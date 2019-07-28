|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 . . . . | 1 . . 1 . .
|Last bat : Mosaddek Hossainc Kusal Perera b Isuru Udana13(27b0x40x6) SR:48.15, FoW:117/6 (31.5 Ovs)
|38.4 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, Worked with the turn to the man at short fine leg.
|38.3 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, Flatter on off, this is guided to point.
|38.2 : A Dananjaya to M Hasan, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|38.1 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, On off, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|37.6 : Akila Dananjaya is back!
|N Pradeep to M Hasan, Shortish in length, Mehedi flicks it again to mid-wicket. No run.
|37.5 : N Pradeep to M Hasan, Good length ball on middle, Mehedi flickjs it to mid-wicket and takes off for a single but Rahim who takes off but sends Mehedi back. Lucky break for Mehedi.
|37.4 : N Pradeep to M Hasan, FOUR! Easy pickings! Short and on the body, Mehedi swivels and pulls it through backward square leg and the ball races away to the fence. Runs starting to come now for the visitors.
|37.3 : N Pradeep to M Hasan, Good length ball outside off stump, Mehedi tries to cut but gets an inside edge which goes just past the off stump. Mehedi survives.
|37.2 : N Pradeep to M Rahim, Just the single from the Free Hit.
|Free Hit time!
|N Pradeep to M Hasan, NO BALL! Free hit for Bangladesh. Much needed at that. Coming to the ball, it was a good length delivery aimed at middle, Mehedi flicks it to square leg and gives Rahim the strike for the free hit.
|37.1 : N Pradeep to M Rahim, Good length ball on off stump, Rahim plays it to third man and takes a single.
|36.6 : de Silva to M Rahim, Another single to end a productive over for Bangladesh. This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
|36.5 : de Silva to M Hasan, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|36.4 : de Silva to M Rahim, Fifty for Rahim! He is fighting a lone battle out there but needs to stay there till the end. Also, he has to hope some other batter hangs around. His 37th in ODIs. He gets there by guiding it through point for one.
|36.3 : de Silva to M Hasan, Another loopy ball on off, this is hit through covers for one.
|36.2 : de Silva to M Hasan, FOUR! Good shot! Clever batting. Picked his spot well. Uses his feet and gets to the pitch of the ball, goes over mid off and bags a welcome boundary.
|36.1 : de Silva to M Hasan, Floats it up on off, this is hit back to the bowler.
|35.6 : N Pradeep to M Hasan, Fuller in length and on middle pole, Mehedi pushes it to mid on and take a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but Hasan was well in.
|35.5 : N Pradeep to M Rahim, Full toss on the pads, Mushfiqur flicks it towards square leg and moves to 49 with that single.
|35.4 : N Pradeep to M Hasan, Shortish length on the body, Mehedi pulls hard but straight to the fielder. Another single.
|35.3 : N Pradeep to M Rahim, Slower delivery on middle stump, Rahim flicks it to square leg and take another single. Rahim moves to 48.
|35.2 : N Pradeep to M Hasan, Good running! Short delivery on the body of Mehedi, he rocks back and pushes it to mid on and take off for a quick single.
|35.1 : N Pradeep to M Rahim, Good length ball on the fourth stump, Rahim guides it to third man for a single.
|34.6 : Nuwan Pradeep is back!
|de Silva to M Hasan, Outside off and slightly short, Mehedi throws his wicket but misses.
|34.5 : de Silva to M Hasan, That was not far away from another disaster for Bangladesh. Tossed up on off, Mehedi nudges it to the left of mid on. Mushfiqur calls for a single but Mehedi is a bit late to react. Once Mehedi reacts and comes half way down, Mushfiqur sends him back. The throw though at the keeper's end is a very poor one. Meaning, Mehedi's dive gets him in.
|34.4 : de Silva to M Rahim, Flighted on middle, Mushfiqur paddles it fine down the leg side for a single.
|34.3 : de Silva to M Hasan, Floated on middle, Mehedi flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|34.2 : de Silva to M Hasan, Short on off, Mehedi punches it to point.
|34.1 : de Silva to M Hasan, Floated on middle, Mehedi strokes it to mid on.
|33.6 : I Udana to M Hasan, Another short one from Udana, Mehedi moves towards the off side and pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|33.5 : I Udana to M Rahim, Shortish in length on middle stump, Mushfiqur pulls it to square leg and they cross over for a single.
|33.4 : I Udana to M Hasan, Short delivery on the head of Mehedi, he pulls it towards fine leg where it just falls short of the fine leg fielder.
|33.3 : I Udana to M Hasan, Good length delivery on off stump, Mehedi plays it to mid off. No run taken.
|33.2 : I Udana to M Rahim, Good length ball outside off stump, Rahim cuts to deep cover and take a run.
|33.1 : I Udana to M Rahim, FOUR! Just wide of the keeper! A heart in the mouth moment for Rahim. A slower one on off, it angles away and there is extra bounce too. Rahim looks to guide it down to third man but due to the extra bounce, it goes off the outside edge, just past the diving keeper and into the third man fence.
|32.6 : de Silva to M Hasan, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Mehedi plays it back to the bowler.
|32.5 : de Silva to M Rahim, Outside off, Mushfiqur pushes it wide of point for a single.
|32.4 : de Silva to M Hasan, Flatter delivery on middle, Mehedi glances it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|32.3 : de Silva to M Hasan, Floated around off, Mehedi flicks it to square leg.
|32.2 : de Silva to M Rahim, Shortish in length, Mushfiqur cuts it towards cover for a single.
|32.1 : de Silva to M Rahim, Loopy delivery on the pads, Rahim flicks to mid-wicket.
|31.6 : I Udana to M Hasan, Mehedi starts his innings with a good looking cover drive. Full on off, Mehedi drives it off the middle but straight to the fielder at cover.
|31.5 : Mehedi Hasan is the new man in.
|DRINKS! Sri Lanka continue to dominating proceedings. They have Bangladesh on the mat here. just the one more wicket and then they are into the bowlers. The visitors on the other hand, need a partnership and a good one. They need someone to hang in there with Rahim. Can any of the remaining batters do so? We'll have to wait and watch.
|I Udana to M Hossain, OUT! Caught! Brilliantly directed bouncer does the trick here! Udana comes steaming in and bowls a bouncer close to the body. Mosaddek goes for the pull but ends up top edging it to the left of the keeper. Kusal Perera behind the stumps, moves to that side and stretches out to take a very good catch. Bangladesh's struggle to get partnership going continues.
|31.4 : I Udana to M Rahim, Good length ball outside off, Rahim runs it down to third man and rotates the strike.
|31.3 : I Udana to M Hossain, Now Udana goes full on off, Mosaddek nudges it towards point for a single.
|31.2 : I Udana to M Hossain, Another short ball, Mosaddek pulls it wide of fine leg for a couple.
|31.1 : I Udana to M Hossain, Back of a length ball around off, Hossain defends it off the back foot.
|30.6 : de Silva to M Hossain, Loopy delivery on middle, Hossain drives it towards mid on for another single.
|30.5 : de Silva to M Rahim, Short on off stump, Mushfiqur defends it off the back foot towards point for a single.
|30.4 : de Silva to M Hossain, On middle, it is worked through square leg for one.
|30.3 : de Silva to M Hossain, Short on off stump, Mosaddek guides it to point but no run is available.
|30.2 : de Silva to M Hossain, Flatter delivery on middle, Mosaddek flicks it to short fine leg for a dot.
|30.1 : de Silva to M Rahim, Loopy delivery on middle, Rahim flicks it to square leg for a run.
|29.6 : I Udana to M Hossain, Another slower one on off, MH guides it to point.
|29.5 : I Udana to M Rahim, Good length ball on the off side, Rahim plays this one towards point and they cross for a single.
|29.4 : I Udana to M Rahim, BEATEN! Bang on line and length this time. Pitches on length and drifts away from the batter, Mosaddek tries to defend it but he does so inside the line of the delivery. The keeper, Perera appeals loudly and Udana follows it up, but the umpire shakes his head.
|I Udana to M Rahim, Udana changes sides but the ball is way too away towards the off side. Wide signalled.
|29.3 : I Udana to M Hossain, Length ball around the off pole, Mosaddek tries to play at it and gets an outside edge on it. The ball goes towards third man and they take a single.
|29.2 : I Udana to M Hossain, Bowled on a good length outside off, left alone by Mosaddek.
|29.1 : I Udana to M Hossain, Isuru bowls this one full and outside off, Mosaddek gets on the front foot and drives it through the cover region. The fielder dives to his left to try and stop it but can not. The fielder in the deep picks it up and the batters cross for two.
|28.6 : Isuru Udana is back!
|A Dananjaya to M Rahim, On off, this is kept out.
|28.5 : A Dananjaya to M Hossain, This is flatter and on middle, Sabbir works it through mid-wicket for one.
|28.4 : A Dananjaya to M Hossain, On off and turning away. Sabbir opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for two.
|28.3 : A Dananjaya to M Hossain, Another loopy ball on off, Mosaddek pushes it to covers.
|28.2 : A Dananjaya to M Hossain, On off, Sabbir defends it out.
|28.1 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, This is on middle, it is worked through square leg for one.
|A Dananjaya to M Rahim, Down the leg side and it has been wided.
|27.6 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Kumara bowls it full and around off, rahim tries to flick it towards the leg side but gets the leading edge. It uppishly goes towards the third man area but there is no fielder there. The batters cross for a single.
|27.5 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Bouncer again but this time Rahim ducks. He is expecting a wide to be signalled by the umpire but to no avail.
|27.4 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Full ball on middle and off, Rahim pushes it back to the bowler. Kumara, in a show of aggression, throws it back towards the keeper's end. The crowd is elated and roars.
|27.3 : L Kumara to M Rahim, NOT OUT! This is fuller on off, Rahim strokes it over the bowler towards mid off and the batters take one. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. The ball rolls towards the keeper who fails to collect it. It goes down towards fine leg for an overthrow. The fielder there scores a direct hit at the striker's end. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show that the batter is well in.
|L Kumara to M Rahim, WIDE! Way outside off, Rahim tries to chase and hit it but misses. Wide signalled.
|27.2 : L Kumara to M Hossain, Again short of a length ball, this time Mosaddek gets on top of it as he guides it towards the third man fielder. The batters take a single.
|27.1 : L Kumara to M Rahim, This is on off, Rahim guides it down to third man for one.
|26.6 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, Slightly shorter and on off, Rahim works it through square leg for one.
|A Dananjaya to M Rahim, The googly but it is down the leg side. Wided.
|26.5 : A Dananjaya to M Hossain, Flighted ball on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
|26.4 : A Dananjaya to M Hossain, On middle, defended.
|26.3 : A Dananjaya to M Hossain, Floated it up on off, Mosaddek defends it out.
|26.2 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, Flatter and on off, this is guided through point for one.
|26.1 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, On off, this is worked with the turn to mid-wicket.
|25.6 : L Kumara to M Hossain, Full length ball on the off side, Mosaddek pushes this one towards the cover fielder.
|25.5 : L Kumara to M Hossain, Another play and miss! this time on a good length on the fourth stump line, Mosaddek tries to push at it but plays inside the line of the delivery. Fortunately for Bangladesh, no bat involved in this one.
|25.4 : L Kumara to M Hossain, Bouncer again. Beaten this time. It was a bit wider this time and Mosaddek tries to guide this one towards point. He misses the ball and it carries through to the keeper.
|25.3 : L Kumara to M Hossain, Short ball on head height just outside off pole, Mosaddek does well to keep it down as he hits it towards short mid -wicket.
|25.2 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Around off, Mushfiqur runs it down to third man for a single.
|25.1 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Beaten! Good length ball outside off, Mushfiqur looks to defend but misses. Mushfiqur needs to keep his calm here, if he departs then most of Bangladesh's hope will drown with him.
|24.6 : Lahiru Kumara is back on!
|A Dananjaya to M Hossain, A dot to end a successful over for Bangladesh. On off, this is kept out.
|24.5 : A Dananjaya to M Hossain, An appeal but not given! This is the leg spinner. It pitches on off and turns away. Hossain goes back and tries to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Missing off.
|24.4 : A Dananjaya to M Hossain, On off, this is kept out.
|24.3 : Mosaddek Hossain walks out to bat next.
|A Dananjaya to S Rahman, OUT! The wild throw and the dive does not save Sabbir there. That is how far out he came running. Just needless for Bangladesh. This is the last thing they would have wanted. The pair which played so well in the last game hardly contributes anything this time around. Bangladesh have half the side back in the hut and they have not even crossed 100. Dananjaya lands this on off. Sabbir pushes this towards covers and sets off. Rahim takes a few steps ahead but then sen
|24.2 : Is Sabbir short? Well, the poor throw might have saved him. The umpire has taken it upstairs.
|A Dananjaya to M Rahim, DROPPED! Tough chance but Akila cannot hold onto it. Floated on middle, Mushfiqur comes down the track and hits it hard but uppishly to the right of Akila. Dananjaya gets his hands to it but cannot grasp it in.
|24.1 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, Floated on middle, Mushfiqur flicks it to mid-wicket.
|23.6 : de Silva to M Rahim, On the pads, Mushfiqur flicks it towards square leg and takes a quick single. He will keep the strike.
|23.5 : de Silva to S Rahman, Flighted outside off, Sabbir strokes it towards point for a single.
|23.4 : de Silva to S Rahman, Floated delivery by de Silva, the batter plays it towards point off the front foot.
|23.3 : de Silva to S Rahman, Again full and floated on off, Sabbir drives it towards covers again.
|23.2 : de Silva to S Rahman, Full ball on off, Sabbir drives it towards covers but the fielder dives towards his right and saves runs for his side.
|23.1 : de Silva to M Rahim, Played to point for a single.
|22.6 : A Dananjaya to S Rahman, FOUR! Poor effort in the deep from Lahiru Kumara. Floated on off, Sabbir gets on one knee and plays a strong sweep. The ball goes to the right of fine leg. Kumara there puts in a dive but the ball goes through him to the fence.
|22.5 : A Dananjaya to S Rahman, Loopy ball on off, Mushfiqur taps it back to the bowler.
|22.4 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, On the pads, Mushfiqur flicks it to the on side and rotates the strike.
|22.3 : A Dananjaya to S Rahman, On middle and leg, Sabbir glances it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|22.2 : A Dananjaya to S Rahman, Huge appeal for LBW but Marais Erasmus is unmoved. Leg spinner pitching on middle, Sabbir gets across and looks to flick. He misses and the ball hits him around the pads. Huge appeal from the Sri Lankan players but the umpire says no.
|22.1 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, Shorter around off, Mushfiqur flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|21.6 : de Silva to S Rahman, Full ball on off, Sabbir plays it straight back towards the bowler. De Silva dives to his left but is unable to stop it, however the fielder at mid off cuts it off. Sri Lanka keeping up the pressure here.
|21.5 : de Silva to S Rahman, Full length ball on middle, Sabbir plays it towards mid on.
|21.4 : de Silva to M Rahim, Flat and short on off. Rahim goes onto the back foot and punches this one towards cover point.
|21.3 : de Silva to S Rahman, Tossed up on off, Sabbir glances it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|21.2 : de Silva to M Rahim, Rahim plays this full one off the front foot towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
|21.1 : de Silva to M Rahim, Off spinner pitching around off, Mushfiqur plays it late and defends it to point.
|20.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva is back into the attack.
|A Dananjaya to S Rahman, Off spinner on off, Sabbir defends it off the front foot to get through the over.
|20.5 : A Dananjaya to S Rahman, Yorker on off, Sabbir gets his bat down in time.
|20.4 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, Floated on off, Mushfiqur defends it with soft hands towards cover and takes a single.
|20.3 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, Flighted on middle and leg, Mushfiqur defends it off the front foot.
|20.2 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, Tossed up on off, Mushfiqur strokes it to the left of mid on. The fielder there dives and saves runs for his side.
|20.1 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, Shorter off spinner. It pitches on off and spins in. Rahim turns it but finds short fine leg.
|19.6 : N Pradeep to S Rahman, Length ball on the body of Sabbir, he plays it towards point.
|19.5 : N Pradeep to S Rahman, FOUR! Sabbir is off the mark in style! It is slightly overpitched on middle, Sabbir picks it up early and flicks it between mid on and mid-wicket. The man at mid on puts in a dive to his right but cannot get close to the ball. The ball beats him and races onto the fence.
|19.4 : N Pradeep to S Rahman, Again fullish and on off, this time Sabbir pushes it towards covers.
|19.3 : N Pradeep to S Rahman, Good length ball on off, Sabbir plays it back to the bowler.
|19.2 : N Pradeep to S Rahman, Peach of a delivery! Play and a miss! Good bowling by Nuwan. He pitches it on the fifth stump line on a length, it just nips away a bit. Sabbir plays inside the line of the delivery, but it misses the edge of the bat.
|19.1 : N Pradeep to M Rahim, Length ball just outside off, Rahim guides it down to third man and gives the strike to Sabbir.
|18.6 : The new man in is Sabbir Rahman. It was this duo that showed fight in the last game they will have to do the same here, in fact they will have to do more than the last game.
|A Dananjaya to Mahmudullah, OUT! TIMBER! Akila Dananjaya gets another. That is a lovely delivery. This one spins back in sharply. This is flatter and outside off, it pitches and spins back in. Mahmudullah goes back and looks to hit it through the off side but is done in by the turn. The ball hits the off pole.Bangladesh continue to slip further.
|18.5 : A Dananjaya to Mahmudullah, Another ball which is played to mid-wicket.
|18.4 : A Dananjaya to Mahmudullah, Very full and on middle, this is hit to mid-wicket.
|18.3 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, Flatter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|18.2 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, FOUR! Nicely played! Welcome boundary for Bangladesh. Rahim shuffles right across and Akila bowls it on the stumps. Rahim sweeps it fine on the leg side and the ball races away to the fence.
|18.1 : A Dananjaya to Mahmudullah, On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
|17.6 : N Pradeep to M Rahim, Misfield! Good length delivery outside off stump, Mushfiqur guides it to third man for a double.
|17.5 : N Pradeep to Mahmudullah, A slower one on off, Mahmudullah looks to defend but is a touch early. It goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket for one.
|17.4 : N Pradeep to Mahmudullah, Mahmudullah misses out there! This is short and outside off, Mahmudullah throws his bat at it but misses.
|17.3 : N Pradeep to Mahmudullah, Good length delivery on the pads, Mahmudullah tries to flick but gets hit on the pads. The batsman cross for a double.
|17.2 : N Pradeep to Mahmudullah, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off stump, Mahmudullah tries to cut it but gets beaten.
|17.1 : N Pradeep to Mahmudullah, Good length delivery on off stump, Mahmudullah gets an edge back to the bowler. No run.
|16.6 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, On off, Rahim defends it out.
|16.5 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, On the fuller side on middle, Rahim works it to mid-wicket.
|16.4 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, On middle, Rahim works it towards mid-wicket.
|16.3 : A Dananjaya to Mahmudullah, Loopy ball on off, this is eased down to long on for one.
|16.2 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, Good fielding! This is floated up on middle, Rahim works it towards mid-wicket. The fielder there dives to his right and makes a half-stop. Can't stop the run.
|16.1 : A Dananjaya to Mahmudullah, Flatter and on off, this is pushed back past the bowler and down to long on for one.
|15.6 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Good length delivery on off stump, Mushfiqur defends it to the off side and takes off for a run but is sent back by the non-striker.
|15.5 : L Kumara to Mahmudullah, Back of a length delivery on the pads, Mahmudullah flicks away to square leg for a single.
|15.4 : L Kumara to Mahmudullah, Good length ball on middle stump, Mahmudullah blocks it back to the bowler.
|15.3 : L Kumara to Mahmudullah, This time a good length delivery on middle pole, Mahmudullah prods forwards and blocks it to cover.
|15.2 : L Kumara to Mahmudullah, BOUNCER! A good one at that. It was above the head of Mahmudullah who ducks under it.
|15.1 : L Kumara to Mahmudullah, Shortish in length outside off stump, Mahmudullah lets it go to the keeper.
|14.6 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, Another off spinner on off, Rahim works it with the turn towards square leg. He wants a run but is sent back.
|14.5 : A Dananjaya to Mahmudullah, Mahmudullah is off the mark! This is slower through the air on off, Mahmudullah guides it towards point for one.
|14.4 : A Dananjaya to Mahmudullah, Straightaway uses his feet and works it to the man at mid-wicket.
|14.3 : Mahmudullah is the new man in. A slip and short leg in place for him.
|Drinks Break! Sri Lanka once again on top here at Colombo. They have got three wickets and have Bangladesh on the back foot. Mushfiqur Rahim, once again will have to play a big knock here if the visitors are to reach a big total. Though for that to happen, someone will need to hang in there and support him.
|A Dananjaya to M Mithun, OUT! Straight to the man! Dream start for Akila after returning into the side. The bowling change has worked brilliantly. A very soft dismissal this. Dananjaya floats this up on off, it is the off spinner. Mithun looks to work it with the turn but it comes slow off the surface. He ends up hitting it uppishly to Mendis at mid-wicket who accepts a dolly. Bangladesh continue to lose wickets at regular intervals.
|14.2 : A Dananjaya to M Rahim, This is on the pads, Rahim works it through square leg for one. 6000 ODI runs for Rahim. Only the third Bangladesh player to do so.
|14.1 : A Dananjaya to M Mithun, This is eased down to long on for one.
|13.6 : Akila Dananjaya is on now!
|L Kumara to M Rahim, Keeps on bowling short over Rahim's head, he does not have a problem in ducking under it.
|13.5 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, Rahim lets it go back to the keeper.
|13.4 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Another short one on the body, Rahim hangs back and defends it back to the bowler.
|13.3 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Slower delivery outside off stump, Rahim leaves it alone.
|13.2 : L Kumara to M Mithun, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, Mithun plays it to third man for a single. 50 up for the Tigers.
|13.1 : L Kumara to M Mithun, Shortish in length, Mithun tries to pull but gets an inside edge towards the off side.
|12.6 : I Udana to M Mithun, Shorter and on middle, Mithun pulls it down to fine leg and takes one. Productive over for Bangladesh.
|12.5 : I Udana to M Mithun, Rolls his fingers on this delivery and bowls it on middle, Mithun closes the face of the bat early and he gets a soft leading edge to point.
|12.4 : I Udana to M Mithun, FOUR! Just over! There is a lot of width on offer outside off, Mithun goes after it. Does not bother to keep it down and just about clears the outstretched hand of point and then it races away.
|12.3 : I Udana to M Rahim, On the shorter side, there is extra bounce on it. Rahim does well to get on top of the bounce and play it over cover-point for one.
|12.2 : I Udana to M Mithun, Quick run! This is fuller and on middle, Mithun works it to the right of mid on and takes one.
|12.1 : I Udana to M Rahim, Shorter on off and angling away. Rahim guides it down to third man for one.
|11.6 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Short delivery on the body, Mushfiqur looked uncomfortable playing the pull and ends up getting an edge but the ball falls in no mans land. The batsman take a single.
|11.5 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Good length delivery on off pole, Rahim pushes it towards cover. No run.
|11.4 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Another short one and Rahim ducks under it.
|11.3 : L Kumara to M Mithun, Shorter in length and on middle, Mithun hops and nudges it around the corner for one.
|11.2 : L Kumara to M Mithun, Fuller this time on middle stump, Mithun drives it straight back to the bowler.
|11.1 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Short one from Kumara outside off stump, Rahim guides it to third man for a single.
|10.6 : I Udana to M Mithun, Good length ball on the fourth stump line, Mushfiqur strokes it straight to point.
|10.5 : I Udana to M Rahim, Fuller to Rahim on off, Mushfiqur nudges it to the right of mid off for one.
|10.4 : I Udana to M Mithun, Now calmly taps this length ball outside off to third man and gets a single.
|10.3 : I Udana to M Mithun, Outside off on a length, Mithun leaves it alone.
|10.2 : I Udana to M Rahim, Back of a length ball around off, Rahim plays a nicely timed pull towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|10.1 : I Udana to M Rahim, Excellent effort in the field. Full on off, Musfiqur strokes it off the middle to the left of mid on. It looks like the ball will beat the fielder but Avishka Fernando at mid on dives to his left and saves a certain boundary. Saves 4 runs for his side.
|9.6 : Powerplay 2 time. Now 4 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40 over.
|L Kumara to M Mithun, A good short one to end! It is on the body, Mithun looks to pull but it goes off the underedge to the keeper. End of Powerplay 1. It started off well for Bangladesh but it will be Sri Lanka who will be the happier of the two. Bangladesh are 35 for 2 after it.
|9.5 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Almost plays it on! Shorter and outside off, Rahim hangs his bat out, gets an inside edge which goes close past the off pole and then towards the leg side for one.
|9.4 : L Kumara to M Rahim, On off and on a length, Rahim looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards the leg side.
|9.3 : L Kumara to M Rahim, Back of a length and on off, Rahim stands tall and keeps it out.
|9.2 : L Kumara to M Mithun, Goes short, probably the first bumper of the game. Mithun rocks back and pulls it towards deep backward square leg for one.
|9.1 : L Kumara to M Mithun, On off, Mithun defends it out.
|8.6 : I Udana to M Rahim, On a length and around off, Rahim strokes it on the up to the man at cover-point.
|8.5 : I Udana to M Mithun, Crisply driven! Fuller and on off, Mithun leans into it and strokes it to mid off for a quick run.
|8.4 : I Udana to M Mithun, On off, this is defended solidly.
|8.3 : I Udana to M Rahim, A leg bye! This is on the pads, Rahim looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side. A run is taken.
|8.2 : I Udana to M Rahim, A good shot for no runs! A full ball on off, Rahim strokes it nicely but finds cover.
|0.0 : Mushfiqur Rahim replaces his skipper out in the middle. He will once again need to use all his experience and take his side out of trouble.
|8.1 : I Udana to T Iqbal, OUT! Drags it on! Both the openers are back in the hut now! Tamim Iqbal's poor run with the bat continues. He will be disappointed with the way he got out here. This is a nothing delivery. It is short and outside off. Tamim throws his bat at it away from the body. He only manages an inside edge which deflects back onto the stumps. Bangladesh in trouble now.
|7.6 : L Kumara to M Mithun, Slightly fuller and on middle, Mithun pushes it to mid on. A tight start by Kumara.
|7.5 : L Kumara to T Iqbal, This is on the pads, it is worked down to fine leg for one.
|7.4 : L Kumara to T Iqbal, This is on middle and it angles away. Tamim looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat early. He gets a soft leading edge towards cover.
|7.3 : L Kumara to T Iqbal, Excellent delivery! They are trying to get Tamim the way they did in the last game. A yorker on off, Tamim gets his bat down in time and jams it out.
|7.2 : L Kumara to T Iqbal, Well played! This is on middle, Iqbal works it with soft hands through mid-wicket and takes two.
|7.1 : L Kumara to T Iqbal, An ambitious appeal! This is a little too straight. Iqbal looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|6.6 : Lahiru Kumara is into the attack.
|I Udana to M Mithun, On off, this is blocked.
|6.5 : I Udana to M Mithun, Outside off, the batter lets it be.
|6.4 : I Udana to T Iqbal, Good length ball on off. Iqbal punches it towards mid on and takes a quick run.
|6.3 : I Udana to T Iqbal, Udana bowls it on a length just outside off, Iqbal lets it go.
|6.2 : I Udana to T Iqbal, On the pads of Iqbal, he plays it towards square leg.
|6.1 : I Udana to T Iqbal, Good ball by Udana to start off with. Iqbal tries to play this length ball but plays inside the line of the delivery. It just misses the outside edge of the bat.
|5.6 : Just 3 overs for Dhananjaya de Silva to begin with. They have got a wicket inside Powerplay 1 so maybe the spinner has done the psychological damage.
|Isuru Udana is on now!
|N Pradeep to M Mithun, Good length ball on middle and leg, Mithun plays it back towards mid on.
|5.5 : N Pradeep to M Mithun, Ball pitched way outside off, Mithun lets it go through to the keeper.
|N Pradeep to M Mithun, Wide ball to start off to Mithun. On the leg side, Mithun tries to flick it but misses. Wide signalled.
|5.4 : Mohammad Mithun walks out at number 3.
|N Pradeep to S Sarkar, OUT! LBW! That is plumb in front! Sarkar is dismissed of a full toss. He was probably beaten for pace there. Pradeep steams in from around the wicket and looks to bowl a yorker but ends up bowling a full toss. Sarkar looks to flick but is late in the shot. He misses and gets hit right in front. An appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Another failure for Sarkar. Pradeep draws first blood for the hosts.
|5.3 : N Pradeep to T Iqbal, On the pads of TI this time, he flicks it towards deep fine leg and the fielder cuts it off as the batters take three.
|5.2 : N Pradeep to T Iqbal, Guides this length ball towards the point fielder. No runs taken.
|5.1 : N Pradeep to T Iqbal, FOUR! Great shot by Tamim! Hit straight down the ground and with power. This was pitched full and on off, Iqbal takes one step forward and hits it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|4.6 : de Silva to T Iqbal, Just the single from it! This is around middle, Iqbal pushes it down to long on and gets to the other end.
|4.5 : de Silva to T Iqbal, On off again, Iqbal once again defends it out. 5 dots in the over.
|4.4 : de Silva to T Iqbal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|4.3 : de Silva to T Iqbal, On the stumps again, TI is solid in defense.
|4.2 : de Silva to T Iqbal, On the off pole, Iqbal defends it out.
|4.1 : de Silva to T Iqbal, Slower through the air on off, this is pushed to covers.
|3.6 : N Pradeep to S Sarkar, A couple to end! Back-to-back good overs for Bangladesh. This is on off, Sarkar pushes it towards cover-point. The fielder there dives over the ball which allows the batters to take two.
|3.5 : N Pradeep to S Sarkar, FOUR! Hits it on the up and finds the gap! Sarkar's first boundary. There is width on offer and it is on a length. Sarkar opens the face of the bat and guides it through cover-point for a boundary.
|3.4 : N Pradeep to S Sarkar, Around off, Sarkar drives it square on the off side but does not beat point.
|3.3 : N Pradeep to T Iqbal, On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg and a run is taken.
|3.2 : N Pradeep to T Iqbal, Slightly fuller and just outside off, Tamim shoulders arms to this one.
|3.1 : N Pradeep to T Iqbal, On off, this is defended.
|2.6 : de Silva to S Sarkar, A dot to end a good over for Bangladesh. This is floated up on off, Sarkar strokes it to mid off.
|2.5 : de Silva to S Sarkar, A couple now as Sarkar flicks it through mid-wicket.
|2.4 : de Silva to S Sarkar, Slower through the air on off, Sarkar defends it out.
|2.3 : de Silva to T Iqbal, Now follows the boundary with a single through square leg.
|2.2 : de Silva to T Iqbal, FOUR! Excellent use of the feet for the first boundary! Tamim dances down the track and this time gets to the pitch of it. He hits it over mid on and it races away to the fence.
|2.1 : de Silva to S Sarkar, The batsman works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|1.6 : N Pradeep to T Iqbal, A dot to end another very good over by Iqbal. On off, this is blocked.
|1.5 : N Pradeep to T Iqbal, NOT OUT! The third umpire though quickly rules it in the favor of the batter. Right decision one would say in the end. Sri Lanka lose their only review very early. That is a top nut though by Pradeep. It is an inswinging yorker on middle. It shapes back in late. Tamim looks to jam it out but not sure whether he did so off the bat or was it boot. The Lankan players appeal but the umpire shakes his head as he feels it is bat. Sri Lanka review just in time. Replays roll i
|1.4 : A huge shout for an LBW has been turned down and Sri Lanka review just in time. It seems to be bat first though. Looks very, very close initially. It seems to have hit bat and boot at the same time. The on-field call might just play a part here.
|N Pradeep to T Iqbal, Good length and on off, Iqbal defends it out.
|1.3 : N Pradeep to T Iqbal, Good length ball just outside off, Iqbal plays it down towards mid off.
|1.2 : N Pradeep to S Sarkar, Sarkar guides this short of a length ball towards third man for a single.
|1.1 : N Pradeep to S Sarkar, Play and a miss! Length ball outside off, Nuwan gets it to shape a bit away from Sarkar. Sarkar chases the ball but misses.
|0.6 : Nuwan Pradeep to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|de Silva to T Iqbal, Tamim uses his feet on the last ball but does not get to the pitch of it. He tries to defend but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket. End of a good first over by Dhananjaya.
|0.5 : de Silva to T Iqbal, Quicker and on off, Tamim defends it out.
|0.4 : de Silva to S Sarkar, Sarkar is off the mark now! This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
|0.3 : de Silva to S Sarkar, Uppish but safe! Dhananjaya slows it up and lands it on off, Sarkar goes hard at it. It goes uppishly but well short of covers.
|0.2 : de Silva to S Sarkar, Fires this on the off pole, Sarkar defends it out.
|0.1 : de Silva to T Iqbal, Bangladesh are underway straightaway! A risky run though. This is floated up on off, Tamim pushes it towards cover and takes off. The non-striker does hesitate for a second but the fielder fails to pick the ball up and an easy single in the end.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to begin! The Sri Lankan players make their way out to the middle. The Bangladesh openers, Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal follow them. Dhananjaya de Silva, a spinner, to start the proceedings with the first new ball. Maybe because there are two left-handers out there. A slip in place. Here we go...
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya (IN FOR THISARA PERERA), Isuru Udana (IN FOR LASITH MALINGA), Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Taijul Islam (IN FOR RUBEL HOSSAIN), Mustafizur Rahman.
|Sri Lankan skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne, says they wanted to bat too. Informs they have two changes. States after Malinga, they need to look for wicket takers and hence, they have chosen Isuru, Lahiru and Pradeep bowled well in the last game and they hope they can do it again here. Ends by saying he is expecting good batting from his side as there are a few players who have found form.
|Bangladesh skipper, Tamim Iqbal, says it looks a nice wicket and there is something for the bowlers under lights, there was some turn in the last game and hence they have played a spinner and rested a pacer. States they have to start well whether they are batting or bowling and they need to set the tone. Ends by saying Malinga not being there gives them a lot of confidence but they are still a quality side.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Bangladesh. THEY WILL BAT FIRST!
|Hello and welcome to the 2nd game of this 3-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The hosts will look to start a new chapter with a win after the retirement of their star bowler, Lasith Malinga. Sri Lanka were completely dominant in the last game and outplayed Bangladesh in all the departments. The visitors, on the other hand, will look to improve their performance and put up a better show with both, bat and ball and will fight to survive in the series. A crucial clash awaits us at