Now comes the Ball Tracker and it shows Three Reds. England lose a wicket as well as a review.
|5.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, BEATEN! The Sri Lankan wicket-keeper was very excited there. Lasith lands it full and around off, it pitches and moves away. Beats the outside edge of Bairstow as he came forward to defend that.
|5.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Full and outside off, Bairstow taps it to the off side.
|5.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Jonny Bairstow, Full length ball on off and middle, Jonny defends it back on the track.
|5.2 : Jonny Bairstow once again comes out early to bat at number 3.
|Lasith Embuldeniya to Dom Sibley, OUT! It is a good decision. Full length delivery on middle and leg, Dom looks to flick that but to the naked eye, he seems to have missed it. Gets rapped on the pads and there is an appeal for a LBW. The umpire thinks and thinks before finally raising the finger. Sibley has a chat with Zak, about whether to take the review or not. The dilly-dallyness of the umpire makes him flash the 'T'. It goes upstairs. There is no bat involved, as per UltraEdge. Ball Tr
|5.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dom Sibley, Ohh goodness! Embuldeniya bowls it full and outside off, it pitches and breaks away, Sibley goes back but then lets it be. Sharp turn there.
|4.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Length and outside off, Zak has nothing doing as he leaves it alone.
|4.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Length and outside off, left alone by Crawley this time.
|4.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, FOUR! England and Crawley are underway! Short and outside off, Crawley hangs on the back foot and then pulls it powerfully through mid-wicket and fetches a boundary.
|4.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Another length ball but a bit closer to off, Crawley is aware of his sticks as he shoulders arms to this one.
|4.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley,Ã‚Â Length and outside off, Crawley watches the ball and then decides not to play at it.
|4.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Length and around off, Crawley taps it to point now.
|3.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dom Sibley, Another maiden. The English are 0/0. Full length delivery outside off, Dom prods forward and dabs it on the off side.
|3.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dom Sibley, In the channel outside the off pole line, Sibley pushes it to the off side.
|3.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dom Sibley, This time Lasith drags the length back and bowls it flatter, outside the off pole, tapped to the off side.
|3.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dom Sibley, Fuller in length delivery outside the off pole, Dom defends it to the off side.
|3.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dom Sibley, Outside off, nudged to the off side.
|3.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dom Sibley,Ã‚Â Little bit of turn this time. Lands it full and outside off, it breaks away after pitching. DS leaves it alone.
|2.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Lakmal bowls it from wide of the crease and gets it to angle into off from a length. The ball though does not come in as Suranga expected and Crawley makes a leave. 3 maidens to start for Sri Lanka with the ball.
|2.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Length and outside off, it straightens after pitching as Crawley drags his bat back inisde the line of the ball.
|2.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Length and outside off, not in the hitting zone of Crawley as he makes a leave.
|2.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Length delivery on off, Zak stays on the backfoot and defends it down to the bowler.
|2.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, An inswinger from Lakmal now but it starts outside off. Crawley does well to leave this one.
|2.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, BEATEN! Some shape for Lakmal. Length ball away from off, Crawley looks to swat it through the off side but misses it as the ball goes past his outside edge.
|1.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dom Sibley, End of the over. Back-to-back maidens. Flatter ball, outside the off stump line, Dom Sibley dabs it on the off side.
|1.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dom Sibley, Floated delivery, outside the off stump. Sibley lets that one be.
|1.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dom Sibley, Full length delivery, blocked to the off side.
|1.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dom Sibley, Full length delivery, outside the off pole line, left alone.
|0.6 : Who will partner Lakmal from the other end? It will spin to partner the pacer. Lasith Embuldeniya comes to bowl from the other end.
|1.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dom Sibley, Full and outside the off pole, Sibley comes forward but ends up leaving it.
|1.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Dom Sibley, Starts off with a flatter delivery outside off, Dom reaches out and taps it to the covers region.
|0.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Comfortably behind that one. A maiden to start. Full length ball on the middle pole, Crawley gets behind the line and blocks it out.
|0.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Again, just a little bit of shape. Lakmal lands it full and outside off, it pitches and goes away, Zak watchfully leaves it alone.
|0.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Inward movement there. Lands it full and outside off, it pitches and comes back in. ZC though, is aware of his off pole, and shoulders arms to let that through. Very close to the off stump that.
|0.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Good start from Suranga. Full length delivery on middle, Zak Crawley defends it to the leg side.
|0.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, Again, a bit of shape away. This one is on a length and well outside off, it pitches and bounces sharply. Crawley lets that one be too. Good carry through to the keeper there.
|0.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Zak Crawley, A little bit of shape away rightaway. Full length delivery outside off, shaping away just a touch. Zak lets it be.