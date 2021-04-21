|0.0 : Yay! It is almost time for Test match cricket. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh battle it out in the longest format of the game amidst all the T20 action going in Indian T20 League in India. Both sides would be eager to put on a show to grab the attention of the fans worldwide to the Test match.
|The hosts, Sri Lanka, start firm favorites having shown superb form in West Indies. However, Bangladesh will be eager to challenge the Islanders in this match. So, who will come out on top? We will find out during the course of this game. We welcome you to our coverage. Stay around for the toss and team update.
|Toss - Both the skippers are out in the center for the flip of the coin. Up it goes and it lands in favor of Mominul Haque.Â Bangladesh will BAT FIRST!
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.
|Pitch report - Aamir Sohail is in for the pitch report. Sohail says that the wicket has a good covering of grass. Feels there is a lot of moisture and it will assist the pacers at the start. Adds that the batsmen will have to work hard at the start but the wicket will get flat as we move forward in the game.
|Mominul Haque, the Sri Lankan skipper, says that the wicket looks dry and the spinners will play a big role in the fourth innings. Informs that the they are going with 6 batsmen and 5 bowlers for this game. Tells that they have done good preparation for this game.
|Dimuth Karunaratne says that they were looking to bowl first as there is a lot of moisture so they want to use the conditions. Informs that Chandimal misses out and Angelo Mathews is back in the team and also tells that Lahiru Kumara is playing the game as well.
|Before the action begins, the teams are out for their respective National Anthems. First up in of Bangladesh and it will be followed by Sri Lanka.
|It is time for the action. The Sri Lankan players make their way in the middle following the two umpires. Tamim Iqbal and Saif Hassan will open the batting for Sri Lanka. Suranga Lakmal will begin the proceedings for Sri Lanka with the ball. All set. Here we go...
|0.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Lakmal is on the money straightaway! A good length ball, it is around off, Tamim defends it out.
|0.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Play and a miss this time! Full and wide outside off, Tamim looks to play big-booming drive through mid off, misses.
|0.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! SHOT! A touch fuller from Lakmal and Tamim brings the wrists into the play. He flicks this fuller one around off through mid-wicket to open his account with a boundary.
|0.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Fullish and just around off, Tamim blocks it on the leg side.
|0.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Flicked nicely again! The wrists are in the action again. Fuller and around off, Tamim flicks it wide of the diving square leg fielder for a boundary.
|0.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Length ball, it is angled in from outside off. Tamim covers his sticks and lets it go behind.
|1.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Saif Hassan, Fernando begins with a length ball outside off, Saif lets it be.
|0.6 : Who will partner Lakmal from the other end? Vishwa Fernando it is.
|1.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Saif Hassan, Around off on a length, Saif gets forward and defends it towards the cover region.
|1.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Saif Hassan, Full and around off, played back to the bowler.
|1.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Saif Hassan, Around off on a good length, Saif plays it towards mid on.
|1.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Saif Hassan, Good length and around off once again, worked towards mid-wicket.
|1.6 : Review time! The bowler is convinced and the skipper goes with his bowler's request. That looked very close. Let' see if there is any bat. Ultra Edge shows nothing. Time for the Ball Tracker. Three reds! Superb review.
|Vishwa Fernando to Saif Hassan, OUT! LBW! Three red on the Ball Tracker and the onfield call will be changed. Saif Hassan departs for a duck. Excellent review from Sri Lanka and the credit for the same should go to the bowler as he asked the skipper to go for it. A good length ball, around off and middle, Saif looks to flick it on the leg side but he misses to get hit on the pads. A big appeal from the bowler but the umpire is not keen. Fernando is certain that he has got his man. The skipp
|Who is in at number 3?
|9.1 : Lahiru Kumara is on now.
|11.6 : Mathews is on now.
|Bowling change!
|DRINKS! This has been quality batting from Tamim and Bangladesh are off to a decent start here. Saif fell for a duck in the 2nd over itself but Tamim has shown his class as he has stroked a few lovely boundaries in the innings so far. Shanto too has looked solid. While the Sri Lankans have managed to beat the bat on a few occasions, they have not been consistent enough. Will they be able to pull things back after this mini-break?
|15.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and angling away from off. Left alone.
|15.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Half an appeal! Length and on off, angling away. Shanto hangs his bat out but is beaten.
|15.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Past the diving fielder! Kumara looks to catch the batter on the back foot. Follows a short one with a full one on off, Kumara is ready for it, he drives it past mid off for a boundary.
|15.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length and on off, defended.
|2.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Beaten! Lovely from Suranga. Angles the good length ball from outside off, Tamim looks to defend but misses.
|15.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Down the leg side, Shanto looks to flick but misses.
|15.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Another bumper, Shanto watches it go to the keeper.
|Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Good length ball around off, this one is pushed to mid on for nothing.
|2.7 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, A single! Good length and around middle, flicked to fine leg for one. Well, that was a 7-ball over.
|16.1 : Angelo Mathews to Tamim Iqbal, Outside off, not played at.
|16.2 : Angelo Mathews to Tamim Iqbal, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, And again! TIght line and length from Lakmal and he goes past the outside edge again. This is just outside off and it is angled in. Tamim pokes at it coming forward, only to get beaten for the outside edge.
|2.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Another good delivery. There is certainly movement here for the bowlers. Another length ball, it is wide outside off. It jags back in as Tamim looks to defend. This time he is hit on the pad but the ball has pitched way outside off.
|2.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Good length and around off, kept out.
|2.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! On the pads and Tamim loves it there. Fuller and on the pads, Tamim flicks it through square leg for the third boundary of the innings.
|16.3 : Angelo Mathews to Tamim Iqbal, On off, this is pushed to covers.
|16.4 : Angelo Mathews to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! That is a lovely shot! A big stride, this is fuller and on off, Tamim creams it through wide mid off for another boundary.
|16.5 : Angelo Mathews to Tamim Iqbal, Length and on off, Tamim is solid in defense.
|3.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|3.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Good length and around off, pushed to point for nothing.
|3.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Short ball, outside off, Tamim looks to pull but the ball does not bounce enough. He stays put and defends it on the off side.
|16.6 : Angelo Mathews to Tamim Iqbal, Outside off, Tamim plays it late to the man at point.
|3.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|3.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Nicely punched! Shortish and outside off, Tamim punches it through cover-point and takes two.
|3.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Around off on a good length, punched to mid off.
|17.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and on off, defended.
|Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, What a ripper! Big appeal but it came very late from the bowler. A length ball, this lands around middle and jags back in. Najmul looks to defend but the ball sneaks between the little gap between bat and pad. Goes over the sticks too. Shanto is lucky.
|4.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length and around off, kept out.
|4.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish and just around off, solidly blocked off the front foot.
|4.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Driven nicely but for nothing. Full and wide outside off, a solid drive off the front foot but straight to the cover fielder.
|4.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length and outside off, Shanti defends it.
|17.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and on middle, it is driven back to the bowler.
|4.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A maiden from Lakmal. The last ball is outside off on a good length. Najmul leaves it alone.
|5.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! GLORIOUS! Tamim is looking in a good touch here. Full and wide outside off, Tamim plays a picture-perfect cover drive. His 4th boundary of the innings.
|5.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Now, his 5th! This was a poor ball. Full and on the pads, all Tamim needs is just a bit of bat. He gets plenty of it as he flicks it down to the fine leg fence.
|5.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Around off on a length, kept out.
|5.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! SHOT! Third boundary in the over! Tamim is dealing in boundaries at the moment. Fernando overpitches it around off. Tamim gets on the front foot and shows full face of the bat as he drives it through mid off. Once the ball has passed the 30-yard circle, it races to the fence.
|5.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Two now! Good running there. Length ball, around off and middle, Tamim flicks it through mid-wicket and scampers back for two.
|5.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Short and wide outside off, Tamim plays the cut shot nicely but finds point. 14 off the over.
|6.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Najmul into the action now! Superb cover drive from him to open his account. This time it is Lakmal he bowls a fuller one outside off. Shanto creams the drive through the covers for a boundary. Runs coming thick and fast for the hosts here.
|17.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Another one outside off, not played at.
|6.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish and just around off, kept out.
|17.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Three! Fuller and around off, Ashanti drives, it goes through covers for three.
|6.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and just outside off, left alone.
|6.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and wide outside off, Shanto drives it through the covers and bags two.
|6.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Little wide outside lff, Shanto lets it go behind.
|6.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Two to end the over! 8 off the over. Full and on the pads, Shanto flicks it wide of fine leg for two.
|17.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, WIDE! Way too short, Iqbal lets it go over him.
|7.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Around off on a length, worked through mid-wicket for one.
|7.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Play and a miss! Little loose from Shanto. It was wide outside off, but he didn't move hit feet enough to play the cut shot. He tries but misses to connect.
|7.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Goes for the inswinging yorker this time! Vishwa ends bowling a low full toss on the pads. Najmul does well to keep it out.
|7.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length and around off, pushed on the off side for one.
|7.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Good length and around off, kept out.
|7.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Play and a miss! Full and outside off, Tamim looks to play another cover drive but this time he fails to make any connection.
|8.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish and wide outside off, asking the batsman to go for the drive. Shanto says, no, I am not keen as he shoulders arms.
|8.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Another full ball, wide outside off again. Shanto lets it be. The ball moves late and the keeper cannot gather it cleanly.
|17.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, A good sharp short ball on the body, Tamim does well, he takes one hand off the handle and nudges it towards mid-wicket for one.
|8.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, That's the line Lakmal should be bowling. Good length and just outside off. Shanto hangs his bat in defense only to get beaten for the outside edge.
|8.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, This time Shanto makes a leave as Lakmal gets the line and length right again. Good lenth and just outside off it was.
|8.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Wide outside off, Shanto makes another leave.
|8.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good ball to end the over.Â A length ball, it is around off. It seams in as Tamim looks to work it on the leg side. Misses to get hit on the pad. A mild appeal but turned down.
|Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A dot to end! On middle, blocked.
|9.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, Good length and around off, it moves away off the deck. Tamim plays inside the line.
|9.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, Banged short and on middle, Tamim keeps it out.
|9.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, Extra bounce! Good carry to the keeper too. This one is outside off, on a good length. Tamim lets it be. Goes to the keeper at a very good height.
|9.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, Appeal for LBW but not given. A length ball, it is around middle, Tamim looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pad. They take a leg bye. A mild LBW appeal but turned down by the umpire.
|9.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Angled away from outside off, left alone.
|9.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Single to end the over! A bouncer, it is around middle, Shanto does well to pull it down to deep mid-wicket for one.
|10.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length and on off, Shanto blocks it.
|10.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Outside off, this probably lands on a foot mark outside off. Stays low and goes on the bounce to Dickwella.
|18.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Tamim Iqbal, Fifty for Tamim! The experienced campaigner leading from the front! Needs to go on though. This is tossed up on off, it pictures and spins away a little. Tamim looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge towards the off side for one.
|18.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter and on off, blocked.
|10.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Outside off, coming in with the angle, does angle in enough to make the batter play.
|10.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A late decision to play at that one. Length and just outside off, Shanto first thinks of leaving it but right at the end, blocks it.
|18.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Floats it up on middle, defended.
|10.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Slightly fuller and on off, It is pushed towards cover.
|10.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A maiden by Lakmal. Length and outside off, left alone.
|11.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Firmly driven! Fuller and shaping away from middle. Tamim shuffles across and hits it against the swing, through mid on for a boundary.
|18.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Attacks the stumps yet again, easily kept out.
|11.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, Drags his length back and lands it on off, blocked.
|18.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Angles this one into the middle pole, kept out.
|18.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A maiden by de Silva to begin with! On off, blocked.
|11.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! That has almost gone all the way! A fortunate boundary. This is shorter, not very short. Tamim looks to evade it, the ball does not bounce a lot, it goes off the top edge and over the slip cordon for a boundary. It frustrates Kumara.
|11.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Off the back foot! Solid stuff. 50 up for Bangladesh. Shorter and around off, Tamim pushes it through covers. Races away. Third in the over.
|11.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, Now a single! On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
|11.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A single to end a good over for Bangladesh. Shorter and on the body, Shanto looks to fend it, it goes off the glove towards fine leg for one.
|12.1 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length and on off, defended.
|12.2 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length again, it is kept out nicely.
|12.3 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length again and on off, it is pushed to mid off.
|12.4 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Beaten! This one lands on off, it angles in, pitches and moves away. A tentative push by Shanto, he is beaten.
|19.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Angled into the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|12.5 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On the pads, it is worked to mid-wicket.
|12.6 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good running! On the pads, this is worked through square for two.
|19.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Gets this one to shape away from outside off, left alone.
|13.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, Finds the fielder! Fuller and on off, Tamim drives but to covers.
|13.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, On the body, this is nudged through square leg for one.
|13.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length again and on off, it is pushed to covers.
|13.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On off, Shanto pushes it to covers.
|19.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yet again outside off, not played at.
|13.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and on off, it is evaded.
|13.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, From around the wicket, bowls it fuller, it is played to mid on.
|14.1 : Angelo Mathews to Tamim Iqbal, On middle, blocked.
|19.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length and on off, blocked.
|14.2 : Angelo Mathews to Tamim Iqbal, On the pads, Tamim works it to mid-wicket.
|14.3 : Angelo Mathews to Tamim Iqbal, Tamim takes a few steps ahead, Mathews shortens the length. Blocked.
|19.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shortish and outside off, this is well wide, Shanto slashes at it but misses.Â
|14.4 : Angelo Mathews to Tamim Iqbal, Good length and on off, blocked.
|14.5 : Angelo Mathews to Tamim Iqbal, Outside off, left alone.
|14.6 : Angelo Mathews to Tamim Iqbal, On off, this is pushed to covers.
|Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Plays this one closer to the body and pushes it to mid off.
|20.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Tamim Iqbal, Lucky to get away with one there! Tamim comes down the track, the length is shortened a touch and angled into the pads, Tamim is not to the pitch of it but swings, it goes off the inner half towards square leg for one.
|20.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Drags it short and pays the price! It is whipped away with the angle through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|20.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Floats it up, nice and slow, it is pushed to mid off.
|20.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Through the off side this time! Flighted one, fuller and on off, it is hit through covers for another boundary.
|20.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Better! Tosses it up and on middle, defended.
|20.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle, defended.
|21.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, On off, this is pushed to mid off.
|21.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Another one on the fuller side, it is played to mid off.
|21.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Good length, this is pushed to covers.
|21.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Put away! Shorter and outside off, Tamim guides it past point and it races away to the fence.
|21.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Good length and on middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket, Tamim wants a run but is sent back.
|21.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Straight down the ground! Fuller and on middle, this is driven exquisitely through mid on.Â Â
|22.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shanto comes down the track and that is spotted! The length is shortened. Defended.
|22.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, PUT DOWN AND FOUR! That should have been taken! An opportunity was created but not taken by Dickwella! He got up early there. It lands on off and then spins away. Spins enough to take the outside edge as Shanto looks to defend. Goes between the keeper's legs as he is up quickly and down to the third man fence. Could prove costly.
|22.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A single now as this is pushed to mid off.
|22.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Tamim Iqbal, A single, Tamim goes back and works it through mid-wicket.
|22.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Another single as de Silva ticks it around the corner.
|22.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Tamim Iqbal, On middle, blocked.
|23.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle, defended.
|0.0 : Change! Here's Wanindu Hasaranga for the first time. Can he provide a breakthrough?
|23.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|23.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Tamim Iqbal, Tamim now takes one as he works it around the corner.
|23.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle, it is pushed back to the bowler.
|23.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|23.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter and on middle, defended. Hasaranga was a little too short in this over.
|24.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Tamim Iqbal, Flatter and on off, extra bounce. Tamim does well to get on top of it and play it to point.
|24.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Tamim Iqbal, On middle, defended.
|24.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Tamim Iqbal, Floats it up on off, it is driven towards mid off. The fielder fumbles and a single is taken.
|24.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|24.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Loopy ball on off, Shanto pushes it to covers.
|24.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Tamim Iqbal, Two! On middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket for a couple.
|25.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up and around off, played back to the bowler.
|25.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Low full toss, it is on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for an easy single.
|25.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Tamim Iqbal, Floated on middle, pushed to the bowler.
|25.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Tamim Iqbal, Loopy ball on middle this time. It is worked towards mid-wicket for nothing.
|25.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Tamim Iqbal, Tossed up and around off, kept out off the front foot.
|25.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Tamim Iqbal, Floats this one full again, Tamim lunges forward and blocks.
|Change in bowling! Suranga Lakmal returns.
|26.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, NO BALL! Lakmal has overstepped! Shorter and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
|Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Outside off, left alone.
|26.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Angled into the middle pole, this is pushed to mid on.
|26.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length, it is hit hard into the ground, bounces over the bowler and goes to mid on for no runs.
|26.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length and on off, blocked.
|26.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length again, this is solidly defended again.Â
|26.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A superb nut to end the session! This one tails back in late from outside off. Shanto gets his bat down right at the end, he gets an inside edge onto the pads. That will be LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|Perfect session for Bangladesh. They have scored runs at a brisk pace and despite losing an early wicket, they are placed nicely at the end of the first session. Tamim has raced to his 50 and is looking set for a big one to take his team to a big total. Not a very good session if you are a Sri Lankan fan because the bowlers have not bowled well on a wicket that was supposed to help the pacers in the first session.
|Both the skippers had different thoughts at the toss. Haque opted to bat but Karunararne suggested that he would've bowled first as he was looking to utilize the moist conditions. However, the Lankan bowlers failed to bowl tight lines and lengths after getting an early success and gave away the advantage to Bangladesh. Tamim has looked in supreme touch and has got to a fine half ton. Shanto has done well to hang around his senior partner in this stand. Bangladesh have scored over 100 runs this s
|Fernando struck for Sri Lanka in his very first over but after that, Sri Lanka failed to put more pressure and gave away easy boundaries in the first hour. The likes of Lakmal, Fernando and Kumara failed to bowl probing lines and lengths to trouble the batters in the middle. Dhananjaya de Silva was introduced but he too was taken for a few runs in his 6-over spell. So, the Lankan bowlers have got a big task in hand now when they return for the second session. Join us for the same in a short whil
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|27.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, Good length ball around middle, Tamim flicks it towards mid-wicket.
|0.0 : We are back! The Sri Lankan players have walked out in the middle to take their positions in the field. Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain Shanto stride out in the middle too. The duo have added 98 between them so far and would look to extend this partnership this session. Lahiru Kumara will begin the session for Sri Lanka.
|27.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, A short bouncer, it is just outside off. Iqbal sways away from the line.
|27.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, First run of the session. A fullish ball, Iqbal flicks it to deep mid-wicket. The stand between the two moves to 99 now.
|27.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length and around off, Shanto is solid behind the line to block.
|27.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish and just outside off, kept out.
|27.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Banged short and outside off, left alone.
|Who will begin the session from the other end? It is Suranga Lakmal who will partner Lahiru Kumara.
|28.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, In the channel outside off, Tamim shoulders arms.
|28.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Another one outside off on a good length. Tamim watches it go behind.
|28.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Lakmal gets this one to come back in to the left-hander but Iqbal has his stumps covered as he lets it go behind once again. Good delivery. Well, hang on. He has overstepped. No ball it is. 100-run stand is up between the two.
|Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Around off on a length, a solid front foot block.
|28.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Good length and just around off, Iqbal looks to defend it on the off side but it moves a little and takes the inner half and goes to mid-wicket.
|28.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, In the channel now and Tamim lets it go.
|28.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! CREAMED! A little fuller but not too full but Lakmal gives width. Iqbal creams it through the covers for a boundary.
|29.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Banged short and on middle, Shanto sits under it.
|29.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length and around off, kept out.
|29.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short ball, on the body, tucked down to deep square leg for one.
|29.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, Short and on middle, it is clipped through mid-wicket for one.
|29.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good short ball this time. It is just around off, Shanto plays it well in the end as he drops his hands at the last moment.
|29.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Banged into the sufrace again. It is around off, this time Shant gets behind the line to block.
|30.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Fullish and outside off, Tamim pokes it wide of the man at cover for one.
|30.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Nicely punched! Shortish and outside off, Shanto punches it through backward point to bag a boundary. He moves into the 40s.
|30.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short and just outside off, this one is punched wide of mid off for a single.
|30.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Fuller and just around off, Tamim gets forward and blocks.
|30.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Good length and around off, pushed to mid on.
|30.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Tamim Iqbal, Full and around off, pushed to mid off this time.
|31.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Banged short and around off, Shanto looks to let it go behind but the ball comes in. It takes a bit of outside edge and falls to the slip region.
|31.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short and around middle, kept out.
|31.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and around middle, pushed to mid on by Shanto.
|31.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bouncer again but it is too short as Shanto easily ducks under it.
|31.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short again, this one is around off, Najmul gets on his toes and blocks it.
|31.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length and around middle, it is clipped through square leg for two.
|32.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length and on off, defended.
|32.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and on off, it is pushed to mid off.
|32.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Once again this is on a length and around off, Shanto puts in a stride forward and strokes it to mid off.
|32.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Just outside off, watchfully lets it go.
|32.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Gets this one to shape back in from outside off. Shanto defends outside the line, it goes off the inner half in the leg side.
|32.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length again, relentless from Lakmal. Blocked.
|33.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|33.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and on middle, Shanto stands tall and keeps it out.
|33.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shortish and on the body, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|33.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, One more single! On the body, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|33.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FIVEÂ WIDES! Way too short! It goes well over the head of the batter and over the keeper. Boundary and also signaled a wide.
|Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, WIDE! Another effort ball, goes well over the batter's head. Dickwella does well to leap and stop it.
|Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Drop and run! On off, this is pushed towards point for one.
|33.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Tamim Iqbal, Two! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for a couple.
|34.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. Vishwa Fernando, the only man who has got a wicket so far, to bowl now.
|34.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
|34.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Two! Fuller and on middle, this is hit down the ground towards long on for two.
|34.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Edgy! This is a good over for Bangladesh so far. Outside off, Iqbal goes after it, it goes off the outer half through backward point for a boundary.
|34.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Good length and on off, Tamim plays it to gully.
|34.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Flayed away! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped over covers, there is a fielder in the deep so just one.
|Change from both ends now. Here's Angelo Mathews for another spell.
|35.1 : Angelo Mathews to Tamim Iqbal, On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|0.0 : DRINKS! We were a few minutes away from this mini-break but there was some work that needed to be done near the bowler's landing area. The umpires use the chance to call for the Drinks. Bangladesh have once again going along nicely this session. They haven't had any issues this session and both Tamim and Shanto are looking to continue their good work. Sri Lanka need to strike quickly. Let's see how things go now post this mini-break.
|35.2 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Lands it on off, Shanto stays back and keeps it out.
|35.3 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Outside off, left alone.
|35.4 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length and on off, it is defended onto the ground.
|35.5 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On off again, kept out easily.
|35.6 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shortish and on middle, it is pushed to mid on.
|36.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|36.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Good length and outside off, this one is punched down to deep cover for one.
|36.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Outside off, left alone.
|36.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Cut away and cut away nicely! It also brings up a fine half ton for Shanto. His 2nd in Tests. A short ball, wide outside off, Najmul slashes it through backward point for a boundary. A fine knock from him so far.
|36.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish and outside off, left alone.
|36.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish and just outside off, poked to point.
|37.2 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Wide outside off, left alone.
|37.1 : Angelo Mathews to Tamim Iqbal, Full and outside off, driven to deep cover for one.
|37.3 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length and around off, pushed on the off side.
|37.4 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Angled in from around off, pushed to mid-wicket.
|37.6 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Another one in the channel outside off, Shanto lets it be again.
|37.5 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length and outside off, Shanto makes another leave.
|38.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Solid again! Wide outside off, on a good length, Tamim punches the drive through the covers. Tamim is into the 90s now. 150 up for Bangladesh.
|38.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Nicely driven but for nothing. Full and around off, strokes it nicely but straight to mid on.
|38.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, OUT! TAKEN! Tamim falls into the 90s. A wicket for Sri Lanka against the run of play. That was short and wide outside off, Tamim thought to poke it wide of the man in the slip region but he ends up hitting it to the right side of the fielder there. Thirimanne shows good alertness there and hangs onto the catch. It was traveling but Thirimanne was sharp to gobble the chance. End of a superb knock from Tamim but he would've loved to keep going on this beautifu
|Who is in next? It is skipper Mominul Haque who wlaks out in the center.
|38.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length and outside off, left alone.
|38.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length and around off, kept out. End of a successful over from Fernando.
|38.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Fullish this time but outside off, Haque lets it go again.
|39.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to bowl for the first time this session.
|Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and outside off, driven to mid off.
|39.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, EDGY! Floated around off, Shanto looks to defend but the ball spins in. It takes the inner half and goes through mid-wicket. Two taken.
|39.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flat and around off, pushed to mid off.
|39.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket this time.
|39.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up and outside off, driven to mid off.
|39.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On off, kept out. Decent over from de Silva.
|40.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length and around off, pushed onto the pitch on the off side.
|40.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, FOUR! Mominul is up and running with a boundary. Lovely punch through the off side. A shortish ball, it is outside off, Haque punches it through point for a boundary.
|40.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Outside off, left alone.
|40.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Another one outside off, another leave from Haque.
|40.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Shortish and around off, Haque hops and pokes it towards cover.
|40.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Back of a length and outside off, punched to the cover fielder again.
|41.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Floated around off, blocked off the front foot.
|41.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, SIX! SHOT! What a shot! Tossed up and just outside off, Shanto meets the ball on the full and just lofts it over long off. Goes all the way. Just the extension of the arms.
|41.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|41.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! More runs! Shanto doesn't want the spinner to settle in. Full and on the pads, Shanto flicks it wide of the man at mid on for a boundary.
|41.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and on middle, kept out.
|41.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for nothing.
|42.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Full and just around off, pushed to mid on this time.
|42.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, FOUR! GLORIOUS SHOT AGAIN! Full and wide outside off, Haque nails the drive through the covers for a boundary.
|42.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Very full and around off, kept out.
|42.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Short and wide outside off, left alone.
|42.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Full and around off, pushed to mid off.
|42.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Wide outside off, left alone.
|43.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga is back. Just 2 overs so far.
|Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flat and around off, worked on the leg side.
|43.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up and outside off, pushed to cover.
|43.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Floated around off, blocked off the front foot.
|43.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up and outside off, pushed through covers for one.
|43.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Full and on middle, Mominul clips it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|43.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle, worked towards mid-wicket for nothing.
|Lahiru Kumara comes back again.
|44.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, A length ball around off, Haque tucks it through mid-wicket and takes two.
|44.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Down the leg side, on a fuller length. Mominul looks to flick but misses.
|44.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Good length and around middle, worked on the leg side for a single.
|44.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Around off on a length, kept out.
|44.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length and outside off, punched to mid off.
|44.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shortish and around off, kept out.
|45.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, On middle, tucked on the leg side.
|45.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Short and just outside off, cut to point this time.
|45.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Loopy ball around off, driven to mid off for nothing.
|45.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Floated around off, kept out.
|45.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Tossed up again, driven to mid off again.
|45.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Single to end the over! Full and around off, Haque pushes it to mid on again. This time they take off for the single and make it easily in the end.
|46.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Full and around off, pushed to mid off for a single. Smart from the skipper.
|46.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flat and around middle, clipped towards square leg for nothing.
|46.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Another sharp single. This is excellent from these two. A flighted ball, it is once again driven to mid off. They call for the single again and steal it nicely.
|46.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, On middle, pushed to mid on.
|46.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, On middle, clipped to deep mid-wicket for one.
|46.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Poor ball and Shanto pounces on it. Short and wide outside off, Shanto cuts it hard through point for a boundary. Good finish to the over.
|47.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Back of a length and around off, kept out.
|47.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Good length and around off, poked to point this time.
|47.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Back of a length on middle, clipped towards short leg. The fielder there does well to stop.
|47.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Short again, poked to backward point without any issues.
|47.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, High full toss but dipped as it got close to the batter. Kept out. Maybe this slipped out of his hand.
|47.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Back of a length once again, Haque keeps it out. A decent over from Lahiru.
|48.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and on middle, Shanto flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one. He moves to 70 with this single.
|48.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Full and on middle, this one is flicked to mid on
|48.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Slower and shortish, worked on the leg side.
|48.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Full and around off, tucked towards mid-wicket.
|48.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Shortish and just outside off, punched to sweeper cover for one.
|48.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up and outside off, another easy run as this one is driven through the covers.
|49.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length and around off, kept out off the back foot.
|49.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short and just outside off, punched to mid off.
|49.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Pulled away nicely! A short ball, this one is just outside off, Shanto decides to take it on and nails the pull wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
|49.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length ball around middle, worked behind square on the leg side for one.
|49.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Short and around middle, worked to the left of Oshada at short fine leg who makes a good stop on that side.
|49.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, FOUR! Lovely shot to end the over! A back of a length ball, it is outside off, Mominul rides the bounce and punches it through backward point for a boundary.
|50.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Floated outisde off, on a fuller length. Blocked.
|50.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flat and around middle, clipped to mid-wicket.
|50.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and around middle, Shanto gets forward and tucks it to the leg side.
|50.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle, played back to the bowler.
|50.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Loopy fuller ball around off, blocked back to the bowler once again.
|50.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and on middle, this one is eased down to long on for a single.
|51.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length ball, around off, kept out.
|51.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length and around off one more time, Shanto gets behind the line to defend.
|51.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, This one is angled in from around off, Shanto blocks off the back foot.
|51.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish and outside off, Shanto pushes it to cover.
|Shanto is taking his time. Maybe he wants to ensure that this is the last over before Tea.
|51.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and just outside off, poked to point.
|51.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and wide outside off, driven to cover once again.
|52.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Shortish and outside off, chopped through point for one.
|52.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Floated around off, slower through the air, kept out.
|52.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On off, Shanto comes forward and plays it back to the bowler.
|52.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short and just outside off, Shanto goes back and punches it on the off side.
|52.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and wide outside off, driven through mid off for a single. 200 up for Bangladesh.
|52.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Looped up and around off, blocked solidly. Wnd with that, it is TEA ON DAY 1.
|Another wonderful session for Bangladesh! They have added nearly 100 runs and have lost just one wicket. Tamim was the man who fell in this session and he would have been mighty disappointed because he was all but set for a massive knock, on this wonderful surface. However, it was a glorious innings while it lasted from the Bangladeshi veteran.
|The good thing though for Bangladesh was that Shanto did not let things get out of their control as he marched on nicely. He got to his half ton and along with skipper Haque is batting nicely. The duo has added 48 between them and would look to return and pile on the runs for the team.
|Once again the Sri Lankan bowlers were not spot on with their lines and lengths. They didn't put enough pressure to trouble the batters throughout the session. While there is hardly any assistance off the deck, consistent and probing lines and lengths would've made some difference. Will they be able to do so when they return for the final session or will these two batters continue batting the way they are doing. Join us for the final session to find out.
|... DAY 1, SESSION 3 ...
|53.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Starts from 'round the wicket and angles in a length ball on off, Shanto defends it to the leg side.
|53.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|0.0 : We're back for the evening session. Bangladesh have done a commendable job so far and would be looking to continue with the good work. 37 overs left in the day's play and their plan should be to get around 300-325 without losing many wickets. Let's see whether the tired Lankan bowlers make a comeback or not. Here is Suranga Lakmal...
|53.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short in length and wide outside off, Shanto cuts it off his back foot through point. The fielder chases it down near the fence and saves a run.
|53.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Pitches it up and around off, Mominul strides forward and defends it to the off side.
|53.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Decides to bowl from over the wicket and angles across a length ball on off, Mominul plays it close to his body and pushes it towards backward point.
|53.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Identical to the last delivery, again leaving the batsman outside off, Mominul sticks back and defends it to point.
|Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ to bowl from the other end. A slip and short leg in place.
|54.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flighted delivery, outside off, left alone.
|54.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and floated on off, Shanto presses forward and defends it off the inner half to the leg side.
|54.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Once again Najmul gets on the front foot and defends it to the off side.
|54.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flighted and full on off, blocked off the front foot to the off side again.
|54.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish and on off, pushed back to the bowler with a straight bat.
|54.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shortens the length around off, Shanto goes back to punch it through the line but finds the cover fielder.
|55.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Lands it on a length and outside off, from 'round the wicket, Mominul plants his front leg forward to cover the line and then shoulders arms.
|55.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Angling in from outside off, landing on a fuller length, MominulÂ pushes it to the off side.
|55.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Fuller length ball angling in from around off, Mominul flicks it from the inner half to short mid-wicket. Diving stop there by Hasaranga and he scores a direct hit at the striker's end as well. Mominul is safe though.
|55.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Yet another attempted flick shot grabbing the inside half of the blade as it rolls to short mid-wicket.
|55.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Uses the angle of the bowler and defends it easily to short mid-wicket.
|55.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Once again the angle into the batsman means Mominul has no issues in working it on the leg side, towards mid-wicket. Not in the gap though.
|56.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Extra flight this time, full and on off, Shanto defends it off his front foot.
|56.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and flighted on middle, defended from the back foot to the leg side.
|56.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and on off, defended off the front foot yet again.
|56.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! PUT AWAY! Short in length on middle, sitting up to the batsman, Shanto immediately goes deep inside the crease and punches it wide of mid on for a boundary. Moves to 85 and this partnership is worth 55 now!
|56.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|56.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter and shorter on off, Najmul goes back and pushes it towards the bowler.
|57.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Angles in a length ball on off, Mominul offers a dead bat in defense.
|57.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, In the channel outside off, on a driving length, Mominul is not going to commit himself into any kind of a shot.
|57.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Fuller in length and on off, angling in, Haque is half-forward as he defends it near the surface.
|57.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, This time Lakmal goes too straight with his line, angling down, Mominul works it behind square leg and picks up a single.
|57.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shout for an lbw! Not given. A length ball on middle, skidding down with some extra zip, Shanto fails to flick and is hit high on the pads. It deflects to point and the batsmen cross. The appeal is not entertained. The umpire waits for Sri Lanka to decide to review it and when they decide against it, he signals a leg bye.
|57.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Fuller and on off, pushed defensively to mid off to complete the over.
|58.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Loopy and full around off, Shanto drives it past the short cover fielder for a run down to long off.
|58.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Flatter through the air, a touch short and on middle, Haque gets back and hits it past mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|58.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Floated and full outside off, Mominul plays an uppish drive but it doesn't carry to the fielder at extra cover.
|58.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, FOUR! Easy pickings! Short and wide outside off, turning away, Mominul waits on the back foot and guides his square cut wide of backward point for a boundary.
|58.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Nicely flighted, full and outside off, Mominul slices his attempted drive to point.
|58.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Uppish but on the bounce to the fielder! Once again Mominul gets tempted by seeing the flight and tries to play a booming cover drive. It takes the outside edge but goes safely to point.
|Lahiru KumaraÂ is brought back into the attack. 12-1-53-0 are his figures so far...
|59.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it past the bowler to mid off.
|59.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Sliding down the leg side, Najmul uses the pace of the bowler and nudges it towards fine leg for a brace.
|59.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and closer to off, angling in, Shanto meets it with a defensive bat.
|59.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|59.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on middle, turned through backward square leg for a single.
|59.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Fuller in length and on middle, defended back past the bowler to mid on.
|60.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and on off, driven through the line but back to the bowler.
|60.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Into the 90s, Shanto! Full and outside off, it's driven past the diving bowler to long off for a run.
|60.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flighted ball, full and on off, defended back off the front foot.
|60.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, EDGED AND DROPPED! Hang on, it's a no ball again. So it wouldn't have mattered. Fuller in length and outside off, Mominul tries to drive but gets a faint edge it seems. Dickwella fails to gather the ball. The Ultra Edge shows no bat. Hmm...
|Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|60.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, FOUR! Short and on middle, Mominul goes on the back foot and pulls it powerfully to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|60.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Gets forward to a full ball and blocks it watchfully.
|60.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Flatter and shorter outside off, it's guided wide of point for three runs.
|61.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Fuller and on off, Haque flicks it with the angle of the bowler to the leg side. Finds mid-wicket.
|61.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Effort ball. Back of a length and on off, Mominul goes on the back foot and pushes it to covers.
|61.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Fuller and closer to off, Haque flicks but finds short mid-wicket again.
|61.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Good length ball on off, Mominul stays back to get on top of the bounce and then defends it back.
|61.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Mominul tries to be adventurous there! Short and wide outside off, the Bangla skipper attempts to play the upper cut but misses.
|61.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|62.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Drags his length short and bowls it on middle, Shanto goes back and pulls it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|0.0 : Change. Wanindu HasarangaÂ is into the attack now.
|62.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Tossed up ball on middle, defended off the pads to mid-wicket.
|62.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, A walking flick shot past the short mid-wicket fielder for a single.
|62.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flighted and full outside off, Shanto pushes it to mid off and looks for a run, decides against it seeing the fielder.
|62.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Lunges to a full ball on off and defends it watchfully.
|62.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and quicker, turning in from outside off, Shanto goes back and helps it to short mid-wicket.
|63.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Good length ball on off, angling in, Haque defends it from the back foot to the leg side.
|63.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Fuller in length on off, Mominul is on the front foot and defends it back.
|63.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Width on offer outside off, shorter in length, Mominul plays a controlled square cut through point for a single.
|63.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Angles in from outside off, a length ball, it's defended from the back foot to the off side.
|63.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish and on off, Shanto bunts it to mid on, looks for a run initially but then shouts no.
|63.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bouncer and around off, Shanto easily sways away from that one.
|64.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Tossed up ball, a full toss on off, Mominul steps down and eases it to long on for a run.
|64.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller this time, around off, Shanto drives it from the inner half to long on for one.
|64.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Quicker and on off, Mominul gets back and defends it to short mid-wicket.
|64.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Loopy and full around off, Haque wrists it across the line but finds mid-wicket.
|64.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Tossed up ball on off, MH defends it off the front foot to the leg side.
|64.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Innovative! Loopy and full, landing on the rough outside off, Mominul reverse sweeps it against the spin to third man for a couple.
|Drinks break. Bangladesh continue to do well and have kept Sri Lanka at bay. The current stand is growing and reaching the century mark. Shanto is also approaching his maiden Test hundred. So far, Sri Lanka have failed to create any opening. Can they do it in the next half?
|Vishwa FernandoÂ is into the attack after the break. 2/52 in his 11 overs so far.
|65.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Begins his new spell with a short ball on off, Shanto pulls it behind square leg for a single.
|65.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Back of a length ball outside off, Mominul defends it from the back foot and it comes off the bottom half. Rolls behind towards the keeper.
|65.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, On a length and outside off, angling in, Mominul defends it from the back foot to the off side.
|65.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Uses the angle of the bowler and helps it to the leg side, finds short mid-wicket.
|65.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Hurls across a length ball in the channel outside off, Mominul HaqueÂ has nothing to do with it.
|65.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, A hint of movement in the air as it lands on a fuller length outside off, Haque drives it down off the inner half to mid on.
|66.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A nicely tossed up ball, landing full on off, Shanto pushes it back to the bowler.
|66.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Presses forward to a full ball and jams it out to the off side.
|66.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Gets on the front foot and brings his bat and pad together in defense.
|66.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter and short on off, Shanto goes back and punches it to short mid-wicket.
|66.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, This time it is short and wide outside off, cut through backward point for a single.
|66.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Extra flight on this one, Mominul walks forward and eases his drive to mid off.
|67.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on off, Shanto defends it from the back foot to the off side.
|67.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Too full in length and outside off, Shanto pushes it off his front foot to short cover.
|67.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball in the area outside off, Shanto watches it closely and then lets it go.
|67.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and closer to off, angling in, Shanto opens the face of the bat and pushes it to point for a run.
|67.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Beautiful shot. Full in length and wide outside off, Mominul reaches out and drives it to deep cover for two.
|67.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, A touch short in length and wide outside off, Haque stays back and guides it to deep point for one.
|68.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Loopy and full on middle, Haque flicks it to short mid-wicket.
|68.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Fuller and on middle, Mominul tries to flick but gets a soft leading edge back towards the bowler.
|68.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Eases a full ball down to long on and hands the strike to his partner who is on 95.
|68.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it to the off side.
|68.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Loopy and full around off, Shanto flicks it off the inner half to short mid-wicket. The fielder there collects and has a quick shy at the non-striker's end. Nothing doing though.
|68.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A little bit of width outside off, Shanto pushes it with an angled bat to point for a run.
|69.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Angles in a length ball on off, Shanto is right behind the line in defense.
|69.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, In the zone outside off, trying to lure the batsman into a drive, Shanto takes his front leg forward, watches the line and senses the intent of the bowler, before making a leave.
|69.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Moves to 97! Taking baby steps towards his maiden Test hundred. Shanto gets back to a good length ball and works it in front of square leg for a run.
|69.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, it's left alone.
|69.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Back of a length ball on off, Mominul defends it from the back foot to covers.
|69.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, On a length and around off, angling in, Mominul allows the ball to come to him and then pushes it defensively to the off side.
|70.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and flighted on middle, Shanto flicks but finds short mid-wicket.
|70.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and on middle, defended with firm hands to mid-wicket.
|70.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Slower through the air, full and on off, Najmul presses forward in defense.
|70.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Spinning in from outside off, Shanto once again gets forward in defense.
|70.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A touch on the shorter side, spinning in, Shanto goes on the back foot in defense.
|70.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Floated one, full and on off, Najmul defends it off the front foot again. Looking in no hurry.
|71.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, A length ball angling in from around off, that is defended solidly off the front foot.
|71.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Fuller in length around off, angling in, MH is forward as he drives it to mid on.
|71.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length delivery outside off, left alone.
|71.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Shortish and outside off, Mominul steers it behind backward point for a single.
|71.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Way wide outside off, Shanto is not going to chase it.
|71.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shortish and outside off, Shanto pushes it straight to point.
|72.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Flighted and full on middle, Haque flicks it through square leg for a single.
|72.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Too full in length and on middle, Shanto drills it past the diving short mid-wicket fielder for a single.
|72.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Floated and full on off, Mominul drives it down and the short mid-wicket fielder stops it to his right.
|72.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Flicks it with the spin to the leg side but fails to find the gap at square leg.
|72.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Stretches forward to a full ball outside off and defends it to the off side.
|72.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Slightly short and on off, MominulÂ goes back and hits it across the line, finds short mid-wicket.
|73.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Play and a miss! Full and flighted outside off, Shanto tries to drive but it spins past his bat. Nervy for the batsman in his 90s.
|73.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Loopy and full on off, defended off the front foot.
|73.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter and full on middle, blocked back to the bowler again off the front foot.
|73.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish and on off, Shanto defends it with an angled bat to the off side.
|73.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! MAIDEN TEST HUNDRED FOR SHANTO! Full and floated outside off, Shanto leans forward and thumps his drive past the cover fielder for a boundary. This has been a high-class knock by the young man and he raises his bat to acknowledge his teammates. Well played, Shanto! The century stand comes up as well.
|73.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quicker and fuller on off, defended back to complete the over.
|74.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Spinning down the leg side, Mominul stands back and just helps it down to fine leg for two runs.
|74.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Fuller and on off, driven back to the bowler.
|74.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Loopy and full on off, drifting in, Haque presses forward and once again pushes it back to Wanindu.
|74.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Too full and on middle, Haque sweeps across the line but finds square leg.
|74.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Shortish and on off, helped off the pads to mid-wicket. The fielder fumbled but no run taken.
|74.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Fullish and off, Mominul is forward and he defends it back to the bowler.
|75.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and off, defended back to the bowler.
|75.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Once again Shanto is on the front foot in defense.
|75.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter and shorter on middle, Shanto goes back and tickles it to short mid-wicket.
|75.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Forces a full ball to mid on and scampers across to the other end for a single.
|75.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|75.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Fullish and on middle, Mominul leans forward and defends it on the leg side.
|76.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and on off, it's driven off the inner half past the short mid-wicket fielder to mid on for one.
|76.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Walks forward and brings his bat and pad together in defense.
|76.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Hangs on the back foot and helps it to square leg for a single.
|76.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up ball on off, Shanto lunges and presents a straight bat in defense.
|76.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short and on off, punched off the back foot to short mid-wicket.
|76.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Skidding down the leg side from middle, Shanto works it out to square leg for one.
|77.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and flighted, thrown wide outside off, Shanto drives but fails to beat the diving cover fielder.
|77.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up ball outside off, going straight on, Shanto pushes at it and misses.
|77.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Again, a delivery holding its line outside off, Najmul pokes at it in defense and gets beaten.
|77.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Drives and drives well. A full ball has been forced down to long off for a single.
|77.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Too full and on off, Mominul knocks it down to long off for another run. FIFTY FOR MOMINUL! His 14th in Test cricket.
|77.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter and shorter on off, Hossain gets back and pushes it towards the bowler.
|78.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Loopy and full on middle, flicked on the leg side, straight to short mid-wicket.
|78.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Short and on off, pulled in front of square leg for a single.
|78.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Very full and landing on middle, Shanto sweeps but finds the fielder at short fine leg.
|78.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Too full and on middle, driven down the track and the silly mid on fielder made the stop.
|78.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Floated and full on off, Mominul defends it in front of his pads.
|78.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Loopy and full on middle, Shanto presents a straight bat and eases it down to long on for one.
|79.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flighted and on off, driven to long off for a single.
|79.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, A slider on off, Mominul defends it close to his front pad.
|79.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Quicker one, outside off and skidding in, Mominul gets forward and hits it through cover-point for a run.
|79.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Poor fielding! Too full and on middle, Shanto eases it down to wide mid on for a run. The fielder there slides but parries it to long off. The batsmen cross for one more.
|79.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and floated outside off, Shanto strokes it to long off for one.
|79.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Floated and wide outside off, strokes square of the wicket on the off side for a couple.
|Drinks break. Time for the players to rehydrate themselves. A plate of fruit salad is also coming out. Looking tempting. As far as this session goes, Bangladesh have not put a single foot wrong and the current pair has batted with ease. The second new ball is now due and the Lankans would be hoping for some success. 10 overs left in the day's play and we will be going into extra time for sure.
|The second new ball has been taken. Suranga LakmalÂ is back on and he will be operating from 'round the wicket.
|80.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Too straight in line first up and it's nudged down to fine leg for a run.
|80.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Some movement back into the batsman from outside off, Mominul defends it back to the bowler.
|80.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Beaten! There is movement and extra bounce with the second new ball. Lakmal lands it on a fuller length outside off, Haque pushes at it and misses.
|80.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Once again there is movement but it's around middle and leg, Haque defends it to square leg.
|80.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, In the channel outside off, Mominul shoulders arms.
|80.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, FOUR! Excellent timing! Lakmal once again is very straight with his line, it's on the pads and MominulÂ flicks it sweetly through square leg for a boundary.
|Lahiru KumaraÂ to operate from the other end now.
|81.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Angling into the batsman, a length ball around off, Shanto closes the face of his bat and helps it behind square leg for a run.
|81.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Very full in length on off, Haque gets forward and tries to drive. But it takes the inner half and rolls to short mid-wicket.
|81.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, On middle, defended close to the body towards short mid-wicket.
|81.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Edged but safe! Back of a length ball close to off, Mominul is hurried up as he fends at it. The outside edge doesn't carry to gully.
|81.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Speedy delivery, on a good length but wide outside off, Haque offers no shot.
|81.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Fuller length ball on middle, Mominul flicks in front of square leg for a run.
|82.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, A length ball on off, angling in, Haque allows the ball to reach him and then he dead bats it near the pitch.
|82.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Outswinger, but it's too wide outside off to bother the batsman, Mominul shoulders arms.
|82.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Beautiful delivery. Lakmal delivers a good length ball outside off and gets it to shape back in, Mominul tries to poke at it but misses.
|82.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, In the zone outside off, that is left alone for the keeper to collect.
|82.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Straying on middle and leg, Mominul clips it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|82.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Pitches it up and outside off, Mominul drives it off his front foot to extra cover.
|83.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR LEG BYES! Good length ball around off, at 146 kph,Â shaping in with extra bounce, Shanto fails to defend and is hit on the back thigh. The bowler turns to appeal and the ball speeds past gully for a boundary. Too high!
|83.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, An 89 mph short delivery on off, Shanto pulls it across the line but finds the fielder on the leg side.
|83.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Lahiru is still cranking it up. This one is 144 kph, short and on middle, Shanto stands back and turns it behind square leg for one.
|83.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Bouncer at 142 kph, around middle and leg, Mominul allows through to the keeper.
|83.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Edgy! Good length ball on off, at 145.2 kph, Haque is squared up in defense and gets an outside edge. It drops in front of gully.
|83.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, FOUR BYES! A wayward bouncer down the leg side, at 142 kph, the batsman leaves it alone and Niroshan only manages some parts of his gloves on it. Ends up deflecting it behind to the fine leg fence.
|84.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on off, defended off the back foot.
|84.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, That beats the bat! Lakmal angles in a length ball close to off, Shanto tries to play the originalÂ line but it straightens slightly to beat the outside edge.
|84.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and on off, Shanto covers the angle and defends it solidly to the off side.
|84.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Leans forward to a full ball and looks for a run. Is sent back by his skipper.
|84.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Leans forward to a full ball and looks for a run. Is sent back by his skipper.
|84.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length around off, it's defended from the back foot. Maiden.
|85.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, A length ball on off, angling away, Haque gets forward and then shoulders arms.
|85.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Good length delivery on the pads, it's clipped behind square leg for a run.
|85.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Outside off, left alone.
|85.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Effort ball! Short and on middle, Shanto jumps and tries to fend it off but misses.
|85.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|85.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|86.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Taps a length ball down to covers and picks up a run.
|86.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A full toss on off as Lakmal goes searching for the yorker, it's pushed out to covers.
|86.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Lovely shot! Full and around off, Shanto eases into that shot, shows the full face of the bat and crisply strokes it past the bowler for a boundary down the ground.
|86.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! More runs! Fuller in length and wide outside off, Shanto reaches out to play the cover drive and times it to perfection. The placement is superb as well and it has just enough to trickle past the rope.
|86.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short in length and on off, Shanto goes on the back foot and pulls it wide of mid on. Slightly mistimed. A single is taken.
|86.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Good length delivery in the zone outside off, holding its line, Mominul has nothing to do with it.
|87.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length delivery outside off, Shanto pushes it from the back foot to point.
|0.0 : Bowling change. Asitha FernandoÂ is back for his final burst on Day 1. 15-1-59-2 are his figures thus far.
|87.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Too wide outside off, a bit of shape, Shanto is not going to chase it so late in the day.
|87.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Angling in from around off, a length ball, Shanto defends it from the back foot.
|87.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length delivery outside off, Shanto goes on the back foot again and hits it towards cover-point.
|87.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Straighter delivery, skidding down, it's worked behind square leg for two. 300 up for Bangladesh!
|87.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pitches it up and outside off, Shanto pushes it to covers.
|88.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, On a length and outside off, shaping away, Mominul allows it through.
|88.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Fuller and on off, Haque pushes it gently to mid off for a single.
|88.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on off, defended from the back foot to the off side.
|88.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bouncer and on middle, Shanto ducks underneath it.
|88.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 150-run stand is up! Good length ball on middle, Shanto eases it towards mid on and speeds to the other end.
|88.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Short in length and outside off, Mominul sways away from the line of fire.
|89.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, In the zone outside off, Shanto stays back and lets it be.
|89.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shortish and outside off, Shanto sticks back and taps it down to point.
|89.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, In the zone outside off, too wide to bother the batsman and Shanto has shut shop for the day with only 3 balls left.
|89.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller in length and on off, Shanto defends it off his front foot to mid off.
|89.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Spears it in, too full and on off, Shanto is still awake as he brings his bat down quickly in defense.
|89.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball outside off, Shanto goes on the back foot and defends it to the off side. STUMPS ON DAY 1!
|A great day of Test cricket for Bangladesh. They needed this kind of a day after their series loss back home against West Indies and an abysmal white-ball tour of New Zealand. This will give them immense confidence and allow them to believe that they belong to this level.
|Sri Lanka had a tough day in the field and not sure, they expected it. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ anyway wanted to bowl on a green-looking surface but as it turned out, his bowlers got carried away in the first hour and then the pitch settled down into a good one for batting. Asitha FernandoÂ was the only bowler to taste some success as he claimed both the wickets to fall in the day's play. The rest of the bowlers weren't too penetrative. A word of praise for Lahiru KumaraÂ who kept on trying even at t
|The star of Day 1, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ comes up for a quick chat. He starts by saying that he is feeling much better now and a bit relieved as he has worked very hard on his game. Adds that he believed in himself. Talks about the mental side of the game and mentions that he tries to be positive. Tells that he just watches the ball and plays according to his strength. Shares that the pitch looks good for batting and they will have to bat well and play good cricket. Thinks that on the last two
|It turned out to be a great toss to win and Mominul Haque's decision to bat first was backed up by some strong batting show. Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ steadied the ship after an early loss of wicket and their century stand didn't allow Sri Lanka any sniff. Iqbal was unlucky to miss out on his hundred but Shanto batted with great patience and eventually notched up his maiden Test ton in the final session. Along with Mominul, he has constructed yet another unbeaten century stand and t
|That's a wrap to the first day's play. Bangladesh have gained an upper hand but still cannot afford to relax. Day 2 will bring different challenges and Sri Lanka would also try their best to bounce back. It promises to be another great day of Test cricket. The action will begin at 1000 local (0430 GMT) but you can join us early for the build-up. Cheers!
|.... Day 2, Session 1 ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Bangladesh are in a very strong position and they are looking set for a very big score on this wicket. Najmul Hossain Shanto has reached his century while Mominul Haque is looking settled at the crease and they would want to score above 500. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, need to break this stand and need to pick up wickets in quick succession. They are already behind in the game but they can make a comeback if
|Pitch report - Russell Arnold is there for the pitch report along with Aamer Sohail. Sohail says that the pitch looks dry and it will play well for more one and a half days and it will deteriorate after that.Â
|Mickey Arthur says that it was a tough day on Day 1 and they have spoken about it. Goes onto say that they wanted a pitch which aided their seamers but that did not happen. Adds that they got an early wicket but they did not capitalize. States that they wanted to shape it away from the left-handers but they did not do it for long enough and they bowled too straight. Tells that Vishwa held his line well especially early on in the innings. States that they wanted to be tight on the off stump and t
|We are all set to begin Day 2! The Sri Lankan players make their way out to the middle, followed by Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Suranga Lakmal will start with the ball.
|90.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Lakmal starts with a good length ball outside off, Haque shoulders arms to it.Â
|90.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Full ball outside off, Mominul has no problems in leaving it alone.
|90.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Good length ball outside off, Mominul lets it go to the keeper.
|90.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Fullish ball outside off, Mominul makes another leave.
|90.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Full ball on the pads, Mominul looks to flick but it brushes his pads and goes to the keeper.
|90.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, A maiden to start Day 2! Good length ball on off, Mominul defends it to cover.
|Vishwa Fernando will bowl from the other end.Â
|91.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fernando starts with a good length ball outside off, Najmul lets it go to the keeper.
|91.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full ball on off, Hossain Shanto defends it back to the bowler.
|91.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hesitation but safe! Full ball on off, Najmul guides it to gully and takes off for a single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Mominul would have been a goner.
|91.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, BEATEN! Lovely ball from Fernando! Good length ball outside off, Mominul looks to defend but gets beaten.
|91.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, EDGY! Fullish ball outside off, Mominul looks to leave it but is too late and it goes off the bottom half of the bat towards first slip.
|91.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, FOUR! First boundary of Day 2! Full ball outside off, Mominul carves it through the point region for a boundary.
|92.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on middle, Hossain Shanto defends it to mid on.
|92.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on off, Hossain Shanto looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards gully.
|92.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish ball outside off, left alone.
|92.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on middle, angling in. Hossain Shanto works it to mid-wicket and takes a run.
|92.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Good length ball outside off, Mominul shoulders arms to it.
|92.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|93.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full ball outside off, left alone by Hossain Shanto.
|93.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball outside off, Najmul makes another leave.
|93.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball outside off, Najmul pushes it to cover.
|93.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on middle, defended out.
|93.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nicely punched away! Good length ball on off, Shanto punches it through the cover region for three.
|93.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length ball outside off, left alone.
|94.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball outside off, Najmul punches it to cover.
|94.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on off, Hossain Shanto defends it off the front foot.
|94.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on off, defended to cover.
|94.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full ball on off, Hossain Shanto pushes it to mid off.
|94.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full ball outside off, Hossain drives it to point where the fielder does well to stop it.
|94.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball outside off, Najmul looks to defend but misses.Â
|95.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length ball on middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|95.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, EDGY! Good ball from Mominul! Good length ball on off, Haque looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|95.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Full ball outside off, Momunul drives it to cover.
|95.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length ball outside off, left alone.
|95.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Full ball outside off, Mominul pushes it to cover.
|95.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length ball outside off, Mominul lets it go to the keeper.
|96.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full ball on off, Hossain Shanto lunges forward and then defends it to cover.
|96.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball outside off, left alone by Hossain Shanto.
|96.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full ball on middle, Najmul flicks it through mid-wicket for three.
|96.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Good length ball on off, Mominul defends it to point.
|96.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, EDGED BUT DOES NOT CARRY! Good length ball on off, Haque looks to defend but gets an outside edge which falls short of second slip. A single taken as the ball goes behind.
|96.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On off, defended out.Â
|97.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length ball outside off, Haque leaves it alone.
|97.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Fullish ball on middle, Haque flicks it to mid-wicket.
|97.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Short ball around middle, Haque ducks under it.
|97.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length ball on middle, defended to mid on for a single.
|97.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Outside off, left alone.
|98.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Good length ball on off, Mominul defends it to cover.
|99.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball outside off, Hossain Shanto lets it go to the keeper.
|99.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Nicely driven! Full ball outside off, Hossain Shanto drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
|99.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball outside off, left alone by Najmul.
|99.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball outside off, Hossain Shanto looks to cut but gets an inside towards the slip cordon.Â
|99.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Outside off, left alone.Â
|99.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full on off, Hossain Shanto defends it out off the front foot.
|Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, BYE!Â Good length ball down the leg side, Najmul looks to flick but misses.Â The keeper fails to collect it cleanly and aÂ bye is taken.
|98.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short ball on middle, Najmul pulls it to mid-wicket.
|98.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full on middle, worked to the leg side for a single.
|98.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Full on off, Mominul defends it out.
|100.1 : Angelo Mathews to Mominul Haque, Good length ball down the leg side, Mominul looks to flick but misses.
|98.5 : Angelo Mathews is into the attack. 5-1-8-09 are his figures so far.
|100.2 : Angelo Mathews to Mominul Haque, Fullish ball outside off, Mominul drives it through extra cover and picks up a couple of runs.Â
|98.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Short of a length ball on middle, Mominul works it to square leg.
|98.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Full ball on off, MH pushes it to cover-point.
|100.3 : Angelo Mathews to Mominul Haque, Good length ball on off, Mominul defends it to cover.Â
|100.4 : Angelo Mathews to Mominul Haque, Fullish ball on off, Haque blocks it to point.
|100.5 : Angelo Mathews to Mominul Haque, On off, solidly defended to cover.
|100.6 : Angelo Mathews to Mominul Haque, Full on middle, Mominul flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|Lahiru Kumara is omn now.Â
|101.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on off, Hossain Shanto defends it to the off side.
|101.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on middle, defended to mid on.
|101.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full on off, Hossain Shanto pushes it to mid off and takes a run.
|101.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, THREE WIDES! Bouncer around middle, Mominul ducks under it. Dickwella jumps but fails to collect and the batters run two.
|Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, On off, defended to the off side.
|101.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Good length ball outside off, Mominul punches it to cover-point.
|101.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Shortish on middle, worked wide of mid on for a single.
|102.1 : Angelo Mathews to Mominul Haque, Full on middle, pushed to mid on.Â
|102.2 : Angelo Mathews to Mominul Haque, On a length outside off, Mominul pushes it to deep point for a single.
|102.3 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on middle, Hossain Shanto defends it to mid on.
|102.4 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Outside off, left alone.
|102.5 : Angelo Mathews to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish ball on off, Haque defends it to cover and takes a run.
|102.6 : Angelo Mathews to Mominul Haque, Full on middle, Haque defends it back to the bowler.
|Drinks! Bangladesh continue to motor along as both Mominul and Hossain Shanto are looking good and they have played solidly on Day 2 as well. They have started slowly but they will be looking to make as many runs as possible. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have struggled to pick up wickets but they have been more disciplined on Day 2 so far. The wickets have not come though and they need to get some quickly.Â
|103.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length ball outside off, Hossain Shanto punches it wide of mid off for a single.
|103.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Short of a length ball on off, blocked to cover.
|103.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Fullish ball outside off, left alone by MH.
|103.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Full on middle, Mominul flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|103.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Short ball around middle, Mominul ducks under it.
|103.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Short ball on off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ is into the attack.
|104.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter ball outside off, Hossain Shanto cuts it to point.
|104.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up on off, Najmul prods forward and defends it to cover.
|104.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Floated outside off, driven to cover.
|104.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full on off, Hossain Shanto defends it to cover.
|104.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter on middle, Hossain Shanto works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|104.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Loopy ball outside off, Mominul drives it to cover and takes a run as the fielder misfields.
|105.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Full on middle, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
|105.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on off, Hossain Shanto defends it out off the back foot.
|105.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish ball on off, Najmul defends it to the off side for a single.
|105.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Good length ball down the leg side, Haque looks to flick but misses.Â
|105.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Good length ball on the pads, Haque looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but the umpire says no.
|105.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Short ball on off, Haque defends it to cover.Â
|106.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|106.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full on off, Hossain Shanto drives it to long off for a single.
|106.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Floated on off, Haque pushes it to cover.Â
|106.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Outside off, played to point.Â
|106.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Tossed up outside off, Haque drives it through the cover region for a couple of runs.
|106.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Full on off, MH plays it to long off for a single.
|107.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Full outside off, pushed to the off side.Â
|107.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Good length ball on middle, Haque defends it back to the bowler.
|107.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Short of a length ball outside off, Mominul punches it through the cover region. HossainÂ Shanto wants a couple but is sent back in time.
|107.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Very full ball on middle, Hossain Shanto defends it back to the bowler.
|107.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length ball on middle, Najmul blocks it off the back foot.
|107.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Edgy! Yorker on off, Najmul looks to dig it out but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|108.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|108.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, OVERTHROWS! Tossed up on off, Mominul drives it to mid off and takes off for a run. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and ends up conceding an extra run.
|108.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Tossed up on off, defended out back to the bowler.Â
|108.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Loopy ball on middle, worked to the leg side.
|108.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, FOUR! Brings up the 200-run stand in style! Floated ball outside off, Momimul uses his feet and then drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
|108.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, On off, played back to the bowler.
|109.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on middle, Hossain Shanto works it to the leg side for a single.
|109.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Short ball around middle, MominulÂ ducks under it.Â
|109.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Back of a length ball on middle, Mominul defends it to the off side.
|109.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Short ball around middle, Haque sits under it.Â
|109.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Good length ball on the pads, Haque flicks it to the deep square leg region for a couple.
|109.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Low full toss on middle, Mominul flicks it through the mid-wicket region and picks up three to move to 97.
|110.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Flatter ball on the pads, Haque looks to fliick but gets hit on the pads.Â
|110.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Outside off, cut to point.Â
|110.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Flatter ball on middle, Haque defends it back to the bowler.
|110.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Tossed up on middle, Mominul defends it back to the bowler.
|110.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, FOUR! HUNDRED! There it is! Momiunul Haque's first Test century away from home and it has been a wonderful innings from the Bangladesh skipper. Superb knock. Flatter ball outside off, Mominul punches it through the cover region for a boundary.
|110.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, On off, defended to point.Â
|111.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|111.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Loopy ball on middle, Hossain Shanto works it down to long on for a single.
|111.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Tossed up on off, Mominul works it to cover.
|111.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Floated on middle, Haque nudges it to mid-wicket.
|111.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Flatter ball on middle, MH punches it to mid on.
|111.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Full ball on middle, driven to long on for a single.
|112.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Loopy ball on middle, Haque works it to deep square leg for a single.
|112.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up on off, Najmul defends it to cover.
|112.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, EDGED AND FOUR! 150 comes up for Najmul Hossain Shanto! He continues to carry on and uis playing a terrific knock! Tossed up outside off, Hossain Shanto looks to drive but it goes off the outside edge to third man for a boundary.
|112.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full on middle, Najmul drives it through mid on for a boundary.
|112.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Loopy ball outside off, Najmul lets it go.Â
|112.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up on off, Hossain Shanto defends it to cover.
|113.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Full on the pads, Haque flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|113.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up on middle, Haque defends it back to the bowler.
|113.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Floated on off, Hossain Shanto pushes it to mid off.
|113.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quicker ball on off, Najmul pushes it to deep point for a single.
|113.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Loopy ball on the pads, Najmul sweeps it to short fine leg.
|113.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Tossed up on the pads, Mominul flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|Vishwa Fernando is back on. 22-3-74-2 are his figures so far.
|114.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Short of a length ball on middle, Haque tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
|114.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on middle, Hossain Shanto defends it off the back foot.Â
|114.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Outside off, left alone by Najmul.
|114.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on off, Hossain Shanto pushes it to cover.
|114.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full ball outside off, Hossain Shanto lets it go to the keeper.
|114.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full ball outside off, Hossain Shanto drives it to cover.
|115.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Full ball outside off, Haque drives it to cover.
|115.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Loopy ball on middle, Mominul sweeps it to square leg for a dot.
|115.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Full toss on middle, worked to square leg.
|115.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Loopy ball on off, Haque prods forward and defends it out.
|115.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Flatter ball on middle, Haque nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
|115.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Floated ball on middle, Hossain Shanto uses his feet and then works it down to mid on.
|116.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length ball outside off, Haque lets it go to the keeper.
|116.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Outside off, left alone.
|116.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, On a length outside off, Haque shoulders arms to it.
|116.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length ball outside off, Mominul makes another leave.
|116.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length ball outside off, left alone by MH.
|116.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Full on middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|117.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Floated on middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
|117.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter ball on the pads, Hossain Shanto looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
|117.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full on middle, Najmul works it to silly mid on.Â
|117.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Floated outside off, Hossain Shanto pushes it to cover for a single.
|117.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, On middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|117.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Floated on middle, Mominul prods forward and defends it to mid-wicket. LUNCH ON DAY 2.
|Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were better with the ball than they were on Day 1 but they will be gutted to not pick up a wicket in this session. The pacers bowled tight lines and lengths but were unfortunate not to be rewarded. The spinners have tried hard but they have been dealt with easily by Bangladesh so far. They would need to pick up wickets quickly otherwise the game will run away from them. The second session will begin at 1240 local (0710 GMT). Do join us then.Â
|Another excellent outing for Bangladesh! They have scored 76 runs but the more important thing is that they have not lost any wickets in this session. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque started off slowly but slowly and slowly, they are taking control of the game and putting Bangladesh on top. They have been brilliant and they will look to add quick runs post the break. Mominul Haque reached his century while Hossain Shanto has shown patience and he has reached hs 150. They are well set to
|... Day 2, Session 2 ...
|Welcome back for the second session of Day 2! The Sri Lankan players make their way out to the middle, followed by Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Suranga Lakmal will start with the ball.
|118.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on off, Najmul punches it to mid off.
|118.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full on off, Hossain Shanto pushes it to mid off from the front foot.
|118.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and on middle, Hossain Shanto plays it to mid on this time.
|118.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball outside off, Hossain Shanto bunts it to point.
|118.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full on middle, Najmul is solid in defense.
|118.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and on off, Hossain Shanto prods forward and then defends it to cover.
|119.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga will bowlÂ from the other end.Â
|Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Loopy ball on off, Haque defends it to the off side.Â
|119.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Floated on the pads, Haque nudges it to the square leg region.Â
|119.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Flatter ball on the pads, tucked to square leg.
|119.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Low full toss on middle, Haque works it down to long on for a single.
|119.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and on middle, Hossain Shanto defends it off the back foot.Â
|119.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up on middle, swept to the leg side for a dot.
|120.1 : Sri Lanka have taken a review for LBW! The Ultra Edge shows no bat while the Ball Tracker shows that it is pitching outside leg.
|Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, NOT OUT! Pitching outside leg and Sri Lanka lose one of their reviews. Good length ball on middle and leg, Haque looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Sri Lanka appeal but the umpire is not interested. Sri Lanka take the review. The Ultra Edge shows nothing while the Ball Tracker shows that it is pitching outside leg.
|120.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Good length ball outside off, Haque looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.Â
|120.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Full on middle, Mominul pushes it to mid on.
|120.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Outside off, left alone.
|120.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, FOUR! Poor ball from Lakmal and it has been put away! Full ball on the pads, Mominul Haque flicks it to fine leg for a boundary.
|120.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Good length ball outside off, Mominul lets it go to the keeper.
|121.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Loopy ball on middle, Hossain Shanto defends it to the leg side.
|121.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Put away! Lovely batting. Low full toss on middle, Hossain Shanto uses his feet and then flicks it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|121.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter ball on middle, worked to the leg side for a single.
|121.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Floated on middle, MH defends it back to the bowler.
|121.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, On middle, pushed to silly mid on.
|121.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Loopy ball on middle, Haque defends it back to the bowler.
|122.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on off, Najmul pushes it to point for a single.
|122.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Full on middle, MH works it to mid-wicket.
|122.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Full on the pads, Mominul flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|122.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball around off, Haque plays it to the off side.
|122.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full on middle, Najmul flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|122.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Good length ball on middle and leg, Haque works it to deep square leg for a single.
|123.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|123.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Tossed up on middle, Mominul flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|123.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up down the leg side, Hossain Shanto looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but the umpire says no.
|123.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Loopy ball on off, Najmul uses his feet and then plays it back to the bowler.
|123.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter ball outside off, Hossain Shanto pushes it to the off side for a single.
|123.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, On off, driven to mid off for a dot.
|Lahiru Kumara is back on.Â
|124.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Hold the press, Sri Lanka have finally got a wicket! Sri Lanka are excited. End of a magnificent innings from Najmul Hossain Shanto and he should be proud of his effort. Kumara bowls a full ball on middle, it stops in the surface a bit. Najmul Hossain Shanto looks to push at it but ends up chipping it back to Kumara who takes a good return catch. Sri Lanka will hope that this opens the floodgates.Â
|0.0 : Mushfiqur Rahim is the next man in.
|124.2 : Sri Lanka have taken a review for LBW! Lahiru Kumara is confident.Â
|Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, NOT OUT! There is a big inside edge on that and Sri Lanka lose another review. Good length ball around off, Rahim looks to defend but seems to have gotten an inside edge onto the pads. Lahiru Kumara does not think so and appeals but the umpire is unmoved. He convinces Karunaratne to take the review. The replays roll in and it shows that it has hit the edge.Â
|124.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Another LBW shout, this one is turned down too. Going down the leg side. Rahim is getting just a bit too across here. Misses his flick once more.
|124.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, That is a 90 mph delivery, in this searing heat. On a good length, around off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ defends solidly.
|124.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length again, outside off, pushed back again.
|124.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Around off, on a good length, tucked to the leg side. A wicket maiden for Lahiru Kumara.
|125.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Tossed up, around off, driven towards mid off.
|125.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Thisis around leg, flicked towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|125.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, The googly, outside off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ looks to defend but misses and is hit on the pad. Loud LBW shouts. Oh my, inside edge? Yes, inside edge.
|125.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Around off, pushed to the bowler.
|125.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, That is sloppy. Short, googly, outside off, Rahim looks to cut but is cramped for room. Mistimes it to point, who fumbles. A dot becomes three and dear me, a run out is missed at the bowler's end! Hasaranga does not collect the ball!
|125.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Around off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|126.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Around off, slipping down the leg side, Mushfiqur RahimÂ misses his flick.
|126.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Outside off, left alone.
|126.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full, outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|126.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Short, outside off, Rahim lets it be.
|126.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full, outside off, tailing in, driven towards mid on.
|126.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, A bouncer, around off, Rahim ducks.
|127.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Floated, around off, driven towards short extra cover.
|127.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|127.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Nice loop, around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|127.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full, around middle, blocked in front of short leg.
|127.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR! Way too short, outside off, Rahim rocks back and cuts it through cover, bringing up the 400 for Bangladesh.
|128.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Mominul Haque, Around off, helped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|128.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fuller, around middle and leg, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|127.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, A wrong 'un to end the over. Outside off, spinning in, Mushfiqur gets across and lets it pass. Doubt whether he picked that...
|128.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full, around off, pushed to the leg side.
|128.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fuller, around off, bending his back a touch, watchfully defended. Good to see Lahiru KumaraÂ still charging in.
|128.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, A short ball, down the leg side, Mushfiqur RahimÂ gets across and shoulder arms. That was close to touching the gloves.
|128.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, On a good length, around off, solidly defended.
|129.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, This one turns back in sharply, pitched outside off, Mominul HaqueÂ gets across to defend but the ball ekes out an inside edge onto the pads.
|129.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Tossed up, outside off, driven straight to cover.
|129.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Fuller, outside off, watchfully defended.
|129.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Full, around off, defended to the off side.
|129.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Full, around middle, whipped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|129.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Risky, very risky. That almost went through. The googly, outside off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ looked to cut. But the ball came back in and hurried him into his shot. Hit the glove and dropped down in front of first slip.
|Vishwa FernandoÂ returns. 24-4-75-2 so far.
|130.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Full, outside off, no swing, no movement, calmly left alone.
|130.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Fuller, outside off, Mominul HaqueÂ is not interested in the width on offer at all.
|130.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, This is even wider. Not played at once again.
|130.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, A game of patience. Short and wide, asking to be hit, asking to be gone after, but Mominul has truckloads of patience. Lets it be.
|130.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque,Â Finally a ball making the batsman play. Full, around off, angling in, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|130.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Back to bowling wide outside off. This is angled in, but still, pretty wide to be played at. Left alone.
|DRINKS BREAK. Time for some hydration. The game of attrition continues. Sri Lanka continue to test Bangladesh's patience. The visitors continue to pass with full marks. Clearly, the aim is to bat as long as possible and wear out the pitch and the opposition. Fielding for two days in this heat is going to take a toll on the Lankan minds. Maybe, post Tea, there might be some chances of acceleration. But for now, it is gonna be a blockathon till Tea.
|131.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Short, outside off, the googly, cut behind point for a couple. Rahim moves to 11 from 25 balls.
|0.0 : Rahim has been adjudged LBW! And the former skipper reviews it. Looks to be sliding down the leg side to the naked eye. In fact, it might have been an inside edge. There is a spike on UltraEdge but notsure whether it is bat first or pad. Oh my. 'No conclusive evidence to say it is bat first', says the third umpire. Now, he is convinced. There is an inside edge.
|131.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, NOT OUT! Inside edge detected. The googly, outside off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ went back to defend but missed and was hit on the pads. The Lankans appealed and umpire Kumar Dharmasena agreed. Now, Rahim reviewed this, perhaps not exactly instantly but almost close. The third umpire spotted that there seemed to be an inside edge. But when UltraEdge came, he was not sure where the spike was coming from. The bat was trying to come forward but got stuck behind
|131.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fuller, around middle, Rahim lunges to defend.
|131.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Another googly, short in length, punched towards cover.
|131.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Looped up, around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|131.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Goes back and works it through square leg for a single.
|132.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Outside off, angling away, left alone.
|132.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fuller, outside off, swinging away, left alone.
|132.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Around off, angling away, solidly defended.
|132.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fuller, outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect.
|132.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fuller, around middle, driven back to the bowler.
|132.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fuller, outside off, watchfully defended.
|133.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, FOUR! Swept very fine. Fuller, around middle, Mominul HaqueÂ gets down and sweeps it through fine leg.
|133.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Around middle, tucked towards short mid-wicket.
|133.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Gets this past mid-wicket for a single.
|133.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fuller, outside off, watchfully defended.
|133.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Around middle, short in length, played towards short leg.
|133.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full, outside off, pushed towards cover.
|134.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Full, outside off, wide again, left alone.
|134.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, On a length, outside off, let through once again.
|134.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Goes for the inswinging yorker, but there is no pace. Dug out back down the ground.
|134.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Full and wide outside off again, seems strange to call this probing, but it is working. Left alone.
|134.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, On a good length, outside off, a touch wide, left alone.
|134.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Short and wide outside off, left alone.
|135.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR! This is a poor delivery and Rahim latches onto it! Short and wide outside off, Rahim cuts it through point for a boundary.
|135.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Very good work by Nissanka! Loopy ball outside off, Rahim drives it to cover where Nissanka dives and stops it.
|135.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated ball on off, Rahim pushes it wide of the cover fielder and takes a single.
|135.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mominul Haque, Flatter ball on middle, Mominul goes back in his crease and then works it to deep square leg for a single.
|135.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Flatter ball on off, Rahim plays it to cover.Â
|135.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Wrong'un on middle, Rahim gets his bat down in time and works it to mid-wicket.
|136.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length ball outside off, Mominul lets it go to the keeper.
|136.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, On a length outside off, Mominul guides it to the gully region.
|136.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Fernando bowls it way outside off, Mominul lets it go.
|136.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Full ball on middle, Haque pushes it to mid off.
|136.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Good length ball outside off, Haque lets it go to the keeper.
|136.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mominul Haque, Four maidens in a row from Vishwa Fernando! Good length ball on off, Haque defends it off the back foot.
|137.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tossed up on middle, defended off the front foot.
|137.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full on middle, pushed to mid on.
|137.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Quicker ball on middle, Rahim looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|137.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Loopy ball on middle, Rahim works it to mid on.
|137.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tossed up on off, Rahim lunges forward and then defends it to the off side.
|137.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, PLAY AND A MISS! Flatter ball outside off, Rahim looks to cut but misses.
|Suranga Lakmal is back on. 26-10-69-0 are his figures so far.
|138.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Full ball outside off, Mominul lets it go to the keeper.
|138.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mominul Haque, Full ball on middle, Haque drives it wide of mid on and takes a single.
|138.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball on middle, Rahim defends it to mid on.
|138.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball outside off, Rahim leaves it alone.Â
|138.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, On a length on middle, Rahim defends it back to the bowler.
|138.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, On a length on off, Mushfiqur is solid in defense.
|Dhananjaya de Silva is back on.Â
|139.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Full ball outside off, Mominul drives it to deep cover for a single.
|139.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tossed up on middle, Rahim uses his feet and then nudges it to long on for a single.
|139.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Looped up ball outside off, Mominul lets it go.
|139.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, Flatter ball on off, Mominul defends it to cover.
|139.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mominul Haque, OUT! CAUGHT AT FIRST SLIP! Dhananjaya de Silva returns and sends Mominul Haque departs. But it has been a brilliant innings from Mominul. His first century away from home and he will be happy with the effort. Tossed up outside off, inviting Mominul to go for the drive. Haque obliges and goes for it but it takes the outside edge and goes to first slip where Thirimanne takes a sharp catch.Â
|Liton DasÂ comes out to bat.Â
|139.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Floated on middle, Das defends it out.
|140.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball outside off, Rahim lets it go to the keeper.
|140.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fullish ball outside off, left alone by Rahim.
|140.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|140.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball on off, Rahim defends it to cover.
|140.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fullish ball outside off, Rahim shoulders arms to it.
|140.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fullish ball on off, Rahim prods forward and defends it to cover.Â
|141.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, On middle, tucked to short leg.
|141.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Flatter ball on the pads, Liton nudges it to mid-wicket.
|141.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Tossed up on middle, Das defends it back to the bowler.
|141.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Flatter ball on middle, Das works it to short leg.Â
|141.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Nicely played! Shorter and outside off, Das punches it through the cover region for three.
|141.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full on middle, Rahim works it to mid on.
|142.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Liton Das, Full ball on off, Liton defends it to mid off.
|142.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Liton Das, Full ball outside off, LD shoulders arms to it.
|142.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Liton Das, Good length ball outside off, Das rocks on his back foot and then punches it through the cover region. Nissanka chases after it and pulls it back in. Three taken.
|142.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, BEATEN! Beautiful ball from Lakmal! Good length ball around off, Rahim looks to defend but gets beaten.
|142.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball on off, Mushfiqur defends it out.
|142.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full ball on off, Rahim drives but the mid off fielder does well to stop it.
|143.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Flatter ball on the pads, Liton tucks it to square leg.
|143.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Googly on middle, Das nudges it to mid-wicket.
|143.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Full on off, Das pushes it to cover.
|143.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, SIX! Bang! At last some intention from Bangladesh! Full toss on middle, Das whacks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
|143.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Flatter ball on off, Das pushes it to point.Â
|143.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, A googly on middle, Das goes on the back foot to defend but gets hit on the pads.
|144.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full on middle, Rahim works it to mid on.
|144.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR! Poor stuff from Dhananjaya de Silva! Short ball on the pads, Rahim pulls it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
|144.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tossed up on middle, Rahim plays it to silly mid on.
|144.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated on off, Rahim uses his feet and then pushes it back to the bowler.
|144.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Flatter ball on middle, defended to short leg.
|144.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated on middle, Rahim defends it out. Tea on Day 2.
|A session which has belonged to Sri Lanka! They are way behind in the game but in this session, they were far more disciplined and did not give away many runs. They were tight with their lines and lengths and they were rewarded with two wickets. Lahiru Kumara was good with the ball as he picked up the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto while de Silva was tight and got the wicket of Mominul Haque. The others too bowled well in this session and they have not given much away in this session.Â
|Bangladesh, on the other hand, needed to show more intent in this session. They were well ahead in the game in the first session and many would have hoped that Bangladesh will look for quick runs in the second but that did not happen. They lost two wickets and that put their run rate down. Mushfiqur Rahim has struggled while Liton Das has just come out and has played with intent. They would look to get some quick runs before they declare and put Sri Lanka to bat while the hosts would hope that t
|... Day 2, Session 3 ...
|Welcome back for the final session of Day 2! The Sri Lankan players stride out to the middle, followed by Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim. Wanindu Hasaranga will start with the ball. 35 overs remain in the day.Â
|145.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Loopy ball on middle, Das pushes it back to the bowler.
|145.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Short ball on middle, Das pulls it to mid-wicket.
|145.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Quicker ball on off, Das goes back in his crease and then defends it to cover.
|145.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, EDGY! Nicely bowled! Floated ball on middle, Das looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|145.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, FOUR! Nice shot from Das! He is looking positive! Full ball on middle, Das drives it past the bowler and into the fence.
|145.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Flatter ball on middle, Das plays it to mid on.
|Who will bowl from the other end? Lahiru Kumara it is.Â
|146.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full ball on off, Rahim drives it to mid off.
|146.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full and on middle, Rahim drives but finds the fielder at mid on.
|The physio is coming out to have a look at Vishwa Fernando who got hit on the last ball while fielding. The groundstaff are getting ready as they are expecting some rain.Â But for now, the game is ready to resume.Â
|146.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full on off, Rahim defends it to cover.Â
|146.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full and on off, Rahim pushes it to mid off.
|146.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Mushfiqur Rahim, Nice wristwork from Rahim! Full ball on middle, Rahim uses his wrists and flicks it through square leg. De Silva chases after it and pulls it back in. Three taken.Â
|146.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Liton Das, Good length ball on off, Das defends it to cover.Â
|147.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Flatter ball outside off, Rahim punches it to deep cover. Lahiru Kumara chases after it and stops it. Two taken.
|0.0 : Update 1512 local (0942 GMT) - Ohh no, there is a slight drizzle and the umpires have called the players off the field. The groundsmen are covering the field and it is not a good sign. The good thing in Sri Lanka is that they cover the entire ground and once the rain stops, it might not take long for the play to resume. Let's hope the rain stops and play will resume soon.Â
|Update 1518 local (0948) - Good news, the drizzle has gone away and the covers have come off already. The Sri Lankan players are already making their way back to the field along with Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das. Wanindu Hasaranga will finish his over.Â
|147.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Flatter ball outside off, Rahim punches it to deep cover for a single.
|147.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Played fine! Loopy ball outside off, Das opens the face of the bat and then guides it to third man for a couple.
|147.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, FOUR! Poor, poor stuff and runs are flowing in this over! Low full toss on the pads, Das flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|147.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Full on off, Das drives it back to the bowler.
|147.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Flatter ball on off, Liton defends it to point.
|Suranga Lakmal is back on. 29-11-73-0 are his figures so far.Â
|148.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball outside off, Rahim looks to cut but misses.
|148.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball on off, Rahim defends it to cover.
|148.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball on middle, worked to square leg.
|148.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fullish ball on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|148.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, On off, pushed to the off side.Â
|148.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, On middle, nudged to the leg side for a single.
|Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ is back on.Â
|149.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tossed up outside off, Rahim drives it to deep cover for a couple.
|149.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated on middle, Rahim defends it to the leg side.Â
|149.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tossed up on middle, Rahim defends it off the front foot.
|149.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated ball outside off, Rahim dances down the track and drives it to cover where the fielder makes a half stop. A single.
|149.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Flatter ball on off, Das plays it cover.
|149.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Quicker ball on off, Das looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards point.
|There is a slight halt in play as there is an issue with the sightscreen.
|150.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball on off, Rahim defends it to cover.
|150.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full ball on off, Rahim is solid in defense.
|150.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball on middle, Rahim works it to mid-wicket.
|150.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full ball on off, Rahim defends it to mid off.
|150.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball on off, Rahim defends it out.
|150.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full ball outside off, Rahim drives it to cover.
|151.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Quicker ball on off, Das defends it back to the bowler.
|151.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Flatter ball on the pads, Das works it to square leg.
|151.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Floated on off, Liton defends it to point.
|151.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, On middle, tucked to square leg.
|151.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Tossed up on middle, Das plays it to long on for a single.
|151.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Loopy ball on middle, Rahim plays the reverse sweep to third man for a couple.
|Change in bowling. Skipper, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ has decided to bring himself on.Â
|152.1 : Dimuth Karunaratne to Liton Das, Full ball on middle, Das defends it to silly mid on.
|Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tossed up on off, Rahim defends it to cover.
|153.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Short ball on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a run.
|153.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Flatter ball on middle, Das goes back in his crease and defends it out.
|153.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Tossed up on middle, blocked to short leg.
|152.2 : Dimuth Karunaratne to Liton Das, Down the leg side, Liton gets a little feather on it and gets it behind square leg for a single.
|152.3 : Dimuth Karunaratne to Mushfiqur Rahim, On off, defended out.
|152.4 : Dimuth Karunaratne to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR! Nicely played! Good length ball on middle, Rahim paddles it over the keeper's head for a boundary.
|153.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Flatter ball on the pads, Liton nudges it to square leg for a single.
|Dimuth Karunaratne to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full ball on middle, Mushfiqur works it to square leg for a single.
|152.6 : Dimuth Karunaratne to Liton Das, Full on middle, defended to silly mid on.
|Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, On middle, pushed to mid on for another single.
|154.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated ball on off, Rahim looks to defend but gets an outside edge which goes past first slip and the batters pick up a couple.
|154.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Low full toss on off, Rahim drives it to mid off.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. Just a solitary over from Dimuth Karunaratne. Wanindu Hasaranga is back into the attack. It has got very dark, the groundstaff are being told to be ready. This is not a good sign for a cricketing fan.
|154.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Flatter ball on off, Rahim goes on the back foot and defends it out.
|154.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Quicker ball on off, Rahim manages to get his bat down in time and defends it out.
|154.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full on middle, defended to the leg side.
|154.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Flatter ball on off, Rahim is solid in defense.
|Update 1555 local (1025 GMT) - PLAY STOPPED DUE TO BAD LIGHT! It has got very dark and the umpires have called for the light meter to take the reading. The umpires have decided to stop the play as it is too dark to continue playing and the players are walking off the field. There are floodlights on this venue but they cannot be used. Let's hope the light gets better and we can get more play today.Â
|Update 1611 (1041 GMT) - No changes in conditions as generally in this part of the world it usually gets darker from this time on. Hopefully, though let's pray that is not the case today and the cloud coverÂ disappear, the lights improve and we have more action on Day 2 of the first Test.
|Update 1629 local (1059 GMT) - There is still no improvements in conditions and the chances of play resuming anytime soon looks bleak. But keep your fingers crossed and hope that we might get some play before the end of Day 2. Stay tuned for further updates.
|Update 1700 Local (1130 GMT) - Well, that is Stumps on Day 2! Bad light forces an early call off and it is a sad end to a day that promised so much. But at the end of it, Bangladesh remain on top but Sri Lanka have done well to stay in it as they bowled very tightly on Day 2.
|Bangladesh started the day off in fine fashion as in session, they looked to consolidate and did not lose a wicket with Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto continuing from where they left off on Day 1. Najmul scored his 150 while Mominul reached his ton. Bangladesh would have hoped for more quick runs in session 2 but that did not come as they lost Hossain Shanto while Mominul went into a shell after that and fell too. Rahim and Das since then have stitched a 50-run stand before Bad Light ca
|Right then! Sri Lanka are still in this game as they have bowled very well and did not give away any easy runs. It will be interesting to watch Bangladesh's approach. Will they declare overnight or will they continue to bat longer? We will have to wait and see. Day 3 will have a 15-minute early start and 98 overs are scheduled to be bowled on Day 3. That will start at 0945 local (0415 GMT). Do join us then, Cheers and take care.
|Sri Lanka were much better with the ball than they were on Day 1. They bowled very tightly and did not give away free runs and they kept on coming at the Bangladeshi batsmen. It was good to see the energy on the field as well as they fielded well and they did not let their shoulders drop even though they were way behind in the game. Suranga Lakmal bowled well, while Lahiru Kumara ran in all day and was rewarded with a wicket. Dhananjaya de Silva bowled with control while Wanindu Hasaranga was de
|... Day 3, Session 1 ...
|With the major chunk of last session sacrificed to bad light on Day 2, vital time has got wasted. Bangladesh could have wanted to score quickly and put Sri Lanka to bat late last evening but that wasn't possible. Now, things have to move fast if we have to see a result in this match. The touring team has almost got the immunity as after putting 400-plus on the board, losing this Test match looks unlikely.
|The plans for the day looks set. If not declaring, Bangladesh would like to bat in T20 mode and stretch their score beyond 500 in the first hour. Sri Lanka's aim would be to first stop them from achieving that target and then bat with responsibility when their turn comes. 98 overs to be bowled in the day and we're in for a fascinating day. Stay tuned for more.
|New day, new hope! Let's set the ball rolling. This Test match enters into its moving day and it has to get on the hot wheels now. So far only one inning has been possible and even that's incomplete unless Bangladesh have done the overnight declaration and we aren't aware of it.
|Bangladesh's coach, Russell Domingo says that it's been a good two days for them and he is really pleased. Hopes that the pitch will start to spin and there will be some uneven bounce. Admits that they missed the opportunity to up the scoring in the second session on Day 2. Adds that these are the learnings for them. Tells that they had a tough couple of weeks against West Indies back home and it was not as if they got dominated. States that they don't want to get too ahead of themselves in this
|Pitch report - Very, very good conditions. The surface is still good for batting. There will be even bounce and the batsmen can play their strokes. There are roughs on both sides of the pitch and the spinners can exploit them.
|155.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Tossed up delivery on middle, Das flicks it through square leg for a single.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin Day 3. The Sri Lanka players are out in the middle. Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das will resume their innings for Bangladesh. Dhananjaya de Silva will start the proceedings for Sri Lanka.
|155.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â Flighted delivery on middle, Rahim works it towards square leg for a single.
|155.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Floated delivery on middle, Das flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|155.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Loopy delivery on middle, Rahim makes room and punches it through covers for a single.
|155.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, FOUR! Nice shot! On middle, Das lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|155.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up ball on middle, Das flicks it through square leg for a boundary. 12 runs from the over!
|Wanindu Hasaranga to bowl from the other end.
|156.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Flighted delivery on middle, Rahim defends it to mid on.
|156.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahim pushes it back towards the bowler.
|156.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated delivery on off, Rahim offers a solid defense on this one.
|156.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Loopy delivery outside off, Rahim punches it to covers.
|156.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Short delivery on off, Rahim punches it through covers for a single.
|Lahiru Kumara is not on the field. He has probably suffered some injury. We will update more on this once we get the confirmation.
|156.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, On middle, Das flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|157.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Tossed up delivery on off, Das pushes it to mid off.
|157.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Floated ball on off, Liton defends it to covers.
|157.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Short delivery outside off, Das punches it to covers.
|157.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Full on middle, Das pushes it through mid on for a single.
|157.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, On middle, Rahim pushes it through mid on for a run.
|157.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Tossed up delivery on middle, Das works it towards the leg side for a single.
|158.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Flighted delivery on middle, Das defends it off the back foot.
|158.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Tossed up delivery outside off, Das pushes it to point.
|158.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Floated ball on middle, Das drags his attempted slog sweep off the inner half. It rolls in front of square leg for a run.
|158.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Loopy delivery on off, Rahim defends it towards point for a run.
|158.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, On middle, Das flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. Runs are coming very easily for Bangladesh this morning.
|158.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Short delivery outside off, Rahim punches it through covers for a single.
|159.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Flighted delivery on middle, Rahim looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards square leg.
|159.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahim flicks it to mid-wicket.
|159.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, 50 for Mushfiqur Rahim! It has been a brilliant innings from him. Full on middle, Rahim pushes it through mid on for a single.
|159.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, Loopy delivery on middle, Das keeps it out.
|159.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated delivery on middle, Rahim flicks it through square leg for a run. 500 up for Bangladesh!
|159.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Liton Das, On middle, Das flicks it through square leg for a single.
|159.6 : The third new ball has been taken. Vishwa Fernando is into the attack. 28-8-75-2 are his figures so far.
|160.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR! Good length delivery on off, Rahim looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes towards backward point for a boundary.
|160.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball on off, Rahim pushes it to mid off.
|160.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Rahim looks to defend but misses it.
|160.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, BEATEN AGAIN! On a good length and outside off, Rahim looks to defend but misses it again.
|160.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full on off, Rahim defends it out.
|161.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Liton Das, Good length delivery outside off, Das shoulders arms to it.
|0.0 : Suranga Lakmal is on. 31-12-74-0 are his figures so far.
|161.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Liton Das, FOUR! On a good length on off, Das guides it past the slip region towards third man for a boundary. That was off the outer half but Liton was always in control.
|161.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Liton Das, Good length delivery on off, Liton defends it off the back foot.
|161.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Liton Das, Full on middle, Das pushes it back towards the bowler.
|161.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Liton Das, Outside off, Das leaves it alone.
|161.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Liton Das, On a good length on off, Das looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|162.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Liton Das, Cramped for room! Good length delivery on middle, Das looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen take a single.
|162.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Length delivery on off, Rahim pushes it to mid off.
|162.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, On a good length and outside off, Rahim offers no shot to this one.
|162.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full delivery outside off, Rahim lets it go.
|162.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Back of a length on middle, Rahim defends it off the back foot.
|162.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full and outside off, Rahim offers no shot to this one.
|163.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Liton Das, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, shaping away a bit, Das lets it be.
|163.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Liton Das, Suranga gets closer to the off stump line, on a length, Das stays back to defend but it takes the outer half and rolls to point.
|163.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Liton Das, Bowls it on a driving length outside off and gets it to straighten off the seam from there, Liton presses forward before making a leave.
|163.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Liton Das, FIFTY FOR LITON! Very well compiled knock. This time Lakmal gets too close to the stumps, it's on middle, and Das works it to deep mid-wicket for a single. He has batted with a good strike rate of 75 in this innings, playing for the team's cause.
|163.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Leans forward to a length ball and pushes it towards the cover fielder.
|163.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, In the channel outside off, Rahim offers no shot, just covers his stumps and lets it through to the keeper.
|Lahiru Kumara has done his hamstring and won't be available to bowl in this innings.
|164.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Liton Das, OUT! Caught at gully. The partnership was worth 87 and will have to say, the devil's number strikes. Fernando angles across a length delivery outside off, Das reaches out for it and tries to punch it through the line but it gathers the outer half of his blade and goes straight into the hands of Oshada FernandoÂ at gully. He makes no mistake and Sri Lanka get the first success of this morning.
|0.0 : Mehidy Hasan is the new batsman in.
|164.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mehidy Hasan, Good length delivery on middle, Hasan defends it off the back foot.
|164.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mehidy Hasan, Length delivery down the leg side, Hasan looks to flick but misses it.
|164.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mehidy Hasan, Full on middle, Hasan pushes it to mid on.
|164.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mehidy Hasan, WIDE! Length delivery wide outside off, Hasan shoulders arms to it.
|Vishwa Fernando to Mehidy Hasan, Back of a length on off, Hasan defends it to mid off.
|164.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mehidy Hasan, On a good length on off, Hasan pushes it back towards the bowler.
|165.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full on off, Rahim defends it to covers.
|165.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length delivery outside off, Rahim offers no shot to this one.
|165.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, On a good length on off, Rahim offers a solid defense on this one.
|165.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full delivery on off, Rahim keeps it out.
|165.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball outside off, Rahim does not bother to play at that.
|165.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Outside off, Rahim lets it go.
|166.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mehidy Hasan, Full delivery outside off, Hasan drives it to covers.
|166.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mehidy Hasan, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Hasan looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|166.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mehidy Hasan, Length delivery on off, Hasan blocks it to covers.
|166.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mehidy Hasan, On a good length on middle, angling down as Fernando is bowling from 'round the wicket. Hasan fails to flick and wears it on his pads. Vishwa gets excited for a moment but nothing doing.
|166.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mehidy Hasan, Full delivery on the pads, Hasan flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. Three runs taken.
|166.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length delivery on off, Rahim pushes it to covers.
|167.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Mehidy Hasan, Full delivery on off, Hasan defends it to covers.
|167.2 : An appeal for caught behind! Mehidy Hasan is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows that there is no spike on it. Mehidy Hasan survives!
|Suranga Lakmal to Mehidy Hasan, NOT OUT! There is nothing on the Ultra Edge. A length delivery wide outside off, Hasan throws his bat it but fails to make proper connection. It goes closely past the outside edge and Dickwella catches it. They appeal but umpire Dharmasena remains still. Now Lakmal starts to look the other way and this is the moment when the finger goes up. Mehidy is quick to refer it and as mentioned earlier, there was no spike on the Ultra Edge.
|167.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mehidy Hasan, NOT OUT AGAIN! This time the umpire was right. Identical to the last delivery, shortish and outside off, Mehidy flashes and once again fails to connect properly. Sri Lanka appeal, the finger stays down and Karunaratne refers it. Again the Ultra Edge has nothing to show.
|167.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mehidy Hasan, Length delivery on middle, Hasan defends it off the back foot.
|167.3 : An appeal for a catch! Mehidy Hasan is again the man in question. They are checking for Ultra Edge as Sri Lanka review it. It shows there is no spike on it. Sri Lanka lose their review.
|167.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mehidy Hasan, OUT! Third time lucky for Suranga Lakmal as he picks his first wicket of the match. Fuller in length and outside off, Mehidy is lured into the drive but there is just enough away movement to kiss the outside edge of the bat. Dickwella catches it, tosses the ball in celebration, the finger is up and there is no review taken this time. Mehidy departs. What an eventful over this has been!
|167.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Taijul Islam, Angling away from the batsman, outside off, Islam allows it through to the keeper.
|168.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full delivery on off, Rahim defends it to point.
|168.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, On a length on middle, Rahim flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|168.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Taijul Islam, Full on middle, Islam pushes it to mid on.
|168.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Taijul Islam, Back of a length on off, Taijul pushes it towards covers for a single.
|168.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length delivery on off, Rahim defends it back towards the bowler.
|168.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full delivery on the pads, Rahim flicks it through square leg for a couple.
|169.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Taijul Islam, Length delivery on off, Islam pushes it towards covers for a quick single.
|0.0 : Some issues with the right toe of Suranga Lakmal. He is down on the ground, removes his shoe and is waiting for the physio. Meanwhile, the umpires have decided to take Drinks.Â So far so good from Bangladesh this morning. They have added 45 runs to their overnight score and it seems they would look to bat for another 30 minutes before declaring. Or maybe, they are targetting 600.
|169.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR BYES! Down the leg side, Rahim looks to flick but misses it. It goes towards fine leg for four byes.
|169.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length delivery on middle, Rahim defends it back towards the bowler.
|169.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full on middle, Rahim flicks it to mid-wicket but not in the gap.
|169.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Length delivery down the leg side, Rahim looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes safely towards the keeper.
|169.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full delivery on off, Rahim defends it to covers.
|170.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Taijul Islam, Short delivery outside off, Islam looks to pull but misses it.
|170.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Taijul Islam, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Islam looks to push inside the lineÂ but misses it.
|170.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Taijul Islam, Full delivery on middle, Islam pushes it to mid on.
|170.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Taijul Islam, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Vishwa Fernando claims his fourth match of the Test match. He dishes out a length delivery just outside off, angling in and then it nips away just a bit. Taijul commits himself forward as he attempts to drive but it takes a thick outside edge and goes to Dickwella. Yet another easy catch for the Lankan keeper and Bangladesh lose their 7th wicket for 524. Fernando will be smelling his second Test fifer now.
|Taskin Ahmed is the new batsman in.
|170.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Taskin Ahmed, Full and down the leg side, Ahmed looks to flick but misses it.
|170.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Taskin Ahmed, Back of a length outside off, Taskin leaves it alone.
|Wanindu Hasaranga is back on.
|171.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR! That is hammered! Flighted delivery on middle, Rahim plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|171.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, PLAY AND A MISS! Tossed up delivery outside off, Rahim looks to play the reverse sweep but misses it.
|171.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated delivery on middle, Rahim flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|171.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Taskin Ahmed, Loopy delivery on off, Ahmed defends it to point.
|171.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Taskin Ahmed, FOUR! Nice shot! Flighted delivery on middle, Ahmed lofts it over square leg but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Nissanka tries to take the catch with a dive but fails to hold on to it and concedes a boundary.
|171.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Taskin Ahmed, On middle, Taskin defends it back towards the bowler.
|172.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Short delivery on middle, Rahim pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|172.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Taskin Ahmed, Full delivery on off, Ahmed drives it to mid off.
|172.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Taskin Ahmed, Length delivery on off, Ahmed clobbersÂ it towards mid off where Karunaratne tries to stop the ball but gets hit on the shoulder as there was some unusual bounce. The batsmen take a single.
|The physio is out in the middle to have a look at Karunaratne as he got hit on the shoulder. Something similar happened with Vishwa FernandoÂ also on Day 2.
|160.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full delivery on off, Rahim drives it to point.
|172.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Length delivery on off, Rahim pushes it through point for a single.
|172.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Taskin Ahmed, Short ball outside off, Ahmed looks to play the upper cut but misses it.
|172.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Taskin Ahmed, NO BALL! High full toss on off, Ahmed smashes it through square leg for a single. The umpire calls it a no ball for height.
|Vishwa Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length delivery outside off, Rahim drives it through covers. Suranga Lakmal makes a sliding stop in the deep and the batsmen take three.
|Right then, 67 runs added to the overnight total and Mominul Haque has finally decided to DECLARE the innings on 541/7. One could argue that they took a little longer before deciding this but it's always better to be late than never.
|Summarizing Bangladesh's batting, it was a good toss to win and a great decision to bat first. There was a good covering of grass on the surface but that didn't bother the touring team. They lost the first wicket early but then Tamim IqbalÂ and Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ put on a century stand to hand the advantage to Bangladesh. The former was unlucky to miss out on his ton but the latter went on to notch up his maiden Test ton. His marathon stand with skipper Mominul HaqueÂ was the focal point of
|The Lankan bowling was not poor but there wasn't much on the surface for the bowlers. They also got carried away in the first hour of Day 1 and then dropping Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ didn't help them either. Still, the bowling of Vishwa FernandoÂ was a big positive while the spinners mainly struggled.