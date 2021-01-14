|0.0 : LET THE GAMES BEGIN! Not talking about the Olympics, which is still a few good months away. The slogan is what the English cricketers would be whispering to themselves. After all, they have a WHOOPING 17 Tests to play this year. Kickstarting that against Sri Lanka, England would want to get off to a good start. It is here that they need to do well before moving onto India. Coming to the first game, they will be missing the services of Mooen Ali, and that is a big blow. Especially when spin plays
|Update 9.25 AM Local - Not good news for the Lankans. Their regular skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne, has been ruled out, owing to a thumb injury. Dinesh Chandimal will be the stand-in skipper.
|TOSS - The spin of the coin lands in the home side's favour. SRI LANKANS HAVE OPTED TO BAT FIRST!
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (C), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando.
|England (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad.
|Pitch Report and Weather - Russel Arnold is out in the middle. He says the weather is nice and pleasant, a little bit of rain around. States that the covers have been on the pitch earlier on, because of rain in the previous days. Adds that one must bat first, if they win the toss, and that it is a no-brainer. Hopes that the rain stays away for a larger part of the game.Ã‚Â
|Time for the National Anthem! The Sri Lankan players step out first, followed by England. The visitors' anthem is being relayed first, followed by the hosts.
|Right, done with the Anthems! We are in all readiness to begin then. The English players make their way out to the middle first, followed by Sri Lanka's openers, Lahiru Thirimanne and KusalÃ‚Â Perera. Stuart Broad will get England underway with the ball. Here he comes.....
|0.1 : Stuart Broad to Lahiru Thirimanne, Down the leg side from around the wicket, Lahiru lets that one be.
|Some delay near the sightscreen. Just one ball and we already have a delay. Ok, back to the action then.....
|0.2 : Stuart Broad to Lahiru Thirimanne, Mix-up but Thirimanne gets back in safely. Stuart runs in and angles in a fuller length ball on middle, Lahiru Thirimmane dabs it to short mid-wicket. He comes down, looking for a single, but Kusal sends him back. LT turns back and gets back safely to the striker's end, as the throw comes there and hits the stumps, but Lahiru was well back in.
|0.3 : Stuart Broad to Lahiru Thirimanne, Full length delivery on off and middle, blocked.
|0.4 : Stuart Broad to Lahiru Thirimanne, Full length ball on the off pole, defended to the leg side.
|0.5 : Stuart Broad to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length delivery on the stumps, dabbed to the on side. A 'no' follows from Thirimanne.
|0.6 : Stuart Broad to Lahiru Thirimanne, A maiden to begin then. Full and on the off pole line, driven but straight to short cover.
|Who will it be for England from the other end, with the new ball? Sam Curran it is. Can he get some swing? That is the question...
|1.1 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Good length ball on off and middle, Kusal looks to play at that but misses and gets hit high on the pads. Little bit of shape in there. Hmmm.... there seems to have been an inside edge there. So, he did not miss it.
|1.2 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Down the leg side, Perera misses his flick. No swing as of yet.
|1.3 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, On a good length on the off stump, pushed back to the bowler.
|1.4 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Excellent length from Sam. Now, the only thing he needs to try is to get some swing. Good length and on the stumps, Kusal Perara stabs it to short mid-wicket.
|1.6 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, A dot and that is 2 maidens on the trot. Good length ball on middle and leg, Perera looks to play at that but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
|2.1 : Stuart Broad to Lahiru Thirimanne, First runs for Sri Lanka. Angled into middle, Lahiru tucks it behind square on the on side and takes a single.
|1.5 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, A huge appeal for LBW but not given. Joe Root thinks and thinks about reviewing it. But decides against it in the end. Curran runs in and lands it on a length and on middle and leg, Kusal looks to play at that but misses and gets hit high on the pads. Curran and England go up in appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Nothing from Root, on the review. Was going down leg.
|2.2 : Stuart Broad to Kusal Perera, Fullish length delivery on the stumps, Kusal stabs it back on the track.Ã‚Â
|2.3 : Stuart Broad to Kusal Perera, Back of a length delivery on middle, defended to short mid-wicket.
|2.4 : Stuart Broad to Kusal Perera, And Kusal is off the mark as well. Length delivery on middle, he flicks it down to fine leg and takes one.
|2.5 : Stuart Broad to Lahiru Thirimanne, On middle, clipped behind square on the leg side for a run.
|2.6 : Stuart Broad to Kusal Perera, FOUR! Over the top! And Kusal Perera is a dangerous customer. Full and on the off stump line, Perera lifts that over the bowler's head and finds the boundary at long off. Wonderful shot.
|Again, some delay here. The area near the sightscreen seems to be a persistent issue. Seems to be a pretty long delay here. Have not had international cricket for a while in Lanka, so the groundstaff are seemingly struggling a bit to get things in order. Ok, so the sightscreen is being covered with white cloth, to match the background. Right, we are back to get underway again then....
|3.1 : Sam Curran to Lahiru Thirimanne, Full length delivery on middle and leg, Thirimanne looks to play at that but manages to get it off the inner half. It goes to the left of fine leg and he takes a couple. He did well to get it off the inner half there. Had he missed that, could have been plumb LBW.
|3.2 : Sam Curran to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fullish length delivery on the off pole channel, worked to the on side.
|3.3 : Sam Curran to Lahiru Thirimanne, Stabs the fuller length ball to short mid-wicket again.
|3.4 : Sam Curran to Lahiru Thirimanne, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|3.5 : Sam Curran to Lahiru Thirimanne, Length ball on the off stump channel, defended.
|3.6 : Sam Curran to Lahiru Thirimanne, A dot. 4 overs done and Sri Lanka are 9/0.Ã‚Â Full length delivery, Lahiru taps it to the leg side.
|4.1 : Stuart Broad to Kusal Perera, Length ball outside off, Perera plays that one uppishly but safelyÃ‚Â to the right of mid off.
|4.2 : Stuart Broad to Kusal Perera, Uppish again! A fuller length ball around off, Perera drives this one uppishly just past Broad towards mid off. Did so safely though.
|4.3 : Stuart Broad to Kusal Perera, Fuller outside off, punched down towards mid off for nothing.
|4.4 : Stuart Broad to Kusal Perera, FOUR! Gets in the gap this time! A fuller length ball around off, Perera leans onto it and creams this one through the covers for a boundary.
|4.5 : Stuart Broad to Kusal Perera, In the air.... and safe! A short ball on middle, Perera goes for the pull, doesn't time it well though. The ball goes uppishly towards fine leg, where Jack Leach completely misjudges it, runs to his right, whereas the ball lands to his left, the position where he was standing before.Ã‚Â Perera takes a couple of runs there, but is already living dangerously here.
|4.6 : Stuart Broad to Kusal Perera, Fuller length on middle, played back to the bowler.
|5.1 : Sam Curran to Lahiru Thirimanne, Full length and around off, defended back to the bowler.
|5.2 : Sam Curran to Lahiru Thirimanne, Outside off, punched to backward point.
|5.3 : Sam Curran to Lahiru Thirimanne, Short length delivery on top of the stumps, Thirimanne sits under it.
|5.4 : Sam Curran to Lahiru Thirimanne, Length delivery just outside the off pole, Lahiru Thirimanne nudges it to the right of gully, who dives and makes a stop.
|5.5 : Sam Curran to Lahiru Thirimanne, Full length ball, defended down to mid on.
|5.6 : Sam Curran to Lahiru Thirimanne, Another maiden over from Curran. Sri Lanka are 15/0. Full and around off, defended to the off side.
|6.1 : Stuart Broad to Kusal Perera, Shortish and angled into the pads, glanced through short fine leg and Kusal Perera gets to the other end.
|6.2 : Stuart Broad to Lahiru Thirimanne,Ã‚Â Full delivery, driven well but straight back to Broad.
|6.3 : Stuart Broad to Lahiru Thirimanne,Ã‚Â OUT! CAUGHT! Gone.... the leg slip was there. England strike. It was straight to Jonny at leg slip there. The plan has worked for England. Fullish length delivery, angled into middle and leg, Lahiru closes the face of his bat to flick that one. He though finds Bairstow at leg slip. It went just a hint to the right of Jonny Bairstow, who lunges forward and takes that one.
|Who will walk out to bat now? It is Kusal Mendis. He is coming on the back of 3 ducks in his last 2 Test games. Would count himself as being fortunate to play in this game but then, injuries in the Sri Lanka camp have also worked in his favour.
|6.4 : Stuart Broad to Kusal Mendis, Short and wide outside off, Kusal lets that one be. Good movement for Broad.
|6.5 : Stuart Broad to Kusal Mendis,Ã‚Â OUT! TAKEN! Got him! That is the 4th duck in a row for Mendis. This is just a man without any sort of confidence whatsoever. This is good bowling from Stuart Broad. He bowls a legcutter, disguises it well, and bowls it outside off. Kusal Mendis hangs his bat outside the line, looking to defend. But it takes the outside edge and Jos does well to come forward and take the catch.
|Angelo Mathews walks out to bat now. He has his task cut out. He will need to bat deep here. Has to bring all his experience to play.
|6.6 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, Angelo is greeted with a short length ball on top of off, he ducks under that one. An excellent over for Stuart Broad and England - just the 1 run and 2 wickets in that over. Have put England in a good position here.
|7.1 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera,Ã‚Â Full ball, Kusal Perera picks it up and hammers it over the bowler's head. Does not time it well though, as the ball falls well short of the boundary. Two taken.
|7.2 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Just down the leg side, KP lets that one be.
|7.3 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Full length delivery outside the off pole, Kusal comes forward and drives it through cover-point. Picks up two runs as it is fielded off.Ã‚Â
|7.4 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, On a full length and outside off, Perera is solid in his defence.
|7.5 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Short delivery, Kusal Perera moves away from the line of the delivery.
|7.6 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, In the gap but great work out in the deep. Short pitched delivery, Kusal Perera goes for a half-pull shot. It looks to be racing away for a boundary but Zak, who was at square leg, dives to his left and does well to parry it to Dom, who came running in from fine leg. He collects and throws it back into play while Sri Lanka collect a brace.
|8.1 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, Nice and full, outside the off pole line, Mathews dabs it to the off side. Good field setting for Angelo Mathews. Will make him think twice before playing.
|8.2 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, Full length delivery outside the off stump, AM is solid in his defense.
|8.3 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, Outside off, left alone.
|8.4 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, Fullish length ball on the middle pole, Angelo jumps and tucks it to short mid-wicket. Follows it up with a 'no'.
|8.5 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, Back of a length ball on the fourth stump channel, Mathews shoulders arms.
|8.6 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, Maiden over. 22/2 are the hosts. On a fuller length on the middle pole line, defended down to mid on.
|First bowling change of the day is in. Mark Wood is in to bowl now. Expect good, sharp pace.
|9.1 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, Wood starts with a length ball sliding down the pads, Perera tucks this one behind square on the on side for a run.
|0.0 : DRINKS!Ã‚Â Its has been England's hour this morning. Amidst all the sightscreen breaks, they have managed to retain their concentration and have bowled good lines and lengths. Broad was rewarded for the same as he got two wickets in one over. Kusal Perera has looked to be aggressive but has been given very little freebies from the English bowlers. The nightmare for Kusal Mendis continues as he got out for his 4th consecutive duck. Mathews is in to support Perera, interesting period of play comin
|9.2 : Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews, Fuller ball on middle, Mathews flicks this one towards short leg, the fielder there fails to make a clean stop and allows a single to be taken.
|9.3 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, Length ball on middle, punched towards mid on. Perera thinks for the single but decides against it.
|9.4 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, Length ball around middle, Perera looks to play it straight but gets that off the inner part of the bat towards deep square leg for a run.
|9.5 : Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews, Back of a length ball on middle, Mathews looks to tuck that one, but the ball hits the bat high and breaks the willow into two.
|9.6 : Change of bat here for Angelo Mathews. He broke his bat in the last ball.
|Dom Bess to bowl now. Interesting change.
|Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews, Nasty ball from Wood to finish the over. Shortish around off, Mathews looks to sway but gets hit on the body.
|10.1 : Dom Bess to Kusal Perera, Full length delivery on middle and leg, Kusal prods forward and fends it out.
|10.2 : Dom Bess to Kusal Perera, OUT! CAUGHT! Oh.... what has he done? What has Kusal Perera done? Full length ball outside off, Perera tries to be unconventional. He looks to reverse sweep that one but gets it uppish and straight into the hands of Joe Root there, at slip.
|Who's in now? It is the stand-in skipper, Dinesh Chandimal. He has a very good record in Tests. Has 11 hundreds to his name.
|10.3 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Flatter and on middle, Dinesh rocks back and defends it out.
|10.4 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Now he comes forward and keeps this fuller one out on the off side.
|10.5 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Full length and on the middle stump, astutely defended by Chandimal.
|10.6 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, It is a good first over for the offspinner. Lands it on a fuller length on the stumps, Dinesh Chandimal keeps that one out.
|11.1 : Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews,Ã‚Â Length ball on the pads, Mathews tucks this one behind square on the on side and collects a brace.
|11.2 : Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews,Ã‚Â Length ball around off, Mathews defends it back to the right of Wood. He dives to stop but fails to do so. But nothing is conceded there.
|11.3 : Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews, Fuller length around off, Mathews punches this one nicelyÃ‚Â to the right of mid off and comes back for three runs before the fielder returns the ball back in play.
|11.4 : Mark Wood to Dinesh Chandimal, Fuller length around off, Chandimal defends this solidly towards covers.
|11.5 : Mark Wood to Dinesh Chandimal, Back of a length around off, Chandimal hops and plays it on the off side.
|11.6 : Mark Wood to Dinesh Chandimal, Length ball outside off, Chandimal shoulders arms to it.
|This is interesting. A one-over spell for Dom Bess, as Jack Leach comes into the attack now.
|12.1 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Full and outside off, stroked through point and the batsmen cross.
|12.2 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, It is a good probing line. Floated delivery outside the off pole, Dinesh looks to work it on the off side but ends up getting a thick outside edge there. It goes behind square on the off side for a couple.
|12.3 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Floated ball, outside off, nudged through cover-point. Dinesh calls for a quick single and the batters cross ends.
|12.4 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Outside off, punched to point.
|12.5 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Just a touch short, outside off, Angelo goes back and strokes it through cover-point. Crosses over for a single.
|12.6 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, BEATEN! What a ball to end the over. Floated outside off, Dinesh leans forward and looks to defend that but misses.
|13.1 : Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews, Shortish length delivery angled into the body, Mathews tucks it safely to the man at short leg.
|13.2 : Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews, This time Angleo Mathews takes on the shortish length ball. Pulls it to deep square leg but will get just the single here.
|13.3 : Mark Wood to Dinesh Chandimal, Short length delivery, Chandimal sits under that one.
|13.4 : Mark Wood to Dinesh Chandimal, Short length ball, Dinesh Chandimal dabs it on the off side. Comes down, looking for one, but is sent back.
|13.5 : Mark Wood to Dinesh Chandimal, Short delivery, on the body, tapped down to fine leg for a run.
|13.6 : Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews, Short ball, a bit too predictable, bowling to AM. He lets that one through with ease.
|Well, well, one over for Leach, and now Dom Bess is back. One-over spells for the spinners?
|14.1 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up delivery on middle, Dinesh defends it out.
|14.2 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, On the shorter side on top of the middle pole, Chandimal camps back and drives it back to Dom.
|14.3 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Just a touch short. Dinesh Chandimal rocks back and strokes it in front of point. The point fielder gives chase and Sri Lanka get a couple here.
|14.4 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, This one is solidly defended out by DC.
|14.5 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Around off, defended to the leg side.
|14.6 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and on off and middle, keeping low. Dinesh rocks back and works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
|Jack Leach is back, from the other end.
|15.1 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up delivery outside off, Chandimal drives it through the covers. Two is the call straightaway and he gets it.
|15.2 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Very full and on middle and leg, defended out to the man at short mid-wicket.
|15.3 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, That is solidly defended off the front foot.
|15.4 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up ball on middle, blocked to the on side for a dot.
|15.5 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Pushes this one in front of square on the off side and collects a single.
|15.6 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Tossed up outside the off pole, Mathews dabs it to the man at cover. Initially, he looked for one, but says no and goes back.
|16.1 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Slower in the air and on the stumps, blocked.
|16.2 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Flatter and on middle, Dinesh rocks back and taps it on the on side.
|16.3 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Slower through the air and on the sticks, defended out.
|16.4 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, FOUR! Full toss and it got the treatment that it deserved. Chandimal skips down the track and hammers it through the mid off carpet for a boundary.
|16.5 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Loopy delivery outside off, Dinesh Chandimal drives it through mid off. There was no long off and hence long on runs across to fetch that. Two runs taken in the while.
|16.6 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, A dot to finish. Around off, pushed back to the spinner.
|17.1 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Fuller around off, Mathews drives this through the covers for a single. 50 up for Sri Lanka with that one.
|17.2 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Flatter around off, defended towards short cover.
|17.3 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Around off, driven to the left of covers for no run as the fielder there stops it.
|17.4 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up around off, spins away a little after pitching, DineshÃ‚Â looks to defend but gets a safeÃ‚Â outside edge towards point.
|17.5 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Flatter around middle, defended on the leg side.
|17.6 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up around off, Chandimal blocks this out solidly.
|18.1 : Dom Bess to Angelo Mathews, Flat and on middle, Angelo goes back and taps it to short leg.
|18.2 : Dom Bess to Angelo Mathews, This time he comes on the front foot and pokes the fuller ball back to Bess.
|18.3 : Dom Bess to Angelo Mathews, Floats this around off, Mathews prods forward to block but gets an inside edge onto his pads there.
|18.4 : Dom Bess to Angelo Mathews, On off, pushed to the right of the bowler for a dot.
|18.5 : Dom Bess to Angelo Mathews, Shorter and on the off pole, Mathews nudges it behind square on the on side and picks up one.
|18.6 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Similar line, similar length. Dinesh does just the same that Mathews did on the last ball.
|19.1 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Full toss, bunted down to mid off. Chandimal calls for a quick run and gets to the other end quickly.
|19.2 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Very full and on middle, jammed out through mid on for a single. Hang on... Jack has overstepped here. No Ball called. Rare from a spinner.
|Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Loopy ball outside off, left alone.
|19.3 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Loopy and on the off pole line, pushed back to the bowler.
|19.4 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Flighted delivery on the pads, Dinesh Chandimal looks to sweep but misses. It comes off his pads and goes behind square on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|19.5 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Flighted ball outside off, poked to the off side.
|19.6 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Flighted on the woodwork this time, defended back to the bowler.
|20.1 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up on middle, Mathews defends tihis one on the on side. A puff of dust as the ball pitched.Ã‚Â
|20.2 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Fulllish outside off, Chandimal pushes it to the right of mid off and takes three more. The fielder did dive to stop the ball but failed to do so. Runs back later and fetches that.
|20.3 : Dom Bess to Angelo Mathews, Floated around middle, blocked on the leg side.
|20.4 : Dom Bess to Angelo Mathews, Flatter around middle, Mathews punches this one towards long on for a single.
|20.5 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Full ball outside off, Chandimal drives it nicely towards point. Wood there dives to his right and makes a half stop there. The batsmen think for a couple, but settle down for a single.
|20.6 : Dom Bess to Angelo Mathews, Short and down the leg side, Mathews pulls that one straight to short fine leg.
|21.1 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Looped up delivery around off, driven to cover.
|21.2 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Looped up on the off pole, pushed to the left of Jack Leach. He gets there and stops it.
|21.3 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, DROPPED! Dan Lawerence, in his very first Test game. Looped up delivery outside off, Dinesh strokes it uppishly to the man at cover-point. Lawrence there, spills a dolly. Not what you would want to be doing on your debut game.
|21.4 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up on middle and leg, dabbed to the on side.Ã‚Â
|21.5 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Floated around off, worked to the off side.
|21.6 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Looped up ball outside the off pole, tapped to the off side.
|22.1 : Dom Bess to Angelo Mathews, Looped up on the middle pole, defended behind square on the off side, off the outer half.
|22.2 : Dom Bess to Angelo Mathews, Flatter one on the pads, Mathews goes back and works it in front of square on the on side for a single.
|22.3 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Full length delivery, driven to cover.
|22.4 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal,Ã‚Â Rocks back and keeps this flatter delivery out on the leg side.
|22.5 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, Full length ball down the leg side, Dinesh comes forward, then goes back and manages to tap it on the on side.
|22.6 : Dom Bess to Dinesh Chandimal, A dot to finish. On middle, clipped to short mid-wicket.
|23.1 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Fuller ball around off, Mathews creams this one through the covers and comes back for a brace.
|23.2 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Floated around off, Mathews plays it softly towards point and takes a quick single.
|23.3 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, On middle, Dinesh blocks it back on the pitch.
|23.4 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Beauty of a ball! AÃ‚Â floated ball on middle and leg, turns away sharpy after pitching and goes through the forward defense of Chandimal. ButtlerÃ‚Â too, fumbles to collect it cleanly behind the stumps.
|23.5 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Around off,Ã‚Â blocked towards silly point.
|23.6 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Fuller around off, driven nicely but straight to covers. With that it's LUNCH ON DAY 1.
|An entertaining session comes to an end. Accompanied with delays regarding the sightscreens and broken bats, it has been England's session as they have picked up 3 wickets without giving much to the hosts. They would have fancied another one before winding up for Lunch but would still be happy with this, nonetheless.Ã‚Â
|Sri Lanka, after winning the toss, started steadily, with Kusal Perera hitting a few shots. ThirimanneÃ‚Â though, from the other end, could not get going and was out caught. Kusal Mendis, comingÃ‚Â from a streak of 3 consecutive ducks, added a 4th one to his tally, as he was out to Broad. Perera then did what he usually does, played a rash shot in the very first over of the spinner and departed after spending some time in the middle. After that andÃ‚Â till now, the experienced duo of Chandimal a
|Right then, so this pair needs to continue for long and take the hosts to safer shores, while England will be looking at the break to usher in a breakthrough for them, after they step out again, for the second session. Who will have their say? Let's find out in a short while as we get underway for the second passage.....
|England bowlers have been right on the money from the start. Broad has been exceptional with his line and lengths and has been rewarded with a couple of wickets. Curran too has bowled nicely, but hasn't picked up a wicket yet. BessÃ‚Â got the big wicket of Perera in hisÃ‚Â very first over and has been good with his lengths. Wood did try to bounce out Mathews, but hasn't been successful till now. They would like to continue the same after Lunch though.Ã‚Â
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the second session then! Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal are out there and so are the English players. Stuart Broad will have another go, from the Fort End. Here he comes then...
|24.1 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, Good length ball around off, solidly defended.
|24.2 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, Shortish length ball outside off, a leg cutter, dabbed to the man at gully. A number of catchers are there at key positions.
|24.3 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, Fullish and outside off, Mathews stands tall and fends it out. Looks to be another cutter there.
|24.4 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, EDGED AND FOUR! 6000 runs for Angelo Mathews. It was another leg cutter from SB. Angelo takes the bottom hand off as he looks to defend that. It takes the outside edge and goes between gap betweenÃ‚Â the first slip fielder and the gully fielder, and goes down to the third man boundary.
|24.5 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, Length delivery around off, defended to the off side.
|24.6 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, The cover drive has been cut off by the man at cover. Full and outside off, driven to the right of cover, who dives there and keeps it out.
|Will Jack Leach continue from the other end? Yes, he will. 6-1-17-0 for him so far.
|25.1 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, On the pads, tickled down to fine leg for a brace.
|25.2 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Full length delivery outside off, Dinesh presses forward and defends it to the off side. Takes a single though.
|25.3 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Flat and outside the off pole, Angelo nudges it to the left of cover. Looks for a single but there isn't one there.
|25.4 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Dabs this flatter ball back to Leach.
|25.5 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, SIX! Oh... that is an awesome shot from Angelo. The 50-run partnership is up between these two as well. Full length ball on middle, Mathews moves a hint to the leg side and lifts this over the bowler's head. Gets it all the way over the fence for a maximum.
|25.6 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Full and on middle and off, defended to the leg side.
|26.1 : Stuart Broad to Dinesh Chandimal, Shortish and outside the off pole line, defended to the off side.
|26.2 : Stuart Broad to Dinesh Chandimal, Fullish length delivery, outside the off stump, left alone.
|26.3 : Stuart Broad to Dinesh Chandimal, Angles in a fuller length leg cutter, around the off stump line. Dinesh stabs it to cover-point. Comes down, looking for a single, but his teammate sends him back.
|26.4 : Stuart Broad to Dinesh Chandimal, In the channel outside off, Chandimal shoulders arms there.
|26.5 : Stuart Broad to Dinesh Chandimal, Ohh... in the air but safe. Had there been a leg gully, he would have been in action there. Stuart rolls his arms over and bowls a slower delivery on the pads, Dinesh Chandimal does not read the slower ball well. Looks to work it on the leg side but the ball bounces a little and takes the shoulder of his bat. Goes through where leg gully would have been there. One taken though, by the hosts.
|26.6 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, Length delivery around the off pole, defended to the off side.
|27.1 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Full and outside off, Dinesh leans forward and drops it on the off side. Looks for a run but is sent back.
|27.2 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Floated delivery on the pads, Chandimal looks to sweep but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Missed out there as there was no one in the deep.
|27.3 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Floated ball outside off, Dinesh Chandimal pushes it down to mid off and takes a quick single. Gets to the other end safely.
|27.4 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Floated on the stumps, defended back to Leach.
|27.5 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Loopy delivery on off, pushed to short mid-wicket.
|27.6 : Jack Leach to Angelo Mathews, Loopy ball on middle, Angelo strides forward and keeps it out.
|28.1 : Stuart Broad to Dinesh Chandimal, Length ball outside off, Dinesh defends this one towards short cover.
|28.2 : Stuart Broad to Dinesh Chandimal, Short ball on the body, Chandimal shuffles and pulls this one aerially towards the deep square leg area and collects just a single. The fielder from fine leg runs to his left and throws the ball back in play. Poor running this by the two batters. Luckily for Dinesh, he hit it uppishly but safe and wide of the man in the deep.
|28.3 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|28.4 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, Length ball around off stump, Mathews plays it towards short cover.
|28.5 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, Fullish length around middle, flicked straight to the fielder at square leg.
|28.6 : Stuart Broad to Angelo Mathews, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Brilliant catch by Joe Root. Broad gets another one. A shortish ball outside off, Mathews looks to cut that one hard, but ends up edging it to the first slip. Root there reacts quickly and takes this catch to his right. Mathews goes after getting set. Sri Lanka 4 down now.
|Niroshan Dickwella comes out to bat now. Very exciting player to watch.Ã‚Â
|29.1 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, Loopy ball on off aand middle, Dinesh lunges forward and keeps it out back to the bowler.
|29.2 : Jack Leach to Dinesh Chandimal, OUT! CAUGHT! Dinesh Chandimal....what have you done? Jack has his first wicket here. Venues might have changed but not Sri Lanka's fortunes here. Loopy and outside off, Dinesh comes on the front foot and looks to drive that one. He does so uppishly and finds Sam at cover. What a good catch it was though. Curran dives forward and pulls off a very good catch.
|Who's in now? Dasun Shanaka it is.
|29.3 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Looped up delivery on off, defended to the leg side.
|29.4 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Looped up ball outside the off pole, Dasun chops it behind square on the off side. Gets off the mark with a couple.
|29.5 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Looped up, around the off pole line, Dasun leans forward and fends it out.
|29.6 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Tossed up delivery outside off, Shanaka comes forward and taps it on the off side. Says 'no' to the single there.
|30.1 : Stuart Broad to Niroshan Dickwella, Full length delivery, angled into middle, Niroshan covers his stumps and blocks it, presenting the full face of his bat.
|30.2 : Stuart Broad to Niroshan Dickwella, Shortish length delivery just outside off, fended out on the off side.
|30.3 : Stuart Broad to Niroshan Dickwella, 'Catch' is the shout but it falls well short. Broad runs in and bowls a full length ball on the off stump, Dickwella looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball further lobs in the air.... but falls well short of the fielder at short mid on.
|30.4 : Stuart Broad to Niroshan Dickwella, Full and on the off stump line, blocked to the off side.
|30.5 : Stuart Broad to Niroshan Dickwella, On a full length and outside off, Niroshan Dickwella drops it on the off side. Says no to a run there.
|30.6 : Stuart Broad to Niroshan Dickwella, On a fuller length, angled in, near the off pole channel, ND lets it be.
|31.1 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka,Ã‚Â Tossed up around off, Shanaka goes for the big booming drive but ends up missing it altogether.
|31.2 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Floated around off, pushed towards point for no run.
|31.3 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Flatter on off, defended towards silly point.
|31.4 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Fuller on middle, blocked back to Leach.
|31.5 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Floated around middle and leg, Shanaka defends this on the off side.
|31.6 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Fuller ball on middle, flicked well but straight to short mid-wicket.
|32.1 : Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella, Comes round the wicket and angles in a fuller length ball on the middle pole line, Niroshan closes the face of his bat to flick it to short mid-wicket. Gets to the other end.
|0.0 : Mark Wood returns. 3-0-10-0 are his figures so far.
|32.2 : Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka, Outside off, nudged to the man at gully.
|32.3 : Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka, On a shortish length and around off, dabbed to short mid-wicket for a quick single. Good this from SL. They should keep rotating strike. Not get bogged down sticking at one end alone.
|32.4 : Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella, Full length delivery, Niroshan closes the face of his bat. Flicks it to square leg and says 'no' to his partner, for the run.
|32.5 : Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella, Fullish length delivery, outside off, Dickwella looks to guide this in the gap between slips and gully. But the latter dives to his right and keeps that out.
|32.6 : Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella, FOUR! Does well to get it wide of Jonny at leg slip. More of an instinctive shot though. Fullish length ball on the pads, Niroshan Dickwella tickles it wide of Bairstow and gets it down to the fine leg ropes.
|33.1 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Floated full and outside off, defended to the off side.
|33.2 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, FOUR! Another chance? No, just over Mark at mid on. Full length ball on off and middle, Dasun comes down and lofts it just over the outstretched hands of Wood at mid on. Gets a boundary.
|33.3 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Floats this on off and middle, blocked to silly point.
|33.4 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Outside off, pushed to the off side.
|33.5 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, On the stumps, nudged back to Jack Leach.
|33.6 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Just the 4 runs in that JL over. 93/5. Floated on the stumps, defended back to the spinner.
|34.1 : Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella, Angles in a shortish length delivery, it keeps low. Niroshan does well to bring his bat down in time and keep it out.
|34.2 : Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella, Shortish length ball again, this time it is outside off, dabbed to the off side and a 'no' follows.
|34.3 : Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella, Fullish length delivery on middle, Dickwella closes the face of his bat to glance but finds square leg there.
|34.4 : Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella, Short length delivery, on top of off, Niroshan Dickwella looked to help that over the keeper's head. Misses. Mark Wood getting a little bit of extra pace and generating a good bit of bounce there.
|34.5 : Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella, Tests him with another short length ball, this time, the left-hander sways away from the line of the ball.
|34.6 : Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella, Full and outside off, a loose drive from ND there. Gets an inside edge onto the pads and the ball goes to the off side. He says no to his partner for a single.
|35.1 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Floated very full and on middle, driven firmly but it hits silly point and falls back on the pitch towards the bowler.
|35.2 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Floated delivery, outside off, driven on the off side.
|35.3 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Quicker delivery on off, defended. Good pace from Jack.
|35.4 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Strides forward and taps this fuller ball to the off side.
|35.5 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, FOUR! Good shot. Floated delivery on the off pole line, Dasun gets down and sweeps it through square leg. No one in the deep on the leg side.
|35.6 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, A dot to end then. Tossed up ball on the off pole line, blocked to cover-point.
|36.1 : Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella, Fuller ball around off, Dickwella nicely times this one through the covers and collectsÃ‚Â three runs asÃ‚Â Curran from cover chases the ball and throws it back into play.
|36.2 : Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka, Back of a length ball on middle, Shanaka tucks this one towards fine leg for a single.
|36.3 : Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella, Good run there. A shortish ball around off, punched towards covers with soft hands and a quick single is taken.
|36.4 : Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka, Sharp bouncer by Wood. It was around off, Shanaka looks to pull, but the ball goes above his bat, through to Buttler.
|36.5 : Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka, Length ball outside off, this time Dasun lets it go.
|36.6 : Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka, Another shortish ball around middle, Shanaka pulls but hits the fielder at short leg.
|37.1 : Jack Leach to Niroshan Dickwella, Tossed up on the off pole line, Niroshan gets across and paddles it nicely through the short fine leg region. Picks up two as the fine leg fielder runs to his left and mops it up.
|37.2 : Jack Leach to Niroshan Dickwella, A single as this is eased down to long on for one.
|37.3 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Short and outside off, defended to the off side.
|37.4 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Slower in the air and on the stumps, pushed back to the bowler.
|37.5 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Slower through the air and on the middle pole, nudged back to Jack.
|37.6 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, On the pads, nudged straight to the man at short mid-wicket.
|DRINKS! Sri Lanka lost both the set batsmen after adding just 16 runs to their pre-lunch score. The duo of Shanaka and Dickwella have done good to keep the scoreboard ticking. It is now up to these lower-middle order batters to now set up a good score. Will they be able to do that or will England wrap this innings quickly? Answers to all these coming up after this mini-break.....
|Dom Bess is back. 6-1-17-1 are his numbers so far.
|38.1 : Dom Bess to Niroshan Dickwella, OUT! TAKEN! Sri Lanka sliding further into trouble. Niroshan goes for 12. It was a poor ball actually. Short and wide outside off, Dickwella rocks back and looks to carve it over point. But would you believe it? He picks out Sibley at point to perfection, who tumbles behind and takes the catch. Oh my goodness!
|0.0 : Who's in now for the hosts? Wanindu Hasaranga.
|38.2 : Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga, Fuller and around off, Wanindu punches it well but mid on runs to his left and cuts it off.
|38.3 : Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga, Around off, short, Hasaranga goes back and works this on the leg side for a single. Is off the mark.
|38.4 : Dom Bess to Dasun Shanaka, Flighted delivery on the off pole, Dasun leans across and nudges it firmly to short mid-wicket. Lawrence there dives but ends up parrying it down to mid on. Concedes one.
|38.5 : Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga, Short and around off, Wanindu Hasaranga rocks back and taps it to the leg side for a run.
|38.6 : Dom Bess to Dasun Shanaka, Ohh... just wide of the fielder there. On the pads, Dasun looked to tickle it down to fine leg. He does so uppishly and just wide of the man at leg slip, down to the fine leg region. Takes a couple there.
|39.1 : Jack Leach to Wanindu Hasaranga, Floated around off, played towards backward point for a single.
|39.2 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Turn there. A floated ball outside off, turns away after pitching. Shanaka lets it go.
|39.3 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Around off, defended towards silly point.
|39.4 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Slightly short around off, Shanaka punches this one through the cover-point area and collects a brace.
|39.5 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Floated on middle, defended back to Leach.
|39.6 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, On middle, Shanaka flicks this one nicely but straight to mid-wicket for nothing.
|40.1 : Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga, Short and on off, Wanindu rocks back and punches it to the right of mid on for a single.
|40.2 : Dom Bess to Dasun Shanaka, Drops it short again, on middle, Shanaka goes back and closes the face of his bat and glances it through mid-wicket, for one.
|40.3 : Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga, FOUR! Nicely played. Full and on off and middle, Hasaranga moves a touch to the leg side and goes a bit inside-out there. Drives it through the covers and Stuart Broad, who was at mid off, runs but had no chance there.
|40.4 : Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga, Tosses it very full and on off, dug out back on the pitch.
|40.5 : Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga, 'Catch' is the call but it lands safely. Tossed up ball on off and middle, Wanindu comes down and looks to go big over mid on. He manages to get it over the fielder there but not enough to reach the boundary. It goes over mid on and falls safely. Two runs taken there.
|40.6 : Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga, Tossed up on middle and leg, blocked.
|41.1 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Floated around off, Dasun defends it on the off side.
|41.2 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Fuller this time on middle, blocked towards short mid-wicket.
|41.3 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Tossed up around off, played straight to silly point.
|41.4 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, FOUR! Out comes the sweep! A floated ball around off, Shanaka sits down and sweeps this one uppishly overÃ‚Â the deep mid-wicket region and collects a boundary there. There was no one in the deep and Shanaka rightly targets the area.
|41.5 : Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka, Fuller on the pads, flicked wide of the fielder at mid-wicket for a run.
|41.6 : Jack Leach to Wanindu Hasaranga, Loopy ball around off, Wanindu drives it nicely but straight to covers.
|42.1 : Dom Bess to Dasun Shanaka, Tosses it nicely on middle, Dasun comes down the track and flicks but finds short mid-wicket there.
|42.2 : Dom Bess to Dasun Shanaka, Similar delivery, this time Shanaka stays inside his crease and taps it to short mid-wicket again.
|42.3 : Ok, so the umpires are referring it to see if it was a fair catch. The soft signal is 'Out'. Let's see what the replays have to show. It has come off the fielder's boot and the ball has been caught later on - OUT!
|Dom Bess to Dasun Shanaka,Ã‚Â OUT! CAUGHT! How cruel can the Lankans' luck be. Dasun goes for 23. It did look a clean catch even though the umpires decided to have a look at that. Tossed up ball on the stumps, Shanaka gets down and looks to sweep. It hits the boot of Bairstow, at short leg, as the Englishman turned his back and looked to avoid making contact with the ball. After taking his boot, the ball lobs in the air and Jos Buttler runs forward and takes the catch. How much more unluck
|Jonny Bairstow is being examined by the physio here as he got hit near the boot. Meanwhile, Dilruwan Perera is the new batter in.
|42.4 : Dom Bess to Dilruwan Perera, Short and on off, Dilruwan keeps it out by fending it off the back foot.
|42.5 : Dom Bess to Dilruwan Perera, OUT! BOWLED! Off spinner gets the off spinner. Perera played all over it there. He goes for a duck. Sri Lanka sink further. Floats the offbreak around off, it pitches and turns in. Dilruwan Perera looked to drive that through the covers but misses. The stumps are shattered. Sri Lanka have thrown away every advantage that they have gained, by winning the toss earlier.
|Who's in at No.10 for Lanka? Lasith Embuldeniya.
|42.6 : Dom Bess to Lasith Embuldeniya, A dot. Flighted on off, Lasith comes forward and pokes it to the off side.
|43.1 : Jack Leach to Wanindu Hasaranga,Ã‚Â FOUR! SHOT! Floated around off, Hasaranga comes down the track and lofts this one inside out over the covers for a boundary.
|43.2 : Jack Leach to Wanindu Hasaranga, Beautiful comeback by Leach. A floated ball, turns away after pitching and misses the outside edge of Hasaranga, as he looked to play at that.
|43.3 : Jack Leach to Wanindu Hasaranga, Shortish around off, cut away straight to backward point.
|43.4 : Jack Leach to Wanindu Hasaranga, Fuller on the pads, flicked towards short mid-wicket.
|43.5 : Jack Leach to Wanindu Hasaranga,Ã‚Â OUT! RUN OUT! What a way to get out. A floated ball on middle, Hasaranga comes down the track and hits the ball straight down towards the bowler. Leach gets a hand to this one and the ball hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. Embuldeniya there was backing up too far and is found short of his crease. The umpires send it upstairs to have a check whether Leach had got his hand there. The replays show the ball touched his hand and the batter was well sh
|Is that out? Has Leach got a hand to the ball as it went onto hit the stumps at the other end? Replays are in and the third umpire deems that it has deflected off the hand, onto the stumps. And the batsman is clearly well outside his crease.Ã‚Â
|43.6 : Asitha Fernando is the last man in.
|Jack Leach to Wanindu Hasaranga, Outside off, a swing and a miss from Wanindu.
|44.1 : Dom Bess to Asitha Fernando, Loopy ball on off, kept out.
|44.2 : Dom Bess to Asitha Fernando, Flatter ball on the stumps, Asitha stays back and fends this out on the leg side.
|44.3 : Dom Bess to Asitha Fernando, That is solidly defended off the front foot.
|44.4 : Dom Bess to Asitha Fernando, Fuller and on the off pole line, blocked solidly.
|44.5 : Dom Bess to Asitha Fernando, Full and on off and middle, defended well by Fernando.
|44.6 : Dom Bess to Asitha Fernando, A dot to end then. Flighted outside off, very full, jammed out to the man at slip.
|45.1 : Jack Leach to Wanindu Hasaranga, Short and wide, Hasaranga tries to cut but gets it off the inner part towards first slip.
|45.2 : Jack Leach to Wanindu Hasaranga, Floated around off, defended on the off side.
|45.3 : Jack Leach to Wanindu Hasaranga, Edgy! A tossed up ball around middle, Wanindu looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge to the right of first slip. Root there dives to his right but fails to catch the ball. The batters take a couple there.
|45.4 : There is an umpire referral for a run out. Is Hasaranga safely back, at the striker's end? Looks so, to the naked eye. Replays are in, the third umpire wants to have a look at the split screen. Hmm... he does look safe. But the third umpire is having a thorough check here. NOT OUT, he says in the end.
|Jack Leach to Wanindu Hasaranga, NOT OUT! Well, that was a surprise. Hasaranga himself started walking back before seeing the decision to turn back. He dabs this fuller ball through the point region and comes back for the second. The fielder collects and throws it to the keeper's end and Buttler whips the bails off. The square leg umpire takes it upstairs to have a look. Replays are in, multiple angles being examined, and in the end, the third umpire thinks that Wanindu has grounded his ba
|45.5 : Jack Leach to Wanindu Hasaranga, Flatter outside off, pushed towards point for a quick single.
|45.6 : Jack Leach to Asitha Fernando, Lovely ball to end the over. A tossed up ball around off, turns away and beats the outside edge of the batter by some margin.
|46.1 : Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga, OUT! TIMBER! Bess gets his 2nd 5-wicket haul. First one was in Port Elizabeth. 2nd one here in Galle. Sri Lanka have now registered their lowest ever first innings total, here at Galle. Tossed up ball on middle and leg, Wanindu looks to reverse sweep that one but he misses. The ball goes onto hit the woodwork. SRI LANKA ARE BOWLED OUT FOR 135 IN THEIR FIRST INNINGS! AND, TEA HAS BEEN TAKEN ON DAY 1!
|135 is all the hosts could muster. 350 was declared to be the average first innings total at Galle and Sri Lanka are nowhere close to that. Joe Root though would be very happy with the way things have panned out, especially after losing the toss earlier.
|After winning the toss, the Lankans opted to bat first and it was the right decision. However, that was the lone right decision as everything that happened after that, went downhill for them. They lost their top-order quickly but Mathews and Chandimal were doing well to stitch a revival. But once that 56-run stand was broken, things started slipping further and the hosts simply collapsed to a 135 all out in the end.
|The England bowling was above the mark. The pacers did not exert themselves much as it was the spinners who did the job mostly. Yes Broad did get 3 but Leach and Bess shared 6 wickets amongst them, with the right-arm offie getting a 5-fer. And the duo were expected to do most of the job, which they did well.
|Well, it has been another abysmal batting performance from Lanka, this time in their own backyard, especially in Galle, where they are regarded as being very strong. Now, with the England batting coming up next, it remains to be seen as to how they plan to go about on this slow wicket. That should be interesting and join us in just a short while for the same as the players break for Tea and come back.