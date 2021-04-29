|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . . 1 .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|18.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Dimuth Karunaratne, Tossed up on off, blocked.
|18.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Dimuth Karunaratne, Flatter and on off, it is pushed to covers.
|17.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
|17.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! The short ones are the easiest to play on this surface. It sits up to be hit. Karunaratne pulls it nicely, all along the ground through square leg.
|17.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, On off, Karunaratne guides it to point.
|17.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Lahiru Thirimanne, On middle, Thirimanne pushes it to mid on for one.
|17.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Outside off, left alone to the keeper.
|17.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Lahiru Thirimanne, A good sharp short one on the body, it is ducked under.
|16.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Dimuth Karunaratne, Bowls that with a slightly round-arm action. It comes in with the angle. DK plays it back to the bowler.
|16.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Dimuth Karunaratne, Quicker and on the stumps. Dimuth goes back and pushes it to covers.
|16.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, Karunaratne skips down and works it to mid-wicket.
|16.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Dimuth Karunaratne, Floats it up on off, blocked.
|16.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Lahiru Thirimanne, On middle, this is judged on the leg side for one more single. Easy going so far for the Lankan batters.
|16.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Lahiru Thirimanne, On middle, defended.
|15.6 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|15.5 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, FOUR! Solid! That is a confidence booster shot. Fuller and on off, Thirimanne shows the full face of the bat and creams it past mid off for a boundary.
|15.4 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Another loud appeal but turned down! A little too straight, probably pitched outside leg. Thirimanne looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|15.3 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller and outside off, Thirimanne plants his front foot forward and strokes it confidently but to covers.
|15.2 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Length and outside off, not played at.
|15.1 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, On off, this is pushed to covers.
|14.6 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! Through the leg side this time! The length is once again short but the line is a little too straight, it is pulled through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|14.5 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! A little bit of room on offer and Dimuth puts it away. Shorter and outside off, it is cut through point and the ball races away.
|14.4 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, On off, defended.
|14.3 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Goos length and on off, DK Â hangs back and pushes it to mid off.
|14.2 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone.
|14.1 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Shorter and outside off, Karunaratne slashes at it but misses.
|13.6 : Drinks Break! It has been a good hour of Test cricket. BangladeshÂ have bowled probing lines and have tested the Sri Lankan batters. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ and Dimuth KarunaratneÂ have done well too and have rarely given any chances to the bowlers. BangladeshÂ would look to break this partnership soonÂ and the debutant, Shoriful Islam, might get the wicket as he bowled very well.
|Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Down the leg side, Thirimanne looks to flick but misses.
|13.5 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller and on off, Thirimanne looks to drive but it goes off the inner half to mid off.
|13.4 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Just outside off again, left alone again.
|13.2 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Back of a length and on off, defended. Good discipline bowling.
|13.1 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length and on off, blocked.
|13.3 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Another one on a length and on off, blocked.
|12.6 : Shoriful Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne, A touch fuller this time, on off. Lahiru covers his stumps and clips it past mid-wicket for one.
|12.5 : Shoriful Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne, Serves a length ball, on the sixth stump line. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ covers his stumps and leaves it alone.
|12.4 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller ball, on off. Dimuth clips it to deep square leg for one.
|12.3 : Shoriful Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne, Tap and run! Back of a length, outside off. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ taps it past covers for one.
|12.2 : Shoriful Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne, A touch fuller and on off. Pushed to the off side.
|12.1 : Shoriful Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne, Beaten! Length ball, around off. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ looks to defend it from the crease but the ball zips past the outside edge.
|11.6 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Good length delivery, outside off. Dimuth pushes it to mid off.
|11.5 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Length ball, around off. Pushed to mid on.
|11.4 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, NOT OUT! There is nothing on the Ultra Edge and Dimuth KarunaratneÂ is safe! Length ball, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ goes for the cut but misses. Abu JayedÂ pleads to the umpire but the umpire is unmoved. BangladeshÂ decide to go for the review. But there is nothing on the UltraÂ Edge and they lose a review.
|Review time! BangladeshÂ have gone up for a caught behind. Nothing on the Ultra Edge here.
|11.3 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Overpitched ball, just outside off. Dimuth pushes it to mid on.
|11.2 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Lands it on a length on off and gets it to angle away. Dimuth leaves it alone.
|11.1 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller ball, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ leaves it alone.
|10.6 : Shoriful Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne, Digs one short, around off. Lahiru ducks under it.
|10.5 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, That singe brings up 5000 Test runs for Dimuth Karunaratne! Length ball, outside off. Tapped past covers for one.
|10.4 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Well bowled! Fuller ball, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ goes for the drive but gets the inner half of the bat to mid-wikcet.
|10.3 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Good length ball, on the sixth stump line. Left alone.
|10.2 : Shoriful Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne, Length ball, around off. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ taps it wide of mid-wicket and takes a quick single. The fielder makes a throw at the bowler's end but misses.
|10.1 : Shoriful Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length ball, wide outside off. Lahiru goes for the back foot punch but toe ends it to point.
|9.6 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller ball, wide outside off. Dimuth knows better not to chase it.
|9.5 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Length ball, down the leg side. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ looks to glance it away but misses.
|9.4 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller ball, outside off. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ strides forward and punches it past mid off for one.
|9.3 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne,Â Length ball, lands on middle and nips back in. Dimuth gets the inside edge on the pads. The ball rolls away and they take a run.
|9.2 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller ball, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ covers his stumps and lets it go.
|Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Good length ball, outside off. Left alone by Dimuth Karunaratne. Wide given by the umpire.
|0.0 : Abu JayedÂ (2-0-2-0) is back in the attack.
|9.1 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Length ball, outside off. Left alone by the Sri Lankan skipper.
|8.6 : Shoriful Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne, Play and a miss! Length ball, outside off. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ goes for the cut shot but fails to get any bat on it.
|8.5 : Shoriful Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length ball, outside off. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ defends it from the crease.
|8.4 : Shoriful Islam to Lahiru Thirimanne, Serves a length ball, on the sixth stump line. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ shoulders his arms to this one.
|8.3 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Back of a length, around off. Dimuth gets on top of the bounce and clips it past square leg for one.
|8.2 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller ball, on the pads. Clipped away to mid on.
|8.1 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Starts with a length ball, on off. Dimuth pushes it to point.
|7.6 : Change. Shoriful IslamÂ is on for the first time in Test cricket.
|Taskin Ahmed to Lahiru Thirimanne, A touch fuller, around off. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ shuffles across the line and clips it to mid on.
|7.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller ball, around off. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ defends it from the crease.
|7.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length ball, on off. Lahiru covers his stumps and pushes it to mid on.
|7.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Tap and run! Length ball, outside off. Dimuth taps it to the off side and takes off for a run.
|7.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Back of a length this time, wide outside off. Dimuth leaves it alone.
|7.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller ball, outside off. Dimuth goes for the drive but his bat comes down at an angle. The ball hits the inner half of the bat and rolls back to the bowler.
|6.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Lahiru Thirimanne, On off, defended out.
|6.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Lahiru Thirimanne, A touch fuller, on the pads. Lahiru flicks it past mid on for a couple of runs.
|6.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Lahiru Thirimanne, Flighted ball, on the off stump. Lahiru pushes it back to the bowler.
|6.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller ball, around off. Lahiru blocks it away.
|6.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Lahiru Thirimanne, Loopy ball, outside off. Pushed back to the bowler.
|6.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Lahiru Thirimanne, FOUR! First boundary of the match! Short and wide outside off. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ rocks back and cuts it past point for a boundary.
|5.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Serves a length ball, outside off. Dimuth stabs it to point.Â
|5.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Effort ball! Bumper on the middle stump line. It is ducked under.
|5.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller ball, wide outside off. Dimuth covers his stumps and lets it go.
|5.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, The ball lands on a length, outside off and takes off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ lets the keeper collect it.
|5.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Good length delivery, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ leaves it alone.
|5.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller ball, outside off. Dimuth looks to drive but gets the inner half of the bat past the bowler. The ball goes down the ground but the fielder chases it and keeps it down to a couple.
|4.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Lahiru Thirimanne, Loopy ball, around off. Pushed to covers.
|4.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Lahiru Thirimanne, Flighted ball, around off. Lahiru defends it off the front foot.
|4.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Lahiru Thirimanne, A touch shorter, outside off. Lahiru cuts it straight to point.
|4.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller ball, on the pads. Clipped away to mid-wicket.
|4.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Lahiru Thirimanne, Loopy ball, around off. Lahiru is solid in his defence.
|4.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Lahiru Thirimanne, Flatter ball, around off. Lahiru defends it from the crease.
|3.6 : Time for some spin. Mehidy HasanÂ is in the attack.
|Taskin Ahmed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Tap and run! Length ball, just outside off. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ taps it softly to the off side and takes one.
|3.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Lahiru Thirimanne, A touch fuller and wider outside off. Lahiru shoulders his arms to this one.
|3.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Back of a length, around off. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ pushes it to covers.
|3.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length ball, just outside off. Lahiru is solid in his defence.
|3.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length ball, on off. Lahiru looks to defend it but is beaten.
|3.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne,Â Length ball, around off. Dimuth pushes at it but gets the inside edge to third man for one.
|2.6 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne,Â Length ball, outside off. Left alone.
|Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Length ball, around off. Pushed to mid-wicket.
|Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Length ball, on off. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ covers his stumps and pushes it to mid-wicket.
|2.5 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller ball, outside off. Abu JayedÂ wants Lahiru ThirimanneÂ to drive at it but Lahiru leaves it alone once again.
|2.4 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Too full and wide outside off. Lahiru won't chase that one.
|2.3 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Bowls it on a length, on the sixth stump line. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ doesn't offer a stroke.
|2.2 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length ball, around off. Pushed away to covers.
|2.1 : Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Length ball, lands on off and nips back in. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ is hit high on the pads as he misses his flick.
|1.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne,Â Good delivery to end the over! Lands it outside off and gets it to nip back in. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ leaves it but the movement means that he is hit high on the pads.
|1.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Hits the deck on a length, but wide outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ leaves it alone.
|1.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed straight to mid off.
|1.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Back of a length, on the leg stump. Clipped to mid-wicket.
|1.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Excellent delivery! Length ball, lands on off and nips back in. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ gets the inside edge on his pads. A muted appeal but they soon realise that there was some bat on it.
|1.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Starts with a length ball, just outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ leaves it alone.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? The right-arm pacer, Taskin AhmedÂ it is.
|Abu Jayed to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller ball, on the pads. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ keeps it out with ease.
|0.5 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, First runÂ of the Test. Full ball, lands on middle and nips back in. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ looks to defend but the ball takes the inner half offÂ the bat and goes to fine leg for one.
|0.4 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Too full and too wide outside off. Dimuth won't chase that one.
|0.3 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Serves a length ball, on the fourth stump line. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ leaves this one alone.
|0.2 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, A touch shorter, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ pushes it to point.
|0.1 : Abu Jayed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Starts with an inswinger to the left-hander. Lands it on a length on middleÂ and the ball goes down the leg side.
|0.0 : The Sri LankaÂ openers stride out to the middle. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ and Lahiru ThirimanneÂ will open for them. It will be Abu JayedÂ who uses the red cherry first. Here we go....
|Mominul Haque, the BangladeshÂ skipper, says he also wanted to bat first. States the wicket wonât be the same and the spinners might game some turn later on. Informs they have one change, Shoriful Islam comes in for Ebadat Hossain.
|Dimuth Karunaratne, the Sri Lanka skipper, says the wicket is very good for the first few days and later on there might be something for the bowlers. Informs that Ramesh MendisÂ and Praveen JayawickramaÂ make their way in the side. Says that Praveen JayawickramaÂ is making his Test debut.
|PITCH REPORT - Aamer Sohail is down for the pitch report, says that the pitch is slightly different as it doesn't have the grass covering. Adds that there is a bit of moisture here but it is very hard and should be good for batting. Tells that there are cracks and with time it might open up and help the bowlers to pick up wickets.
|Sri LankaÂ (Playing XI) -Â Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen JayawickramaÂ
|BangladeshÂ (Playing XI) -Â Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Abu Jayed
|TOSS - Sri Lanka have won the toss and they have chosen to bat first.
|Given that the game is being played at the same venue, there could be an instance of the deck getting slower. That should mean toss could play a crucial role. Sri Lanka have not won a home series SINCE 2018, while Bangladesh too, have not done that well. Augurs well for desperation.
|Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz. Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz. Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz. This was the state of all those who were covering the Opening Test, right from the second hour of Day 1. The batsmen batted, and batted, and batted and kept on batting. The bowlers toiled hard, trying to find a wicket similar to finding a pin in a dusty room. The curator came under a lot of scanner for producing such a pitch and given that the second game is also at this venue, the expectations would be that this would be a re